It will be recalled that Ganduje during the Eid El Fitr celebrations 2 months ago directed that 500 prisoners be carefully selected for immediate release.



This is the 1st time in Nigeria, a governor is pardoning these much number up to 500, at the same time, which cuts across all categories of prisoners in the state. While few of those condemned to death and who are serving life imprisonment had their sentences reviewed downwards.



In his remarks, Governor Ganduje said this gesture is to enable the released inmates to start a new life. He also hoped that they will be law abiding and engage themselves in conducts that will be productive to them and their families.



The representative of the honorable minister of Interior, Alhaji Ado Abdullahi, expressed his delight to the governor for his unprecedented gesture. He added that in the records of the ministry, no governor has released half of what Governor Ganduje did, talkless of releasing 500 prisoners at once.



The released inmates were also given N5,000 cash each to assist them to return back to their homes in various destinations.



Photos below;

Don't get it twisted



He is unleashing hardened hoodlums to assist the Arewa Youths in the October 1st massacre of Biafrans. Don't get it twistedHe is unleashing hardened hoodlums to assist the Arewa Youths in the October 1st massacre of Biafrans. 21 Likes 3 Shares

I hope they have changed

Boko Haram resurgence taking place...... 1 Like 1 Share

why not celebrate it for them there in the cell 2 Likes

Lagos would welcome more immigrants soon. 2 Likes

ok

NwaAmaikpe:







Don't get it twisted



He is unleashing hardened hoodlums to assist the Arewa Youths in the October 1st massacre of Biafrans. Exactly as I thought. The man use style release boko haram members in the name of celebrating Salah while some IPOB members are still in detention. Tomorrow now they will shout one Nigeria and expect we biafrans to respond in agreement. Exactly as I thought. The man use style release boko haram members in the name of celebrating Salah while some IPOB members are still in detention. Tomorrow now they will shout one Nigeria and expect we biafrans to respond in agreement. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Terrorism on the increase



Will there been released change their being??



#happy for them though

Criminals fall on kano.

Releasing his kingpin on contract 1 Like 1 Share

thundr fire devil, i can bet my 2 balls no rich man pikin in dat prison. Mttscheeww Always deciving the gullibl massesthundr fire devil, i can bet my 2 balls no rich man pikin in dat prison. Mttscheeww

He also hoped that they will be law abiding and engage themselves in conducts that will be productive to them and their families.



This is why we are always getting it wrong in this country, what does hope got to do with a criminal? Any measures to assess them ? Anyone going to monitor them after their release ? By the way, I didn't know a governor can pardon criminals. Imagine seeing the slayer of your relatives released just because the governor has hopes. 5 Likes

take cover!!...some animals has bn let loose!... 1 Like

He just released another set of wildlife into the environment 1 Like

Neither do I condemn thee, please go and sin no more

Yeeh gbese! Another Osama bin ladin and Aboubaka alzakawi has been releaseed

enemybulldozer:

Exactly as I thought. The man use style release boko haram members in the name of celebrating Salah while some IPOB members are still in detention. Tomorrow now they will shout one Nigeria and expect we biafrans to respond in agreement.



You guys should be thinking with your brains na.... Occasionally, Government, in its magnanimity releases prisoners whose offences are not weighty and it is obtainable anywhere in the world.



Why do you like exposing your illiteracy huh? You guys should be thinking with your brains na.... Occasionally, Government, in its magnanimity releases prisoners whose offences are not weighty and it is obtainable anywhere in the world.Why do you like exposing your illiteracy huh? 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Don't get it twisted



He is unleashing hardened hoodlums to assist the Arewa Youths in the October 1st massacre of Biafrans. oh dear Lord, this person has been lead astray, first dash him sense and bring him unto the light. oh dear Lord, this person has been lead astray, first dash him sense and bring him unto the light. 4 Likes

Everything about this country is just wrong... When will things be right

Stanleyville:

take cover!!...some animals has bn let loose!... cover taking. cover taking.

NwaAmaikpe:







Don't get it twisted



He is unleashing hardened hoodlums to assist the Arewa Youths in the October 1st massacre of Biafrans.



You guys should be thinking with your brains na.... Occasionally, Government, in its magnanimity releases prisoners whose offences are not weighty and it is obtainable anywhere in the world.



Why do you like exposing your illiteracy huh? You guys should be thinking with your brains na.... Occasionally, Government, in its magnanimity releases prisoners whose offences are not weighty and it is obtainable anywhere in the world.Why do you like exposing your illiteracy huh? 2 Likes

all political thugs

stephanie11:

350 thugs have been added to their number 350 thugs have been added to their number

this adamu governor has released boko terror back into the system he is meant to protect

higherpower:

Neither do I condemn thee, please go and sin no more

hmmmm

Following

Hope he is not releasing terrorists back into the society to achieve a political aim.cos i dont trust these polithiefcians.

he has rekease his criminal boko brothers idiot

Keneking:

Lagos would welcome more immigrants soon.



lol y did u say that lol y did u say that