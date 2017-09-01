₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by celebsnestblog: 12:11pm
Comedian cum singer, MC Galaxy has revealed he hilariously discovered his talents through hunger.
In an interview with Punch, the singer said he came to Lagos in a night bus, for a competition he failed to win.
He said;
“I left Akwa Ibom for Lagos to hustle. Many people do not know that I was one of the first few Glo Rock and Roll ambassadors.
I was the Mr. Rock and Roll 2009. I was given N250,000 and that was the first time I ever had that huge sum of money. I wanted to run mad. I came from Akwa Ibom in a night bus to contest.
When I did the audition, I did not qualify, so I went back inside to meet the judges and I began to cry. I told them that they did not watch me well and I would love to dance again.
They gave me an opportunity to dance again and when I did, they laughed and picked me. That was how I won. I was a Glo ambassador for two years“
I started out as a dancer and before I knew it, I became a comedian. I discovered my talents through hunger; there is a level of hunger that one gets to and the person has no choice but to discover his talent.
I remember when I used to sleep in the club. After waking up early in the morning, I would wash the clothes I slept in so that I could resume work at the club,”
On how he feels about people questioning the source of his wealth, he said;
“People may want to question my source of wealth but they don’t know about the private shows that I do. Just because they don’t see me in all these big shows does not mean I am not working. As a matter of fact, who would pay you when you attend those big shows? You cannot see me there because I respect my business so much. I make my money myself.
“However, to be honest, Senator (Godswill) Akpabio is a good man. If you can gain access to him and ask him for money with a good reason, he would oblige you irrespective of where you are from.
It doesn’t mean that he carries money about; neither does it mean that he just doles out money anyhow. When I was doing my album launch last year, he was present and he supported me financially. He also advises a lot.”
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by Josephjnr(m): 12:13pm
Hahahaha! Hunger na motivation. Damborombaka!
2 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by heendrix(m): 12:15pm
and the so called talent bores me out hearing it only shekem
mc galaxy + boring music = perfect sleeping pill
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by celebsnestblog: 12:16pm
cc Fynestboi, cc Mynd44, cc lalasticlala
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by modelmike7(m): 3:53pm
Lol HUNGERBAD
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by beardlessdude: 3:53pm
so I went back inside to meet the judges and I began to cry. I told them that they did not watch me well and I would love to dance again.
this is so fvcking funny
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:53pm
Am i the only one that doesnt like this nigga ...his so full of beef for other musicians like say na dem hold him destiny
Even the comedy sef is a no no ....cmon kenny blac of yesterday don blow pass am
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:53pm
BornnAgainChild:
Yes, you are the only one. Stop being a carping critic and work on how to make others celebrate you also.
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by modelmike7(m): 3:54pm
heendrix:If those songs doesn't make you feel like dancing, then I wonder what freaks you!
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by kingxsamz(m): 3:54pm
celebsnestblog:k
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by uwammebi: 3:54pm
we no go hear word again!
one-hit wonder!
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by Obi404: 3:54pm
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by modelmike7(m): 3:54pm
BornnAgainChild:Perhaps you are!!
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by blackbeau1(f): 3:54pm
Hunger - motivating folks since 18bc
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by Chuvin22(m): 3:55pm
Which talents?
Maybe there is one I don't know abt shaa.. But if it's music, forget it. I only know of one sekem song which had a one year lifespan.
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by tobdee: 3:55pm
what does he sing abeg
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by Evablizin(f): 3:55pm
Wow
Hungerbad and Hungergood it all depends on individual, how you are seeing it,the angle you're coming from and the angle you're going to
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by Harbeyg09(m): 3:56pm
MC Galaxy kpachara anya bikonu
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by GreenMavro: 3:56pm
hm
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by Franco93: 3:56pm
Hehehe... you're not alone. The same thing happened to Efe
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by MhizzAJ(f): 3:56pm
Hmmm
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:57pm
modelmike7:
Am sure you are from Akwa Ibom
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by silentrock(m): 3:57pm
who has Akpabio numbers?
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by kalananta(m): 3:58pm
heendrix:
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by kaycyor: 3:58pm
Hunger have been bringing out raw talent since 1960
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by alexistaiwo: 3:59pm
Which musical talent this one get
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by modelmike7(m): 3:59pm
BornnAgainChild:Simply a NIGERIAN!!
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by safarigirl(f): 4:02pm
Which useless talent?
If notghat Nigeria glorifies trash, you wouldn't even be singing by the roadside....just another glorified clown
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:02pm
modelmike7:
Eh ya...so happy for you
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by Shortyy(f): 4:03pm
Plis, which talent?
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by modelmike7(m): 4:03pm
BornnAgainChild:Thanks my Born again sister.
|Re: MC Galaxy: "How I Discovered My Talents Through Hunger" by chichijas(m): 4:05pm
see as he fresh! the hungry no treat you like hell, yourz is kul there is no evidence that hunger had an encounter with you. you can go and confirm from I GO DIE.
that guy is a living testimony!
1 Like 1 Share
