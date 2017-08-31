Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Restructuring: 100 Yoruba Groups Meet In Ibadan (3620 Views)

RESTRUCTURING: CONFAB 2014 Report Endorses 18 New States (LIST) / Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring / 52 Niger Delta Groups Meet In Enugu, Threaten To Join IPOB Over Kanu’s Detention (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

One of the most debated issues at the moment is the clamour for the political restructuring of the country; it has become a singsong. But the debate has attracted diverse views and demands such that there appears to be no clearly defined understanding among Nigerians on what restructuring means and whether it will move the nation forward or disintegrate it.



Among the various views and demands anchored on restructuring is the agitation by some people for a return to regionalism as in the first republic arrangement of the federation. Others say what is needed is the devolution of some of the powers and roles of the federal government to the states, to shed the current unitary-like political structure and return to the practice of true federalism. Yet, for some, it is about a restructuring that would allow communities greater control over the resources in their domains. The issue has been further complicated by the rise of separatist groups agitating for a reconfiguration that will allow the break away of any part of the country desiring to do so, to chart its own destiny.



Chief Folu Olamiti was variously Editor, Sunday Tribune, Nigerian Tribune and Executive Director. He was also Media Consultant, ICPC. He told Daily Sun in Ibadan, Oyo State: “Against this background and the resultant mounting tension in the land, a policy advocacy group known as the Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (YLPI), organized a non-partisan retreat of Yoruba leaders from the South-West on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Lead City University Conference Centre, Ibadan, to brainstorm on the issue and proffer the way forward. Tagged the Yoruba Unity Retreat, the forum was attended by distinguished and experienced statesmen, leaders of thought and eminent professionals from the South-West.



“The state of the nation address delivered by its convener, Otunba Deji Osibogun, gave an insightful background to the deliberations. He noted that the struggle for restructuring had come a long way, from the days when Nigerians wrangled over how to convene a national dialogue on it, whether sovereign or non sovereign conference, to the actual bold steps taken by the Obasanjo and Jonathan administrations to bring the people together to dialogue and fashion the way forward. He noted that the 2014 National Conference convened by Goodluck Jonathan was a major breakthrough in the struggle as it was in that conference that participants representing various ethnic nationalities, groups and instititions, agreed on the major outcomes expected from the proposed restructuring.



“Among the agreed expectations are the return to true federalism with the states as federating units and the concomitant devolution of powers, roles and resources from the centre accordingly. Osibogun called for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference recommendations before the next general elections in 2019. After a serious brainstorming session by participants, a communique was issued on the resolutions and decisions of the retreat.



‘The communique affirmed the unity of the Yoruba people in the South-West states namely Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti as well as Kogi, Kwara, Edo and Delta states. and pledged the commitment of the Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative and the Yoruba race in general to the unity and continued territorial integrity of Nigeria. “The communique, however, strongly stated that the Yoruba people insist that in view of the economic and political challenges facing the Nigerian nation, the political restructuring of the nation had become imperative and overdue, requiring a return to the practice of true federalism, devolution of power, more resources to states and local governments with a view to maximizing the advantages of each constituent unit of the federation.



“It is significant that the position adopted by Yoruba leaders at the retreat has become the popular stance of numerous leaders and groups across the country including the Afenifere from the South-West, Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders from the South -East, leaders from the South-South as well as the Southern leaders Forum and also the Southern and Middle belt Forum. Although the North is yet to take a formal a position as it awaits the report of an advisory committee, some of its notable leaders such as former President Ibrahim Babangida and former Vice President Abubakar Atiku have strongly endorsed restructuring.



“In fact, Atiku insists that not only is restructuring necessary, it is feasible and some aspects of it such as the devolution of some roles and responsibilities of the Federal Government to states can be achieved without constitutional amendments. From all indications, a national consensus already points to the necessity for a political restructuring of the country and it appears that the easiest way to go about it is to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference. But as of now, that option is still elusive given the reluctance or cautious approach of the present Buhari administration to the issue. Another set back is the rejection of devolution of power by the upper chamber of the national assembly while voting recently on constitutional amendments.



“It is not yet clear whether the committee set up by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on restructuring will be able to recognize the demand as a very serious concern of the people of Nigeria at the moment and therefore convince the administration to address it accordingly. What is however clear is that the struggle for restructuring can no longer be wished away, nor suppressed nor ignored. The earlier it was addressed, the better.



“Ahead of the proposed restructuring, Yoruba leaders, in the communique released, also urged the states of the federation to realize that for the devolution of power and resources to translate to positive change in the lives of the people, state governors must invent new initiatives of providing better governance, management of resources and service delivery.



“In this regard, the leaders urged the governors of the South-West states to set up think-tanks and develop achievable programmes tailored to the developmental needs of their states while also integrating with their counterparts within the region to effectively address matters of common interest and concern.



“The governors of the South-West states were also advised to begin to harness the various potentials of their states, especially in agriculture, including reviving the Awolowo-era Farm Settlements, to boost food and cash crop production towards achieving food sufficiency, sustainable foreign earnings from cash crop produce and mass employment opportunities for the youths. Agriculture was once the major sustainer of the economy of the region during the first republic. As of today, agriculture is still a major sustainer of the economies of many countries, including the United States despite its technological advancement.







“For example, Ohio State in the United States accounts for a large volume of trade between the country and China with a single crop soybeans, which it exports in millions of tonnes to the hugely populated Asian country for the production of animal feed. It is the belief of the YLPI that the South-West states do not need to depend on federal allocations for their sustenance. For instance, they can develop their vast agricultural potentials such as cocoa, rice, cassava and even yam (which is used to produce pharmaceutical starch) as well as natural and other resources to sustainably develop their states.



“In actual fact, no part of the country is poor. Every part has various agricultural, natural and other potentials that can be exploited to sustain its development. The practice of true federalism empowers the federating states to harness these resources and apply them to the areas of need, which may vary from state to state. This is what the nation needs now.



“In carrying this agitation for restructuring forward over 100 Yoruba groups have decided for a summit at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, on September 7, 2017, to work out a common front to address the issue. To me the YLPI summit communique should be taken as a template at this summit, there is little or nothing to add to it.



http://sunnewsonline.com/restructuring-100-yoruba-groups-meet-in-ibadan/

Trash.



as far as its south-waste, it won't work...



No need reading the long epistle 24 Likes 1 Share

mtchew who takes afonjas serious 14 Likes

My Yoruba people

Restructuring won't happen in this Nigerian contraption 18 Likes 1 Share

My question is, who is afraid of restructuring and why ?? .

Markfemi2:

My Yoruba people

Restructuring won't happen in this Nigerian contraption

any government that did not want restructuring will pay the price during election

. any government that did not want restructuring will pay the price during election 2 Likes

Vutseck:





any government that did not want restructuring will pay the price during election

.



lets stop deceiving ourselves

restructruring is not a party affair

all regions must vote for it

and north west with the most number of seats will influence north east and vote no

hence why some people want an outright dissolution of the entity



just wake up and accept reality

its not happening

we have been waiting 40 years

nothing never happen lets stop deceiving ourselvesrestructruring is not a party affairall regions must vote for itand north west with the most number of seats will influence north east and vote nohence why some people want an outright dissolution of the entityjust wake up and accept realityits not happeningwe have been waiting 40 yearsnothing never happen 22 Likes 2 Shares

we waste so much time in this Nigeria for almost irrelevant things.. The only body saddled with the responsibility for restructuring is the National Assembly but they have rejected it.. if 10million Yoruba groups like they should meet.. it won't change anything

This can't be possible nah? 100 different groups!? No way, Yorubas are one. 2 Likes 1 Share

Markfemi2:







lets stop deceiving ourselves

restructruring is not a party affair

all regions must vote for it

and north west with the most number of seats will influence north east and vote no

hence why some people want an outright dissolution of the entity



just wake up and accept reality

its not happening

we have been waiting 40 years

nothing never happen

if the government in power support restructuring it becomes easy to negotiate



by the way, take away the (oyel ,) you will discover Nigeria is different countries in one nation

. if the government in power support restructuring it becomes easy to negotiateby the way, take away the (oyel ,) you will discover Nigeria is different countries in one nation 2 Likes



The afonja is looking for someone like NK to save them Lalasticlala oooThe afonja is looking for someone like NK to save them 19 Likes





This is clear attache by force, I thought Edo and Delta already sent massage to them? They are with former eastern region, when the two states abstained from Southwestern meeting held in Ogun, and attended Eastern meeting, they are still dragging them Yoruba people in the South-West states namely Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti as well as Kogi, Kwara, Edo and DeltaThis is clear attache by force, I thought Edo and Delta already sent massage to them? They are with former eastern region, when the two states abstained from Southwestern meeting held in Ogun, and attended Eastern meeting, they are still dragging them 8 Likes

FKO81:

Yoruba people in the South-West states namely Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti as well as Kogi, Kwara, Edo and Delta



This is clear attach by force, I thought Edo and Delta already sent massage to them? They are with former eastern region, when the two states abstained from Southwestern meeting held in Ogun, and attended Eastern meeting, they are still dragging them







Before you get all worked up, the key phrase here is "Yoruba groups." There are native Yoruba minorities found in Edo and Delta states.



You can never get any point across, without some ignoramus screaming ATTACHE BY FORCE out of their lungs trying too hard to be relevant. Oh, 100 Yoruba groups from different states meet in Ibadan, it must be ATTACHE BY FORCE!



I suppose you are from the East and we all know the classic attache by Biafrans who are trying to force an identity on ethic groups that were never part of the old Eastern region or Declared Biafria. Before you get all worked up, the key phrase here is "Yoruba groups." There are native Yoruba minorities found in Edo and Delta states.You can never get any point across, without some ignoramus screaming ATTACHE BY FORCE out of their lungs trying too hard to be relevant. Oh, 100groups from different states meet in Ibadan, it must be ATTACHE BY FORCE!I suppose you are from the East and we all know the classic attache by Biafrans who are trying to force an identity on ethic groups that were never part of the old Eastern region or Declared Biafria. 8 Likes 1 Share

I wonder why leaders don't know how to achieve things successfully in this nation when its forvtge general good.



restructuring cab be achieved. meet with the Yoruba senators and representatives and governors. marshal your points to them and let them present it in the house. let them lobby other senators.



meet with prominent obas and let them carry all the emirs and ezes along and present the benefits to them.



this will go a long way in making them lean towards restructuring. this should be a selfless service that can be done.



Igbo leaders can consult other leaders about Biafra. make your points to them why you need Biafra.



people should learn consultations and lobbying in this 21st century not preaching hate and shouting on the pages of newspapers. carry people along and stop this defeatist ideology of the north can never agree to restructuring and Biafra. to me, its a big lie. 5 Likes

Urchman27:

Lalasticlala ooo The afonja is looking for someone like NK to save them Flatinooo believe NK is saving them Flatinooo believe NK is saving them 5 Likes 2 Shares

To start with, l will say God bless Nnamdi Kanu for giving Yorubas a voice.

What l will tell Yorubas is to be resolute and speak out because Hausa Fulani

are human beings. They should not be afraid of them. Igbos have taken their position as big brothers.



Yorubas should understand that putting Fulani man as the head of the ports in Yoruba land since indipence is an abbaration. Why cant Yorubas fight to be incharge of the coast line and ocean given to them by God.



The problem an Igbo man has with Yorubas is allowing the fulanis whose population is less than 8millon to control a country with almost 200million people. Why cant they be challanged. If Yorubas can wake up work for Oduduwa republic, do you think this minority fulanis can stand the heat? come on!



If you are happy with the stuttus quo, why not keep quiet and allow the SS and SE champion the move instead jumping from one place to another condemning those who are ready to give their life so that you can be free.



Fulanis are powerless if the south are united. They will beg for restructuring if we are united. Thats why Igbos always call you cowards because non of you is ready to die for their children to live a better life. 12 Likes 1 Share

Dont be fooled. I am an afonja by the way. The monopoly of lagos ports need to be broken let all the coast line states have functional sea ports and dredge the river niger too. Ferked up nation Restructuring is the latest scam dem go use deceive us lol. Its still the same govnor, rulers, trad rulers militants dat would corner the whole tin. Nothing for common man. 13% derivation wat has it been used for selfDont be fooled. I am an afonja by the way. The monopoly of lagos ports need to be broken let all the coast line states have functional sea ports and dredge the river niger too. Ferked up nation

For what

Na WA o

when will Nigerians sit in a round table to discuss their future,the one conducted by jonathan have been discarded by the present scam govt,after hundred years of existence and failures in its human relationships a different approach is required, all this hullabaloo noise making about restructuring will not solve Nigeria's problems.

Referendum is the way 1 Like

I think say the Yorubas want stay with the Northerners 1 Like

Vutseck:





if the government in power support restructuring it becomes easy to negotiate



by the way, take away the (oyel ,) you will discover Nigeria is different countries in one nation

. Restructuring won't happen in this Nigeria Restructuring won't happen in this Nigeria

Rest ruins a sham scheme

Yoruba's lack someone likeNK to to spill their fears in public





Reason they hate him





Their so called leaders are beneficiaries of the current system . people like



tinubu and co 2 Likes

Observing

It's ok. Hope it turns out good!

F

what is Delta state doin der

Ojukwu was a super hero who took just one look at Nigeria and discovered that it will never work. He used diplomacy, no way, he stood up and fought, and it was the same yorubas that stabbed him at his back, If Yorubas couldnt declare Oduduwa in 1967, they will never have the backbone to do it again.

There are many things that happened in that era that should have encouraged Yorubas to seek self determination, but they didnt

1) The Northerners went to Ibadan and killed the Governor of the Western Region, Lt Colonel Fajuyi. This singular act of sacrilege on Yoruba soil, to such a highly placed Yoruba son should have been the final straw for Yorubas. They should have risen up against the excesses of the North along with the Igbos, but they did nothing. When the Northerners realised that Yorubas had no fight in them, it emboldend them to do much worse.

2) Brigadier Ogundipe officially became 'acting head' of state with the disappearance of Ironsi. He should have been confirmed head of state with confirmation of Ironsi's death as the highest ranking military officer after Ironsi (Ogundipe was the only Brigadier-General in the Nigerian Army at the time). The Northerners drove Ogundipe out of Lagos, Yoruba land, and banished him to London where he was summarily retired. Again, the Yoruba nation should have risen up in defence of their land and son. They did nothing. Today, if Igbos call Lagos 'no mans land', the average Yoruba man will be offended. But when Brigadier Ogundipe was been harrased out of Lagos by the North, no Yoruba man said a word.

3) Colonel Adebayor replaced Fajuyi as Governor of the western Region. Adebayor never slept in Government House because he was afraid that the Northerners would come and slaughter him like they did Fajuyi.

Yorubas were held hostage in their own land. 20 years later, the Northerners kidnapped and slaughtered MKO Abiola. As usual, nothing happend.

I laugh when Yorubas talk about Oduduwa Republic or restructuring, I dont think they realise that it takes more than 'mere talking' to achieve independence. 7 Likes

Its easier for the country to be broken up than for restructuring to happen cos Hausa Fulani hegemons won't allow it.



The truth is northern leaders don't want development for their region nor for others. They prefers to sacrifice development, education, security of their people for a continuous power grab at the centre.