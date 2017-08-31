₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by naptu2: 9:50am
Man banned from Twitter over mosquito death threat
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Ishilove: 9:57am
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:02am
That is what humanity will end up being due to political correctness.
When pets are loved more than people, what do you expect.
Keep on designating jobs that require rational judgment to AI and you get things like this.
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Mintayo(m): 10:30am
When I thought I have heard it all
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Zeze06(m): 10:37am
Insanity
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Teewhy2: 10:38am
na wa ooo twitter is only fighting for their colleague , you know that bird and mosquito both fly so they don't want a situation where by you see something flying instead of checking , you just kill it thinking it is mosquito.
if you want to make lalasticlala vex too just talk or do something against snake, your ban go lonnnnnngggg ehen.
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by timilehin007(m): 10:38am
this one pass my power o...can't fit withstand it.
I need a fainting space pls..
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Spoorr84(f): 10:38am
This one weak me reach bone
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Keneking: 10:38am
He will join Facebook or Instagram
Useless Ban
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by hahn(m): 10:38am
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by nuti(m): 10:39am
Same way I was banned by Seun and his use.less mods during the heat of 2015 elections coz of partisan politics.
Do u guys rem the story of how I responded..."you deserve this you nitwit"...episode?
Anyway since then whatever I post never makes frontpage
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by FemiFemola: 10:39am
All of them at Twitter are mad.
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Evablizin(f): 10:39am
poor poor mosquito,the don't want mosquito to go extinct,crazy world
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by spartoo: 10:39am
When he too will not allow mosquito to eat in peace..
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by GreatEvilBeast(m): 10:39am
The man hasnt seen anything yet,
What about the Useless Mod that banned me for 2 months just because I typed "wenger die"
If you guys dont see me in four months,
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by brendachizzy(f): 10:39am
o di kwa egwu!!
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by cnnamoko(m): 10:40am
That means enough muslims' Twitter account go dey deactivated this salah..for abusing an innocent ram
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by BillionDollars(m): 10:40am
Lol
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by KingsleyBJ: 10:40am
Lol
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by 1zynnvn(m): 10:40am
Proudlyngwa:did you read the post at all?
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by classicfrank4u(m): 10:40am
I don't understand?? did the close new registration on Twitter abegge,goan open another account
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by dreamworld: 10:40am
The same way dey ban people on nairaland
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by fk001: 10:41am
Mosquitoes are going extinct in the near future, please let's save the poor insects.
#Say no to mosquito killing
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by erty633(m): 10:41am
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by mhuyee(m): 10:41am
i think this kind of banning should be introduced on nairaland to curb all this people posting the death of lalasticlala's pet a.k.a snake
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Integrityfarms(m): 10:41am
Abeg make them extend this ban to threats against our Presidential rats
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Idango(m): 10:41am
This is what nairaland should do. You should device a way of identifying tribal insults and hate and then ban the offender. It can be automated.
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Pianoman1(m): 10:41am
Eyahhhh
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by Nellybank(m): 10:41am
Indeed Japanese people are mad
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by arabbunkum: 10:41am
That's what you get when machines do the work that should be handled by man
|Re: Man Banned From Twitter For Death Threat Against Mosquito In Japan by snnaija(f): 10:41am
funny
