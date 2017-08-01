

POST UTME SCREENING FOR 2017/2018 ADMISSIONS

EXERCISE

This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission into degree programmes of the University of Maiduguri for the 2017/2018 Academic Session and have scored 160 and above in the UTME, and a minimum of Credit in Diploma, 10 points in NCE/IJMB or Second Class Lower Division from a recognized institution for DE that there will be online screening for admission.

Candidates should visit the University of Maiduguri website: http://unimaidonline.net and register for the online screening exercise. Candidates are to pay the sum of Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira (2,500) only for the registration including bank charges. The portal will close for the registration at 12.00 midnight on 14th September, 2017.