Nigeria’s government took over Arik Air early this year after it declared heavy losses.



Ethiopian Airlines’ head for international services, Esayas Woldemariam, told the Associated Press news agency that the negotiations follow a request by Nigeria’s aviation ministry.



“We definitely are willing and able to take over the management of Arik Air,” he told AP.



State-owned Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's most profitable carrier.

Nooooooo!

Nigerians must own it.

Nigeria government is too corrupt to manage anything called business 1 Like

Lalasticlala day don break oh





Arik planes would be looking neat n safe.



Wish to fly for these guys, but no money... life sha!









Nigeria is finished. 1 Like

I hope this happens. Ethiopia airlines have a better history of management than arik 1 Like

Diazini madueke fit buy am self,

Memejem:

hmm

J

Ethiopia wants to buy Nigeria.



Half the UN budget for food goes to Ethiopia.



A shame. A pity. Terrible. Don't allow it.



Nigerian government must not allow it.



Funny thing is, they invited Ethiopian Airlines. Useless people running the government. 3 Likes

They should go ahead pleaseZz very useless airline

whatever, pretty soon, all Nigerians apart from d elites will be sold to slavery as well.



Cursed country!!!!!



May God save ur sorry ass & guide it towards d correct path 2 Likes

Everything our Government touches is finished or destroyed

Why?

Corruption has finished this country and its damn too much 2 Likes

They should also take over the management of Aso Villa, this APC government is a bigger loser than Arik Air. 1 Like

Which way to go again? All we are 100% perfectly okay with is scam.. 1 Like

Better. A country that cannot manage even airline. Check very well a northerner precisely who read food nutrition in one college of education in sambesi forest is the director of airline business in Nigeria. Bunch of comedians. 1 Like

may God help Nigeria. smh

Welcome development..... they should also take over APC and PDP 1 Like

They should take it over already.



Arik no be am at all.

when one hears this i begin to wonder what happened to Nigerian Airways.

What works in this country self?.

Lol

CocoaOla:

Okoroawusa:

