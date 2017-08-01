₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by CEONAIJATUBE(f): 1:33pm
Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss is
starring in a new movie titled “ Death Island .”
She shared a video of herself on the set of the movie, speaking of her
experience so far.
Watch out for her character, she said. She wrote:
If you must make history, you must be ready to break your
grounds.
#DeathIslandMovie …war is coming!!
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:37pm
Ride on #BossNation
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 1:49pm
Where is EFE for God's sake?!
I hope EFE is not selling gala in traffic already?
This lady is making meaningful use of her time and beauty. Channeling her brain into something that could fetch income and relevance.
A certain young man is yet to figure out what to do with his life except paying money to 'producers' to produce noise.
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:58pm
Finally she has landed
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 1:59pm
Thumbs up girl.
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by dammiecool(m): 2:00pm
decatalyst:Grow up
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:38pm
dammiecool:
Tell your senior brothers and sisters, boy.
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 2:47pm
Weldone boss lady...
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by axortedbabe(f): 3:02pm
decatalyst:lame
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:08pm
axortedbabe:
Like your brain?
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by Keneking: 3:42pm
Seen
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 3:43pm
She's making good use of her BB recognition. I hope she now knows Falz and Banky W
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 3:44pm
Nice
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by ChristyB(f): 3:45pm
Nairaland no fall my hand at all!!!!!! Just today i was saying to someone "We no dey hear of Tboss again for NL e be like she don enter silent mode" all of a sudden Gbam!!
Una do well oooo...Tboss i wish you all the best if this is indeed your calling.
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by EniHolar(f): 3:45pm
Chai... See chest
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by ActionsShure: 3:46pm
Always filtering her pix
Nollywood movies eva been senseless
Titles are even more hopeless
Why waste my time to watch movies whose storylines are baseless
Homeless
Tboss bich u restless
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 3:46pm
decatalyst:
shut up and work on being successful... Efe sure is doing better than u
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by kenzysmith: 3:46pm
I have slept with tboss before she kws me very well she can not deny me i ve prove
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by martineverest(m): 3:47pm
This is what nollywood has reduced themselves to?
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by tayo200(m): 3:47pm
am I d only one dt notice she looks totally different??
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by Narldon(f): 3:48pm
Why must She always post her bathroom selfies?I
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by MASTERMIND04(m): 3:48pm
decatalyst:Chai, this guy no go carry laff kill me
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:50pm
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:50pm
I love TBoss.
I can even dash her my peek to take for free
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by sod09(m): 3:53pm
decatalyst:lmao
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by Spadelicious: 3:53pm
SO THIS IS WHAT TBOSS REALLY LOOKS LIKE WITHOUT ALL THAT PILE OF MAKE UP? WONDERS. SHE IS JUST TOO ORDINARY TO THE POINT OF BEING UNATTRACTIVE
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 3:53pm
The actor can't pose for a picture without not touching her?
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by GurusVevo(m): 3:53pm
Ok we've heard...
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:54pm
CEONAIJATUBE:
Wey Efe oooooooooo
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by kennyblaze007(m): 3:54pm
Ya all talking about EFe must be dumb...In as much as everyone destiny is so different, Efe has been d most sort after ex BBNaija housemates.. The dude have been going to paid shows and invites to club in and around Nigeria..Dude recently shot a movie with Gotv..Yet u still asking where is Efe Abeg,if una like to dey act childish, make una use small sense
|Re: Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:55pm
SweetJoystick:
why you dey beef for ordinary picture
