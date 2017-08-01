₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by Yomzzyblog: 6:36pm
AY Comedian Shares Photos of His "Gucci" Bag, he wants Hushpuppi to confirm its originality
Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun shared these pictures of himself backing his Gucci bag on his IG Page and captioned one of the picture;
"@hushpuppi i am so impressed that everyone trust your judgement on the Gucci brand that started in Florence in 1921 even before your own father was born..... oya come and confirm my own make me too rest #taghim"
Oya Hushpuppi come and confirm if its original..lol
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/photos-of-ay-comedian-backing-his-gucci.html
2 Likes
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by TheMainMan: 6:38pm
adults acting like kids .... na rat go eat am last
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by ItchingPreek(m): 6:50pm
.....In Florence 1921 Even before your father was born. Lol
Only a literature gem would understand that line.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by NairalandCS(m): 6:51pm
Yeyebrities ehn.
What is this ?
1 Like
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by Shol3(f): 6:56pm
Childish
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by LesbianBoy(m): 7:04pm
Like play like play hushpuppi don make name
1 Like
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by ebeker: 9:36pm
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by IMASTEX: 9:36pm
Hmm. . .while they are busy GUCCING. Gucci is making money of them
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by soberdrunk(m): 9:36pm
This Ay nor know say he don old.........
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by simplemach(m): 9:37pm
Hmnn
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by emeijeh(m): 9:37pm
Hushbingo again!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by femifemi1(m): 9:37pm
When will we start promoting our own brands.? This is an indirect marketing
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by ekems2017(f): 9:37pm
Na so. Make him come confirm as na. him company.
Waiting for his epic response.
3 Likes
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by emmyquan: 9:37pm
..
Yomzzyblog:..
before ur father was born.....dat line na die
HUSHPUPPI right now:: ay y WHY?..
5 Likes
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by nairalandfreak(m): 9:38pm
Nons youense
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by Rorachy(f): 9:38pm
Gucci get level.
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by kalananta(m): 9:38pm
ekems2017:
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by Brillantman: 9:38pm
It's only the brilliant ones that will understand what AY has in mind. It goes beyond comedy
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by wman(m): 9:38pm
Grown men behaving like kids.
No need to mention Hushpuppy's father.
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by djemillionia: 9:39pm
We re the best
3 Likes
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by Ogbuefienubiaka: 9:39pm
Gggg
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by richidinho(m): 9:39pm
Lol
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by ceeroh(m): 9:39pm
I have nothing to say! SMH
Make family man wey get pikin for house dey pose with bag... Nawa ooo
Forget the subtle dig at puppy's father, it's still childish!
Infact, Nigerians are mad! So na Gucci bag be our problem presently.
#ourmumujuststart
4 Likes
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by reyscrub(m): 9:39pm
With this hushpuppi go soon become Gucci ambassador
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by habex005(m): 9:39pm
hushdoggy.... over to you... i know you got a response for him
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by kanta15: 9:40pm
Been wealthy doesn't stop one from been foolish.....
AS IF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by MTKbudapest(m): 9:41pm
this is gucci madness
why not invest in something better
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by Noblefreeman(m): 9:41pm
.
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by loadedvibes: 9:42pm
Lol.. E clear hushpuppi is now Gucci ambassador
2 Likes
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by fratermathy(m): 9:42pm
Technical knockout! Hushpuppy should face his lappy and leave Gucci alone for "sons" of legit rich men.
|Re: AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original by Exponental(m): 9:43pm
Shol3:really childish
