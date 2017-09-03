₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by Tofax: 7:31am
Niger Delta militants have warned the Federal Government of the dangers the country would face, if the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is re-arrested by security agents.
http://sunnewsonline.com/re-arrest-kanu-face-consequences-militants-dare-fg/
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by myright: 7:37am
Nigeria won't survive this
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by wizzyrich(m): 7:45am
the last time it happened people were stealing pot of soup to feed their family in south west. This time may be worst.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by Masterclass32: 7:46am
This is strong.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by YourImaginaryBF: 7:46am
myright:we've heard worse, He was jailed for three years and shi.t did not happen.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by timsTNA: 7:50am
Yoruba learn from this today. The SE/SS example. When you're loyal to someone, they'll watch your back.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by dubemeagle(m): 7:50am
wizzyrich:tell dem ooo
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by ofai: 7:51am
buhari is so backward in reasoning. anyone promoting kanu's arrest is calling for bloodshed
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:52am
FAKE Militant group solely Formed by the Independent Pigs Of Biafra(IPOB) for their Childish Propaganda!
President Jonathan Was Chased Of Aso Rock and nothing happened....So Who is Kanu....a Common Criminal?
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by timsTNA: 7:53am
NgeneUkwenu:
A common criminal that is giving you and your zombie-in-arms nightmares
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by DocHMD: 8:35am
timsTNA:
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by tunjijones(m): 8:55am
Am not saying re arresting KANU is the best thing to do now but shd the fg re arrest him, nothing wld happen. You guys said more than this if Jonathan loss to APC. The election was conducted, Jonathan lost and nothing happened. These are all Jst gibberish, tantrums and empty treats from jobless miscreants.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by OurworkComNg1: 8:57am
Nigerians, please lets be peaceful o. abeg oo
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by paulpott: 8:57am
Masterclass32:
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by Benekruku(m): 8:57am
Usual Chest-beating!
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by PearlStreet(m): 8:58am
Militants selling fake CDs in Delta
Militants don't give ultimatums like nagging housewives,
Militants don't shout we SE and SS.
It's loud-mouthed wawa loafers like the Ohaneze and worthless cowardly flatheaded losers that hide under the tag of SE and SS to show the their idiocy.
Worthless piglets want Nigeria to release the 2 remaining Biafran scapegoats. People that Kanu himself has abandoned.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by ofai: 8:58am
Suffice to say that the people should stop stoking ethnic tensions from the shadows with these unnecessary interviews of arresting kanu with biased opinions. Am with the Niger Delta militants. I support the militants.
a) Igbo ohaneze leaders generally have never "endorsed" IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu so-called hate speech, as a matter of fact, Igbo leaders have persecuted the agitators more than the federal government.
b) Northern Elders like Ango Abdullahi and Tanko Yakassai are on record for openly supporting the Arewa almagiris. Interior Minister, Dandazzau claimed they were "misquoted" while the AGF, Malami, claimed they were not arrested because of prevailing "security conditions" in the country. Pray! so it makes more sense for the IGP to deploy hundereds of more police to monitor Nnamdi Kanu and wait for the revocation of his draconian bail conditions than... to deploy forces to the 19 Northern States where more lives are at stake abi? See their mentality?
c) Arewa elders did not persuade any of their thugs to withdraw that quit notice, the North were "testing the waters" to guage other Nigerians' reaction but met wide and furious condemnation that forced them to call their dogs into barn.
d) This is more annoying. Kanu and IPOB's method of bad-mouthing Nigeria cannot be worse than the MEND/Avengers method of blowing up our oil and gas infrastructure that crippled our economy; Boko Haram established a "Caliphate" in their quest for an Islamic homeland... and, Afenifere tossed bombs allover Lagos that prompted Abacha's, "Enough is Enough" while the OPC during the last elections smashed windows and shot up Eko... those are worse than words in the wind by Nnamdi Kanu. ND agitators were "rewarded" with pipeline protection contracts, same as the OPC... Kanu's reward, 2yrs in illegal incaceration, who's fooling who here about rewarding bad behaviors?
e) Arewa Youths gave their Quit Notice after the Igbos observed a sit-at-home day in remembrance of our war dead at the 50th anniversary of the pogrom that cost 3million lives... how is closing shops in Onitsha and Owerri any disturbance to folks up North and SW? Ooni of Ife's burial required 7days curfew; same thing happened after the death of the Olu of Warri and the Oba of Benin, if one man's death meant closing towns for 7days and those Northerners didn't see that as disturbing Nigeria, how come 3million dead are not worth remembering?
Bottom line, we are not the same, we don't think alike and our faiths and culture are not alike. The arrogance of Yoropigs and their aboki-fulani handlers towards Ndigbo has reached a point of No Reconciliation, the world is watching and the UN will not hesitate in stepping-in to conduct that Referendum rather than watch Nigeria implode which means explosion and major refugee crisis that will affect and destabilize the entire W/Africa... that is the reason for AfriCom, if you think Nigeria belongs to us alone you better count your teeth with your tongue.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by Dmeji4444(m): 8:58am
We shall revisit these remarks when he's rearrested.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by baakus(m): 8:58am
I stand with Biafra
from a
Yorubamuslim
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by HisSexcellency(m): 8:58am
The militants, consisting of members of Niger Delta People Democratic Front (NDPDF), Concerned Militant Leaders (CML) and Rainbow Marabas (RM), gave the warning yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after their crucial meeting.Abeg, has anyone seen a pipeline blown up by any of the groups mentioned above
MEND we know, AVENGERS we also know, WTF are these people
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by SalamRushdie: 8:58am
Game over ..see where the first short sighted arrest has led the useless Buhari govt to...they don't know any thing but they won't learn from others , now Kanu's freedom is now tied to our oil production, can you beat that ? Impeach the useless good for nothing Buhari now
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by PearlStreet(m): 8:58am
wizzyrich:
Presently, people in the SE are using their mothers for money rituals and adding more members of their families just to buy plane ticket to Indonesia.
Even the gods have left the South East due to biting poverty. Idemili is hustling in Indonesia and Amadioha is learning fanbelt business in Ladipo market.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by emmabest2000(m): 8:59am
These people should stop all this empty boast nao ..
No one is greater than Nigeria ..
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by kings09(m): 8:59am
Ok
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by gare(f): 9:01am
timsTNA:
He is not giving anybody nightmares so do get your hopes so high nothing will happen my only concern is just the ignorant zombies dancing around with him that will be hurt or killed in the process.
You guys should receive a little sense and ask for your Biafra in a very civil way, if you bring force you will loose and regret ever starting it.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by TheInsignia: 9:01am
Diplomacy is the key!
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by PearlStreet(m): 9:02am
myright:
Wrong.
3M of the Biafran ancestors didn't survive their earlier foolishness.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by HarunaWest(m): 9:02am
ofai:did Bihari personally call to inform you that his gonna arrest KANU...ur a cow
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by chrischina(m): 9:05am
The federal government (buharia) should think like a man and not like a old man with the brain of children, since you took over nothing has change, no peace and you keep on doing the same thing allover, don't start what you may not finish buhari.
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by Sheun001(m): 9:06am
I hate buhari I hate APC
|Re: "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG by ZombieTAMER: 9:06am
NgeneUkwenu:
It was rats that chased the sheriff out of aso rock and this time to US
