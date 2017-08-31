Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan (3600 Views)

Man banned from Twitter over mosquito death threat



By Paul Harrison

BBC UGC and Social News







30 August 2017







Threatening mosquitoes on Twitter could get you banned from the platform





A Twitter user in Japan has been banned from using the social networking site for making a death threat against a mosquito.



Tweeting abuse would sometimes get you banned from the platform but Twitter's decision to ban user @nemuismywife has attracted ridicule on social media.



It started on 20 August when he was repeatedly bitten by a mosquito as he was watching TV.



After killing the mosquito, he tweeted: "Where do you get off biting me all over while I'm just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you're already dead)." He added a picture of a dead insect to his tweet.







Some time later he received a message from Twitter saying his account had been frozen and cannot be reactivated.



He set up a new Twitter account, @DaydreamMatcha, to criticise Twitter's decision.



He tweeted: "My previous account was permanently frozen after I said I killed a mosquito. Is this a violation?"



His angry tweet was retweeted more than 31,000 times and liked more than 27,000 Twitter users:



Twitter has rolled out a number of new measures and tools to curb online abuse and harassment on its platform.



Some reports claimed the tweet was flagged by an automated programme and not by a human moderator.



US business magazine Fortune reported that Twitter launched an algorithm to detect abusive behaviour by looking and picking up key offensive words.

http://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-41097947

That is what humanity will end up being due to political correctness.



When pets are loved more than people, what do you expect.



Keep on designating jobs that require rational judgment to AI and you get things like this. 5 Likes

When I thought I have heard it all



Insanity Insanity

na wa ooo twitter is only fighting for their colleague , you know that bird and mosquito both fly so they don't want a situation where by you see something flying instead of checking , you just kill it thinking it is mosquito.

if you want to make lalasticlala vex too just talk or do something against snake, your ban go lonnnnnngggg ehen. 1 Like

this one pass my power o...can't fit withstand it.



I need a fainting space pls..

This one weak me reach bone



Useless Ban He will join Facebook or InstagramUseless Ban

.

Same way I was banned by Seun and his use.less mods during the heat of 2015 elections coz of partisan politics.

Do u guys rem the story of how I responded..."you deserve this you nitwit"...episode?

Anyway since then whatever I post never makes frontpage 2 Likes

All of them at Twitter are mad.





poor poor mosquito,the don't want mosquito to go extinct,crazy world poor poor mosquito,the don't want mosquito to go extinct,crazy world 2 Likes





When he too will not allow mosquito to eat in peace..



What about the Useless Mod that banned me for 2 months just because I typed "wenger die"



o di kwa egwu!!

That means enough muslims' Twitter account go dey deactivated this salah..for abusing an innocent ram 3 Likes

Lol

Lol

Proudlyngwa:

I don't understand?? did the close new registration on Twitter abegge,goan open another account



The same way dey ban people on nairaland The same way dey ban people on nairaland

Mosquitoes are going extinct in the near future, please let's save the poor insects.







#Say no to mosquito killing

i think this kind of banning should be introduced on nairaland to curb all this people posting the death of lalasticlala's pet a.k.a snake

Abeg make them extend this ban to threats against our Presidential rats

This is what nairaland should do. You should device a way of identifying tribal insults and hate and then ban the offender. It can be automated.

Eyahhhh

Indeed Japanese people are mad

That's what you get when machines do the work that should be handled by man