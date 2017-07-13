₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by poundsanddollars(f): 5:38pm
Eedris has come out to blast Obasanjo And President Buhari a venue where he made a mini concert.
The influential rapper of the 2000s said that both Obasanjo and Buhari are mugus and morons. that Buhari brought nothing but poverty to the land. Watch full video below and other things he said
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsl9agMIQK4
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:44pm
U still make sense like this than going for the young talents, buh i bet u dare nt go 4 Olamide, #i trust he dnt gv a 4k!!
*meanwhile 0basanjo is mumu while buhari is mumuni
27 Likes
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:49pm
I think this guy is Mentally unbalanced, sometimes E go talk true and sometimes E go misbehave anyway I still dey look you with one eye
14 Likes
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by anuoluwapo884: 5:52pm
This one just they enter anybody to stay relevant again go and solo abeg obasanjo never teach u abi you never learn
5 Likes
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by smardray(m): 6:20pm
y is Nigeria blessed with these disasters .... eedris bobrisky speed Darlington Vic o nd our most dear airforce1
35 Likes
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by crackerspub: 8:04pm
smardray:
Savage
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by skullzflex(m): 8:04pm
Eedris my niccur
14 Likes
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by TDEMONEW: 8:04pm
Too much igbo and old age the worry this guy
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by iamJ(m): 8:04pm
i must blow by force because they told him that obansanjo spoilt his career, what this mumu doesnt know is that attacking buhari will not help him get shows and events
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by psalmz(m): 8:05pm
Na wa
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by kennygee(f): 8:05pm
A fooooool at 40, that's what this guy is.
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by hadura29(m): 8:05pm
*Na igboooooo make Eedris go gaga............*
Plz people help me finish the above sentence
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by ccollins(m): 8:05pm
Lol, we all knew the commotion eedris caused in Nigeria way back in 2004 when he sang JAGA JAGA Nigeria
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by kygo(m): 8:05pm
This is what cheap igbo does to you. . . .timaya was right afterall
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by nonut: 8:05pm
smardray:Airforce1 right now.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by babydioku(f): 8:05pm
lol.
i prefer "obasanjo is my chimp"
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by cinoedhunter: 8:06pm
Seriously waiting for 2019
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by emeijeh(m): 8:06pm
smardray:
Chisos!!!!!
11 Likes
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by sunkieisland: 8:06pm
Trying to make sense at all cost......
Looking for cheap popularity.....
I no get wetin to type again for this brova.
shaking my head....
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by Banter1: 8:06pm
Dirty Igbo Smocker.
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by bedspread: 8:06pm
SOMETHING RAW IS DEFINITELY WRONG WITH THIS BRODA
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by babydioku(f): 8:06pm
smardray:
all of them afonjas
2 Likes
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by ZeeBaba17(m): 8:07pm
exactly when u are trying everything and anything to stay relevant.
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by Maxcollins042(m): 8:07pm
Jay Z wannabe
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by fvckme(f): 8:07pm
Dirty Igbó smoker...
Yes You...
You are an abomination to Nigeria Music Industry
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by coolhamid(m): 8:07pm
Used to like this guy....I met him once in MMIA and was so humble but these days he is misbehaving ...
He talks too much these days
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by Jh0wsef(m): 8:07pm
.
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by OyiboOyibo: 8:07pm
d works of Oshogbo weeds....d guy is broke n looking 4 attention.... we shud contribute money 4 him to buy d original ogbomoso weeds
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by Mrkumareze: 8:07pm
Sai Baba 'll soon declare you a terrorist
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by Johnkie: 8:07pm
Lol,
The guy is sooo high.
MJ in the sytem
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:08pm
..
Maxcollins042:.. e no even reach the "J" for Jay Z
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) by Nuzo1(m): 8:08pm
smardray:
It's either you are a dishonest human being or you really don't know what matters in life.
None of the people you listed are disaster to themselves how much more to a whole Nigeria. Matter of fact, these guys has been a source of comic relief to millions of Nigerians in the face of this harsh environment.
Well, except for eedris. He seems to be a disaster to himself. Not to Nigeria in any where.
