Its Sallah season. Nice one.



My PEOPLE STAY AWAY FROM FREE FOOD THIS SALLAH. You cannot believe what happened after I had free sallah food from a group of people celebrating.



Few mins after eating, I started to feel gas piling up in my butt. The explosive gas let loose and to an explosive shart!!! A few meters from home on my walk I had a mess!! Fortunately for the jeans shorts i was wearing it didn't run down my legs!! Now I had to hold the gas for fear of blowing my entire intestines out into my shorts!! I made it home and what happened then was like something out of Satan's Inferno!!! My butt became an upside down volcano!! Best to stock up on toilet paper and toilet bowl cleaner as you will totally spray the bowl and back of the seat!! I spent hours on the toilet.



I was glued to the toilet seat. Streams of fire burst from my colon. When i wasnt experiencing Satans fury exploding from my rear, i was laying in the fetal position on my bathroom floor, sobbing and asking for forgiveness.



When it was finally over, i couldnt move. I crawled onto the floor one last time and sat, motionless, until my dehydration finally required that i drink water. When I came out, everyone in the entire House ran out. Sweating, I managed to ask them what happened, they said an earthquake just happened. My people, do not eat free food whenever you see it.