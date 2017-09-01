Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rosabelle Iyofokhai: "No Man Can Cheat On Me Twice” - Edo Beauty Queen (2552 Views)

Although Edo-State born Nollywood diva, Rosabelle Iyofokhai, is a beauty queen and a damsel to behold, never one in distress. When it comes to a philandering partner, the former Miss Face of Culture, Edo State and former Miss Big World, Abuja knows how to read out the riot acts.





Rosabelle Iyofokhai

“For me, if my man cheats on me once and he’s truly remorseful, I might take him back but if he does it again, it means goodbye,” she quipped, when asked how she would handle a cheating partner.



“First of all, people cheat for different reasons best known to them. If he cheats on me once and again it means there’s something lacking in me that he sees elsewhere. I would just let him go and wait for the right person for me,” she added.





The Ambrose Ali graduate of English and Literary Studies and Chief Executive Officer of Triumphant Belles World, said it doesn’t matter whether the man still loves her or not, adding that cheating simply means she’s not good enough for him.



“For every man, there’s a woman and vice versa. I can’t put up with continuous cheating just because he loves me. He has to make up his mind, me or his sexual preference,” she said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/no-man-can-cheat-twice-rosabelle-iyafokhai/

Who be this one again 5 Likes

Don't women cheat too? 3 Likes

cc lalasticlala, cc mynd44, cc Fynestboi, cc MissyB3

wats my biz

confirm from ur man FIRST before claiming such record

I just hope you're doing same for your man. Don't cheat on your man more than once 1 Like

You know nothing

Stories everywhere! Na wah o 1 Like

shapeless.

mumu dey smell.

Ah





Some Nigerian women always propagating themselves like sexual tools. Fools with no brains. 1 Like

ofcourse ! if you kill him before he does!

aolawale025:

Don't women cheat too?

You have to be specific, you can say "my girlfriend cheats"

or "my neighbour wife cheats".



Saying "men or women" make it meaningless because there are billions

of women you have never met and will never meet. You have to be specific, you can say "my girlfriend cheats"or "my neighbour wife cheats".Saying "men or women" make it meaningless because there are billionsof women you have never met and will never meet.



Hallelujah, what a glorious news on Sunday. Now gari has become cheaper, all because of this news.

She tried. I'll never cheat on my husband, never ever but if he tries it once, it's a good bye.

YOU DEY TALK NONSENSE. MEN ARE ALLOWED TO CHEAT ABEG. WE ARE DESIGNED TO CHEAT. CHEATING IS RIGHT WHEN IT COMES TO MEN. CHEATING DOESN'T MEAN HE DOESN'T LOVE YOU. CHEATING FOR MEN IS PROPER

make I reserve my comment.....

NL news don dey tire me o, aw this one take b news. mtchw

Her boyfriend fit dey hin 'girlfriend' house dey read this dey laugh.....

any bimbo seeking for attention must gain front page on Nairaland.

....



Any man that cheat on me once

is leaving my life



I won't give room for apologies or remorse



if you can cheat on me once, u can cheat on me several times.



gat no time to deal with an unfaithful nigga

nairaland sha! just be giving this women popularity....imagine o see wetin this one dey talk..like say if hushpuppi cheat on am for 1000times, she go leave am...

Buh you have been cheating severally with those men in nollywood again and again?



Why would ogbu nma not like a knife to get close to him

let her write it on her CV

If she is my lady, I will cheat on her multiples of times until she looses weight.