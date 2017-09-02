₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:23am
Adelani Adepegba, Ifeanyi Onuba and Ihuoma Chiedozie
The police have increased the numerical strength of their personnel in the South-East and South-South zones of the country as part of measures to prevent a breach of the peace, which may result from the activities of Biafran agitators ahead of the upcoming Anambra State governorship election, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:23am
Nigeria is greater than any individual
That should sink into Nnamdi and followers
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by madridguy(m): 6:27am
Nigeria police should stop giving the failed yahuu yahuu guy unnecessary attention, let him do anyhow and see anyhow.
The Albino pigs and idiots leader has ordered his pigs and idiots to stay indoor during the exercise which is their right. If the albino scammer make any effort to disturb the good people of Anambra State from performing their civic right then Buratai boys can purge.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:31am
It seems most children of hate don't know
Who they call Muhammadu Buhari
No amount of propaganda can do anything to his mindset
Anything that will oppose the country unity that he has sworn to will be crushed
Let's take our mind back when he was Goc Jos
He led Nigeria Army from Bornu in pursuit of maitasine
He didn't know when he crossed the border to the other side
When the then commander in chief called him ( Shehu shagari) he said so far he yet to capture or defeat the enemies he's still in line
How much more now that he's the commander
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Oche211(m): 6:33am
I think it's time that the federal government up her games nd get all these guys constituting nuisance nd threat to national security arrested.
Nnamdi Kanu nd his bunch of ill trained, under fed so called biafra security services.
Arewa youths for heating up the nation's security space with their nw withdrawn, ill thought ultimatum nd those other bunch of idiots from the Niger Delta.
Enough is Enough.
Nobody crosses the national redline.
No one is above the country or her laws.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by madridguy(m): 6:35am
GOD bless and strengthen Sai Baba more and more.
sarrki:
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by cummando(m): 6:36am
This thread go sweet......Make I on gen. Let the fight begin.
Sitting on the fence can sweet
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by dunkem21(m): 6:37am
Hizzy:
It's like you don't know how they work.. They send pms before opening a thread so that all the zombies will get a first spot..
It's a full time job, bro.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Atiku2019: 6:37am
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Oloripelebe: 6:38am
he must not escape
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Redoil: 6:38am
If you want those police to be redeploy to to south east click like.
If you want to those police to be deploy to the north east to combat boko haram so as to bring lasting peac to nigeria
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by lloydtruth: 6:39am
Some people can't live without thinking about Biafra, Igbos, and Nnamdi kanu, they have started their day with Biafra topic and will end their day with Biafra topic . Let FG deploy all its troops to South East, it still won't stop the Sun from Rising. Unity is not by FORCE, Referendum is not a call to War, Self-determination is neither a treasonable offence nor a terrorist act.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by BUHARItesticles: 6:40am
Wow, I'm ashamed of my countrymen who don't understand civil rights of citizens. The court, the police, IPOB, even the youths are not sure of what they want, how the law could help and the vision tag.Buhari should be careful, it's easy to buy our youths even those who are supporting Buhari blindly lack vision
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:41am
dunkem21:
Haba bros
This your propaganda know get part 2
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:42am
madridguy:
Amen
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by DutchBruh: 6:42am
sarrki:You never stop agitations with force,there is no country anywhere in the world this has worked. You have to address the grievances raised by the Igbo's first. They claim they are treated as second class citizens and have been proven right because the Arewa youths that issued the quit notice are still walking free.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:43am
Oche211:
You are a patriot
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:44am
DutchBruh:
We don't have referendum in our constitution
So any attempt by any group will be considered as an act of war
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by ipobarecriminals: 6:45am
very Good.i prefer soldiers/Buratai boiz to do the job.operation flog KANU PIGS
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Ikology(m): 6:45am
Title of the thread is mischievous. Content different.
Cc Mynd44, lalasticlala, seun
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Hizzy(m): 6:46am
dunkem21:Thiz kind of zombie de difrent oh them the remenber them selves
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Redoil: 6:46am
sarrki:why dont they redploy those police tn north east
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by DutchBruh: 6:46am
sarrki:Mention any country in the world succession agitations was permanently suppressed through the instruments of state such as the army or police. Even if Nnamdi Kanu is given life imprisonment there will be another man to take his place.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by nerodenero: 6:47am
I agree that Nnamdi Kanu be arrested but it'll be injustice and unfair if Arewa youths are not arrested or any individual that heats up the polity.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:47am
Ikology:
Tell us the difference
Just tell him to be ready
If the court revokes his bail
Nothing will stop us from returning him to kuje
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:47am
DutchBruh:
This is Nigeria
I don't care about other countries
This is my fatherland
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by omenkaLives(m): 6:47am
They did this to forestall breach of security by ipob in the forthcoming Anambra election?
This isn't necessary IMHO.
The elections would hold an scheduled and no idiot would dare stop those interested from exercising their franchise. They know the implication of daring to disrupt the process.
The state has been looking for a good reason to clamp down heavily on the trouble makers, tampering with the election process is like handing them that reason on a gold platter.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by sarrki(m): 6:48am
nerodenero:
I totally agree with you
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by Tkester: 6:48am
Utter Bunkum! The police will even make matters worse, this people can never learn. Deploy all the policemen in the world it's not going to deter us.
In fact on the election day, people who ordinarily would want to vote may be discouraged from doing so with the so much presence of the policy and army.
We ain't voting and no amount of propaganda or threat will make us shift grounds. 18 November loading fast..
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by DutchBruh: 6:49am
nerodenero:The best way to resolve this is to arrest the Arewa youths and Nnamdi Kalu at the same time. If Nnamdi Kalu is arrested and the Arewa youths are left off the hook,this will only raise Nnamdi Kalu profile and popularity and he will be seen as a freedom fighter going against an unfair oppressive system.
|Re: Police Deploy More Officers To South-East, S’south; To Stop Kanu From Fleeing by ipobarecriminals: 6:50am
Atiku2019:kip deceiving urself with HOPELESS ONE/THIEF.
