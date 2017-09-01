Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? (5838 Views)

"APC May Lose Kaduna In 2019" – Senator Shehu Sani / Serious Hunger, Poverty Killing Nigerians – APC Senator, Shehu Sani / People Making Secessionist Threat Should Shut Up, Says Kwankwaso -THE NATION (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Why Share the same universe with people that are not your kind, when you do not want to share a country with people that are not your kind".



https://mobile.twitter.com/shehusani/status/903196378406555648 Senator Shehu Sani ask secessionist a very pertinent question: 6 Likes 1 Share







lalasticlala mynd44 frontpage 31 views ipob narrow mindedness have no response.lalasticlala mynd44 frontpage 16 Likes 2 Shares

Why Share a country that makes you stagnant because of cultural and religious factors. 44 Likes 1 Share

I reject secession but not because of Senator Shenu Sani's post. 6 Likes 1 Share

EmeeNaka:

I reject secession but not because of Senator Shenu Sani's post. i stand for restructuring or secession. No need playing political correctness because a region has sworn to remain in Neanderthal age i stand for restructuring or secession. No need playing political correctness because a region has sworn to remain in Neanderthal age 25 Likes

vedaxcool:

31 views ipob narrow mindedness have no response.





lalasticlala mynd44 frontpage just just 23 Likes

The question should have been asked like this: if you hate them that much,why do you not hate trading with them or why calling for separation when you still want to continue living and trading in other people's region? Verry funny i must say. 17 Likes 2 Shares



vedaxcool:

31 views ipob narrow mindedness have no response.





lalasticlala mynd44 frontpage



look whos talkin',after using ekute and 404 for sallah



hungry self appointed minister/monitor of Ipob affairs To hell with that fore headed sani mallamlook whos talkin',after using ekute and 404 for sallahhungry self appointed minister/monitor of Ipob affairs 2 Likes

Go and ask Palestinians and Muslims why the hate Jews and want them out of Israel 9 Likes

Nukualofa:

i stand for restructuring or secession. No need playing political correctness because a region has sworn to remain in Neanderthal age There is need for constitutional change in Nigeria. Nigeria can't remain as it is. The constitution need to be changed so suit the type of development needed in Nigeria. There is need for constitutional change in Nigeria. Nigeria can't remain as it is. The constitution need to be changed so suit the type of development needed in Nigeria. 2 Likes

EmeeNaka:

There is need for constitutional change in Nigeria. Nigeria can't remain as it is. The constitution need to be changed so suit the type of development needed in Nigeria. How can there be constitutional change when the core North has sworn to use their numerical advantage to kill any bill that talks about restructuring.





We need to push for dissolution then we can get restructuring as compromise How can there be constitutional change when the core North has sworn to use their numerical advantage to kill any bill that talks about restructuring.We need to push for dissolution then we can get restructuring as compromise 10 Likes

Iceberg3:

To hell with that fore headed sani mallam





look whos talkin',after using ekute and 404 for sallah



hungry self appointed minister/monitor of Ipob affairs



This pains you are feeling darisgodu This pains you are feeling darisgodu 9 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]

This pains you are feeling darisgodu aaalllaaawaabaaaaa.... aaalllaaawaabaaaaa....

IF THIS MAN IS A SENATOR, THEN, I WONDER WHAT HE IS SENATING, CAN U IMAGINE REASONING, THERE IS NO SENSE IN THIS, OK SINCE CATALONIA CANNOT SHARE SAME COUNTRY LET THEM GO TO JUPITER, NORTHERN SENATORS THERE MUMU TOO MUCH 15 Likes 2 Shares

and why did Boko harem presido Buhari go to Middle east to tell the world he support his Palestine brothers to have a state



this gutter una dey drink hmm na something else o



unity beggars desperately hanging on 10 Likes 2 Shares

SHTFguy:

Go and ask Palestinians and Muslims why the hate Jews and want them out of Israel



Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve 2 Likes 1 Share

I thought Senator Shehu Sani is one of ipob favorite 1 Like

The Sani of a man likes to appear an intellectual where as he lacks the depth. Look at the bunkum he posted. The universe is by default for all mankind. On the other hand, nations are built through cultural coalescence. Then a political country is a man made, and for it to work, there must mutual agreement. It cant be built through acts of coercion.



Col. Dangiwa Umar, stands out from this quota system crowd any day. 14 Likes 2 Shares

vedaxcool:







Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve Same brain as buhari you got bro, same buhari that said no to Biafra but went to Qatar clamouring for Palestinian state





Stinking hoes Same brain as buhari you got bro, same buhari that said no to Biafra but went to Qatar clamouring for Palestinian stateStinking hoes 7 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:

Senator Shehu Sani ask secessionist a very pertinent question:



"Why Share the same universe with people that are not your kind, when you do not want to share a country with people that are not your kind".

Very good question. If it was possible to live in anoda universe, I certainly wouldn't share same universe with certain elements who aren't my kind.



However, i don't wanna share same nation with a people who are stuck with premedieval mentality cos they aren't my kind cos it's possible to live in anoda country or nation



Nigeria is one hell of a place with such peeps ( naturally wicked and senseless people) in abundance Very good question. If it was possible to live in anoda universe, I certainly wouldn't share same universe with certain elements who aren't my kind.However, i don't wanna share same nation with a people who are stuck with premedieval mentality cos they aren't my kind cos it's possible to live in anoda country or nationNigeria is one hell of a place with such peeps ( naturally wicked and senseless people) in abundance 9 Likes





As usual, I expect the muslim ewedurudeens to consider Sani's comment 'full of intellect". Why not clamour for California be cut off and put in the middle of Afghanistan because 'they share the same universe'. Even the most educated abooki has a twisted logic.As usual, I expect the muslim ewedurudeens to consider Sani's comment 'full of intellect". 7 Likes 1 Share

Nightwolf1:





Very good question. If it was possible to live in anoda universe, I certainly wouldn't share same universe with certain elements who aren't my kind.



However, i don't wanna share same nation with a people who are stuck with premedieval mentality cos they aren't my kind cos it's possible to live in anoda country or nation



Nigeria is one hell of a place with such peeps ( naturally wicked and senseless people) in abundance

Good luck building your universe free from people you hate. Good luck building your universe free from people you hate. 2 Likes

This question is baseless. It only shows how naive and lilly-liverd an average northerner can be. 5 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:

Senator Shehu Sani ask secessionist a very pertinent question:



"Why Share the same universe with people that are not your kind, when you do not want to share a country with people that are not your kind". Nigeria , not "The Universe", is marginalizing SE and SS because of mumu policies. , not "", is marginalizing SE and SS because of mumu policies. 4 Likes 1 Share

This question is baseless. It only shows how naive and lily-livered even the so-called northern elites can be.



Unity nor be by force



Nigeria is a zoo.



I am not a Biafran but a 24 carats Edolite.



I love and respect Nnamdi KANU and despise the present government and everything it stands for.



May the zoo crumble very soon, Amen. 8 Likes 1 Share

Why not share your wealth with everybody Why not merge the entire world as one country Why having different religion Why haven't him accept Jesus as his lord and savior Stupid logic from diabolical people...



These are the gutter drinking illiterates they call intellectuals, dummies leading reasonable human beings.... God forbid Quota system @boki logic....OK, why not share your room with everybodyWhy not share your wealth with everybodyWhy not merge the entire world as one countryWhy having different religionWhy haven't him accept Jesus as his lord and saviorStupid logic from diabolical people...These are the gutter drinking illiterates they call intellectuals, dummies leading reasonable human beings.... God forbid 9 Likes

Rubbish! Why share same universe with Americans and not same country them?. Question for shehu sani. 6 Likes 1 Share

Shehu Sani, an adopted hero of ipob slaves would hear from them on this. 1 Like 1 Share

but it the same president that is supporting for a Palestinian state. u suppose go Israel go ask for Palestinian state make bibi (Israel PM) no use grenade smash your head



hypocrite everywhere. 3 Likes

vedaxcool:







Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve

From the way you reason, I am almost certain that you too are a product of quota system. SMH From the way you reason, I am almost certain that you too are a product of quota system. SMH 4 Likes

omenkaLives:

Shehu Sani, an adopted hero of ipob slaves would hear from them on this.

Nonsense trash you're talking Nonsense



be more concerned about your useless river Benue and pray for them not talking about the greatest tribe in Africa.



hypocrite Nonsense trash you're talking Nonsensebe more concerned about your useless river Benue and pray for them not talking about the greatest tribe in Africa.hypocrite 5 Likes