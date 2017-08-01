₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,094 members, 3,761,205 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out (2361 Views)
Dead Newborn Baby In University Of Maiduguri’s Female Toilet (Photos) / Osun State University (UNIOSUN ) 2017/2018 Post UTME /admission Thread / Alaafin Of Oyo Is The Chancellor Of University Of Maiduguri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Dbrainiac1(m): 7:28pm
POST UTME SCREENING FOR 2017/2018 ADMISSIONS
EXERCISE
This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission into degree programmes of the University of Maiduguri for the 2017/2018 Academic Session and have scored 160 and above in the UTME, and a minimum of Credit in Diploma, 10 points in NCE/IJMB or Second Class Lower Division from a recognized institution for DE that there will be online screening for admission.
Candidates should visit the University of Maiduguri website: http://unimaidonline.net and register for the online screening exercise. Candidates are to pay the sum of Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira (2,500) only for the registration including bank charges. The portal will close for the registration at 12.00 midnight on 14th September, 2017.
http://unimaid.edu.ng/Circulars/Post%20UTME%20AdvertS.pdf
cc. lalasticlala
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by saraki2019(m): 9:49pm
My 1st FTC,dedicated this to all unimaid post ume candidate,
click below for physics made easy
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Ndlistic(m): 9:49pm
Ok
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by jay2pee(m): 9:49pm
People still dey attend this school?
3 Likes
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by catherineokezie(f): 9:49pm
Wow..God protect the aspiring students from misfortune
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by headhunter1: 9:51pm
assuming that am still an undergraduate
even if they offer free education
i no dey go
Imagine spending 4 years cheating death
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by swiz123(m): 9:51pm
God forbid
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by shervydman(m): 9:53pm
I reject it IJN!......
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Franco93: 9:54pm
Even on scholarship, I will never attend
1 Like
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Hectarus: 9:55pm
shervydman:Oga wetin na? No be something go kill man?
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by benueguy(m): 9:55pm
Lol.. See funny comments
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by jhydebaba(m): 9:55pm
Una still dey charge money and set high standard Even if this uni is FOC, I don't think I will attend.
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by stiffyme(m): 9:56pm
I jump am pass o.
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by bamasite(m): 9:56pm
WHO WAN ATTEND??
AM NOT UNDERSTANDING
THIS IS GUARANTEED TO MAKE YOUR FACE SMOOTH
1 Like
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by TSO4U: 9:56pm
who won die...[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Wisdomkosi(m): 9:56pm
Who wan die? Lol
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by beardlessdude: 9:57pm
And people go still register?
Chineke!!
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by drake2(m): 9:58pm
headhunter1:
lol. U guys are just something else oh!.
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by HMZi(m): 9:59pm
50-50 ODDS that you might die or get a degree.....fuvvvck that.....
1 Like
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by kingxsamz(m): 9:59pm
ehn?
dem even set cut off mark for 160...even if na 100 and the school na free of charge(no school fees) I no go go...
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by kingxsamz(m): 10:00pm
to stay for that school na half mind u go use.... just make sure u dey ready to run in case of anything...
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by kennyjam: 10:00pm
ok
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by shervydman(m): 10:00pm
Hectarus:I rather die than commit suicide, bro.........
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by chimhigher(m): 10:01pm
Lol..My Belle O,but Criously Even F 4 U To Be Admitted, Ur Hand Has To Touch Ur Ear,i No Go Stil Go..Imagine Hearin Sound Of Bombs Durin Lectures
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Nedfed: 10:01pm
Even if the admission is free i'll never allow my enemy to go.
Unimaid and Boko-haram are like this
1 Like
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by charlesucheh(m): 10:01pm
School that suicide bombers will just troop in indiscriminately and do what they want! Abeg o! If that's the only uni, then I prefer to end my education as a SSCE holder! Period!
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by bany88: 10:03pm
The school make sense even with the Boko Haram issue students are graduating every year kudos to them abeg.
1 Like
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by bleskid(m): 10:05pm
20 marks u no go see me
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Anaboy: 10:06pm
Check this new site out....www.millitime.com [color=#000099][/color]
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by Miraxzeebility(m): 10:06pm
no way. I won't advice my enemy to ...
..
|Re: University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out by talk2emma: 10:10pm
University of BH
Change Of Course After Level 100 (ust) Possible??? / Neco Gce, When Will It Be Out? / Pinnacle African University Opens Application For 2014/2015 Academic Session.
Viewing this topic: Wiseman007, flexyhubs(f), Catalyst001(m), guguam, Paparazy247, bbjummy, kickman(m), odufanabasa(f), babaoo, hillarioux, Xaranice(f), chalerea(m), slydog(m), bamasite(m), Weneda(m), Ajayy(m), NoblePrince91, obojememe, dives(m), Cybertext(m), Alexpetra, Gozieekenkwo(m), seunpas, mbecity90, denuda, sucre, mayokcity, Bosun13, Hector09(m), youthofnaija and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14