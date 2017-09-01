₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,336 members, 3,762,140 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 11:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay (4531 Views)
|EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by aminulive: 9:31am
Professor Itse Sagay, the chairman of the presidential advisory committee against corruption has said that the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, is recovering stolen money from Nigeria's former minister of petroleum, Diezani Allison daily.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/efcc-collecting-stolen-money-diezani-every-day-itse-sagay/
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by ItachiUchiha: 9:42am
Some exaggerations are unnecessary, this man is a professor of law, stfu except you're exactly sure of what to say.
This government is surrounded by people who's mouths are bigger than their brains... Its either a Lauretta churning out insults, a Lai Mohammed telling a bigger lie. Adwsina saying crap, Sagay misquoting figures and been uncouth.. Wtf do this government want?
Who will they blame after gej, gej supervised diezani so blame him, arrest him. Judge him and kill him if that will appease you but don't drag the innocent citizenry in this.
You were voted in to fix the mess, fix it... If gej is ur problem deal with him
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by bedspread: 9:43am
NEARLY A TRILLION NAIRA RECOVERED... that's a good one...
BUT WHERE IS THIS MONEY? COS FUNDS AS THIS SHOULD BE VISIBLE TO THE CITIZENS...
THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD SHOW US WHAT PROJECT HAS SWALLOWED THAT MONEY...
6 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by intruxive(m): 9:49am
Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.
Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by aolawale025: 9:53am
The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this?
37 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by sarrki(m): 9:56am
We are aware our great professor
Good one prof itself sagay
The lion of our time
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by NaijaMutant(f): 9:58am
ok
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by NaijaMutant(f): 9:59am
sarrki:A lizard see everything that barks as a lion
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by sarrki(m): 10:01am
aolawale025:
When someone like Fayose says we are not fighting corruption, tell him that what EFCC recovered this year alone is more than Ekiti Budget for 8years!!!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by ChangetheChange: 10:02am
Where are all the money being recovered
Why hasn't Dizeani be extradited and persecuted
6 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Omeokachie: 10:04am
Everyday...
Itse Oniro Sagay
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by roldee(m): 10:04am
.
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Lordave: 10:05am
And Zombies believe without any sense of doubt.
Their mucus filled brain won't even let them ask what the recovered loots are being used for and why the economy has been on appalling stagnation for more than 2 years.
These set of pathetic nitwits just have given their dead brains and conscience to the present animals in Aso Rock as a tool for continued display of ignominious sycophancy, just so they can hurt a set of people, as they think.
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by sukkot: 10:06am
nice one
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Benekruku(m): 10:07am
intruxive:
Re u referring to "Umu Pigs"
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by erico2k2(m): 10:07am
aolawale025:All nah wash
4 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Sniper12: 10:08am
Used to respect this man. His books were tight. Now he don join govt dey mk fool of his self
6 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Evergreen4(m): 10:08am
Na so this woman money long. She may even be richer than Dangote.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by 7Alexander(m): 10:11am
NaijaMutant:Deep
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by magoo10: 10:11am
very good but why does dieziani keep saying the monies doesn't belong to her.also when will big thieves like tinubu be prosecuted .
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by eleojo23: 10:12am
Then where is all the money?
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by AWOisaCOWARD: 10:13am
intruxive:
Hope the ownerless bag of money kept at the airport by APC and recovered by the EFCC is among?.
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Funlordjnr: 10:13am
Chai! Na me dem cast like this?
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by three: 10:13am
Sadly Sagay has always been this way
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Okekemade221(m): 10:14am
New lies everyday
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by kalananta(m): 10:15am
Lordave:
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by YourWife(f): 10:16am
Talkatives
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by ITbomb(m): 10:16am
When will they start recovering from Abacha, Danjuma and Mohammed
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by walley21: 10:17am
Ppl should be out protesting corruption. Our negligence got us here.Looting in government has become a norm.
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Ijaya123: 10:17am
magoo10:
What did he steal?
1 Like 1 Share
Where Does Our Democracy Stand Or What Is The Ideology Of Our Parties. / 1914 Or 1960 ? / How has Nigeria's Democracy affected you?
Viewing this topic: Akanniade(m), alazinho, Benjy5050(m), trila01(m), DamZik(m), Ten06, barbiesparkz2(f), Tajolo, Osgilliat(m), senatorabbey, jayjam(m), summy4ever(m), Anonymous9696, MarshRiley(m), uniknet, walls01, ebixy(m), Stephen5586, johnbaggio92(m), klax(m), Ramon92, kitiborbor(m), desreek9(f), ashcall(m), wirinet(m), kenodrill, danieljessy, stred, jopex(m), Raddie(m), Nathan2016, bamosagie(m), Zamzamiu, Sunnick(m), lucky999 and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7