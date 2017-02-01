Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Abusive Man Beats Wife, Wife's Fit Male Gym Buddies Beat Him Up Too In Revenge (2538 Views)

According to the story which was told by @Sensei_kk on Twitter, a woman who visits the same gym he frequents and is well loved by all the guys there due to her generosity, came into the gym yesterday morning sporting a black eye. When asked what happened to her she reluctantly revealed she had been beaten by her husband.





Mind you this is not the first time but for their child and for love she's been staying. She also tried defending her husband to the guys, telling them it was a mistake and he was a good man. The guys would have let it slide, except her husband came to pick her from the gym and was harsh towards her there.



They asked him why he beats her and he said she's his wife and he can do whatever he wants with her. Before he could let another word out of his mouth, the gym guys pounced on him, not minding the pleas from his wife. The wife of one of the gym guys works with the Women and Juvenile Unit, WAJU, and they plan to take legal action against the husband...



See the tweets below..



If they really care about the lady, beating the husband is not the solution. 1 Like





Husband beats wife.



Wife's gym buddies beat husband.



Husband beats wife.

Wife's gym buddies beat husband.

Now wife of gym guy wants to take legal charges against Husband who is currently in the hospital for being beaten. This is super story.

I love this. Beat them all up. Woman power 1 Like

When a man pays your bride price .you become his punching bag..

Isn't that the Nigerian mentality..

The husband should trow the ashawo

Out.. Am sure she I giving her puna to those guys. 4 Likes

I love this. Beat them all up. Woman power

serves him right.i belive the gym guys aren't taking turns on her o.

Thank God you've a father.

Thanks God you have mothers and sisters





am hiding to send the infor before.....



it turns fatal mynd44 come and see an "assistant husband"....am hiding to send the infor before.....it turns fatal

But, I don't advocate for Man power or violence.

lolz would have been fun to watch...... i hate men who beat women yh deriz nothing sweet about our gender buh cmon most of us are fragile one hit and d rest becomes history.... heaven knows i can't stay in an abusive marriage.... submissive kor sub zero ni 1 Like

When a man pays your bride price .you become his punching bag..

Isn't that the Nigerian mentality..

The husband should trow the ashawo

Is that how your mom was your dad's punching bag? Was she distributing her puna too? Was she thrown out too?

Is that how your mom was your dad's punching bag? Was she distributing her puna too? Was she thrown out too? Animal... u didn't even read his post before quoting him.....what has his mom got to do with this? can't u express your lame point without making reference to his mom? bringing mothers into every issue to cover up women's useless act only bespeaks foolishness... Na the lion below go chop u for inside cage... i even thought u died last year, surprise u are still alive...



Animal... u didn't even read his post before quoting him.....what has his mom got to do with this? can't u express your lame point without making reference to his mom? bringing mothers into every issue to cover up women's useless act only bespeaks foolishness... Na the lion below go chop u for inside cage... i even thought u died last year, surprise u are still alive...

Your hatred for men will certainly destroy u sooner or later....

Animal... u didn't even read his post before quoting him.....what has his mom got to do with this? can't u express your lame point without making reference to his mom? bringing mothers into every issue to cover up women's useless act only bespeaks foolishness... Na the lion below go chop u for inside cage... i even thought u died last year, surprise u are still alive...



Dude why are you obsessed with me na? If you like me please come out and say so

It is you and your family that will die. Idiott

An eye for an eye leaves the world blind

Marriage is not a do or die affair! 1 Like

I still wonder why a man will beat a grown up? For what? And u still expect her to unwrap herself for you? JUDGMENT AWAITS SUCH A FELLOW.

Is the gym guy(s) working with the law enforcement agency?? Pple wouldn't mind their business

Let's see how macho he can get with his fellow men. 1 Like

When a man pays your bride price .you become his punching bag..

Isn't that the Nigerian mentality..

The husband should trow the ashawo

Out.. Am sure she I giving her puna to those guys. ur brain juice needs extraction and replacement with good sense brain juice cos u are sick in the head. ur brain juice needs extraction and replacement with good sense brain juice cos u are sick in the head. 1 Like

When a man pays your bride price .you become his punching bag..

Isn't that the Nigerian mentality..

The husband should trow the ashawo

Out.. Am sure she I giving her puna to those guys. YOU ARE INSAN.E 1 Like

Hmm

Nice one.

sighs

Just because the gym guys fought for the girl, y'all are now wailing...saying the lady may have been sleeping with the guys. Thats not fair judgement. Y'all should be concerned with the fact that THE MAN HAS BEEN USING HIS WIFE AS A PUNCHING BAG!!! .





Well, the comment u make here shades more light on the kind of home u were brought up.

Interesting................

When a man pays your bride price .you become his punching bag..

Isn't that the Nigerian mentality..

The husband should trow the ashawo

Out.. Am sure she I giving her puna to those guys.

No.



May be you have been talking to the wrong Nigerians.



Not every man is useless. No.May be you have been talking to the wrong Nigerians.Not every man is useless.

Jst like dat