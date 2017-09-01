Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos (5511 Views)

Source; Today, Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Mr. Buruji Kashamu, extended his hands of generosity to his constituents by giving out cash and other items for the celebration of the 2017 Eid-il-Kabir. In their response, they expressed their unreserved appreciation towards the Salah gift items sent to them by the lawmaker.They commended him for deeming it fit to remember them even as tight as his schedule was.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sen-buruji-kashamu-hosts-large-crowd-constituents-ogun-mansion-photos.html 2 Shares

I feel sorry for the crowd. Illiteracy is really a disease. 16 Likes 1 Share

Chai

bunch of illiterates vs first class thief

He was given money to raise a project for his constituency, guess what after this, nobody will question him on his responsibilities. Na wa ooooo 12 Likes

Felt like crying but i can see more people in redemptn camp and suddenly i understand why?

Check awt 4th picture with old woman. .funny how his hand is stretched bt his eyes is fixed on camera 5 Likes

kmcutez:

I feel sorry for the crowd. Illiteracy is really a disease. Illiteracy aint the problem mwhn, its greed. NIGERIANS are just too greedy, we prefer collecting rather than creating or giving thats why the People in government take us for a ride.. The same person that will insult PDP Today will still go ahead and collect money in convention.. We have a fundamental greed problem. GOD SAVE US Illiteracy aint the problem mwhn, its greed. NIGERIANS are just too greedy, we prefer collecting rather than creating or giving thats why the People in government take us for a ride.. The same person that will insult PDP Today will still go ahead and collect money in convention.. We have a fundamental greed problem. GOD SAVE US 6 Likes

Eyaa. That ol' lady touched my heart.



Blessed is the hand that giveth and the one that taketh.



I might not like Kashamu, but for this act, I say God bless him.



Sometimes, just a little bit of love and kindness is all we need... 2 Likes

chaii hunger is really bad 3 Likes

Poverty!



Thank you Lord for providing for me and my family.



May God bless the heart and hands that genuinely give to the needy without expecting anything in return. Amen 1 Like

Baba don collect their stars for 2019 1 Like

Issokay

Happy sallah y'all ma Muslim bro dem

I can bet my money that this guy will win his reelection in 2019 through this his stomach infrastructure

What a shame........9ja which way 1 Like

This is one of the reasons why we can never have good infrastructure in naija. These people are gradually eating up their constituency projects and nothing more.

CHAI RICHEST TRIBE IN NIGERIA INDEED! I DEY LAFF O!



They must always have POT BELLY, seen as thought ....shaking my head .





NA THEM GIVE PEOPLE IMPRESSION SAY REACH MEN MUST TO GET BELLE!!!

Pple are talking illiteracy. I will nt be surprise to see graduates their.



That wot happens wen you hv successfully improvised d pple











Homeboiy:

chaii hunger is really bad

He was given money to raise a project for his constituency,

Chai poverty is bad!

Poverty in the land.

Buhari have finish this people!

May we never see poverty, Amen!!!! 1 Like

2019 is near.

People will not learn because of the rate of poverty in the land.



Don't give me fish. Teach me how to fish, so that I won't come begging another time.



Common sense is not common.



Any way kudos to him.

But why should I say kudos self? Is it not our money? Part of our looted money.

decatalyst:

Amen! Thank you Lord Amen! Thank you Lord

The guy is damn ugly..



Shapeless and unhealthy looking.

Even APC supproters came to eat from this good man. Can you also see that boy with cross? Nigeria is one jare. God bless you senator. Those two posters at first, may God forgive you both.

good for dem

No war, yet the entire south west don turn IDP camp. Dis thing is not good o! 1 Like

K