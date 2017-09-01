Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nazeef Babaji Celebrates Sallah With Faggo Community As He Distributes Cloths (4765 Views)

The young Federal House of representative hopeful through his NGO Nazeef Babaji Foundation visited the community to sympathise with them and ascertain the extend of damages. He discovered that besides the low budget nature of the building erections , poor drainage system also caused the collapses and rain damage of settlements. Chairman of the Foundation supported the community in kind including a completed new mosque building for their prayers, while calling on organisations and government agencies to assist them where necessary.



As Muslins across the world today celebrate Eid-l-Kabir occasion to commemorate the Sallah festival, Babaji took cloths and wrappers to his people from Shira/Giade Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

‎Addressing the community leaders and locals, he told them to use this Eid Mubarak Sallah season to thank God for another opportunity for life as they continuously pray for peace and co-existence amongst our fellow brothers and sisters. Though, the Nigerian Government has declared today Friday and Monday public holiday to mark this holy celebration for all the muslin faithful.



So nice of him

Nice

that's a good one. Abi what's your take about it??

May Allah continue to reward him

Abeg this sallah no sweet...waiting for Christmas d koko

OK his try

I rarely see women in Muslims' celebrations, why?

Good gesture

? Who's suppose to do it for them if not him??

Don't make this look like a charity stuff of a sort..

They elected him, therefore this act is one of the many millions of duties assigned to him to discharge..

#NIGERIANS ALWAYS BEING DECEIVED SINCE 109BC So? Who's suppose to do it for them if not him??Don't make this look like a charity stuff of a sort..They elected him, therefore this act is one of the many millions of duties assigned to him to discharge..#NIGERIANS ALWAYS BEING DECEIVED SINCE 109BC

No security guards .this is rare

Good...but 1 Like

House of Rep HOPEFUL.



HOPE y'all caught that part!

put sugar now if its not sweet. lol

Esquire0:

H for House for House

faces of thieves

I'm just here waiting till when Mary will born

I noticed something remarkable. No Police escort. (at least in uniform)

The Hausa/Fulani are very comfortable with their people in their midst.

If it were down south, Army, Police, Civil defense plus thugs for follow am.

God bless the hand that giveth

Hmmm

and xo?? hw does this allow me 2 comment on muslim thread without pledging??

GLeesMODEL:

Bauchi State born Legal practitioner Nazeef Babaji has thrown his weight behind the Faggo Ward in Shira local government area of Bauchi State after heavy rainfall damaged houses and properties of the residents. It was indeed a pathetic sight to behold as most of the people were left homeless as a result of the destruction occasioned by the downpour and flood.



The young Federal House of representative hopeful through his NGO Nazeef Babaji Foundation visited the community to sympathise with them and ascertain the extend of damages. He discovered that besides the low budget nature of the building erections , poor drainage system also caused the collapses and rain damage of settlements. Chairman of the Foundation supported the community in kind including a completed new mosque building for their prayers, while calling on organisations and government agencies to assist them where necessary.



As Muslins across the world today celebrate Eid-l-Kabir occasion to commemorate the Sallah festival, Babaji took cloths and wrappers to his people from Shira/Giade Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

‎Addressing the community leaders and locals, he told them to use this Eid Mubarak Sallah season to thank God for another opportunity for life as they continuously pray for peace and co-existence amongst our fellow brothers and sisters. Though, the Nigerian Government has declared today Friday and Monday public holiday to mark this holy celebration for all the muslin faithful.



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/nazeef-babaji-celebrates-sallah-with.html?m=0 2019 loading... 2019 loading...

Ok

What did he did that someone has not did before?

SEUN



Can you explain why I have to be a muslin and accept allah before I can post on topics related to muslims?



What nonsensical religious segregation/discrimination is that on a forum in a secular country?



You better do something stop that nonsense before concerned Nigerians expose such shenanigan to the world.

House of rape hopeful in deed.

TheFreeOne:

SEUN

Can you explain why I have to be a muslin and accept allah before I can post on topics related to muslims?

What nonsensical religious segregation/discrimination is that on a forum in a secular country?

You better do something stop that nonsense before concerned Nigerians expose such shenanigan to the world.

Because Nigeria belongs to the Muslims AKA, North. You want make Dem close Nairaland ni? Because Nigeria belongs to the Muslims AKA, North. You want make Dem close Nairaland ni?

Is this a paid advert?