

Diana, Princess of Wales, is remembered as the perfect mix of a princess, rebel, and activist. Today marks Two decades since her premature death, so to pay tribute to her legacy, we are here to explain how she remarkably combined glamour and political strategy to accomplish her goals.

Diana Spencer was given birth into privilege in England, and as her father inherited the title of Earl in 1975 she was handed the title Lady; she had frequent connection with the royal family and subsequently lived on the grand Althrop Estate. At SIXTEEN, after getting poor O level results - the same as U.S. high school standard exams - Diana was sent to a finishing school that trained wealthy ladies on social manners, where she most probably learned flower arrangement, stitching,as well as how to correctly set a table. She dropped out after a single term and became a teacher.

She met Charles, the Roy..

…/09/01/story-diana-princess-wales/ The Story and Personality of Diana, The Princess of Wales(Read and Share)Diana, Princess of Wales, is remembered as the perfect mix of a princess, rebel, and activist. Today marks Two decades since her premature death, so to pay tribute to her legacy, we are here to explain how she remarkably combined glamour and political strategy to accomplish her goals.Diana Spencer was given birth into privilege in England, and as her father inherited the title of Earl in 1975 she was handed the title Lady; she had frequent connection with the royal family and subsequently lived on the grand Althrop Estate. At SIXTEEN, after getting poor O level results - the same as U.S. high school standard exams - Diana was sent to a finishing school that trained wealthy ladies on social manners, where she most probably learned flower arrangement, stitching,as well as how to correctly set a table. She dropped out after a single term and became a teacher.She met Charles, the Roy.. http://www.millitime.com/ …/09/01/story-diana-princess-wales/