Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Islie: 9:04am
•Opposition party may shut doors against defectors

•Concedes VP slot to South East

•South West to produce national chair


Posted By: Yusuf Alli 


Defectors, hoping to achieve their presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in the 2019 elections, may be in for a raw deal.

The PDP, according to top level sources, may shut its doors against presidential aspirants crossing from rival parties.

Some presidential aspirants from outside the PDP have  been feeling  the pulse of the party on their chances.

It was also learnt that PDP leaders are close to reaching a consensus on giving the  vice presidency  to the South East.

In return, the South East caucus has opted to forego any aspiration for key positions in the National Working Committee( NWC).

The only position the South East is seeking in the NWC is the National Organizing Secretary.

The office of National Chairman has been zoned to the South West,according to investigation. These  secret deals are the highlights of the horse-trading that has been going on in the party over the last few weeks.

It was learnt that the PDP has been working on a formula which will re-integrate all parts of the country.

The “secret deals” seem to have been borrowed from the  winning strategy of the defunct National Party of Nigeria( NPN) which ruled the country from 1979 to 1983.

A highly-placed party source  told The Nation that PDP leaders “have been engaging in horse-trading in the past few weeks ahead of our next elective National Convention.

“These leaders have built some consensus on power sharing, including the shutting of our doors against defectors from other parties who are only interested in our  presidential ticket.

“As an integrated party, we welcome defectors, but we may not concede an automatic presidential ticket to any of them. We want all those joining our party to learn the ropes and queue for a while.

“We believe in party discipline and supremacy; members  must have faith in the party they are joining. No chance for gold diggers again.”

Responding to a question, the source said: “As part of the secret deals, it is taken for granted that  the presidential ticket will go to the North. It is the candidate we are left with.

“As for the vice presidency, the consensus so far is in favour of the South East in order to address the marginalization of the Igbo. The PDP’s focus is on the unity and reintegration of this country. We want to create a sense of belonging for all.

“We have also discovered that giving the VP slot to the Igbo may solve the latest recourse to separatist agitations in the country.”

The source said “although the South South is serious in its demand for the VP slot, the fact that the geopolitical zone recently completed a five-year presidency in 2015 gives the South East an advantage.”

The source added that party  leaders are also trying to “persuade the South South to have a rethink. We will skew the power formula in a manner that the zone may produce the President of the Senate and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or other leverage appointments.

“These are some of the ongoing secret deals in order to give the APC a good fight in 2019. All the six geopolitical zones will get a fair deal.

“The formula being worked out is similar to that of the defunct NPN  and a little blend of former Social Democratic Party( PDP) which won the annulled 1993 presidential poll.”

On the fate of the South West, the source added: “The zone is certainly producing the National Chairman of the party with other juicy appointments on the cards.

“It is left to the leaders of the party in the South West to present a credible choice which will lead the PDP to victory in 2019.

“The National Convention will ratify the power sharing formula in December. We are not going to leave anything to chances.”

Some stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been rumoured to be interested in defecting to the PDP to fulfil their presidential aspiration in 2019.

Also, the fate of some PDP leaders to be either President or Vice President or National Chairman  may have been subtly foreclosed.

Those allegedly jostling  or pencilled down /recommended for the VP ticket in the PDP include Governor Nyesom Wike, Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu, ex-Governor Donald  Duke and ex-Governor Godswill Akpabio.

For the National Chairman of the party, those being touted are ex-Ondo State military governor, Chief Olabode George, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, ex-Governor Liyel Imoke and a former National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

With the ongoing horse-trading, the presidential ambition of Governor Ayo Fayose appears  threatened.

The source said: “Fayose’s candidacy cannot fly at all. He is only trying to enrich the selection process. To us, he is merely playing to the gallery by exercising his fundamental rights to aspire to any political office and contest.”


http://thenationonlineng.net/revealed-pdps-secret-deals-2019/

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by madridguy(m): 9:05am
DEAD ON ARRIVAL.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by omenkaLives(m): 9:16am
Dead on arrival.

PDP will remain in the wilderness for a very loooooonng time to come.

If they think tacitly supporting some idiots to derail this government, idiots that once referred to themselves as Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria" would give them a good chance of getting back the keys to our treasury in 2019, then they must be as foolish as they are deluded.

Personally, I would comit both material, financial and physical resources to making sure PDP goes nowhere close to Aso Rock come next elections.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by RegalD(m): 9:24am
PDP sha ......anyways..... But APC don already Bleep up if not ehn..... But we have to manage PDP come 2019 all because of an impotent's impotence.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by aolawale025: 9:24am
APC's governance has been woeful that if PDP gets its act together, they may win at the center. Whatever apc is a flash in the pan. 2019 is the end of the road

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Evablizin(f): 9:27am
Everything is turn by turn, APC secret deals will be revealed one day

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by tuniski: 9:42am
omenkaLives:
Dead on arrival.

PDP will remain in the wilderness for a very loooooonng time to come.

If they think tacitly supporting some idiots to derail this government, idiots that once referred to themselves as Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria" would give them a good chance of getting back the keys to our treasury in 2019, then they must be as foolish as they are deluded.

Personally, I would comit both material, financial and physical resources to making sure PDP goes nowhere close to Aso Rock come next elections.
And so what? A million of your type can't stop PDP should it be their time to rebound! Just take a chill some said buhari can never be president but, ended up his chief financers/campaigners!

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Nukualofa: 9:51am
omenkaLives:
Dead on arrival.

PDP will remain in the wilderness for a very loooooonng time to come.

If they think tacitly supporting some idiots to derail this government, idiots that once referred to themselves as Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria" would give them a good chance of getting back the keys to our treasury in 2019, then they must be as foolish as they are deluded.

Personally, I would comit both material, financial and physical resources to making sure PDP goes nowhere close to Aso Rock come next elections.
Benue has gone underground without you doing anything and you are here trying to be partisan. Which roof will you point to as your ancestral home in 2019

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Nukualofa: 9:51am
omenkaLives:
Dead on arrival.

PDP will remain in the wilderness for a very loooooonng time to come.

If they think tacitly supporting some idiots to derail this government, idiots that once referred to themselves as Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria" would give them a good chance of getting back the keys to our treasury in 2019, then they must be as foolish as they are deluded.

Personally, I would comit both material, financial and physical resources to making sure PDP goes nowhere close to Aso Rock come next elections.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Nukualofa: 9:55am
PDP is back

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Paperwhite(m): 10:47am
Personally I would have wish another neutral party (KOWA) take over the national stage by 2019 if Nigeria still remain a country.However the perpectual abysmal performance of the APC and lack of a party with nationwide spread makes me feels the PDP should take over again.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Okoroawusa: 11:03am
GOD FORBID!

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by murphyibiam15(m): 11:16am
there should stop this joke
when had wike,akpabio or duke become South east indigenes... nonsense

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by websiteafford: 12:54pm
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:55pm
If una like, make una give Pope una ticket, una no go ever smell aso rock again grin

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by xenakongbi337: 12:55pm
Pdp should go and rest in peace... They are dead

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by dulaman: 12:56pm
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by NwaObinkita: 12:56pm
sad

PDP has failed us,

APC has failed us,


But we will not fail ourselves.
Say no to proganda-rife politics
Say yes to a revolution.

#OurMumuDonDo

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by enemyofprogress: 12:56pm
They always use Igbos as spare tyres (Vice President) and they always love and accept it grin grin

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by DickDastardLION(m): 12:56pm
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by shaddoww: 12:56pm
Waste of time cos the sad truth is dat, should Buhari seek reelection, he will win. If u av a contrary opinion, don't insult me ooo, just ask me to explain.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Koolking(m): 12:57pm
omenkaLives:
Dead on arrival.

PDP will remain in the wilderness for a very loooooonng time to come.


One word for PDP - 'Dinosaur'

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by macbede(m): 12:57pm
propagandas n lies this new month.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by PapaBrowne(m): 12:58pm
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by magoo10: 12:58pm
politicians have failed woefully both PDP and APC they are the same with almost the same ideology ,it is now time for power to return to the people and the masses,only irresponsible youths will continue wasting their time and resources on these thieves who will in turn rape them and leave their future hopeless.

Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by emmyspark007(m): 12:58pm
enemyofprogress:
They always use Igbos as spare tyres (Vice President) and they always love and accept it grin grin
You lack sense; hw many times igbo man don be vice president







Na cow dung full your brain cry
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Hardeysolution(m): 12:59pm
Fayose.. .hunnnmnnnn sorry oooo

APC no way.



All we want is right candidacy from any party
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by nairavsdollars: 1:00pm
They want to implicate Dangote
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Henri8: 1:01pm
Are Wike, Duke and Akpabio from the South East to be justling for the VP position?
Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by optimismlaz(m): 1:01pm
Pls I need a direction on how to make a post here, I have checked severally. Pls I need a guideline on how to make a post. Pls Pal

