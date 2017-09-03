Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Re-Arrest Kanu, Face Consequences" - Militants Tell FG (6372 Views)

Niger Delta militants have warned the Federal Government of the dangers the country would face, if the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is re-arrested by security agents.



The militants also gave government a two-week ultimatum to release two members of IPOB, Chidiebere Onwudiwe and Bright Chimezie, who had been in detention, threatening to commence attack after the expiration.



The militants, consisting of members of Niger Delta People Democratic Front (NDPDF), Concerned Militant Leaders (CML) and Rainbow Marabas (RM), gave the warning yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after their crucial meeting.



Leaders of the groups identified as General Iyoyo Playboy (NDPDF), General Ben (CML) and General Billy Anaeja, warned that re-arrest of Kanu would cause spontaneous attacks in major states in the country.



The group further accused the Federal Government of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians, particularly people from South East and South-South geo-political zones. A statement jointly issued by Iyoyo, Ben and Anaeja, through their tweet handle, flayed the Federal Government for exhibiting hatred on the regions and individuals that expressed dissatisfaction with the All Progressives Congress (APC) style of administration.



They stated: “Federal Government has shown, through its moves to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu, that it does not value lives of Nigerians. Government wants to use the attempt to re-arrest the IPOB Leader to escalate the crisis in the country. “If government is serious, it should go ahead to arrest and wait for the result. We will back IPOB and give the group support in any form, even without them expecting it.”



“We learnt that Federal Government has deployed more security to the South-South and South-East geo-political zones because of Nnamdi Kanu. We dare them to go ahead and execute”, they warned.



They wondered why the Federal Government had remained silent over the activities of Northern youths against the Igbo and killings by Fulani herdsmen.



“What has Federal Government done about arresting Arewa youths, who hate the Igbo people with passion? What has Federal Government done with the Fulani herdsmen? How many of them have been arrested. Why is it silent, but is worried about a non-violent IPOB?





“We are reiterating our stand that we, the Niger Delta agitators, will resist any attempt to re-arrest the IPOB leader. We will resist FG and face the consequences. We are not begging those ruling not to go ahead and execute their plot”, the militants stressed.

Nigeria won't survive this 27 Likes 1 Share

the last time it happened people were stealing pot of soup to feed their family in south west. This time may be worst. 51 Likes 4 Shares

This is strong. 5 Likes

Nigeria won't survive this we've heard worse, He was jailed for three years and shi.t did not happen. we've heard worse, He was jailed for three years and shi.t did not happen. 15 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba learn from this today. The SE/SS example. When you're loyal to someone, they'll watch your back. 36 Likes 2 Shares

the last time it happened people were stealing pot of soup to feed their family in south west. This time may be worst. tell dem ooo tell dem ooo 36 Likes 1 Share

buhari is so backward in reasoning. anyone promoting kanu's arrest is calling for bloodshed 35 Likes 1 Share

Independent Pigs Of Biafra(IPOB) for their Childish Propaganda!



President Jonathan Was Chased Of Aso Rock and nothing happened....So Who is Kanu....a Common Criminal? FAKE Militant group solely Formed by thefor their Childish Propaganda!President Jonathan Was Chased Of Aso Rock and nothing happened....So Who is Kanu....a Common Criminal? 30 Likes 7 Shares

FAKE Militant group solely Formed by the Independent Pigs Of Biafra(IPOB) for their Childish Propaganda!



President Jonathan Was Chased Of Aso Rock and nothing happened....So Who is Kanu....a Common Criminal?



A common criminal that is giving you and your zombie-in-arms nightmares A common criminal that is giving you and your zombie-in-arms nightmares 75 Likes 10 Shares

A common criminal that is giving you and your zombie-in-arms nightmares 35 Likes 6 Shares

Am not saying re arresting KANU is the best thing to do now but shd the fg re arrest him, nothing wld happen. You guys said more than this if Jonathan loss to APC. The election was conducted, Jonathan lost and nothing happened. These are all Jst gibberish, tantrums and empty treats from jobless miscreants. 11 Likes

Nigerians, please lets be peaceful o. abeg oo 1 Like

This is strong.





Usual Chest-beating!





5 Likes

Militants selling fake CDs in Delta



Militants don't give ultimatums like nagging housewives,



Militants don't shout we SE and SS.



It's loud-mouthed wawa loafers like the Ohaneze and worthless cowardly flatheaded losers that hide under the tag of SE and SS to show the their idiocy.



Worthless piglets want Nigeria to release the 2 remaining Biafran scapegoats. People that Kanu himself has abandoned. 12 Likes

Suffice to say that the people should stop stoking ethnic tensions from the shadows with these unnecessary interviews of arresting kanu with biased opinions. Am with the Niger Delta militants. I support the militants.



a) Igbo ohaneze leaders generally have never "endorsed" IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu so-called hate speech, as a matter of fact, Igbo leaders have persecuted the agitators more than the federal government.



b) Northern Elders like Ango Abdullahi and Tanko Yakassai are on record for openly supporting the Arewa almagiris. Interior Minister, Dandazzau claimed they were "misquoted" while the AGF, Malami, claimed they were not arrested because of prevailing "security conditions" in the country. Pray! so it makes more sense for the IGP to deploy hundereds of more police to monitor Nnamdi Kanu and wait for the revocation of his draconian bail conditions than... to deploy forces to the 19 Northern States where more lives are at stake abi? See their mentality?



c) Arewa elders did not persuade any of their thugs to withdraw that quit notice, the North were "testing the waters" to guage other Nigerians' reaction but met wide and furious condemnation that forced them to call their dogs into barn.



d) This is more annoying. Kanu and IPOB's method of bad-mouthing Nigeria cannot be worse than the MEND/Avengers method of blowing up our oil and gas infrastructure that crippled our economy; Boko Haram established a "Caliphate" in their quest for an Islamic homeland... and, Afenifere tossed bombs allover Lagos that prompted Abacha's, "Enough is Enough" while the OPC during the last elections smashed windows and shot up Eko... those are worse than words in the wind by Nnamdi Kanu. ND agitators were "rewarded" with pipeline protection contracts, same as the OPC... Kanu's reward, 2yrs in illegal incaceration, who's fooling who here about rewarding bad behaviors?



e) Arewa Youths gave their Quit Notice after the Igbos observed a sit-at-home day in remembrance of our war dead at the 50th anniversary of the pogrom that cost 3million lives... how is closing shops in Onitsha and Owerri any disturbance to folks up North and SW? Ooni of Ife's burial required 7days curfew; same thing happened after the death of the Olu of Warri and the Oba of Benin, if one man's death meant closing towns for 7days and those Northerners didn't see that as disturbing Nigeria, how come 3million dead are not worth remembering?



Bottom line, we are not the same, we don't think alike and our faiths and culture are not alike. The arrogance of Yoropigs and their aboki-fulani handlers towards Ndigbo has reached a point of No Reconciliation, the world is watching and the UN will not hesitate in stepping-in to conduct that Referendum rather than watch Nigeria implode which means explosion and major refugee crisis that will affect and destabilize the entire W/Africa... that is the reason for AfriCom, if you think Nigeria belongs to us alone you better count your teeth with your tongue. 49 Likes 5 Shares

We shall revisit these remarks when he's rearrested. 1 Like

I stand with Biafra



Yorubamuslim 5 Likes

The militants, consisting of members of Niger Delta People Democratic Front (NDPDF), Concerned Militant Leaders (CML) and Rainbow Marabas (RM), gave the warning yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after their crucial meeting. Abeg, has anyone seen a pipeline blown up by any of the groups mentioned above

MEND we know, AVENGERS we also know, WTF are these people Abeg, has anyone seen a pipeline blown up by any of the groups mentioned aboveMEND we know, AVENGERS we also know, WTF are these people 1 Like

Game over ..see where the first short sighted arrest has led the useless Buhari govt to...they don't know any thing but they won't learn from others , now Kanu's freedom is now tied to our oil production, can you beat that ? Impeach the useless good for nothing Buhari now 7 Likes

the last time it happened people were stealing pot of soup to feed their family in south west. This time may be worst.

Presently, people in the SE are using their mothers for money rituals and adding more members of their families just to buy plane ticket to Indonesia.



Even the gods have left the South East due to biting poverty. Idemili is hustling in Indonesia and Amadioha is learning fanbelt business in Ladipo market. Presently, people in the SE are using their mothers for money rituals and adding more members of their families just to buy plane ticket to Indonesia.Even the gods have left the South East due to biting poverty. Idemili is hustling in Indonesia and Amadioha is learning fanbelt business in Ladipo market. 6 Likes

These people should stop all this empty boast nao ..



No one is greater than Nigeria .. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

A common criminal that is giving you and your zombie-in-arms nightmares

He is not giving anybody nightmares so do get your hopes so high nothing will happen my only concern is just the ignorant zombies dancing around with him that will be hurt or killed in the process.



You guys should receive a little sense and ask for your Biafra in a very civil way, if you bring force you will loose and regret ever starting it. He is not giving anybody nightmares so do get your hopes so high nothing will happen my only concern is just the ignorant zombies dancing around with him that will be hurt or killed in the process.You guys should receive a little sense and ask for your Biafra in a very civil way, if you bring force you will loose and regret ever starting it. 2 Likes

Diplomacy is the key! 1 Like

Nigeria won't survive this

Wrong.



3M of the Biafran ancestors didn't survive their earlier foolishness. Wrong.3M of the Biafran ancestors didn't survive their earlier foolishness. 2 Likes

buhari is so backward in reasoning. anyone promoting kanu's arrest is calling for bloodshed did Bihari personally call to inform you that his gonna arrest KANU...ur a cow did Bihari personally call to inform you that his gonna arrest KANU...ur a cow 1 Like

The federal government (buharia) should think like a man and not like a old man with the brain of children, since you took over nothing has change, no peace and you keep on doing the same thing allover, don't start what you may not finish buhari. 2 Likes

I hate buhari I hate APC 2 Likes 1 Share