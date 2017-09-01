₦airaland Forum

Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 6:16pm
Senator Shehu Sani ask secessionist a very pertinent question:

"Why Share the same universe with people that are not your kind, when you do not want to share a country with people that are not your kind".


Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 6:38pm
31 views ipob narrow mindedness have no response.


Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:43pm
Why Share a country that makes you stagnant because of cultural and religious factors.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by EmeeNaka: 6:48pm
I reject secession but not because of Senator Shenu Sani's post.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:50pm
EmeeNaka:
I reject secession but not because of Senator Shenu Sani's post.
i stand for restructuring or secession. No need playing political correctness because a region has sworn to remain in Neanderthal age

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:51pm
vedaxcool:
31 views ipob narrow mindedness have no response.


lalasticlala mynd44 frontpage grin
Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Cinkq: 6:51pm
The question should have been asked like this: if you hate them that much,why do you not hate trading with them or why calling for separation when you still want to continue living and trading in other people's region? Verry funny i must say.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Iceberg3: 6:51pm
To hell with that fore headed sani mallam
vedaxcool:
31 views ipob narrow mindedness have no response.


Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by SHTFguy: 6:51pm
Go and ask Palestinians and Muslims why the hate Jews and want them out of Israel

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by EmeeNaka: 6:52pm
Nukualofa:
i stand for restructuring or secession. No need playing political correctness because a region has sworn to remain in Neanderthal age
There is need for constitutional change in Nigeria. Nigeria can't remain as it is. The constitution need to be changed so suit the type of development needed in Nigeria.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nukualofa: 6:59pm
EmeeNaka:
There is need for constitutional change in Nigeria. Nigeria can't remain as it is. The constitution need to be changed so suit the type of development needed in Nigeria.
How can there be constitutional change when the core North has sworn to use their numerical advantage to kill any bill that talks about restructuring.


We need to push for dissolution then we can get restructuring as compromise

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 7:01pm
Iceberg3:
To hell with that fore headed sani mallam angry


look whos talkin',after using ekute and 404 for sallah grin

hungry self appointed minister/monitor of Ipob affairs grin grin


Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Iceberg3: 7:08pm
vedaxcool:
Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Joshuasaintiago: 7:12pm
IF THIS MAN IS A SENATOR, THEN, I WONDER WHAT HE IS SENATING, CAN U IMAGINE REASONING, THERE IS NO SENSE IN THIS, OK SINCE CATALONIA CANNOT SHARE SAME COUNTRY LET THEM GO TO JUPITER, NORTHERN SENATORS THERE MUMU TOO MUCH

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by IPOB123london: 7:13pm
and why did Boko harem presido Buhari go to Middle east to tell the world he support his Palestine brothers to have a state

this gutter una dey drink hmm na something else o

unity beggars desperately hanging on

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 7:13pm
SHTFguy:
Go and ask Palestinians and Muslims why the hate Jews and want them out of Israel


Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 7:28pm
I thought Senator Shehu Sani is one of ipob favorite

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Deltagiant: 7:44pm
The Sani of a man likes to appear an intellectual where as he lacks the depth. Look at the bunkum he posted. The universe is by default for all mankind. On the other hand, nations are built through cultural coalescence. Then a political country is a man made, and for it to work, there must mutual agreement. It cant be built through acts of coercion.

Col. Dangiwa Umar, stands out from this quota system crowd any day.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by abokibuhari: 7:47pm
vedaxcool:



Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve
Same brain as buhari you got bro, same buhari that said no to Biafra but went to Qatar clamouring for Palestinian state


Stinking hoes

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by Nightwolf1: 7:48pm
vedaxcool:
Senator Shehu Sani ask secessionist a very pertinent question:

"Why Share the same universe with people that are not your kind, when you do not want to share a country with people that are not your kind".

Very good question. If it was possible to live in anoda universe, I certainly wouldn't share same universe with certain elements who aren't my kind.

However, i don't wanna share same nation with a people who are stuck with premedieval mentality cos they aren't my kind cos it's possible to live in anoda country or nation

Nigeria is one hell of a place with such peeps ( naturally wicked and senseless people) in abundance

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by DocHMD: 7:51pm
Why not clamour for California be cut off and put in the middle of Afghanistan because 'they share the same universe'. Even the most educated abooki has a twisted logic.

As usual, I expect the muslim ewedurudeens to consider Sani's comment 'full of intellect". grin

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by vedaxcool(m): 8:16pm
Nightwolf1:


Very good question. If it was possible to live in anoda universe, I certainly wouldn't share same universe with certain elements who aren't my kind.

However, i don't wanna share same nation with a people who are stuck with premedieval mentality cos they aren't my kind cos it's possible to live in anoda country or nation

Nigeria is one hell of a place with such peeps ( naturally wicked and senseless people) in abundance

Good luck building your universe free from people you hate.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by igbeke: 8:51pm
This question is baseless. It only shows how naive and lilly-liverd an average northerner can be.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by zenmaster: 8:54pm
vedaxcool:
Senator Shehu Sani ask secessionist a very pertinent question:

"Why Share the same universe with people that are not your kind, when you do not want to share a country with people that are not your kind".
Nigeria , not "The Universe", is marginalizing SE and SS because of mumu policies.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by igbeke: 8:56pm
This question is baseless. It only shows how naive and lily-livered even the so-called northern elites can be.

Unity nor be by force

Nigeria is a zoo.

I am not a Biafran but a 24 carats Edolite.

I love and respect Nnamdi KANU and despise the present government and everything it stands for.

May the zoo crumble very soon, Amen.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by truth4u: 8:56pm
Quota system @boki logic....OK, why not share your room with everybody Why not share your wealth with everybody Why not merge the entire world as one country Why having different religion Why haven't him accept Jesus as his lord and savior Stupid logic from diabolical people...

These are the gutter drinking illiterates they call intellectuals, dummies leading reasonable human beings.... God forbid

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by julietm123: 9:01pm
Rubbish! Why share same universe with Americans and not same country them?. Question for shehu sani.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by omenkaLives(m): 9:03pm
Shehu Sani, an adopted hero of ipob slaves would hear from them on this. cheesy cheesy

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by impossible27(m): 9:04pm
but it the same president that is supporting for a Palestinian state. u suppose go Israel go ask for Palestinian state make bibi (Israel PM) no use grenade smash your head

hypocrite everywhere.

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by igbeke: 9:04pm
vedaxcool:



Person ask you question na Israel and Palestin come your head oya recieve

From the way you reason, I am almost certain that you too are a product of quota system. SMH

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by AzeezAbubakar1: 9:06pm
omenkaLives:
Shehu Sani, an adopted hero of ipob slaves would hear from them on this. cheesy cheesy

Nonsense trash you're talking Nonsense

be more concerned about your useless river Benue and pray for them not talking about the greatest tribe in Africa.

hypocrite

Re: Senator Shehu Sani Has A Question For Secessionists? by AzeezAbubakar1: 9:07pm
igbeke:
This question is baseless. It only shows how naive and lily-livered even the so-called northern elites can be.

Unity nor be by force

Nigeria is a zoo.

I am not a Biafran but a 24 carats Edolite.

I love and respect Nnamdi KANU and despise the present government and everything it stands for.

May the zoo crumble very soon, Amen.
Insha'Allah amin

