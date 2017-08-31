₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Urchman27: 6:17am
One of the most debated issues at the moment is the clamour for the political restructuring of the country; it has become a singsong. But the debate has attracted diverse views and demands such that there appears to be no clearly defined understanding among Nigerians on what restructuring means and whether it will move the nation forward or disintegrate it.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by raker300: 6:27am
Trash.
as far as its south-waste, it won't work...
No need reading the long epistle
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Dillusionist(f): 6:30am
mtchew who takes afonjas serious
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Markfemi2: 6:31am
My Yoruba people
Restructuring won't happen in this Nigerian contraption
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Vutseck(m): 6:36am
My question is, who is afraid of restructuring and why ?? .
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Vutseck(m): 6:39am
Markfemi2:
any government that did not want restructuring will pay the price during election
.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Markfemi2: 6:44am
Vutseck:
lets stop deceiving ourselves
restructruring is not a party affair
all regions must vote for it
and north west with the most number of seats will influence north east and vote no
hence why some people want an outright dissolution of the entity
just wake up and accept reality
its not happening
we have been waiting 40 years
nothing never happen
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by murphyibiam15(m): 6:46am
we waste so much time in this Nigeria for almost irrelevant things.. The only body saddled with the responsibility for restructuring is the National Assembly but they have rejected it.. if 10million Yoruba groups like they should meet.. it won't change anything
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Kondomatic(m): 6:56am
This can't be possible nah? 100 different groups!? No way, Yorubas are one.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Vutseck(m): 6:58am
Markfemi2:
if the government in power support restructuring it becomes easy to negotiate
by the way, take away the (oyel ,) you will discover Nigeria is different countries in one nation
.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Urchman27: 7:15am
Lalasticlala ooo
The afonja is looking for someone like NK to save them
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by FKO81(m): 7:17am
Yoruba people in the South-West states namely Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti as well as Kogi, Kwara, Edo and Delta
This is clear attache by force, I thought Edo and Delta already sent massage to them? They are with former eastern region, when the two states abstained from Southwestern meeting held in Ogun, and attended Eastern meeting, they are still dragging them
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by 9jakool: 8:18am
FKO81:
Before you get all worked up, the key phrase here is "Yoruba groups." There are native Yoruba minorities found in Edo and Delta states.
You can never get any point across, without some ignoramus screaming ATTACHE BY FORCE out of their lungs trying too hard to be relevant. Oh, 100 Yoruba groups from different states meet in Ibadan, it must be ATTACHE BY FORCE!
I suppose you are from the East and we all know the classic attache by Biafrans who are trying to force an identity on ethic groups that were never part of the old Eastern region or Declared Biafria.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by konoplyanka: 8:42am
I wonder why leaders don't know how to achieve things successfully in this nation when its forvtge general good.
restructuring cab be achieved. meet with the Yoruba senators and representatives and governors. marshal your points to them and let them present it in the house. let them lobby other senators.
meet with prominent obas and let them carry all the emirs and ezes along and present the benefits to them.
this will go a long way in making them lean towards restructuring. this should be a selfless service that can be done.
Igbo leaders can consult other leaders about Biafra. make your points to them why you need Biafra.
people should learn consultations and lobbying in this 21st century not preaching hate and shouting on the pages of newspapers. carry people along and stop this defeatist ideology of the north can never agree to restructuring and Biafra. to me, its a big lie.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Basic123: 8:46am
Urchman27:Flatinooo believe NK is saving them
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Balkan(m): 9:43am
To start with, l will say God bless Nnamdi Kanu for giving Yorubas a voice.
What l will tell Yorubas is to be resolute and speak out because Hausa Fulani
are human beings. They should not be afraid of them. Igbos have taken their position as big brothers.
Yorubas should understand that putting Fulani man as the head of the ports in Yoruba land since indipence is an abbaration. Why cant Yorubas fight to be incharge of the coast line and ocean given to them by God.
The problem an Igbo man has with Yorubas is allowing the fulanis whose population is less than 8millon to control a country with almost 200million people. Why cant they be challanged. If Yorubas can wake up work for Oduduwa republic, do you think this minority fulanis can stand the heat? come on!
If you are happy with the stuttus quo, why not keep quiet and allow the SS and SE champion the move instead jumping from one place to another condemning those who are ready to give their life so that you can be free.
Fulanis are powerless if the south are united. They will beg for restructuring if we are united. Thats why Igbos always call you cowards because non of you is ready to die for their children to live a better life.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Sniper12: 10:17am
Restructuring is the latest scam dem go use deceive us lol. Its still the same govnor, rulers, trad rulers militants dat would corner the whole tin. Nothing for common man. 13% derivation wat has it been used for self Dont be fooled. I am an afonja by the way. The monopoly of lagos ports need to be broken let all the coast line states have functional sea ports and dredge the river niger too. Ferked up nation
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Tanzz06: 10:17am
For what
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by modelmike7(m): 10:18am
Na WA o
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by magoo10: 10:18am
when will Nigerians sit in a round table to discuss their future,the one conducted by jonathan have been discarded by the present scam govt,after hundred years of existence and failures in its human relationships a different approach is required, all this hullabaloo noise making about restructuring will not solve Nigeria's problems.
Referendum is the way
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by baike(m): 10:18am
I think say the Yorubas want stay with the Northerners
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by alanyalas(m): 10:18am
Vutseck:Restructuring won't happen in this Nigeria
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Ponterga(m): 10:18am
Rest ruins a sham scheme
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by rozayx5(m): 10:18am
Yoruba's lack someone likeNK to to spill their fears in public
Reason they hate him
Their so called leaders are beneficiaries of the current system . people like
tinubu and co
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by strenghtt: 10:20am
Observing
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by autotrader014(m): 10:21am
It's ok. Hope it turns out good!
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by seunaj: 10:21am
F
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Eastside046: 10:21am
what is Delta state doin der
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by Kingbuhari(m): 10:22am
Ojukwu was a super hero who took just one look at Nigeria and discovered that it will never work. He used diplomacy, no way, he stood up and fought, and it was the same yorubas that stabbed him at his back, If Yorubas couldnt declare Oduduwa in 1967, they will never have the backbone to do it again.
There are many things that happened in that era that should have encouraged Yorubas to seek self determination, but they didnt
1) The Northerners went to Ibadan and killed the Governor of the Western Region, Lt Colonel Fajuyi. This singular act of sacrilege on Yoruba soil, to such a highly placed Yoruba son should have been the final straw for Yorubas. They should have risen up against the excesses of the North along with the Igbos, but they did nothing. When the Northerners realised that Yorubas had no fight in them, it emboldend them to do much worse.
2) Brigadier Ogundipe officially became 'acting head' of state with the disappearance of Ironsi. He should have been confirmed head of state with confirmation of Ironsi's death as the highest ranking military officer after Ironsi (Ogundipe was the only Brigadier-General in the Nigerian Army at the time). The Northerners drove Ogundipe out of Lagos, Yoruba land, and banished him to London where he was summarily retired. Again, the Yoruba nation should have risen up in defence of their land and son. They did nothing. Today, if Igbos call Lagos 'no mans land', the average Yoruba man will be offended. But when Brigadier Ogundipe was been harrased out of Lagos by the North, no Yoruba man said a word.
3) Colonel Adebayor replaced Fajuyi as Governor of the western Region. Adebayor never slept in Government House because he was afraid that the Northerners would come and slaughter him like they did Fajuyi.
Yorubas were held hostage in their own land. 20 years later, the Northerners kidnapped and slaughtered MKO Abiola. As usual, nothing happend.
I laugh when Yorubas talk about Oduduwa Republic or restructuring, I dont think they realise that it takes more than 'mere talking' to achieve independence.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by TheFreeOne: 10:22am
Its easier for the country to be broken up than for restructuring to happen cos Hausa Fulani hegemons won't allow it.
The truth is northern leaders don't want development for their region nor for others. They prefers to sacrifice development, education, security of their people for a continuous power grab at the centre.
|Re: Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan by samyomz(m): 10:22am
raker300:you think southwest is like your brain that doesn't work?
