Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir (728 Views)

El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) / Buhari To Return Soon, To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir In Abuja - Aisha / Buhari, Aisha And Yusuf, Osinbajo Celebrate Eid Mubarak (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





He posted this earlier on instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYiqjZmDbJ2/



View source @ http://tweemk.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/ambode-joins-his-muslim-brothers-and.html Ambode joins his Muslim brothers and sisters at Ibeju Lekki to celebrate Eid El KabirHe posted this earlier on instagram

So i should fry grinded tomatoes





We are all human In Yoruba land, we don't discriminate.We are all human 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

I thought he was Muslim all this yl

.

Ambo

Keneking:

So i should fry grinded tomatoes The past tense of "grind" is ground.



Don't mention. The past tense of "grind" is ground.Don't mention.

And how exactly is this news now. .. .. ..

nice.

Ok

Barka da sallah to y'all.

















5000 brown point of lay is available.

16weeks.

location : kaduna.

.....

Good one

So fokn what?

WhoDeyThere:

h Emmafranciss:

..... Emmafranciss:

..... .

What do you think you're doing? What do you think you're doing?

Who no like sallah meat?