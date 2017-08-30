₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,496 members, 3,758,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost (2768 Views)
Senate Rejects Ibrahim Magu's Confirmation As EFCC Chairman Again / Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) / Dasukigate: N54.8 Billion Already Recovered, Says FG (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by FriendNG: 6:54pm
IBRAHIM MAGU GIVES DETAILS OF MONIES RECOVERED BETWEEN JANUARY TO AUGUST
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/241976-nigeria-almost-lost-war-corruption-magu.html
mynd44 lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by modelmike7(m): 6:58pm
God bless My president,
vice president,
and Mr Magu.
Thank God Oga Jona never got re-elected, many of the wailers would have ran to Ghana or Somalia by now.
We will get to the promised land slow and steady.
God bless Nigeria.
13 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by TheMainMan: 6:59pm
mtn didn't host project fame ds year.... thats a good sign they are fighting corruption
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Rapoo(m): 7:02pm
recovered and nowhere to be found. we are yet to feel the effect of that recovered monies
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:13pm
RECOVERED AND RESTOLEN na wayo government we dey na padi padi government we dey ooo rip ABAMIEDA
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by NaijaMutant(f): 7:16pm
ok
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by EmeeNaka: 7:37pm
Lol
Magu, where is the money?
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by FriendNG: 7:53pm
That is more than half a Trillion Naira between January and August.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Okoroawusa: 9:19pm
Am glad a man like Buhari came into the lives of nigeria at a time like this.
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Badonasty(m): 9:43pm
FriendNG:
Ok
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by KayDEAN: 9:45pm
my pain is that after 'recovering the money' no body is hearing from them again
Niger area
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by sleemfesh: 9:45pm
Ha abiakwa again.
Is election around the corner already?
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Doctorphil: 9:46pm
Drugs money
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by iamkneeyi: 9:46pm
Rapoo:can't you be reasonable?
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Riosystem: 9:46pm
Honestly Let give up on fighting corruption,Politics is about game.Majority of are leaders are corrupt but they will lie like Ameachi that they hv nt given bribe in there life.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:46pm
modelmike7:
It should be Curse instead
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Integrityfarms(m): 9:46pm
.. Recovered, yet we are mortgaging away the future of Nigeria with a terribly rising debt profile!
... We all can't be deceived by this con administration.
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by badera: 9:47pm
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by richidinho(m): 9:47pm
The
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by moyinoluwabun(m): 9:47pm
Buhari Don come, magu Don find his voice.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Olachase(m): 9:48pm
i want to sell Nigeria on olx
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:48pm
We never seem to hear anything else from all the money recovered
Everyone na tief even the so called paator in btw
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Franco93: 9:48pm
This country Don tire me. Too many stories everyday, I don't even know the one to believe again.
Let them kukuma share our foreign reserves, let everyone carry em own go any country of choice.
Because, I wan use my own share go Dubai
This one no be country again.
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by nnokwa042(m): 9:49pm
EmeeNaka:recovered recovered this that deziani this that where is abachas loot ?where is obasanjos loot? where did the north keep all the billions the looted? Pls u people should stop disturbing us
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Jamiubond009(m): 9:50pm
K
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by ridbell01(m): 9:51pm
BornnAgainChild:same to you and your family
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Teaser4(m): 9:52pm
Okoroawusa:You are m a d
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by biggerboyc(m): 9:53pm
O
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by biggerboyc(m): 9:54pm
TheMainMan:you forget they also stop WWTBAM
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by origima: 9:54pm
BornnAgainChild:
Useless thing from a failed linage
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Primebuilders(m): 9:54pm
Magu how come it is only Diezeni that have name in all the recovered looted fund. Other recovered money have no name attached to them. U mention Diezeni twice. Who owns the Osborne tower money. Are they your friend that u are shielding from the public. Be transparent and bold enough to give names of those that stole our common wealth. Don't only demonize Diezeni as if she is the only looter
|Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by ridbell01(m): 9:54pm
nnokwa042:efcc should leave them? that's why we are saying those people that desiani has looted their destiny would still come and defend her
Lets Try Women For President ! / Yar' Adua Is Dead / Oh Heaven, I Hope The Late President Makes It:
Viewing this topic: yerokunphilips, greatiyk4u(m), Righttalk, hamzyyyy, A12(m), RealJenny(f), MKO3255, freezy(m), semyman, IamAkinzy, debasco1(m), Ujdj, salexat(m), nopains, se0un(m), abeland, topcii(m), G007(m), Macaulay10(m), kampus1, Nanjerian, nanizle(m), mu2sa2, esahh(m), guitarfwiik, Riosystem, waveskaaya(m), CallMeNJay, YhubieIsidore(m), oloba(m), Macky2(m), Wirelezz, okamayamawocho, arcnomec(m), Zeroid105, futurewise11(m), ellovee(m), daraghdave, megainvest, manofgod247, origima, GoroTango, ccollins(m), gr8child(m), LastlyFREEDOM, toluodek(m), mechouk1, Seylad2009(m), tycoon3(m), timota(m), Jonah507(m), dimeman, mzsI, TrustinGod247, stone316, binajiya(m), ekolina(m), olarent, a0if(m), OtunbaDon(m), phemmy26(m), emeritus00(m), Clean2016, SirWahl1, rovher(m), erico2k2(m), Elynxx08, tjesulomo, VanLucius(m), lemonys(m), spartan117(m), JudgeWilson(m), ICAMETOWIN(m), unlimited2(m), classicopera, headword, Swatz, nothernstar, ezebunafo(m), Rapsainot, callbackaugust6(m), Lefon, petrelli07, blithe, pheezyphobia(m), shenney, erekaa(m), Emezy(m), minijasper03(m), mormoni(m), verygudbadguy(m), DokitaAraa, phlamingboy(m), Mbkite(m), Comradesylva, Punditfrank(m), Metrofox(m), chejosh, Johnnyhoo(m), birdsview(m), simonjo, oladaride359, oladapo123, menwongo(m), don4ye, wisesage(m), feelgoodstuffs(m), Gluckdude20(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11