Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy (3782 Views)

Buhari Receives African Champions, D'tigress, At The Presidential Villa (Photos) / President Buhari's Congratulatory Tweet To D'Tigress: Nigerians React (Photos) / Buhari’s Photo With APC Governors In London Is Old And Fake – FFK (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The victorious D'Tigress, presented the championship Trophy they won at the just concluded Afro Basket ball tournament to Pres MBuhari



Congrats!!..

Source: Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2017/08/nigerias-dtigress-presents-afrobasket-championship-trophy-won-buhari-photo/ 1 Like

He wished he knew the value of that trophy...apart from the strength he was able to muster to lift it.





Give him the Islamic flag...and see how gleefully he smiles. 14 Likes 3 Shares

vedd:

He wished he knew the value of that trophy...apart from the strength he was able to muster to lift it.





Give him the Islamic flag...and see how gleefully he smiles. people who don't reason beyond petty sentiments are liability to mankind people who don't reason beyond petty sentiments are liability to mankind 31 Likes 6 Shares

Am proud of these girls. The talents 9ja has all over the world is mind blowing. My sis plays pro basket in US as others yet dem neva called dem and 9ja dey win dey go. Proud of you guyz 9 Likes 1 Share







BUHARI'S HANDS ARE SHAKY..





THAT TROPHY SHOULD NOT FALL



3 Likes

Girl Power!!



Check My Signature

Na pose we wan chop 1 Like

our president is back, but its like that trophy is too heavy for him to carry..... 1 Like

Ok

Kudos to the them...



#GodBlessNigeria

#GodBlessOurPresido

Nice one. 1 Like

yeye Let him rest, they won't listen. Soon they will say he's leaving the country for treatment. See how he dey squeeze eyes for carrying trophyyeye 2 Likes

They won the trophy inspite of the trouble within the Federation, kudos girls. Now to the World Championship 1 Like

Freemancipation:

8/12 are biafrans



why are u so daft?

how does this concern Biafra? why are u so daft?how does this concern Biafra? 1 Like

8/12 are biafrans 2 Likes

am happy the president is back to his duties...I appreciate life more than many of you,cuz Av been on a road of no return b4...nd somehow came bak... 1 Like

Alhamdulilahi Sai Baba is back and stronger.

This man Na real toto man. 1 Like

vedd:

He wished he knew the value of that trophy...apart from the strength he was able to muster to lift it.





Give him the Islamic flag...and see how gleefully he smiles.

Bro easy this man is old enough to be your father at least. Bro easy this man is old enough to be your father at least. 3 Likes

vedd:

He wished he knew the value of that trophy...apart from the strength he was able to muster to lift it.





Give him the Islamic flag...and see how gleefully he smiles. U guys rush to comment and post ur illogical hatred everywhere dont you know everyone is tired of your childish nonsense already U guys rush to comment and post ur illogical hatred everywhere dont you know everyone is tired of your childish nonsense already 1 Like 1 Share

I heard that they used to charge Buhari in electric light every night, nawo Oyibo tried ooo, if the battery die now they will package him back to the factory in far away London 3 Likes

Freemancipation:

8/12 are biafrans No sense in wot u just said.



Take sense No sense in wot u just said.Take sense 5 Likes

vedd:

He wished he knew the value of that trophy...apart from the strength he was able to muster to lift it.





Give him the Islamic flag...and see how gleefully he smiles. If he is that stupid not to know the value of the throphy and this same stupid man is your leader,what does that make you? If he is that stupid not to know the value of the throphy and this same stupid man is your leader,what does that make you? 1 Like

Freemancipation:

8/12 are biafrans

Guy. Stop this. You are making enemies for us. Guy. Stop this. You are making enemies for us. 1 Like

ALAYORMII:

Na pose we wan chop Trophy fall on you Trophy fall on you

Narldon:





BUHARI'S HANDS ARE SHAKY..



THAT TROPHY SHOULD NOT FALL

Bubu health never worst that level nah Bubu health never worst that level nah