Comedian cum singer, MC Galaxy has revealed he hilariously discovered his talents through hunger.



In an interview with Punch, the singer said he came to Lagos in a night bus, for a competition he failed to win.



He said;



“I left Akwa Ibom for Lagos to hustle. Many people do not know that I was one of the first few Glo Rock and Roll ambassadors.



I was the Mr. Rock and Roll 2009. I was given N250,000 and that was the first time I ever had that huge sum of money. I wanted to run mad. I came from Akwa Ibom in a night bus to contest.



When I did the audition, I did not qualify, so I went back inside to meet the judges and I began to cry. I told them that they did not watch me well and I would love to dance again.



They gave me an opportunity to dance again and when I did, they laughed and picked me. That was how I won. I was a Glo ambassador for two years“



I started out as a dancer and before I knew it, I became a comedian. I discovered my talents through hunger; there is a level of hunger that one gets to and the person has no choice but to discover his talent.



I remember when I used to sleep in the club. After waking up early in the morning, I would wash the clothes I slept in so that I could resume work at the club,”



On how he feels about people questioning the source of his wealth, he said;



“People may want to question my source of wealth but they don’t know about the private shows that I do. Just because they don’t see me in all these big shows does not mean I am not working. As a matter of fact, who would pay you when you attend those big shows? You cannot see me there because I respect my business so much. I make my money myself.



“However, to be honest, Senator (Godswill) Akpabio is a good man. If you can gain access to him and ask him for money with a good reason, he would oblige you irrespective of where you are from.



It doesn’t mean that he carries money about; neither does it mean that he just doles out money anyhow. When I was doing my album launch last year, he was present and he supported me financially. He also advises a lot.”



Hahahaha! Hunger na motivation. Damborombaka! 2 Likes

only shekem

mc galaxy + boring music = perfect sleeping pill and the so called talent bores me out hearing itonly shekemmc galaxy + boring music = perfect sleeping pill 5 Likes 1 Share

cc Fynestboi, cc Mynd44, cc lalasticlala

Lol HUNGERBAD

so I went back inside to meet the judges and I began to cry. I told them that they did not watch me well and I would love to dance again .







this is so fvcking funny this is so fvcking funny

...his so full of beef for other musicians like say na dem hold him destiny



Even the comedy sef is a no no ....cmon kenny blac of yesterday don blow pass am Am i the only one that doesnt like this nigga...his so full of beef for other musicians like say na dem hold him destinyEven the comedy sef is a no no ....cmon kenny blac of yesterday don blow pass am 1 Like

BornnAgainChild:

Am i the only one that doesnt like this nigga ...his so full of beef for other musicians like say na dem hold him destiny



Even the comedy sef is a no no ....cmon kenny blac of yesterday don blow pass am

Yes, you are the only one. Stop being a carping critic and work on how to make others celebrate you also.

heendrix:

and the so called talent bores me out hearing it only shekem

mc galaxy + boring music = perfect sleeping pill If those songs doesn't make you feel like dancing, then I wonder what freaks you! If those songs doesn't make you feel like dancing, then I wonder what freaks you!

BornnAgainChild:

Am i the only one that doesnt like this nigga Perhaps you are!! Perhaps you are!!

Hunger - motivating folks since 18bc

Which talents?



Maybe there is one I don't know abt shaa.. But if it's music, forget it. I only know of one sekem song which had a one year lifespan.

what does he sing abeg

Hungerbad and Hungergood it all depends on individual, how you are seeing it,the angle you're coming from and the angle you're going to

MC Galaxy kpachara anya bikonu

Hehehe... you're not alone. The same thing happened to Efe

modelmike7:



Perhaps you are!!



Am sure you are from Akwa Ibom Am sure you are from Akwa Ibom

who has Akpabio numbers?

heendrix:

and the so called talent bores me out hearing it only shekem

mc galaxy + boring music = perfect sleeping pill



Hunger have been bringing out raw talent since 1960

Which musical talent this one get

BornnAgainChild:





Am sure you are from Akwa Ibom Simply a NIGERIAN!! Simply a NIGERIAN!!

Which useless talent?



If notghat Nigeria glorifies trash, you wouldn't even be singing by the roadside....just another glorified clown

modelmike7:





Simply a NIGERIAN!!



Eh ya...so happy for you Eh ya...so happy for you

Plis, which talent?

BornnAgainChild:





Eh ya...so happy for you Thanks my Born again sister. Thanks my Born again sister.