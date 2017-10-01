₦airaland Forum

Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:58pm
The wedding pictures of a Congolese gay and his Belgian sweetheart have gone viral on the Internet and triggered outrage in the highly conservative continent.

In most countries in Sub-saharan Africa, homosexual relationships are still considered a taboo, and even a deadly sin against God.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/wedding-photos-of-congolese-gay-and-his.html?m=1

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by dkronicle(m): 8:01pm
What the fok.

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by kennygee(f): 8:02pm
There's nothing sweet about this.

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Juell(m): 8:03pm
Yuk!

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Flexherbal(m): 8:07pm
This people are increasing by the day.

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by TheHistorian(m): 9:06pm
As long as their sexual relationship doesn't have a negative effect on the economic activities of the Country nor affect the nationwide distribution of goods and services...They are good to go once it is consensual.

I don't know why we overblow shii like this in Nigeria.

In USA,this is legalised...Yet,Hypocritical Nigerians will do a testimony in their respective religious centres if they get only a "visitation visa".
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by modelmike7(m): 9:06pm
Their life.
Their world.
Their choice.

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Boyooosa(m): 9:07pm
Another one

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Friedyokes: 9:07pm
Not my problem

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Adaumunocha(f): 9:07pm
The Belgian is shedding tears of Joy...

Who am I to judge?
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Andrewgame42: 9:07pm
14 Years
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:07pm
He is even growing Br***st *Spits* Buhari
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:07pm
Thank you Lord Master Satan.
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by eleojo23: 9:08pm
u
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by free2ryhme: 9:08pm
all this adam and steve people no go let us hear word again

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by blessedweapon(m): 9:08pm
Iron to Iron.

Nawa ooooo angry sad angry sad angry sad undecided undecided undecided lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed embarassed embarassed embarassed cry cry cry
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by kboycrew: 9:08pm
Very sickening
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by free2ryhme: 9:08pm
angry angry
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by demsid(m): 9:08pm
Shiiit

Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by k199192: 9:08pm
Awon bobrisky
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by passwelle: 9:08pm
hmm
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by kid23(m): 9:09pm
Y dress like a woman undecided cry
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by uckennety(m): 9:09pm
Please who is the mod? He/she needs beating how did this shìt make it to front page
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:09pm
Happy married life to the couple. Hope it's not just for green card sha.


Watch as overly homophobic but secretly homosexual men come and condemn them and spit fire cheesy
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by ourchoice(m): 9:09pm
It is finished! cry cry
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by Settingz321(m): 9:10pm
I thank God my dick always enjoys pussy
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by sanfranka2(m): 9:10pm
Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha.... My junior brother is still laughing about this picture....
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by nNEOo(m): 9:10pm
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by NENigeria: 9:10pm
And the African is the wife...
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by BakireBulmaker: 9:10pm
They should keep their awkwardness to their closet.

We are NOT interested.
Re: Wedding Photos Of A Congolese Gay & His Belgian Lover Go Viral by DanielsParker: 9:10pm
funny

