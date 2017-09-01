₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by fortifiedng: 3:42pm
Ambode joins his Muslim brothers and sisters at Ibeju Lekki to celebrate Eid El Kabir
He posted this earlier on instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYiqjZmDbJ2/
View source @ http://tweemk.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/ambode-joins-his-muslim-brothers-and.html
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by Keneking: 3:46pm
So i should fry grinded tomatoes
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by Tolexander: 3:47pm
In Yoruba land, we don't discriminate.
We are all human
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by Gracemercy1: 7:51pm
ok
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by birdsview(m): 7:51pm
I thought he was Muslim all this yl
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:51pm
.
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by Henryyy(m): 7:52pm
Ambo
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by OrdercityWeb: 7:52pm
Keneking:The past tense of "grind" is ground.
Don't mention.
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by Klington: 7:52pm
And how exactly is this news now. .. .. ..
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by GurusVevo(m): 7:53pm
nice.
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by centoke30(m): 7:53pm
Ok
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by WhoDeyThere(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by Emmafranciss: 7:53pm
.....
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by Yahzeelv(m): 7:54pm
Good one
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by enemyofprogress: 7:54pm
So fokn what?
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by OrdercityWeb: 7:54pm
WhoDeyThere:
Emmafranciss:
Emmafranciss:.
What do you think you're doing?
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by SirHouloo(m): 7:55pm
Who no like sallah meat?
|Re: Ambode Joins Muslim Brothers To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir by kindex: 7:56pm
What Ojukwu said On The Biafran War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3Cf66w6Sf0
