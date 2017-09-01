₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:43pm
Today, Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Mr. Buruji Kashamu, extended his hands of generosity to his constituents by giving out cash and other items for the celebration of the 2017 Eid-il-Kabir. In their response, they expressed their unreserved appreciation towards the Salah gift items sent to them by the lawmaker.
They commended him for deeming it fit to remember them even as tight as his schedule was.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sen-buruji-kashamu-hosts-large-crowd-constituents-ogun-mansion-photos.html
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by kmcutez(f): 8:48pm
I feel sorry for the crowd. Illiteracy is really a disease.
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by zionmade1: 8:49pm
Chai
bunch of illiterates vs first class thief
He was given money to raise a project for his constituency, guess what after this, nobody will question him on his responsibilities. Na wa ooooo
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by rayopt(m): 8:52pm
Felt like crying but i can see more people in redemptn camp and suddenly i understand why?
.
.
,.
Is there hope for this country sha?
Check awt 4th picture with old woman. .funny how his hand is stretched bt his eyes is fixed on camera
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by HarunaWest(m): 8:53pm
kmcutez:Illiteracy aint the problem mwhn, its greed. NIGERIANS are just too greedy, we prefer collecting rather than creating or giving thats why the People in government take us for a ride.. The same person that will insult PDP Today will still go ahead and collect money in convention.. We have a fundamental greed problem. GOD SAVE US
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by omenkaLives(m): 8:54pm
Eyaa. That ol' lady touched my heart.
Blessed is the hand that giveth and the one that taketh.
I might not like Kashamu, but for this act, I say God bless him.
Sometimes, just a little bit of love and kindness is all we need...
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 9:02pm
chaii hunger is really bad
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:14pm
Poverty!
Thank you Lord for providing for me and my family.
May God bless the heart and hands that genuinely give to the needy without expecting anything in return. Amen
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by abokibuhari: 9:15pm
Baba don collect their stars for 2019
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by chris4gold(m): 9:21pm
Issokay
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by vincentjk(m): 9:21pm
Happy sallah y'all ma Muslim bro dem
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by ChangetheChange: 9:23pm
I can bet my money that this guy will win his reelection in 2019 through this his stomach infrastructure
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by Luckynero28: 9:23pm
What a shame........9ja which way
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by veacea: 9:23pm
This is one of the reasons why we can never have good infrastructure in naija. These people are gradually eating up their constituency projects and nothing more.
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:23pm
CHAI RICHEST TRIBE IN NIGERIA INDEED! I DEY LAFF O!
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by addikt(m): 9:24pm
They must always have POT BELLY, seen as thought ....shaking my head .
NA THEM GIVE PEOPLE IMPRESSION SAY REACH MEN MUST TO GET BELLE!!!
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by ehinmowo: 9:24pm
Pple are talking illiteracy. I will nt be surprise to see graduates their.
That wot happens wen you hv successfully improvised d pple
Cawid.com
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by kalananta(m): 9:26pm
Homeboiy:
He was given money to raise a project for his constituency,
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by introvertedsoul: 9:26pm
Chai poverty is bad!
Poverty in the land.
Buhari have finish this people!
May we never see poverty, Amen!!!!
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by Angy55(f): 9:26pm
2019 is near.
People will not learn because of the rate of poverty in the land.
Don't give me fish. Teach me how to fish, so that I won't come begging another time.
Common sense is not common.
Any way kudos to him.
But why should I say kudos self? Is it not our money? Part of our looted money.
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by mohciz69(m): 9:26pm
OK.
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by itiswellandwell: 9:26pm
Hmnmmm
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by Burgerlomo: 9:26pm
decatalyst:
Amen! Thank you Lord
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by Opakan2: 9:27pm
The guy is damn ugly..
Shapeless and unhealthy looking.
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by yinkslinks(m): 9:27pm
Even APC supproters came to eat from this good man. Can you also see that boy with cross? Nigeria is one jare. God bless you senator. Those two posters at first, may God forgive you both.
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by hola106(m): 9:28pm
good for dem
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:28pm
No war, yet the entire south west don turn IDP camp. Dis thing is not good o!
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by sonnie10: 9:29pm
K
|Re: Sallah; Buruji Kashamu Hosts Large Crowd Of Constituents In His Mansion. Photos by 9japrof(m): 9:29pm
I love Nigeria my country
Thieves in government steals 500 million, divides it and share 1millon to the masses and they would sing your name to the high heavens.
Besides when is this mofo been exported to the U.S to go and face his drug charges abi is their any form of criminal or extradition immunity covering him.
