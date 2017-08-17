Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Awards Contracts To Suya And Asun Company, Nigerians React (11396 Views)

Buhari Sacks Permanent Secretary For Awarding Contracts To Himself / NNPC Is Now 'northern Nigeria Petroleum Company' - Nigerians Slam Buhari / Fayose Pictured Buying Asun (goat Meat) In Ekiti (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The alleged award of landscaping and beautification of the Costain Roundabout Garden to a barbecue services company – Topmost Suya and Asun Enterprises – has been causing a buzz online with Nigerians calling for investigations into the award.



Many commentators on different platforms described the contract as a fraud, saying it was a reflection of the state of the country.



On lindaikeji.com one Hrm Paul, said, “What do you expect in a corrupt country; fictitious names of contractors. What a shame.”



Another poster, asampokoto, demanded explanations, saying there was more than meet the eyes in the award of the contract.



“There’s absolutely nothing funny about this. If anything, we should be asking questions. This is obviously a company that doesn’t exist; the contract was obviously awarded to a person who then subcontracted it after stealing his own bit,” he posted.



“Nigerian youths; this should actually cause some sort of investigations; read about what Diezani stole (with crony companies) and it doesn’t occur that the ‘Suya’ company is actually a front? May God help us,” a post under anonymous pseudonym said.



Another reader, Ifeanyi Ekwo, said, “Lolz…only in Naija! A company registered to provide barbecue services is given contract for landscaping and road beautification; he reissues the contract to a specialist who bills him for half the value of the contract. In the end, the cost of the contract is tripled…and tomorrow we go say how govt dey spend money sef #Accountability.”



A resident of the area, Jimoh Adewale, who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, said the residents had asked government officials why such job would be given to a suya firm, but were ignored.



He said, “We noticed the scandal, but as usual, government officials ignored us when we asked questions. Some of them that visited the site told us that it was not our business.



However, an official of the agency responsible for the contract, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, who declined to be named, said the project was an “adoption project.”



He said, “A man approached the agency and offered to beautify the place. He brought his design and a horticulturist when he was called for presentation. He was consequently given an approval.



“The man owned the suya and asun company. Nobody gave him the permission to place a signboard on the site as a contractor, or use the name of the Lagos State Government because there was no contract. He has been asked to remove the signboard.”



The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, could not be reached for comment.







Source: Source: http://punchng.com/nigerians-decry-award-of-beautification-contract-to-suya-firm/ 1 Share

Is the 'hunru-hunru-hunru' about the name or Service delivery or the procurement fraud?



Height of humor







daewoorazer:



The alleged award of landscaping and beautification of the Costain Roundabout Garden to a barbecue services company – Topmost Suya and Asun Enterprises – has been causing a buzz online with Nigerians calling for investigations into the award.



Many commentators on different platforms described the contract as a fraud, saying it was a reflection of the state of the country.



On lindaikeji.com one Hrm Paul, said, “What do you expect in a corrupt country; fictitious names of contractors. What a shame.”



Another poster, asampokoto, demanded explanations, saying there was more than meet the eyes in the award of the contract.



“There’s absolutely nothing funny about this. If anything, we should be asking questions. This is obviously a company that doesn’t exist; the contract was obviously awarded to a person who then subcontracted it after stealing his own bit,” he posted.



“Nigerian youths; this should actually cause some sort of investigations; read about what Diezani stole (with crony companies) and it doesn’t occur that the ‘Suya’ company is actually a front? May God help us,” a post under anonymous pseudonym said.



Another reader, Ifeanyi Ekwo, said, “Lolz…only in Naija! A company registered to provide barbecue services is given contract for landscaping and road beautification; he reissues the contract to a specialist who bills him for half the value of the contract. In the end, the cost of the contract is tripled…and tomorrow we go say how govt dey spend money sef #Accountability.”



A resident of the area, Jimoh Adewale, who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, said the residents had asked government officials why such job would be given to a suya firm, but were ignored.



He said, “We noticed the scandal, but as usual, government officials ignored us when we asked questions. Some of them that visited the site told us that it was not our business.



However, an official of the agency responsible for the contract, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, who declined to be named, said the project was an “adoption project.”



He said, “A man approached the agency and offered to beautify the place. He brought his design and a horticulturist when he was called for presentation. He was consequently given an approval.



“The man owned the suya and asun company. Nobody gave him the permission to place a signboard on the site as a contractor, or use the name of the Lagos State Government because there was no contract. He has been asked to remove the signboard.”



The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, could not be reached for comment.









Source: http://punchng.com/nigerians-decry-award-of-beautification-contract-to-suya-firm/





Lalasticlala

Mynd44 This really, is not a specialized project that the company must be a registered company in that field to execute contract 8 Likes 1 Share

bigtt76:

This really, is not a specialized project that the company must be a registered company in that field to execute contract













In government, since everything must be penned down, I think all beneficiaries should be registered for legal purposes. What ya think ma'am?



2 Likes

Na dem dem padi padi government of Ambode... 2 Likes

Biafra One Nigeria for life 2 Likes

maybe they will be selling suya there.

I use to say it Ambode is the greatest scam that will ever happen to Lagos state, mediocre works,shabby organisation, shoddy project, scandalous recruitment,criminal properties acquirement, frivolous administration and half baked workers among others 5 Likes 2 Shares

The explanation of the govt official is understandable.Igando junction along LASU-ISHERI ROAD was built n is been maintained by a laundry n drycleaning outfit called JALAB.Their signpost is there right now. 9 Likes 1 Share

LOL. Eko ni bajẹ Or is it still?

As long as they get the job done, the name shouldn't matter. 9 Likes

me self shock when I see am







Anything is possible.

Nepotism is the order of their day in Nigeria,

Square holes are for Round pegs in Nigeria.



If an architect was once Minister of state for Health in this country.



Why will anyone be surprised that a Suya & Asun Joint will undertake the landscaping and beautification of a park. When the owner of the Suya joint is a power insider? Anything is possible.Nepotism is the order of their day in Nigeria,Square holes are for Round pegs in Nigeria.If an architect was once Minister of state for Health in this country.Why will anyone be surprised that a Suya & Asun Joint will undertake the landscaping and beautification of a park. When the owner of the Suya joint is a power insider? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Hmnmnmm

How does it matter? Rubbish hullabaloo.



It is an incorporated company with many competencies. The contract was won through a bidding process, I strongly assume. So, what with the name? The ones with fanciful names are the ones to default.



Free the name jhorrr 1 Like

The making of another "Babachir"...

You can register your business with any name you like. 1 Like

Our governor is a lover of faaji. He needs to compensate the suya man that treats him well at the club.

Lesson:

Remember your friend when you make it. 1 Like

In as much as the company may be fully qualified.. will a job applicant submit his/her nickname for consideration?

Such a candidate should have been yanked off during the vetting process..

People should pay for such gross ineptitude!

if you knew the man from the start and said nothing... why complain now.. did you not know PMB too 1 Like

Come people! A suya company can equally be qualified for a construction beautification contract. The company's article of incorporation will make this more clearer. I see no evil yet until the company's article of incorporation says otherwise. The project itself isn't a specialized one.



Average Nigerians and conceit are like 5 and 6. Almost everyone claims to be clever and intelligent in particular and smart in general, but in reality less than 1 percent of the whole population truly are.



Meanwhile, parochial notion of many also, that a company without an online presence in this internet age is automatically a "shell or shabby" vehicle for corruption is quite irritatingly appalling.



All that being said, I neither hold brief for Lagos state government nor the Suya company. 1 Like

profolaolu:

I use to say it Ambode is the greatest scam that will ever happen to Lagos state, mediocre works,shabby organisation, shoddy project, scandalous recruitment,criminal properties acquirement, frivolous administration and half baked workers among others Really?! PDP!! � I see you.

Simple misunderstanding.

In as much as quality service is delivered, no cause for alarm.

bigtt76:

This really, is not a specialized project that the company must be a registered company in that field to execute contract





We allowed these bloggers to insult our awareness.the man has to benefit something.he wants to spend his money and he should be able to advertise his product.What is wrong even if its a lagos state project.Have anyone seen the company profile or certificate of incorporation.We should try and think with our head and forget sentiments that prople like ikeji profit from We allowed these bloggers to insult our awareness.the man has to benefit something.he wants to spend his money and he should be able to advertise his product.What is wrong even if its a lagos state project.Have anyone seen the company profile or certificate of incorporation.We should try and think with our head and forget sentiments that prople like ikeji profit from 2 Likes

Since the said company had executed the project. I don't see anything wrong in the company. There are many specialised company that won't complete the contract given to them.

...



Zenith bank has ajose adeogun, Fidelity bank has falomo roundabout... abd some other companies have underataken different landscaping responsibilites with go-ahead from the LASG, are they landscaping companies?



the average nigerian is quite stupid. The signboard clearly shows that the asun company is right there in costain, so they are probably undertaking

the project in partnership with Lagos state government to increase the visibility and public awareness of their business while making a positive contribution, it is called CSR. 5 Likes





Sometimes I will just copy the name of the company just to do a search to see if one could apply for job, but my brethren in the Lord, they are no where to be found. with my little years in the banking industry, u go fear so many company with no valid address, but if you see the balances in the account chai, u go fear fear.Sometimes I will just copy the name of the company just to do a search to see if one could apply for job, but my brethren in the Lord, they are no where to be found. 3 Likes