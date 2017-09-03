Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Sacks Aide Over Eid El-kabir Prayers Improper Coverage (3164 Views)

President Buhari Observes Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Daura [PHOTOS] / Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslims Over Eid-l-kabir / Ayo Fayose Sacks All Commissioners In Ekiti (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





A statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said Adelusi was relieved of his duty over “dereliction of duty.”



The statement, which was announced on the state-owned radio station, did not explain the specific offence committed by Adelusi.



But a source in the Governor’s Office said Adelusi was sacked because he failed to organise adequate media coverage for the Eid prayer in Ado Ekiti, which the governor attended on Friday.





Olayinka said, “The governor was livid that there were no journalists in his entourage and that they were not on the ground to cover his entry into the prayer ground.



“The governor felt he had taken more than enough from the gentleman and ordered his sacking.



“The CPS, however, said he was not aware of the event because it was not officially communicated to him.



“He said there was no way he could have arranged for a media coverage for an event he was not aware of. But we hope the matter can be resolved because the governor has a large heart.”



When contacted by our correspondent, Olayinka confirmed the development. He explained that he issued the statement based on the directive of the governor.



He, however, failed to provide further details on the incident.



Attempts by our correspondent to speak with Adelusi on the issue was unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls made to his mobile phone and also to the text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.









http://punchng.com/fayose-sacks-aide-over-eid-el-kabir-prayers/ Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has sacked his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi.A statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said Adelusi was relieved of his duty over “dereliction of duty.”The statement, which was announced on the state-owned radio station, did not explain the specific offence committed by Adelusi.But a source in the Governor’s Office said Adelusi was sacked because he failed to organise adequate media coverage for the Eid prayer in Ado Ekiti, which the governor attended on Friday.Olayinka said, “The governor was livid that there were no journalists in his entourage and that they were not on the ground to cover his entry into the prayer ground.“The governor felt he had taken more than enough from the gentleman and ordered his sacking.“The CPS, however, said he was not aware of the event because it was not officially communicated to him.“He said there was no way he could have arranged for a media coverage for an event he was not aware of. But we hope the matter can be resolved because the governor has a large heart.”When contacted by our correspondent, Olayinka confirmed the development. He explained that he issued the statement based on the directive of the governor.He, however, failed to provide further details on the incident.Attempts by our correspondent to speak with Adelusi on the issue was unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls made to his mobile phone and also to the text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

That office( chief press secretary) in Ekiti looks ceremonial ever since has lere olayinka is the one running the whole show as far as information and communications are concerned. My advice to the gentle man is to take this development in good faith. Fayose is a dictator! 8 Likes 4 Shares

Fayose Ayodele De Rock



The sensational governor 2 Likes 1 Share

livid and angry cos journalists aren't. there to shot pinsure of. his turban as chief imam of Ado Ekiti. livid and angry cos journalists aren't. there to shot pinsure of. his turban as chief imam of Ado Ekiti. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm serves him right.











I know while he was in office he is among fayose cohort that makes jest of our dear president, therefore he should deal with it definitely he reaped what he sowed. 6 Likes 4 Shares

ipobarecriminals:

livid and angry cos journalists aren't. there to shot pinsure of. his turban as chief imam of Ado Ekiti. don't you know that Fayose likes playing to the gallery and loves his name being everywhere in the media?



If the chief of staff really knew the kinda master he has, if Fayose is going to the toilet, he would announce it and arrange journalists to cover him.



Lere Olayinka knows how to deal with Fayose very well, both can't have problem for now.



The only ailment that can weigh Fayose down is media inattention. don't you know that Fayose likes playing to the gallery and loves his name being everywhere in the media?If the chief of staff really knew the kinda master he has, if Fayose is going to the toilet, he would announce it and arrange journalists to cover him.Lere Olayinka knows how to deal with Fayose very well, both can't have problem for now.The only ailment that can weigh Fayose down is media inattention. 12 Likes 3 Shares

fk001:

Hmmm serves him right.











I know while he was in office he is among fayose cohort that makes jest of our dear president, therefore he should deal with it definitely he reaped what he sowed.



























He has not even started ripping He has not even started ripping 3 Likes 1 Share

ipobarecriminals:

livid and angry cos journalists aren't. there to shot pinsure of. his turban as chief imam of Ado Ekiti. No mind the attention seeker, everything he does is for the camera. No mind the attention seeker, everything he does is for the camera. 6 Likes 1 Share

And the next Sallah is next year 1 Like

When a prophet in Akure prophecied that Fayose will run mad before the end of his second term in office, people said the prophet was actually the madman, but today with event of things in Ekiti, prophecy is gradually being fulfilled, Fayose is obviously no longer a normal human being, but people are not taking note yet because they think he's probably playing politics, I pity his aged mother. 8 Likes 2 Shares

bankole200:

That office( chief press secretary) in Ekiti looks ceremonial ever since has lere olayinka is the one running the whole show as far as information and communications are concerned. My advice to the gentle man is to take this development in good faith. Fayose is a dictator! You really know idowu adelusi it seems. A quintessential gentleman. I am amazed at how he has been able to cope with the governor for so long You really know idowu adelusi it seems. A quintessential gentleman. I am amazed at how he has been able to cope with the governor for so long 2 Likes 1 Share

IamPatriotic:

When a prophet in Akure prophecied that Fayose will run mad before the end of his second term in office, people said the prophet was actually the madman, but today with event of things in Ekiti, prophecy is gradually being fulfilled, Fayose is obviously no longer a normal human being, but people are not taking note yet because they think he's probably playing politics, I pity his aged mother. Can you be objective for once in your life? It's too early for your Mumbo-Jumbo Can you be objective for once in your life? It's too early for your Mumbo-Jumbo 2 Likes

Negligence of duty, he should have been told that Fayose doesn't joke with media coverage.



They guy denied him his shine. 2 Likes

We all told them, fayose is just show manship, no quality just hypocrite emptiness making noise.

He just sacked someone not briefed of his itinerary for the day. Those that critique Buhari are even worst than him 2 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is a real attention seeker. Photo governor. 2 Likes

This man is nothing but a comedian.

They will use their own hands to destroy themselves while my dearest Baba who doesn't give a hoot about them will keep getting stronger and stronger by the day. Who God has blessed, no man can curse. 1 Like

Lere Olayinka, your Chief propagandist should be the one to be sacked. Useless man 1 Like

A

Imagine using some elses religion for politics and media show what an irresponsible fellow.

bad news . I don't really know how Islam is being practiced in the south, but what I do know is that in the north, any mosque or imam who allows a non-believer to join prayers with believers will lose his reputation, respect and a sizable chunk of followers - except of course if the nonbeliever came to make inquiries or is trying to embrace the faith

vedaxcool:

Imagine using some elses religion for politics and media show what an irresponsible fellow.

Abeg, who get the religion? your angle to the matter tire me. Abeg, who get the religion? your angle to the matter tire me.

The clown hates to be ignored.

IamPatriotic:





Abeg, who get the religion? your angle to the matter tire me.



Na you get am Na you get am

.