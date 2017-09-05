₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by sunshineG(m): 6:41am On Sep 03
Ladies is playing hard to get still in vogue?
Some years back, it was almost inconceivable to see a Nigerian lady asking a guy out under any circumstance. It was believed that guys should have the exclusive obligation to ask ladies out and in turn ladies should instinctively play hard to get.
However, the wheels have turned as new Nigeria ladies have come forth with the 21st century. These new set of ladies, assisted with more western social skills and lastest technologies such as social media can now ask guys out openly without any reverence.
Some of these ladies even go to the extent of offering to cover financial expenses of any guy they want to ask out. Many guys now have the luxury of not asking any girl out before meeting their missing rib.
So, it begs the question, should ladies still play hard to get for the guys willing to ask them out or should they let go of such mindset. Is playing hard to get really in the interest of ladies any more?
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by patosky3310(m): 6:47am On Sep 03
It is still in vogue. It is just that you are into much money not to realise that.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by divinehand2003(m): 6:52am On Sep 03
It's only in Nigeria it still happens. But alas, Time cometh when those Naija babes will be dishing out their mobile lines anyhow and begging the guys to call them. All sorts of forming will disappear. ..
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Dillusionist(f): 6:54am On Sep 03
yes ofcourse
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Kondomatic(m): 6:58am On Sep 03
Guys are the ones playing hard to get, ladies on the other hand rarely play hard to get. What they're playing now is "wait make I confirm". Girls that play this one are those in a relationship but not sure where it is going.
Another thing that they play is "never gonna happen" These set of people will never date you, no matter what.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Odilafta1: 7:05am On Sep 03
Well,only kids and those about to grow up slay mama wanna be still play hard to get and in some cases,they are not only won over by the wrong kinda men,they end up used and tossed aside.
Ladies (older/younger) who are ready for something that could lead to settling down don't wait for the man to ask them out the second time. They stylishly accept at first approach and start taking your name to church to confirm if you are the one.
On a side note,the birth of the beautiful ones started last year so as he sees you and begins to woo you, thinking you are most gorgeous and you start playing hard,another extremely sensational beau comes up. - Men no longer waste time on one woman playing hard to get.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by gabinogem(m): 7:05am On Sep 03
That mindset of playing hard to get is gradually fading out. Ladies still do it, but not like yesteryears.
Nowadays, majority of girls are more bold & more enlightened, hence they don't act shy whenever the guy they like approaches them. Some will go to the extent of even wooing you & they do it perfectly well more than we guys
It's a Sweet thing When a girl woos You, You automatically feel loved & cherished
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Ladyjumong(f): 7:12am On Sep 03
Well, it's a kinda still necessary
if they dont play hard to get some guys tends to look down on them or label them as cheap girls
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Emodeee: 8:24am On Sep 03
Dillusionist:
you that gave me your number on a platter of gold?.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Rorachy(f): 8:26am On Sep 03
Why play hard to get when you like a guy.
No need, unless I don't like you and I don't want you, I will not only play hard to get, you really will not get me.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Evaberry(f): 8:40am On Sep 03
why play hard to get
will they give you prize or a cow
I've never seen the need to play hard to get.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by walepackage(m): 8:41am On Sep 03
@op,hard to get is no more in vogue,most of the ladies this days dont really act up,only if shes not interested in you in the first place.With the high rate of female folks everywhere,if you are attracted to her she just confirm u without much bruhaha.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Fadiga24(m): 8:47am On Sep 03
Yes 16-24, From 25 they would be playing easy to find.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Evablizin(f): 9:03am On Sep 03
Hard to get when she is still slaying then Easy to get when she has been slayed and desperately looking for husband
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Dillusionist(f): 9:25am On Sep 03
Emodeee:lolz..in your dreams
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by divinehand2003(m): 9:30am On Sep 03
Rorachy:
If I know that you don't give a hoot about me, then I will make you an offer you can't refuse.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by divinehand2003(m): 9:31am On Sep 03
Evablizin:Lols
That's the irony of life.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by divinehand2003(m): 9:35am On Sep 03
Ladyjumong:
But what happens after he has conquered her or married her? Hope we will still continue to play hard to get to keep him bewitched?
For me, if you like a guy just kick off already. He will behave himself to gain your trust for him.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Rorachy(f): 9:43am On Sep 03
divinehand2003:What offer?
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Ladyjumong(f): 10:28am On Sep 03
divinehand2003:behave himself ke ?
that does not applies to every guy dear, some guys just see that as an opportunity to play u around
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by tosyne2much(m): 11:06am On Sep 03
divinehand2003:Hahaha very funny
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by tosyne2much(m): 11:14am On Sep 03
gabinogem:Na wetin husband scarcity don cause ooo, as guys no wan gree woo girls again
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Garshyzee(m): 1:22pm On Sep 03
divinehand2003:Evryone has a price. . EVEN NIKITA MEARS DOES.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by divinehand2003(m): 2:09pm On Sep 03
Rorachy:
Just refuse me first and then you will hear the strong offer now.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by lilmax(m): 2:13pm On Sep 03
Ladyjumong:the point I don't get till now
so after playing hard to get, you agree and he fvcks you for just two weeks, are you not still labeled cheap and worthless after dumping you ?
hard to get is unnecessary
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by lilmax(m): 2:18pm On Sep 03
I always accept hard to get challenge though..... the moment she agrees to date me, she just met her doom
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Akinbahm(m): 2:27pm On Sep 03
If them like they should play hard to lay down on bed who get time for hard to get? you play hard to get I laid down your bestie... who hard to play epp here? and when they are many hoes outside there to Bleep... Am not a bad dude just trying to be blunt.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Ladyjumong(f): 2:28pm On Sep 03
lilmax:We are not taking this personal, weda its mockery or what i dunno what u intend to achieve by that
u make it sound like every relationship revolve around sex. dnt knw the direction of your thought buh i will tell em jus tryna air my view on why i think some girls play hard to get. nothing serious.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Ladyjumong(f): 2:29pm On Sep 03
Evablizin:Trying to tell me all girls slay ?
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Rorachy(f): 2:43pm On Sep 03
divinehand2003:OK, I refuse you.
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by lilmax(m): 2:52pm On Sep 03
Ladyjumong:how does asking someone out continously makes them not look cheap exactly? pray tell
|Re: Ladies Is Playing Hard To Get Now Obsolete? by Evablizin(f): 3:15pm On Sep 03
Ladyjumong:nope
