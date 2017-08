Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Maiduguri 2017/2018 Post-utme Form Is Out (2361 Views)

Dead Newborn Baby In University Of Maiduguri’s Female Toilet (Photos) / Osun State University (UNIOSUN ) 2017/2018 Post UTME /admission Thread / Alaafin Of Oyo Is The Chancellor Of University Of Maiduguri (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



EXERCISE



This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission into degree programmes of the University of Maiduguri for the 2017/2018 Academic Session and have scored 160 and above in the UTME, and a minimum of Credit in Diploma, 10 points in NCE/IJMB or Second Class Lower Division from a recognized institution for DE that there will be online screening for admission.



Candidates should visit the University of Maiduguri website:



http://unimaid.edu.ng/Circulars/Post%20UTME%20AdvertS.pdf



cc. lalasticlala POST UTME SCREENING FOR 2017/2018 ADMISSIONSEXERCISEThis is to inform all candidates who applied for admission into degree programmes of the University of Maiduguri for the 2017/2018 Academic Session and have scored 160 and above in the UTME, and a minimum of Credit in Diploma, 10 points in NCE/IJMB or Second Class Lower Division from a recognized institution for DE that there will be online screening for admission.Candidates should visit the University of Maiduguri website: http://unimaidonline.net and register for the online screening exercise. Candidates are to pay the sum of Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira (2,500) only for the registration including bank charges. The portal will close for the registration at 12.00 midnight on 14th September, 2017.cc. lalasticlala

My 1st FTC,dedicated this to all unimaid post ume candidate,

click below for physics made easy

Ok

People still dey attend this school? 3 Likes

Wow..God protect the aspiring students from misfortune



even if they offer free education

i no dey go



Imagine spending 4 years cheating death assuming that am still an undergraduateeven if they offer free educationi no dey goImagine spending 4 years cheating death 9 Likes 1 Share

God forbid

I reject it IJN!......

Even on scholarship, I will never attend UNIMAD sorry UNIMAID 1 Like

shervydman:

I reject it IJN!...... Oga wetin na? No be something go kill man? Oga wetin na? No be something go kill man?

Lol.. See funny comments

Even if this uni is FOC, I don't think I will attend. Una still dey charge money and set high standardEven if this uni is FOC, I don't think I will attend.

I jump am pass o.





AM NOT UNDERSTANDING



THIS IS GUARANTEED TO MAKE YOUR FACE SMOOTH WHO WAN ATTEND??AM NOT UNDERSTANDING 1 Like

who won die...[color=#990000][/color] who won die...[color=#990000][/color]

Who wan die? Lol

And people go still register?



Chineke!!

headhunter1:

assuming that am still an undergraduate

even if they offer free education

i no dey go



Imagine spending 4 years cheating death

lol. U guys are just something else oh!. lol. U guys are just something else oh!.

50-50 ODDS that you might die or get a degree.....fuvvvck that..... 1 Like

ehn?

dem even set cut off mark for 160...even if na 100 and the school na free of charge(no school fees) I no go go...

to stay for that school na half mind u go use.... just make sure u dey ready to run in case of anything...

ok

Hectarus:

Oga wetin na? No be something go kill man? I rather die than commit suicide, bro......... I rather die than commit suicide, bro.........

Lol..My Belle O,but Criously Even F 4 U To Be Admitted, Ur Hand Has To Touch Ur Ear,i No Go Stil Go..Imagine Hearin Sound Of Bombs Durin Lectures

Even if the admission is free i'll never allow my enemy to go.

Unimaid and Boko-haram are like this 1 Like

School that suicide bombers will just troop in indiscriminately and do what they want! Abeg o! If that's the only uni, then I prefer to end my education as a SSCE holder! Period!

The school make sense even with the Boko Haram issue students are graduating every year kudos to them abeg. 1 Like

20 marks u no go see me

Check this new site out.... www.millitime.com [color=#000099][/color]

no way. I won't advice my enemy to ...

..