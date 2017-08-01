Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Idowu On Set Of "Death Island” (Photos) (4653 Views)

starring in a new movie titled “ Death Island .”

She shared a video of herself on the set of the movie, speaking of her

experience so far.

Watch out for her character, she said. She wrote:

If you must make history, you must be ready to break your

grounds.

#DeathIslandMovie …war is coming!!

Ride on #BossNation 2 Likes







I hope EFE is not selling gala in traffic already?



This lady is making meaningful use of her time and beauty. Channeling her brain into something that could fetch income and relevance.



Finally she has landed

Thumbs up girl.

decatalyst:

Where is EFE for God's sake?!





I hope EFE is not selling gala in traffic already? Grow up Grow up 10 Likes

dammiecool:



Grow up

Tell your senior brothers and sisters, boy. Tell your senior brothers and sisters, boy. 5 Likes

Weldone boss lady...

decatalyst:

Where is EFE for God's sake?!





I hope EFE is not selling gala in traffic already? lame lame 7 Likes

axortedbabe:

lame

Like your brain? Like your brain? 1 Like

Seen

She's making good use of her BB recognition. I hope she now knows Falz and Banky W

Nice

Nairaland no fall my hand at all!!!!!! Just today i was saying to someone "We no dey hear of Tboss again for NL e be like she don enter silent mode" all of a sudden Gbam!!



Una do well oooo...Tboss i wish you all the best if this is indeed your calling.

Chai... See chest

Always filtering her pix

Nollywood movies eva been senseless

Titles are even more hopeless

Why waste my time to watch movies whose storylines are baseless

Homeless

Tboss bich u restless

decatalyst:





I hope EFE is not selling gala in traffic already?





shut up and work on being successful... Efe sure is doing better than u shut up and work on being successful... Efe sure is doing better than u 5 Likes



I have slept with tboss before she kws me very well she can not deny me i ve prove

This is what nollywood has reduced themselves to?

am I d only one dt notice she looks totally different?? 1 Like









Why must She always post her bathroom selfies?I











decatalyst:

Where is EFE for God's sake?!





I hope EFE is not selling gala in traffic already?



This lady is making meaningful use of her time and beauty. Channeling her brain into something that could fetch income and relevance.



A certain young man is yet to figure out what to do with his life except paying money to 'producers' to produce noise. Chai, this guy no go carry laff kill me Chai, this guy no go carry laff kill me 1 Like





I love TBoss.



I can even dash her my peek to take for free I love TBoss.I can even dash her my peek to take for free

decatalyst:

Where is EFE for God's sake?!





I hope EFE is not selling gala in traffic already?



This lady is making meaningful use of her time and beauty. Channeling her brain into something that could fetch income and relevance.



A certain young man is yet to figure out what to do with his life except paying money to 'producers' to produce noise. lmao lmao

SO THIS IS WHAT TBOSS REALLY LOOKS LIKE WITHOUT ALL THAT PILE OF MAKE UP? WONDERS. SHE IS JUST TOO ORDINARY TO THE POINT OF BEING UNATTRACTIVE 1 Like

The actor can't pose for a picture without not touching her?

Ok we've heard...

Wey Efe oooooooooo Wey Efe oooooooooo

Abeg,if una like to dey act childish, make una use small sense Ya all talking about EFe must be dumb...In as much as everyone destiny is so different, Efe has been d most sort after ex BBNaija housemates.. The dude have been going to paid shows and invites to club in and around Nigeria..Dude recently shot a movie with Gotv..Yet u still asking where is EfeAbeg,if una like to dey act childish, make una use small sense 1 Like