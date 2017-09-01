₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by activistjohnny: 2:10pm
A delegation of the Forum of Former Ministers of the Peoples Democratic Party and other prominent members of the party on Saturday paid Sallah visit to ex- President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in his Abuja residence.
Members of the delegation included chairman of the Forum and former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Bala Mohammed and former Minister of Environment Mr. John Ode.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by activistjohnny: 2:15pm
cc:lalasticla,mynd44,seun happy sunday
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by richidinho(m): 2:17pm
Our President
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by BreezyCB(m): 2:17pm
E ma gbadun
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by PrinceFromDilli(m): 2:18pm
My hero, "even when dem say wuna steal" poor masses where enjoying their means of livelihood NOT compared to this veg that led us to Buharecession
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 3:18pm
this will never reach Front page
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by seunmsg(m): 3:25pm
Yesterdays men of power trying desperately to be in the news and remain relevant. Unfortunately for them, majority of Nigerians know better than entrust them with power again.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 4:22pm
interesting!!! GEJ is loved by the people
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:28pm
That guy wen they work for gej bar go dey enjoy enof
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by Johnnyessence: 5:56pm
seunmsg:and what do you mean hmmm. The one that's currently in power that's so so weak to lead Nigeria. Hmmm. Is it not under magu or ibrahim lamorde that they investigate former governor of bayelsa state over the looting of public treasury nii. Now that he has joined Apc ,his sins are forgiven baaaaa. You better speak truth here hmmmmmm.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by madridguy(m): 6:15pm
Chai, tables always full of Rémy Martin V.S.O.P. Fine Champagne V.S.O.P. Hennessy,and other assorted wines is now filled with Sprite, 7up and other 100 Naira beverages, thank God for Sai Baba.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by RIPEnglish: 6:16pm
if PDP liked they should came together, we will not voted them back.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by noble71(m): 6:17pm
GEJ Our Hero, you are the only one that proves that Corruption favours the economy indirectly.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by Newbiee: 6:17pm
Association of looters!
Eyyah! Na only 3 ministers dey im cabinet?
Delegation ko!
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by Dayoade92(m): 6:17pm
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by steveyoungwealth: 6:18pm
oh! I see
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by somrecords(m): 6:18pm
F.....
And so
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by noble71(m): 6:18pm
AbuEzeFemi:
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by faceURfront(m): 6:18pm
see the bar man
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by Guestlander: 6:19pm
He's got a bar and a bar tender in his house! African leaders and foolishness.
What's up with the gaudy furniture?
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by jeftalene(m): 6:20pm
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by arsenal33: 6:20pm
PDPeople who should be in jail.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by TheKingIsHere: 6:20pm
Is it just me or does GEJ still looks like the president of Nigeria
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by arsenal33: 6:20pm
.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by 1stCitizen: 6:21pm
RIPEnglish:
Jesus!!!
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by domnipac: 6:21pm
BreezyCB:
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:22pm
Hahaha!! The Fear of Buhari/Magu is the beginning of Honesty!!! . See 'almighty' PDP members dey use meatpie, fried meat, sprite and cheap wine do sallah.........
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by arsenal33: 6:22pm
TheKingIsHere:It is YOU.
See your optician or psychiatrist
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by arsenic33(m): 6:22pm
AbuEzeFemi:Bro how far na? No vex ehn. Next time don't underestimate anything whatsoever
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:23pm
See interior, our money.
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by kitaatita: 6:26pm
lordimmaogidi:Flies will always love feces
|Re: PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) by luvinhubby(m): 6:26pm
seunmsg:
Rather, majority of Nigerians have come to realise the lies they were sold by APC and now know better not to trust liars again.
