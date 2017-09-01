₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 6:16pm
Senator Shehu Sani ask secessionist a very pertinent question:
https://mobile.twitter.com/shehusani/status/903196378406555648
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 6:38pm
31 views ipob narrow mindedness have no response.
lalasticlala mynd44 frontpage
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:43pm
Why Share a country that makes you stagnant because of cultural and religious factors.
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by EmeeNaka: 6:48pm
I reject secession but not because of Senator Shenu Sani's post.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:50pm
EmeeNaka:i stand for restructuring or secession. No need playing political correctness because a region has sworn to remain in Neanderthal age
25 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:51pm
vedaxcool:just
23 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Cinkq: 6:51pm
The question should have been asked like this: if you hate them that much,why do you not hate trading with them or why calling for separation when you still want to continue living and trading in other people's region? Verry funny i must say.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Iceberg3: 6:51pm
To hell with that fore headed sani mallam
vedaxcool:
look whos talkin',after using ekute and 404 for sallah
hungry self appointed minister/monitor of Ipob affairs
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by SHTFguy: 6:51pm
Go and ask Palestinians and Muslims why the hate Jews and want them out of Israel
9 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by EmeeNaka: 6:52pm
Nukualofa:There is need for constitutional change in Nigeria. Nigeria can't remain as it is. The constitution need to be changed so suit the type of development needed in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:59pm
EmeeNaka:How can there be constitutional change when the core North has sworn to use their numerical advantage to kill any bill that talks about restructuring.
We need to push for dissolution then we can get restructuring as compromise
10 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 7:01pm
Iceberg3:
This pains you are feeling darisgodu
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Iceberg3: 7:08pm
vedaxcool:aaalllaaawaabaaaaa....
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Joshuasaintiago: 7:12pm
IF THIS MAN IS A SENATOR, THEN, I WONDER WHAT HE IS SENATING, CAN U IMAGINE REASONING, THERE IS NO SENSE IN THIS, OK SINCE CATALONIA CANNOT SHARE SAME COUNTRY LET THEM GO TO JUPITER, NORTHERN SENATORS THERE MUMU TOO MUCH
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by IPOB123london: 7:13pm
and why did Boko harem presido Buhari go to Middle east to tell the world he support his Palestine brothers to have a state
this gutter una dey drink hmm na something else o
unity beggars desperately hanging on
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 7:13pm
SHTFguy:
Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 7:28pm
I thought Senator Shehu Sani is one of ipob favorite
1 Like
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Deltagiant: 7:44pm
The Sani of a man likes to appear an intellectual where as he lacks the depth. Look at the bunkum he posted. The universe is by default for all mankind. On the other hand, nations are built through cultural coalescence. Then a political country is a man made, and for it to work, there must mutual agreement. It cant be built through acts of coercion.
Col. Dangiwa Umar, stands out from this quota system crowd any day.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by abokibuhari: 7:47pm
vedaxcool:Same brain as buhari you got bro, same buhari that said no to Biafra but went to Qatar clamouring for Palestinian state
Stinking hoes
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nightwolf1: 7:48pm
vedaxcool:
Very good question. If it was possible to live in anoda universe, I certainly wouldn't share same universe with certain elements who aren't my kind.
However, i don't wanna share same nation with a people who are stuck with premedieval mentality cos they aren't my kind cos it's possible to live in anoda country or nation
Nigeria is one hell of a place with such peeps ( naturally wicked and senseless people) in abundance
9 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by DocHMD: 7:51pm
Why not clamour for California be cut off and put in the middle of Afghanistan because 'they share the same universe'. Even the most educated abooki has a twisted logic.
As usual, I expect the muslim ewedurudeens to consider Sani's comment 'full of intellect".
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 8:16pm
Nightwolf1:
Good luck building your universe free from people you hate.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by igbeke: 8:51pm
This question is baseless. It only shows how naive and lilly-liverd an average northerner can be.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by zenmaster: 8:54pm
vedaxcool:Nigeria , not "The Universe", is marginalizing SE and SS because of mumu policies.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by igbeke: 8:56pm
This question is baseless. It only shows how naive and lily-livered even the so-called northern elites can be.
Unity nor be by force
Nigeria is a zoo.
I am not a Biafran but a 24 carats Edolite.
I love and respect Nnamdi KANU and despise the present government and everything it stands for.
May the zoo crumble very soon, Amen.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by truth4u: 8:56pm
Quota system @boki logic....OK, why not share your room with everybody Why not share your wealth with everybody Why not merge the entire world as one country Why having different religion Why haven't him accept Jesus as his lord and savior Stupid logic from diabolical people...
These are the gutter drinking illiterates they call intellectuals, dummies leading reasonable human beings.... God forbid
9 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by julietm123: 9:01pm
Rubbish! Why share same universe with Americans and not same country them?. Question for shehu sani.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by omenkaLives(m): 9:03pm
Shehu Sani, an adopted hero of ipob slaves would hear from them on this.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by impossible27(m): 9:04pm
but it the same president that is supporting for a Palestinian state. u suppose go Israel go ask for Palestinian state make bibi (Israel PM) no use grenade smash your head
hypocrite everywhere.
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by igbeke: 9:04pm
vedaxcool:
From the way you reason, I am almost certain that you too are a product of quota system. SMH
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by AzeezAbubakar1: 9:06pm
omenkaLives:
Nonsense trash you're talking Nonsense
be more concerned about your useless river Benue and pray for them not talking about the greatest tribe in Africa.
hypocrite
5 Likes
|Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by AzeezAbubakar1: 9:07pm
igbeke:Insha'Allah amin
2 Likes
