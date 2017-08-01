₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by tiwaz(m): 2:03pm
The victorious D'Tigress, presented the championship Trophy they won at the just concluded Afro Basket ball tournament to Pres MBuhari
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by vedd: 2:15pm
He wished he knew the value of that trophy...apart from the strength he was able to muster to lift it.
Give him the Islamic flag...and see how gleefully he smiles.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Faatihu1(m): 3:33pm
vedd:people who don't reason beyond petty sentiments are liability to mankind
31 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Pusyiter(m): 3:51pm
Am proud of these girls. The talents 9ja has all over the world is mind blowing. My sis plays pro basket in US as others yet dem neva called dem and 9ja dey win dey go. Proud of you guyz
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Narldon(f): 3:58pm
BUHARI'S HANDS ARE SHAKY..
THAT TROPHY SHOULD NOT FALL
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by AnkaraStyles(f): 3:58pm
Girl Power!!
Check My Signature
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by ALAYORMII: 3:58pm
Na pose we wan chop
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Dutchey(m): 3:58pm
our president is back, but its like that trophy is too heavy for him to carry.....
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by yeyeboi(m): 3:58pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Jeffrey12(m): 3:59pm
Kudos to the them...
#GodBlessNigeria
#GodBlessOurPresido
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by BOMA2912(m): 3:59pm
Nice one.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by SenorFax(m): 3:59pm
Let him rest, they won't listen. Soon they will say he's leaving the country for treatment. See how he dey squeeze eyes for carrying trophy yeye
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by BOMA2912(m): 3:59pm
They won the trophy inspite of the trouble within the Federation, kudos girls. Now to the World Championship
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by kingxsamz(m): 3:59pm
Freemancipation:
why are u so daft?
how does this concern Biafra?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Freemancipation: 3:59pm
8/12 are biafrans
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by bigpicture001: 3:59pm
am happy the president is back to his duties...I appreciate life more than many of you,cuz Av been on a road of no return b4...nd somehow came bak...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by madridguy(m): 4:01pm
Alhamdulilahi Sai Baba is back and stronger.
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by WeirdWolf: 4:01pm
This man Na real toto man.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by imamabi(m): 4:01pm
vedd:
Bro easy this man is old enough to be your father at least.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by intruxive(m): 4:01pm
vedd:U guys rush to comment and post ur illogical hatred everywhere dont you know everyone is tired of your childish nonsense already
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Guilderland1: 4:01pm
I heard that they used to charge Buhari in electric light every night, nawo Oyibo tried ooo, if the battery die now they will package him back to the factory in far away London
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by MrOwonikoko: 4:01pm
Freemancipation:No sense in wot u just said.
Take sense
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by dirtyhokage(m): 4:01pm
vedd:If he is that stupid not to know the value of the throphy and this same stupid man is your leader,what does that make you?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Fineman87: 4:02pm
Freemancipation:
Guy. Stop this. You are making enemies for us.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by SenorFax(m): 4:02pm
ALAYORMII:Trophy fall on you
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by tosyne2much(m): 4:02pm
Narldon:Bubu health never worst that level nah
|Re: President Buhari Poses With D'tigress Afrobasket Championship Trophy by Freemancipation: 4:03pm
MrOwonikoko:
If they commit crimes now you will be the first to call them biafrans
1 Like
5 Things That Will Go Wrong If Jonathan Is Not Re-elected In 2015 / Okorocha Overwhelms Jonathan’s Campaigners At World Igbo Congress / Ibibos Never Supported Biafra - Not Now, Not Ever - Akanimo Kingsley
