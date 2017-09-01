Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay (4531 Views)

Professor Itse Sagay, the chairman of the presidential advisory committee against corruption has said that the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, is recovering stolen money from Nigeria's former minister of petroleum, Diezani Allison daily.



Sagay made these statements while reacting to the 19th anniversary of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP). He also reminded the party that Diezani was one of its products.



He said that the Buhari administration has recovered nearly a trillion naira from officials who served under the PDP administration, adding that the party should apologize to Nigerians and turn a new leaf. In his words;



“I am disappointed in the PDP. If they are celebrating 19 years, they should celebrate with caution and give the nation an assurance that they would not bring such negative impact on our nation again and they have turned a new leaf.



Yes, President Obasanjo was the one who proposed the establishment of the EFCC and the ICPC? After Nuhu Ribadu left the EFCC, what became of the EFCC? These people just neutralized these agencies and turned this country into an ATM from which they kept on withdrawing money until there was nothing left.



So, they destroyed our economy; their greed was overwhelming. If you look at Diezani for instance, there is no day that goes by that money is not recovered from her. In Thursday’s papers, it was reported that the EFCC had recovered about half a trillion naira from these people.”

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/efcc-collecting-stolen-money-diezani-every-day-itse-sagay/

Some exaggerations are unnecessary, this man is a professor of law, stfu except you're exactly sure of what to say.



This government is surrounded by people who's mouths are bigger than their brains... Its either a Lauretta churning out insults, a Lai Mohammed telling a bigger lie. Adwsina saying crap, Sagay misquoting figures and been uncouth.. Wtf do this government want?



Who will they blame after gej, gej supervised diezani so blame him, arrest him. Judge him and kill him if that will appease you but don't drag the innocent citizenry in this.





You were voted in to fix the mess, fix it... If gej is ur problem deal with him

NEARLY A TRILLION NAIRA RECOVERED... that's a good one...



BUT WHERE IS THIS MONEY? COS FUNDS AS THIS SHOULD BE VISIBLE TO THE CITIZENS...



THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD SHOW US WHAT PROJECT HAS SWALLOWED THAT MONEY...

Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.

Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now

The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this?

We are aware our great professor



Good one prof itself sagay



The lion of our time

sarrki:

We are aware our great professor

Good one prof itself sagay

aolawale025:

The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this?

A lizard see everything that barks as a lion

aolawale025:

The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this?

When someone like Fayose says we are not fighting corruption, tell him that what EFCC recovered this year alone is more than Ekiti Budget for 8years!!!







Where are all the money being recovered





Why hasn't Dizeani be extradited and persecuted





Everyday...

Itse Oniro Sagay

And Zombies believe without any sense of doubt.



Their mucus filled brain won't even let them ask what the recovered loots are being used for and why the economy has been on appalling stagnation for more than 2 years.



These set of pathetic nitwits just have given their dead brains and conscience to the present animals in Aso Rock as a tool for continued display of ignominious sycophancy, just so they can hurt a set of people, as they think.

intruxive:

Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.

Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now



















Re u referring to "Umu Pigs"





aolawale025:

aolawale025:

The lady threw a challenge to efcc to show evidence all these funds and properties belong to her. Why is efcc silent on this? All nah wash

Used to respect this man. His books were tight. Now he don join govt dey mk fool of his self

Na so this woman money long. She may even be richer than Dangote.

NaijaMutant:





NaijaMutant:

A lizard see everything that barks as a lion Deep

very good but why does dieziani keep saying the monies doesn't belong to her.also when will big thieves like tinubu be prosecuted .

Then where is all the money?

intruxive:

Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.

Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now



intruxive:

Nearly a trillion naira recovered from all pdp thiefs o, not deizani alone.

Ipob zombies with low proccessor brain will come and be jumping up and dan now

Hope the ownerless bag of money kept at the airport by APC and recovered by the EFCC is among?.

Chai! Na me dem cast like this?

Sadly Sagay has always been this way

New lies everyday

Lordave:

And Zombies believe without any sense of doubt.



Their mucus filled brain won't even let them ask what the recovered loots are being used for and why the economy has been on appalling stagnation for more than 2 years.



These set of pathetic nitwits just have given their dead brains and conscience to the present animals in Aso Rock as a tool for continued display of ignominious sycophancy, just so they can hurt a set of people, as they think.



Talkatives

When will they start recovering from Abacha, Danjuma and Mohammed

Ppl should be out protesting corruption. Our negligence got us here.Looting in government has become a norm.