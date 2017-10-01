Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral (2925 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In most countries in Sub-saharan Africa, homosexual relationships are still considered a taboo, and even a deadly sin against God.





Source: The wedding pictures of a Congolese gay and his Belgian sweetheart have gone viral on the Internet and triggered outrage in the highly conservative continent.In most countries in Sub-saharan Africa, homosexual relationships are still considered a taboo, and even a deadly sin against God.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/wedding-photos-of-congolese-gay-and-his.html?m=1

What the fok. 1 Like

There's nothing sweet about this. 3 Likes

Yuk! 2 Likes

This people are increasing by the day. 3 Likes

As long as their sexual relationship doesn't have a negative effect on the economic activities of the Country nor affect the nationwide distribution of goods and services...They are good to go once it is consensual.



I don't know why we overblow shii like this in Nigeria.



In USA,this is legalised...Yet,Hypocritical Nigerians will do a testimony in their respective religious centres if they get only a "visitation visa".

Their life.

Their world.

Their choice. 3 Likes

Another one 1 Like

Not my problem 2 Likes

The Belgian is shedding tears of Joy...



Who am I to judge?

14 Years

He is even growing Br***st *Spits* Buhari

Thank you Lord Master Satan.

u

Mztarstrechy:

The wedding pictures of a Congolese gay and his Belgian sweetheart have gone viral on the Internet and triggered outrage in the highly conservative continent.



In most countries in Sub-saharan Africa, homosexual relationships are still considered a taboo, and even a deadly sin against God.





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/wedding-photos-of-congolese-gay-and-his.html?m=1

all this adam and steve people no go let us hear word again all this adam and steve people no go let us hear word again 1 Like





Nawa ooooo Iron to Iron.Nawa ooooo

Very sickening

Mztarstrechy:

The wedding pictures of a Congolese gay and his Belgian sweetheart have gone viral on the Internet and triggered outrage in the highly conservative continent.



In most countries in Sub-saharan Africa, homosexual relationships are still considered a taboo, and even a deadly sin against God.





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/wedding-photos-of-congolese-gay-and-his.html?m=1





Shiiit

Awon bobrisky

hmm

Y dress like a woman

Please who is the mod? He/she needs beating how did this shìt make it to front page







Watch as overly homophobic but secretly homosexual men come and condemn them and spit fire Happy married life to the couple. Hope it's not just for green card sha.Watch as overly homophobic but secretly homosexual men come and condemn them and spit fire

It is finished!

I thank God my dick always enjoys pussy

Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha.... My junior brother is still laughing about this picture....

Flexherbal:

This people are increasing by the day. Flexherbal:

This people are increasing by the day. Flexherbal:

This people are increasing by the day.

And the African is the wife...

modelmike7:

Their life.

Their world.

Their choice.

They should keep their awkwardness to their closet.



We are NOT interested. They should keep their awkwardness to their closet.We are NOT interested.