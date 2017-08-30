₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,496 members, 3,758,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 09:59 PM

Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost (2768 Views)

Senate Rejects Ibrahim Magu's Confirmation As EFCC Chairman Again / Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani's Investigation (Photos) / Dasukigate: N54.8 Billion Already Recovered, Says FG (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by FriendNG: 6:54pm
IBRAHIM MAGU GIVES DETAILS OF MONIES RECOVERED BETWEEN JANUARY TO AUGUST


The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has described the war on corruption in Nigeria as almost lost, saying a lot needs to be done to revive it.

Speaking with journalists at a luncheon in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr. Magu said corruption was fighting back.

“The way we are going we have already failed. I am telling you we have almost failed. It is almost lost. The battle against corruption is not only evil, it is a poison,” the chairman said.

He however added that despite the challenges, a lot of successes had been recorded by the commission, between January and August 2017.

“Regardless of the challenges that we have faced and continue to face, I am happy to report that we are making progress,” he said.

“Many of you are aware of the achievements that we have recorded in the fight against corruption especially in the area of assets recovery. Two days ago, we got the court to forfeit to the Nigerian Government a sum of N7.6 billion which was hidden in a Nigerian bank by former petroleum resources minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“Two weeks earlier, another court issued a temporary forfeiture order to seize properties worth Twenty One Million, Three Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand Dollars ($21,392,224) belonging to the same former minister. Those properties are awaiting final forfeiture.

[b] “Over a month ago, the Commission recovered over N329 billion from a group of oil marketers for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. ['b]These are major recoveries from a sector of the economy. But to give a holistic picture of the aggressive drive to recover stolen wealth, I have the pleasure to report that the Commission between January and August 30, 2017 recorded the following monetary recoveries:

“Four Hundred and Nine Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy Million, Seven Hundred and Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty Six Naira, Seventy Five Kobo (N409, 270, 706,686.75);

Sixty Nine Million, Five Hundred and One Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Six Dollars, Sixty Seven Cents ($69, 501,156.67);

Two Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, One Hundred and Eighteen Pounds, Sixty Nine Shillings (Pounds 231,118.69; Six Hundred and Ten Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Twenty Euros (Euro 610,816.20);

Four Hundred and Forty Three Thousand, Four Hundred Dirham (Dirham 443,400.00 and (Seventy Thousand, Five Hundred Saudi Riyal (SR70, 500.00).

Mr. Magu further said the recent reports about a lingering rift between himself and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, should rather be replaced with a concerted effort by the media and other parties to combat corruption.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it would be naïve for anyone to expect the fight against corruption to be smooth; you should expect resistance and opposition which are expressed in various guises.

“From what we read in the papers these days, it is either somebody is fighting Magu or Magu is fighting other people. I know that journalists want to sell their newspapers, but seriously speaking, instead of fighting ourselves, we should be united in fighting the common enemy, which is corruption.

“Personally, I am not after anybody and have no issues with anybody. Those who think they have issues with me will soon discover that I mean no harm. What drives me is the passion to do what is right by ensuring that we fight corruption to a standstill in this country.

“We do not pretend to have a monopoly of knowledge on how to win the war against corruption. The anti-corruption campaign requires a concerted effort. I enjoin members of the public, including the media, to be part of this effort by reporting cases of corruption to the EFCC. Petitions and complaints can be forwarded to the Commission by email



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/241976-nigeria-almost-lost-war-corruption-magu.html

mynd44 lalasticlala

4 Likes

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by modelmike7(m): 6:58pm
God bless My president,
vice president,
and Mr Magu.

Thank God Oga Jona never got re-elected, many of the wailers would have ran to Ghana or Somalia by now.

We will get to the promised land slow and steady.

God bless Nigeria.

13 Likes

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by TheMainMan: 6:59pm
mtn didn't host project fame ds year.... thats a good sign they are fighting corruption

1 Like

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Rapoo(m): 7:02pm
recovered and nowhere to be found. we are yet to feel the effect of that recovered monies
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:13pm
RECOVERED AND RESTOLEN na wayo government we dey na padi padi government we dey ooo rip ABAMIEDA

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by NaijaMutant(f): 7:16pm
ok
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by EmeeNaka: 7:37pm
Lol
Magu, where is the money?

1 Like

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by FriendNG: 7:53pm
That is more than half a Trillion Naira between January and August.

1 Like

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Okoroawusa: 9:19pm
Am glad a man like Buhari came into the lives of nigeria at a time like this.

2 Likes

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Badonasty(m): 9:43pm
FriendNG:
IBRAHIM MAGU GIVES DETAILS OF MONIES RECOVERED BETWEEN JANUARY TO AUGUST



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/241976-nigeria-almost-lost-war-corruption-magu.html

mynd44 lalasticlala

Ok
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by KayDEAN: 9:45pm
shocked my pain is that after 'recovering the money' no body is hearing from them again


Niger area

1 Like

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by sleemfesh: 9:45pm
Ha abiakwa again.
Is election around the corner already?
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Doctorphil: 9:46pm
Drugs money
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by iamkneeyi: 9:46pm
Rapoo:
recovered and nowhere to be found. we are yet to feel the effect of that recovered monies
can't you be reasonable?
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Riosystem: 9:46pm
Honestly Let give up on fighting corruption,Politics is about game.Majority of are leaders are corrupt but they will lie like Ameachi that they hv nt given bribe in there life.
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:46pm
modelmike7:
God bless My president, vice president and Mr Magu.


It should be Curse instead

1 Like

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Integrityfarms(m): 9:46pm
.. Recovered, yet we are mortgaging away the future of Nigeria with a terribly rising debt profile!

... We all can't be deceived by this con administration.

2 Likes

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by badera: 9:47pm



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLdRya2eOd4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ze0Vn9nUI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux0hrNVSjnk
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by richidinho(m): 9:47pm
The
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by moyinoluwabun(m): 9:47pm
Buhari Don come, magu Don find his voice.
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Olachase(m): 9:48pm
i want to sell Nigeria on olx grin grin

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:48pm
We never seem to hear anything else from all the money recovered undecided


Everyone na tief even the so called paator in btw
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Franco93: 9:48pm
This country Don tire me. Too many stories everyday, I don't even know the one to believe again.
Let them kukuma share our foreign reserves, let everyone carry em own go any country of choice.
Because, I wan use my own share go Dubai
This one no be country again.
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by nnokwa042(m): 9:49pm
EmeeNaka:
Lol
Magu, where is the money?
recovered recovered this that deziani this that where is abachas loot ?where is obasanjos loot? where did the north keep all the billions the looted? Pls u people should stop disturbing us

1 Like

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Jamiubond009(m): 9:50pm
K
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by ridbell01(m): 9:51pm
BornnAgainChild:


It should be Curse instead
same to you and your family
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Teaser4(m): 9:52pm
Okoroawusa:
Am glad a man like Buhari came into the lives of nigeria at a time like this.
You are m a d

1 Like

Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by biggerboyc(m): 9:53pm
O
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by biggerboyc(m): 9:54pm
TheMainMan:
mtn didn't host project fame ds year.... thats a good sign they are fighting corruption
you forget they also stop WWTBAM
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by origima: 9:54pm
BornnAgainChild:



It should be Curse instead


Useless thing from a failed linage
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by Primebuilders(m): 9:54pm
Magu how come it is only Diezeni that have name in all the recovered looted fund. Other recovered money have no name attached to them. U mention Diezeni twice. Who owns the Osborne tower money. Are they your friend that u are shielding from the public. Be transparent and bold enough to give names of those that stole our common wealth. Don't only demonize Diezeni as if she is the only looter
Re: Ibrahim Magu Gives Details Of Monies Recovered Says Corruption War Almost Lost by ridbell01(m): 9:54pm
nnokwa042:
recovered recovered this that deziani this that where is abachas loot ?where is obasanjos loot? where did the north keep all the billions the looted? Pls u people should stop disturbing us
efcc should leave them? that's why we are saying those people that desiani has looted their destiny would still come and defend her

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lets Try Women For President ! / Yar' Adua Is Dead / Oh Heaven, I Hope The Late President Makes It:

Viewing this topic: yerokunphilips, greatiyk4u(m), Righttalk, hamzyyyy, A12(m), RealJenny(f), MKO3255, freezy(m), semyman, IamAkinzy, debasco1(m), Ujdj, salexat(m), nopains, se0un(m), abeland, topcii(m), G007(m), Macaulay10(m), kampus1, Nanjerian, nanizle(m), mu2sa2, esahh(m), guitarfwiik, Riosystem, waveskaaya(m), CallMeNJay, YhubieIsidore(m), oloba(m), Macky2(m), Wirelezz, okamayamawocho, arcnomec(m), Zeroid105, futurewise11(m), ellovee(m), daraghdave, megainvest, manofgod247, origima, GoroTango, ccollins(m), gr8child(m), LastlyFREEDOM, toluodek(m), mechouk1, Seylad2009(m), tycoon3(m), timota(m), Jonah507(m), dimeman, mzsI, TrustinGod247, stone316, binajiya(m), ekolina(m), olarent, a0if(m), OtunbaDon(m), phemmy26(m), emeritus00(m), Clean2016, SirWahl1, rovher(m), erico2k2(m), Elynxx08, tjesulomo, VanLucius(m), lemonys(m), spartan117(m), JudgeWilson(m), ICAMETOWIN(m), unlimited2(m), classicopera, headword, Swatz, nothernstar, ezebunafo(m), Rapsainot, callbackaugust6(m), Lefon, petrelli07, blithe, pheezyphobia(m), shenney, erekaa(m), Emezy(m), minijasper03(m), mormoni(m), verygudbadguy(m), DokitaAraa, phlamingboy(m), Mbkite(m), Comradesylva, Punditfrank(m), Metrofox(m), chejosh, Johnnyhoo(m), birdsview(m), simonjo, oladaride359, oladapo123, menwongo(m), don4ye, wisesage(m), feelgoodstuffs(m), Gluckdude20(m) and 180 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.