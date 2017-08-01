Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Oluh Tochukwu, IMSUTH Doctor Returns N2.7m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account (5494 Views)

Oluh Tochukwu, a medical doctor with the Imo State University Teaching Hospital IMSUTH, recently did the right thing by returning N2.7 million that was mistakenly paid into his account. Showing his account balance and a letter he wrote to the bank requesting the money to be removed from his account, Oluh on his Facebook page wrote;



"In this austere time and with the long holidays knocking, the sum of #2.7M (Two Million Seven Hundred Thousand naira) was MISTAKENLY credited into one of my "not well used" accounts 3days ago. I reported officially and have given the required consent and other stuffs necessary to REVERSE it back to where it came from successfully. There are still HONEST Nigerians. OLUH BEDE TOCHUKWU IS ONE OF THEM.

BARKA D SALLAH to all my Muslim friends and happy holidays to all and sundry".





Ok! You try

Money way he for stake for Nigeria vs Cameroon make major profit, our Prophet as kuku assured us victory..... He had less than #1,500 in the account before and he returned 2.7mMoney way he for stake for Nigeria vs Cameroon make major profit, our Prophet as kuku assured us victory..... 19 Likes

We cun too get kind nigerians oo,. buh am not sure if he would have gotten away with that money, if he hadnt returned the money.





Why i no dey get this luck sef He could av transferred the raba to me, probably some looters trying to move the cash around.Why i no dey get this luck sef 4 Likes

Correct igbo man unlike those useless ipork yoot. 8 Likes 1 Share

congrats u just won yourself an honour 1 Like

Correct guy 1 Like



Good People Great Nation

A rare gem in an area(zone) filled with weirdos A true NigerianGood People Great NationA rare gem in an area(zone) filled with weirdos

Nice one

I think your a honest man



Good one all the same.



Issokay..



Kudos



Nice disclaimer not well used account



Something light So before the 2.7 landed his balance was around #1500.Issokay..KudosNice disclaimerSomething light 1 Like





Mumu doctor...



Even in the Bible,

Did the Israelites return the Manna and Quails that they found in their camp?



Did Abraham reject to slaughter and sacrifice the ram because it wasn't his?



Wisdom is really profitable to direct. Mumu doctor...Even in the Bible,Did the Israelites return the Manna and Quails that they found in their camp?Did Abraham reject to slaughter and sacrifice the ram because it wasn't his?Wisdom is really profitable to direct. 4 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile i had this dream last night how the ATM was over dispencing me wads of cash..



I continued to take advantage of it only to wake up to find out it was a dream.. mtcheeeew 1 Like

Okpo

OK, between 3 Likes 1 Share

Good,is always good to be good,favour that brings no pain is your way

The money transferred to his account was still traceable....





Make him mistakenly waka jam blocks of 100 dollar bill in a quiet path or in waste bag... That kind of money without trace.. Let's see if he will write letter to refund.. Then we can judge if he is a good man.



Besides 2.7m might not be worth his reputation.. Instead he took the opportunity to build on that reputation. 2 Likes

Why do these banks mistakenly pay money into good boys account.. Some boys would have gone to play bet with one million, cash out twenty five million before returning it ..... 1 Like

Good one

It's a good thing there are still good people in Nigeria... God bless him.

why I no dey get lucky ... God! upon all my account for over 6banks... who i offend 3 Likes

What is the need of keeping a money that they'll later trace

Clap for ur self! See him face

He's a medical doctor. So what do you expect ? Still a good gesture.

someone should deliberately pay into mine 2 Likes

Why Zenith bank no dey do this mistake?

madridguy:

Correct igbo man unlike those useless ipork yoot.

may the wrath of Amadioha,

Urasi,

Ogwugwu,

Ibini Ukpabi,

Ngeneukwenu

Eze Mbu N'egu, befall you and your entire household. may the wrath of Amadioha,Urasi,Ogwugwu,Ibini Ukpabi,NgeneukwenuEze Mbu N'egu, befall you and your entire household. 2 Likes