EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by aminulive: 9:31am
Professor Itse Sagay, the chairman of the presidential advisory committee against corruption has said that the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, is recovering stolen money from Nigeria's former minister of petroleum, Diezani Allison daily.

Sagay made these statements while reacting to the 19th anniversary of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP). He also reminded the party that Diezani was one of its products.

He said that the Buhari administration has recovered nearly a trillion naira from officials who served under the PDP administration, adding that the party should apologize to Nigerians and turn a new leaf. In his words;

“I am disappointed in the PDP. If they are celebrating 19 years, they should celebrate with caution and give the nation an assurance that they would not bring such negative impact on our nation again and they have turned a new leaf.

Yes, President Obasanjo was the one who proposed the establishment of the EFCC and the ICPC? After Nuhu Ribadu left the EFCC, what became of the EFCC? These people just neutralized these agencies and turned this country into an ATM from which they kept on withdrawing money until there was nothing left.

So, they destroyed our economy; their greed was overwhelming. If you look at Diezani for instance, there is no day that goes by that money is not recovered from her. In Thursday’s papers, it was reported that the EFCC had recovered about half a trillion naira from these people.”

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/efcc-collecting-stolen-money-diezani-every-day-itse-sagay/

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by ItachiUchiha: 9:42am
Some exaggerations are unnecessary, this man is a professor of law, stfu except you're exactly sure of what to say.

This government is surrounded by people who's mouths are bigger than their brains... Its either a Lauretta churning out insults, a Lai Mohammed telling a bigger lie. Adwsina saying crap, Sagay misquoting figures and been uncouth.. Wtf do this government want?

Who will they blame after gej, gej supervised diezani so blame him, arrest him. Judge him and kill him if that will appease you but don't drag the innocent citizenry in this.


You were voted in to fix the mess, fix it... If gej is ur problem deal with him

39 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by bedspread: 9:43am
NEARLY A TRILLION NAIRA RECOVERED... that's a good one...

BUT WHERE IS THIS MONEY? COS FUNDS AS THIS SHOULD BE VISIBLE TO THE CITIZENS...

THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD SHOW US WHAT PROJECT HAS SWALLOWED THAT MONEY...

6 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by intruxive(m): 9:49am
Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.
Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by aolawale025: 9:53am
The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this?

37 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by sarrki(m): 9:56am
We are aware our great professor

Good one prof itself sagay

The lion of our time

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by NaijaMutant(f): 9:58am
ok
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by NaijaMutant(f): 9:59am
sarrki:
We are aware our great professor
Good one prof itself sagay
The lion of our time
A lizard see everything that barks as a lion

40 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by sarrki(m): 10:01am
aolawale025:
The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this?

When someone like Fayose says we are not fighting corruption, tell him that what EFCC recovered this year alone is more than Ekiti Budget for 8years!!!

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by ChangetheChange: 10:02am

grin

Where are all the money being recovered


Why hasn't Dizeani be extradited and persecuted


6 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Omeokachie: 10:04am
Everyday...
Itse Oniro Sagay
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by roldee(m): 10:04am
. undecided
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Lordave: 10:05am
And Zombies believe without any sense of doubt.

Their mucus filled brain won't even let them ask what the recovered loots are being used for and why the economy has been on appalling stagnation for more than 2 years.

These set of pathetic nitwits just have given their dead brains and conscience to the present animals in Aso Rock as a tool for continued display of ignominious sycophancy, just so they can hurt a set of people, as they think.

5 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by sukkot: 10:06am
nice one
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Benekruku(m): 10:07am
intruxive:
Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.
Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now



grin grin grin






Re u referring to "Umu Pigs"


2 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by erico2k2(m): 10:07am
aolawale025:
The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this?
All nah wash

4 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Sniper12: 10:08am
Used to respect this man. His books were tight. Now he don join govt dey mk fool of his self

6 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Evergreen4(m): 10:08am
Na so this woman money long. She may even be richer than Dangote.

1 Like

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by 7Alexander(m): 10:11am
NaijaMutant:


A lizard see everything that barks as a lion
Deep
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by magoo10: 10:11am
very good but why does dieziani keep saying the monies doesn't belong to her.also when will big thieves like tinubu be prosecuted .

5 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by eleojo23: 10:12am
Then where is all the money?

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by AWOisaCOWARD: 10:13am
intruxive:
Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.
Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now


Hope the ownerless bag of money kept at the airport by APC and recovered by the EFCC is among?.

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Funlordjnr: 10:13am
Chai! Na me dem cast like this?

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by three: 10:13am
Sadly Sagay has always been this way

1 Like

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Okekemade221(m): 10:14am
New lies everyday

1 Like

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by kalananta(m): 10:15am
Lordave:
And Zombies believe without any sense of doubt.

Their mucus filled brain won't even let them ask what the recovered loots are being used for and why the economy has been on appalling stagnation for more than 2 years.

These set of pathetic nitwits just have given their dead brains and conscience to the present animals in Aso Rock as a tool for continued display of ignominious sycophancy, just so they can hurt a set of people, as they think.

angry angry
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by YourWife(f): 10:16am
Talkatives
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by ITbomb(m): 10:16am
When will they start recovering from Abacha, Danjuma and Mohammed
Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by walley21: 10:17am
Ppl should be out protesting corruption. Our negligence got us here.Looting in government has become a norm.

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay by Ijaya123: 10:17am
magoo10:
very good but why does dieziani keep saying the monies doesn't belong to her.also when will big thieves like tinubu be prosecuted .

What did he steal?

1 Like 1 Share

