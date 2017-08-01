Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY Wants Hushpuppi To Confirm If His Gucci Bag Is Original (10219 Views)

AY Comedian Shares Photos of His "Gucci" Bag, he wants Hushpuppi to confirm its originality







Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun shared these pictures of himself backing his Gucci bag on his IG Page and captioned one of the picture;







"@hushpuppi i am so impressed that everyone trust your judgement on the Gucci brand that started in Florence in 1921 even before your own father was born..... oya come and confirm my own make me too rest #taghim"





Oya Hushpuppi come and confirm if its original..lol



.... na rat go eat am last adults acting like kids.... na rat go eat am last 34 Likes 1 Share

.....In Florence 1921 Even before your father was born. Lol

Only a literature gem would understand that line. 43 Likes 2 Shares





What is this ? Yeyebrities ehn.What is this ? 1 Like

Childish 4 Likes 2 Shares

Like play like play hushpuppi don make name 1 Like

Hmm. . .while they are busy GUCCING. Gucci is making money of them 1 Like 1 Share

This Ay nor know say he don old......... 9 Likes 4 Shares

Hmnn

Hushbingo again! 9 Likes 2 Shares

When will we start promoting our own brands.? This is an indirect marketing

Na so. Make him come confirm as na. him company.



Waiting for his epic response. 3 Likes

..











before ur father was born.....dat line na die









HUSHPUPPI right now:: ay y WHY?.. ....before ur father was born.....dat line na dieHUSHPUPPI right now:: ay y WHY?.. 5 Likes

Nons youense

Gucci get level.

ekems2017:

Na so. Make him come confirm as na. him company.



Waiting for his epic response.



It's only the brilliant ones that will understand what AY has in mind. It goes beyond comedy 13 Likes 1 Share

Grown men behaving like kids.



No need to mention Hushpuppy's father.

We re the best We re the best 3 Likes

Gggg

Lol

I have nothing to say! SMH



Make family man wey get pikin for house dey pose with bag... Nawa ooo



Forget the subtle dig at puppy's father, it's still childish!



Infact, Nigerians are mad! So na Gucci bag be our problem presently.



#ourmumujuststart 4 Likes

With this hushpuppi go soon become Gucci ambassador

hushdoggy.... over to you... i know you got a response for him

Been wealthy doesn't stop one from been foolish.....





AS IF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like

this is gucci madness

why not invest in something better

.

Lol.. E clear hushpuppi is now Gucci ambassador 2 Likes

Technical knockout! Hushpuppy should face his lappy and leave Gucci alone for "sons" of legit rich men.