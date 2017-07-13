Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Obasanjo Na My Mugu", Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts As He Performs (Video) (10055 Views)

The influential rapper of the 2000s said that both Obasanjo and Buhari are mugus and morons. that Buhari brought nothing but poverty to the land. Watch full video below and other things he said







*meanwhile 0basanjo is mumu while buhari is mumuni U still make sense like this than going for the young talents, buh i bet u dare nt go 4 Olamide, #i trust he dnt gv a 4k!!*meanwhile 0basanjo is mumu while buhari is mumuni 27 Likes

I think this guy is Mentally unbalanced, sometimes E go talk true and sometimes E go misbehave anyway I still dey look you with one eye 14 Likes

This one just they enter anybody to stay relevant again go and solo abeg obasanjo never teach u abi you never learn 5 Likes

y is Nigeria blessed with these disasters .... eedris bobrisky speed Darlington Vic o nd our most dear airforce1 35 Likes

Savage Savage 16 Likes 2 Shares

Eedris my niccur 14 Likes

Too much igbo and old age the worry this guy 1 Like

because they told him that obansanjo spoilt his career, what this mumu doesnt know is that attacking buhari will not help him get shows and events i must blow by forcebecause they told him that obansanjo spoilt his career, what this mumu doesnt know is that attacking buhari will not help him get shows and events

Na wa

A fooooool at 40, that's what this guy is.

*Na igboooooo make Eedris go gaga............*



Plz people help me finish the above sentence 1 Like

Lol, we all knew the commotion eedris caused in Nigeria way back in 2004 when he sang JAGA JAGA Nigeria

This is what cheap igbo does to you. . . .timaya was right afterall

lol.

i prefer "obasanjo is my chimp"

Seriously waiting for 2019 2 Likes 1 Share

Chisos!!!!! 11 Likes

Trying to make sense at all cost......





Looking for cheap popularity.....





I no get wetin to type again for this brova.



shaking my head....

Dirty Igbo Smocker.

SOMETHING RAW IS DEFINITELY WRONG WITH THIS BRODA 1 Like

all of them afonjas all of them afonjas 2 Likes

exactly when u are trying everything and anything to stay relevant.

Jay Z wannabe

Dirty Igbó smoker...

Yes You...

You are an abomination to Nigeria Music Industry 1 Like

Used to like this guy....I met him once in MMIA and was so humble but these days he is misbehaving ...

He talks too much these days 1 Like

.

d works of Oshogbo weeds....d guy is broke n looking 4 attention.... we shud contribute money 4 him to buy d original ogbomoso weeds 1 Like

Sai Baba 'll soon declare you a terrorist 1 Like

Lol,



The guy is sooo high.



MJ in the sytem

Maxcollins042:

Jay Z wannabe .. e no even reach the "J" for Jay Z .... e no even reach the "J" for Jay Z 1 Like