|Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:58pm
The wedding pictures of a Congolese gay and his Belgian sweetheart have gone viral on the Internet and triggered outrage in the highly conservative continent.
In most countries in Sub-saharan Africa, homosexual relationships are still considered a taboo, and even a deadly sin against God.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/wedding-photos-of-congolese-gay-and-his.html?m=1
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by dkronicle(m): 8:01pm
What the fok.
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by kennygee(f): 8:02pm
There's nothing sweet about this.
3 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Juell(m): 8:03pm
Yuk!
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Flexherbal(m): 8:07pm
This people are increasing by the day.
3 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by TheHistorian(m): 9:06pm
As long as their sexual relationship doesn't have a negative effect on the economic activities of the Country nor affect the nationwide distribution of goods and services...They are good to go once it is consensual.
I don't know why we overblow shii like this in Nigeria.
In USA,this is legalised...Yet,Hypocritical Nigerians will do a testimony in their respective religious centres if they get only a "visitation visa".
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by modelmike7(m): 9:06pm
Their life.
Their world.
Their choice.
3 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Boyooosa(m): 9:07pm
Another one
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Friedyokes: 9:07pm
Not my problem
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Adaumunocha(f): 9:07pm
The Belgian is shedding tears of Joy...
Who am I to judge?
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Andrewgame42: 9:07pm
14 Years
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:07pm
He is even growing Br***st *Spits* Buhari
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:07pm
Thank you Lord Master Satan.
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by eleojo23: 9:08pm
u
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by free2ryhme: 9:08pm
Mztarstrechy:
all this adam and steve people no go let us hear word again
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by blessedweapon(m): 9:08pm
Iron to Iron.
Nawa ooooo
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by kboycrew: 9:08pm
Very sickening
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by free2ryhme: 9:08pm
Mztarstrechy:
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by demsid(m): 9:08pm
Shiiit
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by k199192: 9:08pm
Awon bobrisky
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by passwelle: 9:08pm
hmm
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by kid23(m): 9:09pm
Y dress like a woman
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by uckennety(m): 9:09pm
Please who is the mod? He/she needs beating how did this shìt make it to front page
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:09pm
Happy married life to the couple. Hope it's not just for green card sha.
Watch as overly homophobic but secretly homosexual men come and condemn them and spit fire
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by ourchoice(m): 9:09pm
It is finished!
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Settingz321(m): 9:10pm
I thank God my dick always enjoys pussy
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by sanfranka2(m): 9:10pm
Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha.... My junior brother is still laughing about this picture....
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by nNEOo(m): 9:10pm
Flexherbal:
Flexherbal:
Flexherbal:
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by NENigeria: 9:10pm
And the African is the wife...
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by BakireBulmaker: 9:10pm
modelmike7:
They should keep their awkwardness to their closet.
We are NOT interested.
|Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by DanielsParker: 9:10pm
funny
