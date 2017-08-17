₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by daewoorazer(m): 3:26pm
The alleged award of landscaping and beautification of the Costain Roundabout Garden to a barbecue services company – Topmost Suya and Asun Enterprises – has been causing a buzz online with Nigerians calling for investigations into the award.
Source: http://punchng.com/nigerians-decry-award-of-beautification-contract-to-suya-firm/
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by omowolewa: 3:34pm
Is the 'hunru-hunru-hunru' about the name or Service delivery or the procurement fraud?
Height of humor
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by bigtt76(f): 3:42pm
This really, is not a specialized project that the company must be a registered company in that field to execute contract
daewoorazer:
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by daewoorazer(m): 3:46pm
bigtt76:
In government, since everything must be penned down, I think all beneficiaries should be registered for legal purposes. What ya think ma'am?
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Keneking: 3:53pm
Na dem dem padi padi government of Ambode...
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by MediumStout(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Lanretoye(m): 4:23pm
maybe they will be selling suya there.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by profolaolu: 4:29pm
I use to say it Ambode is the greatest scam that will ever happen to Lagos state, mediocre works,shabby organisation, shoddy project, scandalous recruitment,criminal properties acquirement, frivolous administration and half baked workers among others
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Okoroawusa: 4:31pm
The explanation of the govt official is understandable.Igando junction along LASU-ISHERI ROAD was built n is been maintained by a laundry n drycleaning outfit called JALAB.Their signpost is there right now.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by soberdrunk(m): 5:43pm
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Naijacost22: 5:44pm
LOL. Eko ni bajẹ Or is it still?
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Akshow: 5:44pm
As long as they get the job done, the name shouldn't matter.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by kittykollinxx(m): 5:44pm
me self shock when I see am
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 5:44pm
Anything is possible.
Nepotism is the order of their day in Nigeria,
Square holes are for Round pegs in Nigeria.
If an architect was once Minister of state for Health in this country.
Why will anyone be surprised that a Suya & Asun Joint will undertake the landscaping and beautification of a park. When the owner of the Suya joint is a power insider?
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by itiswellandwell: 5:45pm
Hmnmnmm
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by thunder74(m): 5:46pm
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by ZACHIE: 5:46pm
How does it matter? Rubbish hullabaloo.
It is an incorporated company with many competencies. The contract was won through a bidding process, I strongly assume. So, what with the name? The ones with fanciful names are the ones to default.
Free the name jhorrr
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Omeokachie: 5:47pm
The making of another "Babachir"...
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by wristbangle(m): 5:47pm
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by wonlasewonimi: 5:48pm
You can register your business with any name you like.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by thunder74(m): 5:49pm
Our governor is a lover of faaji. He needs to compensate the suya man that treats him well at the club.
Lesson:
Remember your friend when you make it.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by iambabaG: 5:49pm
In as much as the company may be fully qualified.. will a job applicant submit his/her nickname for consideration?
Such a candidate should have been yanked off during the vetting process..
People should pay for such gross ineptitude!
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by LaEvilIMiss(f): 5:49pm
if you knew the man from the start and said nothing... why complain now.. did you not know PMB too
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by LordKO(m): 5:49pm
Come people! A suya company can equally be qualified for a construction beautification contract. The company's article of incorporation will make this more clearer. I see no evil yet until the company's article of incorporation says otherwise. The project itself isn't a specialized one.
Average Nigerians and conceit are like 5 and 6. Almost everyone claims to be clever and intelligent in particular and smart in general, but in reality less than 1 percent of the whole population truly are.
Meanwhile, parochial notion of many also, that a company without an online presence in this internet age is automatically a "shell or shabby" vehicle for corruption is quite irritatingly appalling.
All that being said, I neither hold brief for Lagos state government nor the Suya company.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by koolModee: 5:50pm
Really?! PDP!! � I see you.
profolaolu:
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by naptu2: 5:51pm
Simple misunderstanding.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:51pm
In as much as quality service is delivered, no cause for alarm.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by nija80: 5:53pm
bigtt76:We allowed these bloggers to insult our awareness.the man has to benefit something.he wants to spend his money and he should be able to advertise his product.What is wrong even if its a lagos state project.Have anyone seen the company profile or certificate of incorporation.We should try and think with our head and forget sentiments that prople like ikeji profit from
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 5:53pm
Since the said company had executed the project. I don't see anything wrong in the company. There are many specialised company that won't complete the contract given to them.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by judgedredd22(m): 5:54pm
...
Zenith bank has ajose adeogun, Fidelity bank has falomo roundabout... abd some other companies have underataken different landscaping responsibilites with go-ahead from the LASG, are they landscaping companies?
the average nigerian is quite stupid. The signboard clearly shows that the asun company is right there in costain, so they are probably undertaking
the project in partnership with Lagos state government to increase the visibility and public awareness of their business while making a positive contribution, it is called CSR.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by obajoey(m): 5:54pm
with my little years in the banking industry, u go fear so many company with no valid address, but if you see the balances in the account chai, u go fear fear.
Sometimes I will just copy the name of the company just to do a search to see if one could apply for job, but my brethren in the Lord, they are no where to be found.
|Re: Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React by Emmy9ite(m): 5:55pm
Really..
