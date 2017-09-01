₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by stephanie11: 7:03pm
Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, on Friday, as part of activities marking Eid el Kabir celebrations, visited Kano Central Prison and Goron Dutse Prison to release 200 and 150 from the 2 prisons respectfully.
It will be recalled that Ganduje during the Eid El Fitr celebrations 2 months ago directed that 500 prisoners be carefully selected for immediate release.
This is the 1st time in Nigeria, a governor is pardoning these much number up to 500, at the same time, which cuts across all categories of prisoners in the state. While few of those condemned to death and who are serving life imprisonment had their sentences reviewed downwards.
In his remarks, Governor Ganduje said this gesture is to enable the released inmates to start a new life. He also hoped that they will be law abiding and engage themselves in conducts that will be productive to them and their families.
The representative of the honorable minister of Interior, Alhaji Ado Abdullahi, expressed his delight to the governor for his unprecedented gesture. He added that in the records of the ministry, no governor has released half of what Governor Ganduje did, talkless of releasing 500 prisoners at once.
The released inmates were also given N5,000 cash each to assist them to return back to their homes in various destinations.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/kano-governor-ganduje-releases-350-prisoners-celebrate-eid-photos/
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by NwaAmaikpe: 7:31pm
Don't get it twisted
He is unleashing hardened hoodlums to assist the Arewa Youths in the October 1st massacre of Biafrans.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Evablizin(f): 7:37pm
I hope they have changed
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Sunofgod(m): 7:38pm
Boko Haram resurgence taking place......
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by heendrix(m): 7:52pm
why not celebrate it for them there in the cell
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Keneking: 8:48pm
Lagos would welcome more immigrants soon.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by NaijaMutant(f): 9:07pm
ok
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by enemybulldozer(m): 9:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:Exactly as I thought. The man use style release boko haram members in the name of celebrating Salah while some IPOB members are still in detention. Tomorrow now they will shout one Nigeria and expect we biafrans to respond in agreement.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:55pm
Terrorism on the increase
Will there been released change their being??
#happy for them though
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by okenwaa(m): 9:57pm
Criminals fall on kano.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by omoadeleye(m): 9:57pm
Releasing his kingpin on contract
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by abbaapple: 9:57pm
Always deciving the gullibl masses thundr fire devil, i can bet my 2 balls no rich man pikin in dat prison. Mttscheeww
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by BedLam: 9:58pm
He also hoped that they will be law abiding and engage themselves in conducts that will be productive to them and their families.
This is why we are always getting it wrong in this country, what does hope got to do with a criminal? Any measures to assess them ? Anyone going to monitor them after their release ? By the way, I didn't know a governor can pardon criminals. Imagine seeing the slayer of your relatives released just because the governor has hopes.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Stanleyville(m): 9:59pm
take cover!!...some animals has bn let loose!...
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by muller101(m): 10:01pm
He just released another set of wildlife into the environment
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by higherpower: 10:02pm
Neither do I condemn thee, please go and sin no more
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by INTERMAN: 10:03pm
Yeeh gbese! Another Osama bin ladin and Aboubaka alzakawi has been releaseed
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by malware: 10:04pm
enemybulldozer:
You guys should be thinking with your brains na.... Occasionally, Government, in its magnanimity releases prisoners whose offences are not weighty and it is obtainable anywhere in the world.
Why do you like exposing your illiteracy huh?
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Mubby4luv(m): 10:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:oh dear Lord, this person has been lead astray, first dash him sense and bring him unto the light.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by agbonkamen(f): 10:04pm
Everything about this country is just wrong... When will things be right
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Emyjeze: 10:04pm
Stanleyville:cover taking.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by malware: 10:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You guys should be thinking with your brains na.... Occasionally, Government, in its magnanimity releases prisoners whose offences are not weighty and it is obtainable anywhere in the world.
Why do you like exposing your illiteracy huh?
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by kalananta(m): 10:05pm
all political thugs
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by free2ryhme: 10:06pm
stephanie11:
350 thugs have been added to their number
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by tgmservice: 10:10pm
this adamu governor has released boko terror back into the system he is meant to protect
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by davepally: 10:14pm
higherpower:
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Adaomalight(f): 10:14pm
hmmmm
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by plessis: 10:16pm
Following
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:37pm
Hope he is not releasing terrorists back into the society to achieve a political aim.cos i dont trust these polithiefcians.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:41pm
he has rekease his criminal boko brothers idiot
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by centboy123456(m): 10:51pm
Keneking:
lol y did u say that
|Re: Governor Ganduje Releases 350 Prisoners To Celebrate Eid [PHOTOS] by Orodje(m): 11:04pm
The Governor haven't done wrong afterall, it happens everywhere not because you have freedom to type trash on Nairaland makes you a saint, there are so many criminals moving around freely in the society and at the same time there are so many innocent souls in Prison.
Some of you who are blaming the Governor are guilty of one crime or the other, it's just that you have not been caught yet
so make ona use ona brain, please let love lead
