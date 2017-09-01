₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by GLeesMODEL(m): 2:04pm
Bauchi State born Legal practitioner Nazeef Babaji has thrown his weight behind the Faggo Ward in Shira local government area of Bauchi State after heavy rainfall damaged houses and properties of the residents. It was indeed a pathetic sight to behold as most of the people were left homeless as a result of the destruction occasioned by the downpour and flood.
The young Federal House of representative hopeful through his NGO Nazeef Babaji Foundation visited the community to sympathise with them and ascertain the extend of damages. He discovered that besides the low budget nature of the building erections , poor drainage system also caused the collapses and rain damage of settlements. Chairman of the Foundation supported the community in kind including a completed new mosque building for their prayers, while calling on organisations and government agencies to assist them where necessary.
As Muslins across the world today celebrate Eid-l-Kabir occasion to commemorate the Sallah festival, Babaji took cloths and wrappers to his people from Shira/Giade Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.
Addressing the community leaders and locals, he told them to use this Eid Mubarak Sallah season to thank God for another opportunity for life as they continuously pray for peace and co-existence amongst our fellow brothers and sisters. Though, the Nigerian Government has declared today Friday and Monday public holiday to mark this holy celebration for all the muslin faithful.
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by GLeesMODEL(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by seunO4: 4:06pm
So nice of him
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by MhizzAJ(f): 4:08pm
Nice
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by goksman2: 4:08pm
that's a good one. Abi what's your take about it??
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by toyinjimoh(m): 4:08pm
May Allah continue to reward him
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by EmekaBlue(m): 4:08pm
Abeg this sallah no sweet...waiting for Christmas d koko
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by Thylord(m): 4:09pm
OK his try
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by Franco93: 4:09pm
I rarely see women in Muslims' celebrations, why?
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by bellooyin(f): 4:09pm
Good gesture
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by Esquire0(m): 4:09pm
So? Who's suppose to do it for them if not him??
Don't make this look like a charity stuff of a sort..
They elected him, therefore this act is one of the many millions of duties assigned to him to discharge..
#NIGERIANS ALWAYS BEING DECEIVED SINCE 109BC
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by myners007: 4:09pm
No security guards .this is rare
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by goshen26: 4:09pm
Good...but
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by Jeezuzpick(m): 4:10pm
House of Rep HOPEFUL.
HOPE y'all caught that part!
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by goksman2: 4:10pm
put sugar now if its not sweet. lol
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by goshen26: 4:10pm
Esquire0:for House
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by stankezzy: 4:11pm
faces of thieves
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by iamtardey: 4:11pm
I'm just here waiting till when Mary will born
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by eagleeye2: 4:13pm
I noticed something remarkable. No Police escort. (at least in uniform)
The Hausa/Fulani are very comfortable with their people in their midst.
If it were down south, Army, Police, Civil defense plus thugs for follow am.
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by KcAngel(m): 4:13pm
God bless the hand that giveth
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by Peggyerudite: 4:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by Dutchey(m): 4:14pm
and xo?? hw does this allow me 2 comment on muslim thread without pledging??
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by ogbada33: 4:14pm
GLeesMODEL:2019 loading...
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by iamdull(m): 4:14pm
Ok
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by gbaliciousgbali: 4:15pm
What did he did that someone has not did before?
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by TheFreeOne: 4:15pm
SEUN
Can you explain why I have to be a muslin and accept allah before I can post on topics related to muslims?
What nonsensical religious segregation/discrimination is that on a forum in a secular country?
You better do something stop that nonsense before concerned Nigerians expose such shenanigan to the world.
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by AWOisaCOWARD: 4:16pm
House of rape hopeful in deed.
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by eagleeye2: 4:17pm
TheFreeOne:Because Nigeria belongs to the Muslims AKA, North. You want make Dem close Nairaland ni?
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by bleskid(m): 4:18pm
oeseatsiyke:ok na
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by Orobo2Lekpa: 4:21pm
Is this a paid advert?
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths by nkemdi89(f): 4:22pm
Very cute guy.
