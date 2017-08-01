₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,496 members, 3,758,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos (5969 Views)
Two Sisters Set To Wed Same Day In Lagos (Photos) / Man Who Married Two Wives Same Day In Delta Lied - Nigerians / Which Of These Two Beautiful Ladies Should I Continue Eating Her Food? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by PapiNigga: 6:32pm
These two pretty sisters, Bukola and Aramide got married in a grand joint ceremony this week in Lagos State, and these heavy make up on their faces got the media buzzing.
See more photos below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/08/make-up-on-fleek-as-two-beautiful.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by PapiNigga: 6:33pm
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by iamJ(m): 6:35pm
cute dresses
But abeg that beautiful part is a lie, because u pack emulsion paint on ur face 3 layers doesnt make u beautiful, these girls are obviously not beautiful
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Rapoo(m): 6:36pm
they look beautiful in their make up couple with the HD camera, but without make up I wonder if there will still maintain 40% of this beauty.
just because of make up we no longer see girls with their real faces
my piece of advice to anybody that wants to venture into business.
please just go and try cosmetic business. because ladies and men like bobrisky has made it the fastest growing business in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Headlesschicken(m): 6:45pm
Remove em make up let us see you clearly,nice clothing tho...
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by decatalyst(m): 6:53pm
Everyone sha want to trend on the social media these days
1 Like
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by pocohantas(f): 6:56pm
Nice pictures. Decent yet so glamorous...
Their husbands seem to be really young, especially the 'blue husband'. The SW can have really young couples....
I don't think the makeup is that much going by the first full picture, must be the photoshop. HML to them.
1 Like
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:00pm
got which media buzzing?
Nigerian bloggers and their useless lies
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by KevMitnick: 8:24pm
I'll comment when I see their no make up faces.
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kimbraa(f): 8:31pm
Rapoo:It's their wedding day, they had to be on their best. Would you love your wife- to-be appearing ordinary on her wedding day?.
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Rapoo(m): 8:38pm
kimbraa:
haven't you seen beautiful girls without make up on their wedding day? okay!!!! because it's ur wedding day u have to look unreal just to pretend that to u are beautiful
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kimbraa(f): 8:45pm
Rapoo:Those beautiful women must be deeper lifers. It's all about being in one's best. Same way the groom takes his time to look different on his wedding day.
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kimbraa(f): 8:47pm
pocohantas:A critic must find fault in everything.
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Rapoo(m): 8:53pm
kimbraa:
what point are you trying to make?? that too much make up in ones wedding is acceptable
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by pocohantas(f): 9:13pm
kimbraa:
Naso na...if na we talk now, them go dey bark.
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by myjobsfinder(m): 9:27pm
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Evaberry(f): 9:29pm
I've always seen wedding as a waste of money
people spending unnecessary to please others that don't matter.
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:29pm
Happy married life
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Partnerbiz3: 9:29pm
Fine
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:29pm
So?
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by dust144(m): 9:29pm
Congratulations
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by najaka(f): 9:29pm
sweet
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kittykollinxx(m): 9:31pm
team blue
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:32pm
Ok
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Olachase(m): 9:40pm
i came to showcase
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Johnnoah1st: 9:41pm
kk
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Benekruku(m): 9:42pm
If I can marry the two at once, I wont have a reason to venture into polygamy in my entire life
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by deor03(m): 9:48pm
Brilliant............Recession Wisdom
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:51pm
Fine fine children
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by nnokwa042(m): 9:52pm
pocohantas:yes SW can ve young couple but bear in mind they will later become senior wives cus thier man will still marry later more 3
1 Like
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Donjazzy12(m): 9:55pm
PapiNigga:Those two men are just unlucky to be yoked with two lesbian sisters the same day. How did I know? See picture where they are staring into each others eyes like lovers. Those men are in hot soup!
|Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Lovine: 9:58pm
Why are women so excited when they are getting married?
(0) (Reply)
Eventplanning And Services / I Am Looking For A Ball Juggler Or Magic Trickster For Events / Yewa Awori Youth Parliamentarians (yayp) Interview For Ipokia & Imeko Afon Reps
Viewing this topic: ramatintin(m), berryice(f), Smallpeper(m), ursullalinda, Jennyxlajolie, Viccctor(m), Eaglekus001, cyrilfosy(m), glosplendid(f), luglio, Marius26(m), PhilAmadeus, kin4real, olusteady79, GeneralOjukwu, ossaii(m), StRichard(m), Mueeze(m), Sleek05(f), Wishaky(f), deriana(f), Klansman11(m), shadows1, adesewa4uyahoo(f), samomeh(m), nwaanambra1, saraphina(f), PreciousJuice(m), blank(f), floxyjoe, SaviTar(m), arcniyi(m), frenzyduchess, mikeways, patwilly(m), AgbaNgohile(f), Cholls(m), AkNoble1(m), LdyR46, teetee1000(f), Toba2009(m), Ihutomi, damola44(m), b0rn2fuck(m), primeache, Ochek, Smartsyn(m), Realgboyega(m), fummyosin(f), Pett(m), Elmojiid(m), streetshuttle(m), fyomer, vivigurl(f), aziaka111(m), oluchi53, SonyObsessed, afonuru2(m), vickspider(f), Johnnoah1st, JoshB92(m), horlahsunbo225(m), lokop1(m), Charleschidera(m), abelokanlawon, Abdul6, DuruCee, lionlamb020(m), dennisworld1(m), endtime1(m), atumomo(f), welf99, enokelafrancis(m), An2elect2, popsyleo1, abiola708(m), klap4gbens, Slayer2, Salym(m), prettyzee11(f), Onyema1(m), Lovine, Ebaony, itsmeurLady(f), laamilaaka, emmyslimz, mcocolok(m), abluck(m), redfly(m), Tirexy(m), degolden, tuna4servi(m), mojounited(m), Mjshexy(f) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6