See more photos below...



These two pretty sisters, Bukola and Aramide got married in a grand joint ceremony this week in Lagos State, and these heavy make up on their faces got the media buzzing.See more photos below...





But abeg that beautiful part is a lie, because u pack emulsion paint on ur face 3 layers doesnt make u beautiful, these girls are obviously not beautiful cute dressesBut abeg that beautiful part is a lie, because u pack emulsion paint on ur face 3 layers doesnt make u beautiful, these girls are obviously not beautiful 5 Likes 2 Shares

they look beautiful in their make up couple with the HD camera, but without make up I wonder if there will still maintain 40% of this beauty.



just because of make up we no longer see girls with their real faces





my piece of advice to anybody that wants to venture into business.





please just go and try cosmetic business. because ladies and men like bobrisky has made it the fastest growing business in Nigeria. 2 Likes

Remove em make up let us see you clearly,nice clothing tho... Remove em make up let us see you clearly,nice clothing tho...

Everyone sha want to trend on the social media these days 1 Like

Nice pictures. Decent yet so glamorous...



Their husbands seem to be really young, especially the 'blue husband'. The SW can have really young couples....



I don't think the makeup is that much going by the first full picture, must be the photoshop. HML to them. 1 Like

got which media buzzing?



Nigerian bloggers and their useless lies

I'll comment when I see their no make up faces.

It's their wedding day, they had to be on their best. Would you love your wife to be appearing ordinary on her wedding day?.

haven't you seen beautiful girls without make up on their wedding day? okay!!!! because it's ur wedding day u have to look unreal just to pretend that to u are beautiful haven't you seen beautiful girls without make up on their wedding day? okay!!!! because it's ur wedding day u have to look unreal just to pretend that to u are beautiful

Nice pictures. Decent yet so glamorous...



Their husbands seem to be really young, especially the 'blue husband'. The SW can have really young couples....



I don't think the makeup is that much going by the first full picture, must be the photoshop. HML to them. A critic must find fault in everything. A critic must find fault in everything.

Those beautiful women must be deeper lifers. It's all about being in one's best. Same way the groom takes his time to look different on his wedding day.



what point are you trying to make ?? that too much make up in ones wedding is acceptable what point are you trying to make?? that too much make up in ones wedding is acceptable

A critic must find fault in everything.

Naso na...if na we talk now, them go dey bark. Naso na...if na we talk now, them go dey bark.

I've always seen wedding as a waste of money



people spending unnecessary to please others that don't matter.

Happy married life

Fine

Congratulations

sweet

team blue

If I can marry the two at once, I wont have a reason to venture into polygamy in my entire life







Brilliant............Recession Wisdom

Fine fine children

Nice pictures. Decent yet so glamorous...



Their husbands seem to be really young, especially the 'blue husband'. The SW can have really young couples....



I don't think the makeup is that much going by the first full picture, must be the photoshop. HML to them. yes SW can ve young couple but bear in mind they will later become senior wives cus thier man will still marry later more 3 yes SW can ve young couple but bear in mind they will later become senior wives cus thier man will still marry later more 3 1 Like

These two pretty sisters, Bukola and Aramide got married in a grand joint ceremony this week in Lagos State, and these heavy make up on their faces got the media buzzing.



See more photos below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/08/make-up-on-fleek-as-two-beautiful.html?m=1



Those two men are just unlucky to be yoked with two lesbian sisters the same day. How did I know? See picture where they are staring into each others eyes like lovers. Those men are in hot soup! Those two men are just unlucky to be yoked with two lesbian sisters the same day. How did I know? See picture where they are staring into each others eyes like lovers. Those men are in hot soup!