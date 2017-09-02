₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,898 members, 3,764,358 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 02:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation (8991 Views)
"Peter Obi Campaigning For 2019" Nigerians React To Peter Obi Platform Speech / 2019; The PDP Presidential Flag Bearer Might Likely Be; / Pdp’s ‘secret Game’ Of Sheriff-fayose 2019 Joint Ticket Leaves APC Jittery. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Islie: 9:04am
•Opposition party may shut doors against defectors
•Concedes VP slot to South East
•South West to produce national chair
Posted By: Yusuf Alli
http://thenationonlineng.net/revealed-pdps-secret-deals-2019/
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by madridguy(m): 9:05am
DEAD ON ARRIVAL.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by omenkaLives(m): 9:16am
Dead on arrival.
PDP will remain in the wilderness for a very loooooonng time to come.
If they think tacitly supporting some idiots to derail this government, idiots that once referred to themselves as Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria" would give them a good chance of getting back the keys to our treasury in 2019, then they must be as foolish as they are deluded.
Personally, I would comit both material, financial and physical resources to making sure PDP goes nowhere close to Aso Rock come next elections.
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by RegalD(m): 9:24am
PDP sha ......anyways..... But APC don already Bleep up if not ehn..... But we have to manage PDP come 2019 all because of an impotent's impotence.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by aolawale025: 9:24am
APC's governance has been woeful that if PDP gets its act together, they may win at the center. Whatever apc is a flash in the pan. 2019 is the end of the road
20 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Evablizin(f): 9:27am
Everything is turn by turn, APC secret deals will be revealed one day
2 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by tuniski: 9:42am
omenkaLives:And so what? A million of your type can't stop PDP should it be their time to rebound! Just take a chill some said buhari can never be president but, ended up his chief financers/campaigners!
19 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Nukualofa: 9:51am
omenkaLives:Benue has gone underground without you doing anything and you are here trying to be partisan. Which roof will you point to as your ancestral home in 2019
17 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Nukualofa: 9:51am
omenkaLives:
12 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Nukualofa: 9:55am
PDP is back
7 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Paperwhite(m): 10:47am
Personally I would have wish another neutral party (KOWA) take over the national stage by 2019 if Nigeria still remain a country.However the perpectual abysmal performance of the APC and lack of a party with nationwide spread makes me feels the PDP should take over again.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Okoroawusa: 11:03am
GOD FORBID!
5 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by murphyibiam15(m): 11:16am
there should stop this joke
when had wike,akpabio or duke become South east indigenes... nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by websiteafford: 12:54pm
Nigeria..
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Narldon(f): 12:55pm
PDP
Confused set of Clowns in Kaftan
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:55pm
If una like, make una give Pope una ticket, una no go ever smell aso rock again
2 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by xenakongbi337: 12:55pm
Pdp should go and rest in peace... They are dead
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by dulaman: 12:56pm
V
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by NwaObinkita: 12:56pm
PDP has failed us,
APC has failed us,
But we will not fail ourselves.
Say no to proganda-rife politics
Say yes to a revolution.
#OurMumuDonDo
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by enemyofprogress: 12:56pm
They always use Igbos as spare tyres (Vice President) and they always love and accept it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by DickDastardLION(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by shaddoww: 12:56pm
Waste of time cos the sad truth is dat, should Buhari seek reelection, he will win. If u av a contrary opinion, don't insult me ooo, just ask me to explain.
2 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Koolking(m): 12:57pm
omenkaLives:
One word for PDP - 'Dinosaur'
2 Likes
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by macbede(m): 12:57pm
propagandas n lies this new month.
abeg
i don't have strength for your politricks jaare
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by PapaBrowne(m): 12:58pm
commentary coming,
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by magoo10: 12:58pm
politicians have failed woefully both PDP and APC they are the same with almost the same ideology ,it is now time for power to return to the people and the masses,only irresponsible youths will continue wasting their time and resources on these thieves who will in turn rape them and leave their future hopeless.
1 Like
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by emmyspark007(m): 12:58pm
enemyofprogress:You lack sense; hw many times igbo man don be vice president
Na cow dung full your brain
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Hardeysolution(m): 12:59pm
Fayose.. .hunnnmnnnn sorry oooo
PDP no way
APC no way.
All we want is right candidacy from any party
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by nairavsdollars: 1:00pm
They want to implicate Dangote
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by Henri8: 1:01pm
Are Wike, Duke and Akpabio from the South East to be justling for the VP position?
|Re: Revealed: PDP’s Secret Deals For 2019 - The Nation by optimismlaz(m): 1:01pm
Pls I need a direction on how to make a post here, I have checked severally. Pls I need a guideline on how to make a post. Pls Pal
Aisha Buhari Flagsoff Program To Train Women On Income Generating Skills / Breaking News: Radio Biafra Now On Fm. Chk 97.6fm. 8am & 8pm Daily / Shootings Mar Bayelsa Assembly Rescheduled Election
Viewing this topic: Unazzi, strategic, Chigeorge2015(m), cephas10, danigbo(m), Kowale, comonwealth(m), emeritus00(m), baby8ace(m), kelv2k(m), duduzz, aguiyi2, Quantumheight(m), Ayus34(m), CharliParker, NigeriaB(m), jaybanfa(m), HottestFire, collums(m), Jonlafrika(m), olayinka63, dearie(m), highchiefpee(m), PrinceOlisa(m), anuoluwapo884, benardtotti(m), lilslim(m), Sirjully999(m), matotoide(m), Harwoyeez(m), zubbion, dheilaw1, iamyungkizzy(m), ddippset(m), Duru009(m), omegaurch1, Temmywalex, FiftyFifty(m), altercall, angusakpuogwu, wale43(m), gretblue, mbasharon(m), Akzik, austinbob(m), jnfoage, pat077, Arizona042, ebooksdepo and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4