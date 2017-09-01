₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by stephanie11: 1:09pm
President Muhammadu Buhari joined other Muslim faithful to observe Eid el-Kabir prayer earlier today at the Daura Eid Ground in Daura, Katsina State.
It can be recalled that the president released a Sallah message urging all Nigerians use to work together and Unite as one.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/president-buhari-observes-eid-prayers-daura-photos/
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by Uteghe(m): 1:32pm
Father of Ndigbo. Ogbuagu carry on till 2023.
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by tayebest(m): 1:41pm
Endowed slay king
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by Teewhy2: 2:47pm
Happy sallah to him, he should save his strength for work next week oooh, and remember to resume early.
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by yarimo(m): 2:48pm
BUHARI til 2023 carry on sir, haters and other criminals minded ones keep off
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by farihafaheemah(m): 3:24pm
I'm still waiting for Fayose critical state picture of president Buhari as he rightly claims he has 11 pix. Ride on Mr president. Haters, lagoon is free for u to jump into
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by FellepHq(m): 3:27pm
Nawaooh!
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by smile11s(m): 3:59pm
Its Sallah season. Nice one.
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by efilefun(m): 3:59pm
Haters (fayose and co) wishing him dead are hiding in shame and can't face him again. still waiting for their exclusive pictures of dying buhari on life support
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by kceewhyte(m): 3:59pm
Uteghe:your father lap
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by chrisxxx(m): 3:59pm
Play play play play Buhari don strong oooooo. This thing tire me.
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by badera: 3:59pm
i wish all nigerian Eid el-Kabir ..
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by coolestchris(m): 4:00pm
вυнαяι gινє мє ʝσв
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by EmekaBlue(m): 4:00pm
see as he be like 1
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by gbaliciousgbali: 4:00pm
Before nko?Him for come do am for my village nau,yeye news mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by gbaliciousgbali: 4:01pm
coolestchris:blowwww job?
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by Jeezuzpick(m): 4:01pm
If a credible candidate shows up in 2019, we better vote for him/her.
Let's abandon sentiments and vote with sense.
PDP or APC do not have to produce the President.
The only problem: will a credible candidate show up?
This Naija self.......
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by Franco93: 4:01pm
I have been asking this question but no one wants to answer.
Why do married Muslims exonerate their wives from going to mosque?
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by Sunofgod(m): 4:01pm
Rapidly loosing weight...... it must be Aids,
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by tayo4ng(f): 4:01pm
it is well with you PMB
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by afriks(m): 4:01pm
Ok na
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by hgnbello: 4:01pm
Happy Eid.. God bless u my presido.. u shall witness many more in good health.. amen..
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by AWOisaCOWARD: 4:02pm
Report reaching us says that his pampers felled through his trousers while he was about to pray.
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by MhizzAJ(f): 4:02pm
Rubbish
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by afriks(m): 4:02pm
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by millionboi(m): 4:02pm
Mr President
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by scaramucci: 4:03pm
chrisxxx:
Him been weak before? Na people jest been dey run their mouths na.
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by Blazed(m): 4:03pm
Uteghe:
Nzuzu
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by HzRF(m): 4:03pm
yarimo:
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by thundafire: 4:03pm
Ok na
|Re: President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] by Evaberry(f): 4:04pm
...
If you look carefully
you would see that he has started adding weight
Mr President is getting better.
