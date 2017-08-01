₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by ThisTrend(f): 8:09am
Oluh Tochukwu, a medical doctor with the Imo State University Teaching Hospital IMSUTH, recently did the right thing by returning N2.7 million that was mistakenly paid into his account. Showing his account balance and a letter he wrote to the bank requesting the money to be removed from his account, Oluh on his Facebook page wrote;
"In this austere time and with the long holidays knocking, the sum of #2.7M (Two Million Seven Hundred Thousand naira) was MISTAKENLY credited into one of my "not well used" accounts 3days ago. I reported officially and have given the required consent and other stuffs necessary to REVERSE it back to where it came from successfully. There are still HONEST Nigerians. OLUH BEDE TOCHUKWU IS ONE OF THEM.
BARKA D SALLAH to all my Muslim friends and happy holidays to all and sundry".
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by smartty68(m): 8:09am
Ok! You try
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by soberdrunk(m): 8:12am
He had less than #1,500 in the account before and he returned 2.7m Money way he for stake for Nigeria vs Cameroon make major profit, our Prophet as kuku assured us victory.....
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Jeffrey12(m): 8:12am
We cun too get kind nigerians oo,. buh am not sure if he would have gotten away with that money, if he hadnt returned the money.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by fuckerstard: 8:13am
He could av transferred the raba to me, probably some looters trying to move the cash around.
Why i no dey get this luck sef
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by madridguy(m): 8:13am
Correct igbo man unlike those useless ipork yoot.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Young03(m): 8:16am
congrats u just won yourself an honour
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by greatmarshall(m): 8:21am
Correct guy
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Ahmed0336(m): 8:35am
A true Nigerian
Good People Great Nation
A rare gem in an area(zone) filled with weirdos
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by MhizzAJ(f): 8:44am
Nice one
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Nwaforoo: 10:47am
I think your a honest man
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Teewhy2: 1:21pm
If he no talk, them go still find out and that one go dent his reputation unless he run comot for the country which l doubt someone of his pedigree will do because of that kind of amount.
Good one all the same.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Sirambassador(m): 1:22pm
So before the 2.7 landed his balance was around #1500.
Issokay..
Kudos
Nice disclaimer not well used account
Something light
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by NwaAmaikpe: 1:22pm
Mumu doctor...
Even in the Bible,
Did the Israelites return the Manna and Quails that they found in their camp?
Did Abraham reject to slaughter and sacrifice the ram because it wasn't his?
Wisdom is really profitable to direct.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by WebSurfer(m): 1:22pm
Meanwhile i had this dream last night how the ATM was over dispencing me wads of cash..
I continued to take advantage of it only to wake up to find out it was a dream.. mtcheeeew
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by spotty232(m): 1:22pm
Okpo
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by NLProblemChild(m): 1:22pm
OK, between
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Evablizin(f): 1:23pm
Good,is always good to be good,favour that brings no pain is your way
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by yangabet600: 1:23pm
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Chuvin22(m): 1:23pm
The money transferred to his account was still traceable....
Make him mistakenly waka jam blocks of 100 dollar bill in a quiet path or in waste bag... That kind of money without trace.. Let's see if he will write letter to refund.. Then we can judge if he is a good man.
Besides 2.7m might not be worth his reputation.. Instead he took the opportunity to build on that reputation.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by supersystemsng: 1:23pm
Why do these banks mistakenly pay money into good boys account.. Some boys would have gone to play bet with one million, cash out twenty five million before returning it .....
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by GurusVevo(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by wunmi590(m): 1:25pm
Good one
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by RobinHez(m): 1:25pm
It's a good thing there are still good people in Nigeria... God bless him.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by doctorkush(m): 1:26pm
why I no dey get lucky ... God! upon all my account for over 6banks... who i offend
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by xenakanbi337: 1:26pm
What is the need of keeping a money that they'll later trace
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by tballeyy(m): 1:26pm
Clap for ur self! See him face
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by SillyeRabbit: 1:26pm
He's a medical doctor. So what do you expect ? Still a good gesture.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by StrawberryGloss(f): 1:27pm
someone should deliberately pay into mine
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Hustlerlomo(m): 1:27pm
Why Zenith bank no dey do this mistake?
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by Ekwekwe1(m): 1:28pm
madridguy:
may the wrath of Amadioha,
Urasi,
Ogwugwu,
Ibini Ukpabi,
Ngeneukwenu
Eze Mbu N'egu, befall you and your entire household.
|Re: Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account by steveyoungwealth: 1:29pm
is okay, let me be going
