Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Ethiopian Airlines is in talks to take over management of Nigeria's troubled Arik Air.
Nigeria’s government took over Arik Air early this year after it declared heavy losses.
Ethiopian Airlines’ head for international services, Esayas Woldemariam, told the Associated Press news agency that the negotiations follow a request by Nigeria’s aviation ministry.
“We definitely are willing and able to take over the management of Arik Air,” he told AP.
State-owned Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's most profitable carrier.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Nooooooo!
Nigerians must own it.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Nigeria government is too corrupt to manage anything called business
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Lalasticlala day don break oh
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Arik planes would be looking neat n safe.
Wish to fly for these guys, but no money... life sha!
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Nigeria is finished.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
I hope this happens. Ethiopia airlines have a better history of management than arik
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Diazini madueke fit buy am self,
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Memejem:
until the nigerian factor sets in
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
hmm
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
J
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Ethiopia wants to buy Nigeria.
Half the UN budget for food goes to Ethiopia.
A shame. A pity. Terrible. Don't allow it.
Nigerian government must not allow it.
Funny thing is, they invited Ethiopian Airlines. Useless people running the government.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
They should go ahead pleaseZz very useless airline
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
whatever, pretty soon, all Nigerians apart from d elites will be sold to slavery as well.
Cursed country!!!!!
May God save ur sorry ass & guide it towards d correct path
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Everything our Government touches is finished or destroyed
Why?
Corruption has finished this country and its damn too much
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
They should also take over the management of Aso Villa, this APC government is a bigger loser than Arik Air.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Which way to go again? All we are 100% perfectly okay with is scam..
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Better. A country that cannot manage even airline. Check very well a northerner precisely who read food nutrition in one college of education in sambesi forest is the director of airline business in Nigeria. Bunch of comedians.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
may God help Nigeria. smh
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Welcome development..... they should also take over APC and PDP
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
They should take it over already.
Arik no be am at all.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
when one hears this i begin to wonder what happened to Nigerian Airways.
What works in this country self?.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Lol
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
CocoaOla:
Even more corrupt to collabo with a foreign company
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Okoroawusa:
If an incompetent child wants to drive your car, will you let him? If Nigerians deserve to own it, they should put in money, and run it properly. Ethiopian Airlines been very competent over the past few decades, serving 90+ countries, and this will help them expand their route and give the rest of us Africans good service without dependence on oyinbo airlines.
It's sad that Nigeria has no flagship, but perhaps instead of mismanaging companies, this should be a wake-up call.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
Re: Ethiopian Airlines In Talks To Take Over Arik Air.
youngbabaj:
