|Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Kolababe: 9:27am
An abusive husband was given a taste of his own medicine after fit gym guys beat him up for beating his wife that he ended up in the hospital.
According to the story which was told by @Sensei_kk on Twitter, a woman who visits the same gym he frequents and is well loved by all the guys there due to her generosity, came into the gym yesterday morning sporting a black eye. When asked what happened to her she reluctantly revealed she had been beaten by her husband.
Mind you this is not the first time but for their child and for love she's been staying. She also tried defending her husband to the guys, telling them it was a mistake and he was a good man. The guys would have let it slide, except her husband came to pick her from the gym and was harsh towards her there.
They asked him why he beats her and he said she's his wife and he can do whatever he wants with her. Before he could let another word out of his mouth, the gym guys pounced on him, not minding the pleas from his wife. The wife of one of the gym guys works with the Women and Juvenile Unit, WAJU, and they plan to take legal action against the husband...
If they really care about the lady, beating the husband is not the solution.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by coolesmile: 9:30am
This is super story.
Husband beats wife.
Wife's gym buddies beat husband.
Now wife of gym guy wants to take legal charges against Husband who is currently in the hospital for being beaten.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Hadez(f): 9:35am
I love this. Beat them all up. Woman power
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by carzola(m): 9:39am
When a man pays your bride price .you become his punching bag..
Isn't that the Nigerian mentality..
The husband should trow the ashawo
Out.. Am sure she I giving her puna to those guys.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Fuqman(m): 9:45am
Hadez:Thank God you've a father.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by newyorks(m): 9:47am
serves him right.i belive the gym guys aren't taking turns on her o.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Hadez(f): 9:48am
Fuqman:
Thanks God you have mothers and sisters
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:49am
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by robosky02(m): 9:49am
mynd44 come and see an "assistant husband"....
am hiding to send the infor before.....
it turns fatal
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Fuqman(m): 10:10am
Hadez:But, I don't advocate for Man power or violence.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Mikylopez(f): 10:47am
lolz would have been fun to watch...... i hate men who beat women yh deriz nothing sweet about our gender buh cmon most of us are fragile one hit and d rest becomes history.... heaven knows i can't stay in an abusive marriage.... submissive kor sub zero ni
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Joy1706(f): 11:59am
carzola:Is that how your mom was your dad's punching bag? Was she distributing her puna too? Was she thrown out too?
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by johnson232: 12:55pm
Joy1706:Animal... u didn't even read his post before quoting him.....what has his mom got to do with this? can't u express your lame point without making reference to his mom? bringing mothers into every issue to cover up women's useless act only bespeaks foolishness... Na the lion below go chop u for inside cage... i even thought u died last year, surprise u are still alive...
Your hatred for men will certainly destroy u sooner or later....
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Joy1706(f): 1:40pm
johnson232:Dude why are you obsessed with me na? If you like me please come out and say so
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Joy1706(f): 1:41pm
johnson232:It is you and your family that will die. Idiott
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Hustola1: 3:12pm
An eye for an eye leaves the world blind
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Kobicove(m): 3:13pm
Marriage is not a do or die affair!
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 3:13pm
I still wonder why a man will beat a grown up? For what? And u still expect her to unwrap herself for you? JUDGMENT AWAITS SUCH A FELLOW.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by mary001: 3:13pm
Is the gym guy(s) working with the law enforcement agency?? Pple wouldn't mind their business
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by kennygee(f): 3:15pm
Let's see how macho he can get with his fellow men.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by jeromzy(m): 3:15pm
carzola:ur brain juice needs extraction and replacement with good sense brain juice cos u are sick in the head.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by MoreWahala: 3:17pm
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by amiibaby(f): 3:18pm
YOU ARE INSAN.E
carzola:
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Tazmode(m): 3:18pm
Hmm
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by AntiWailer: 3:18pm
Nice one.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by virginboy1(m): 3:19pm
sighs
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by kerryjossy(f): 3:19pm
Just because the gym guys fought for the girl, y'all are now wailing...saying the lady may have been sleeping with the guys. Thats not fair judgement. Y'all should be concerned with the fact that THE MAN HAS BEEN USING HIS WIFE AS A PUNCHING BAG!!! .
Well, the comment u make here shades more light on the kind of home u were brought up.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Itannooluwa(f): 3:19pm
Interesting................
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by AntiWailer: 3:20pm
carzola:
No.
May be you have been talking to the wrong Nigerians.
Not every man is useless.
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by Antoeni(m): 3:20pm
Jst like dat
|Re: Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge by mitchyy(f): 3:20pm
Nq w
