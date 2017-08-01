₦airaland Forum

Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by PapiNigga: 6:32pm
These two pretty sisters, Bukola and Aramide got married in a grand joint ceremony this week in Lagos State, and these heavy make up on their faces got the media buzzing.

See more photos below...

2 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by PapiNigga: 6:33pm
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by iamJ(m): 6:35pm
cute dresses cool

But abeg that beautiful part is a lie, because u pack emulsion paint on ur face 3 layers doesnt make u beautiful, these girls are obviously not beautiful

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Rapoo(m): 6:36pm
they look beautiful in their make up couple with the HD camera, but without make up I wonder if there will still maintain 40% of this beauty.

just because of make up we no longer see girls with their real faces


my piece of advice to anybody that wants to venture into business.


please just go and try cosmetic business. because ladies and men like bobrisky has made it the fastest growing business in Nigeria.

2 Likes

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Headlesschicken(m): 6:45pm
undecided Remove em make up let us see you clearly,nice clothing tho...
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by decatalyst(m): 6:53pm
Everyone sha want to trend on the social media these days undecided

1 Like

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by pocohantas(f): 6:56pm
Nice pictures. Decent yet so glamorous...

Their husbands seem to be really young, especially the 'blue husband'. The SW can have really young couples....

I don't think the makeup is that much going by the first full picture, must be the photoshop. HML to them.

1 Like

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:00pm
got which media buzzing?

Nigerian bloggers and their useless lies
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by KevMitnick: 8:24pm
I'll comment when I see their no make up faces.
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kimbraa(f): 8:31pm
Rapoo:
they look beautiful in their make up couple with the HD camera, but without make up I wonder if there will still maintain 40% of this beauty.

just because of make up we no longer see girls with their real faces


my piece of advice to anybody that wants to venture into business.


please just go and try cosmetic business. because ladies and men like bobrisky has made it the fastest growing business in Nigeria.
It's their wedding day, they had to be on their best. Would you love your wife- to-be appearing ordinary on her wedding day?.
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Rapoo(m): 8:38pm
kimbraa:
It's their wedding day, they had to be on their best. Would you love your wife to be appearing ordinary on her wedding day?.

haven't you seen beautiful girls without make up on their wedding day? okay!!!! because it's ur wedding day u have to look unreal just to pretend that to u are beautiful
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kimbraa(f): 8:45pm
Rapoo:


haven't you seen beautiful girls without make up on their wedding day? okay!!!! because it's ur wedding day u have to look unreal just to pretend that to u are beautiful
Those beautiful women must be deeper lifers. It's all about being in one's best. Same way the groom takes his time to look different on his wedding day.
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kimbraa(f): 8:47pm
pocohantas:
Nice pictures. Decent yet so glamorous...

Their husbands seem to be really young, especially the 'blue husband'. The SW can have really young couples....

I don't think the makeup is that much going by the first full picture, must be the photoshop. HML to them.
A critic must find fault in everything. grin
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Rapoo(m): 8:53pm
kimbraa:
Those beautiful women must be deeper lifers. It's all about being in one's best. Same way the groom takes his time to look different on his wedding day.


what point are you trying to make?? that too much make up in ones wedding is acceptable
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by pocohantas(f): 9:13pm
kimbraa:
A critic must find fault in everything. grin

Naso na...if na we talk now, them go dey bark.
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by myjobsfinder(m): 9:27pm
wink
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Evaberry(f): 9:29pm
I've always seen wedding as a waste of money

people spending unnecessary to please others that don't matter.
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:29pm
Happy married life
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Partnerbiz3: 9:29pm
Fine
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:29pm
So?
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by dust144(m): 9:29pm
Congratulations

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by najaka(f): 9:29pm
sweet
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by kittykollinxx(m): 9:31pm
team blue
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:32pm
Ok
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Olachase(m): 9:40pm
i came to showcase cool cool

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Johnnoah1st: 9:41pm
kk
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Benekruku(m): 9:42pm



If I can marry the two at once, I wont have a reason to venture into polygamy in my entire life


Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by deor03(m): 9:48pm
Brilliant............Recession Wisdom wink
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:51pm
Fine fine children
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by nnokwa042(m): 9:52pm
pocohantas:
Nice pictures. Decent yet so glamorous...

Their husbands seem to be really young, especially the 'blue husband'. The SW can have really young couples....

I don't think the makeup is that much going by the first full picture, must be the photoshop. HML to them.
yes SW can ve young couple but bear in mind they will later become senior wives cus thier man will still marry later more 3

1 Like

Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Donjazzy12(m): 9:55pm
PapiNigga:
These two pretty sisters, Bukola and Aramide got married in a grand joint ceremony this week in Lagos State, and these heavy make up on their faces got the media buzzing.

See more photos below...

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/08/make-up-on-fleek-as-two-beautiful.html?m=1

Those two men are just unlucky to be yoked with two lesbian sisters the same day. How did I know? See picture where they are staring into each others eyes like lovers. Those men are in hot soup!
Re: Two Sisters Wed Same Day In Lagos by Lovine: 9:58pm
Why are women so excited when they are getting married?

(0) (Reply)

Eventplanning And Services / I Am Looking For A Ball Juggler Or Magic Trickster For Events / Yewa Awori Youth Parliamentarians (yayp) Interview For Ipokia & Imeko Afon Reps

