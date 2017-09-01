Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Former Ministers Pay Sallah Visit To Ex-president Jonathan (photos) (13568 Views)

Masari, Daura Emir Pay Sallah Homage To Buhari (Photos) / N23 Billion Bribe: EFCC Arrests PDP Chiefs, Former Ministers / Jonathan Shuns Former Ministers, Aides (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Members of the delegation included chairman of the Forum and former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Bala Mohammed and former Minister of Environment Mr. John Ode.

source:: A delegation of the Forum of Former Ministers of the Peoples Democratic Party and other prominent members of the party on Saturday paid Sallah visit to ex- President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in his Abuja residence.Members of the delegation included chairman of the Forum and former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Bala Mohammed and former Minister of Environment Mr. John Ode.source:: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/pdp-former-ministers-pay-sallah-visit.html 6 Likes 1 Share

cc:lalasticla,mynd44,seun happy sunday 1 Like

Our President 26 Likes

E ma gbadun 3 Likes

My hero, "even when dem say wuna steal" poor masses where enjoying their means of livelihood NOT compared to this veg that led us to Buharecession 35 Likes 3 Shares

this will never reach Front page

Yesterdays men of power trying desperately to be in the news and remain relevant. Unfortunately for them, majority of Nigerians know better than entrust them with power again. 15 Likes 1 Share

interesting!!! GEJ is loved by the people 16 Likes 2 Shares

That guy wen they work for gej bar go dey enjoy enof 10 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:

Yesterdays men of power trying desperately to be in the news and remain relevant. Unfortunately for them, majority of Nigerians know better than entrust them with power again. and what do you mean hmmm. The one that's currently in power that's so so weak to lead Nigeria. Hmmm. Is it not under magu or ibrahim lamorde that they investigate former governor of bayelsa state over the looting of public treasury nii. Now that he has joined Apc ,his sins are forgiven baaaaa. You better speak truth here hmmmmmm. and what do you mean hmmm. The one that's currently in power that's so so weak to lead Nigeria. Hmmm. Is it not under magu or ibrahim lamorde that they investigate former governor of bayelsa state over the looting of public treasury nii. Now that he has joined Apc ,his sins are forgiven baaaaa. You better speak truth here hmmmmmm. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Chai, tables always full of Rémy Martin V.S.O.P. Fine Champagne V.S.O.P. Hennessy,and other assorted wines is now filled with Sprite, 7up and other 100 Naira beverages, thank God for Sai Baba. 3 Likes 1 Share

if PDP liked they should came together, we will not voted them back. 3 Likes 1 Share

GEJ Our Hero, you are the only one that proves that Corruption favours the economy indirectly. 6 Likes 1 Share

Association of looters!

Eyyah! Na only 3 ministers dey im cabinet?

Delegation ko! 5 Likes 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66tUfC-k_iY



The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with gold



BUT



Hades will lure

Heaven will implore

A path they will follow

To bliss or a dreadful hollow

A question here is begging

Where are they heading?



Find out in this short movie. AN ODE TO DISTRACTION (Full video)The story of five youths who decided to make a journey to a beautiful city where all things have been rumoured to be made with goldBUTHades will lureHeaven will imploreA path they will followTo bliss or a dreadful hollowA question here is beggingWhere are they heading?Find out in this short movie.

oh! I see

F.....



And so

AbuEzeFemi:

this will never reach Front page 6 Likes

see the bar man

He's got a bar and a bar tender in his house! African leaders and foolishness.

What's up with the gaudy furniture? 3 Likes





Check it out! Don't fall a victim to unscrupulous contractors and builders, check out the latest prices of building materials across Nigeria at www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com You also see so many useful construction tips and get construction advice and guidance from a trusted professional.Check it out!

PDPeople who should be in jail. 2 Likes

Is it just me or does GEJ still looks like the president of Nigeria 11 Likes

.

RIPEnglish:

if PDP liked they should came together, we will not voted them back.

Jesus!!! Jesus!!! 1 Like

BreezyCB:

E ma gbadun

. See 'almighty' PDP members dey use meatpie, fried meat, sprite and cheap wine do sallah......... Hahaha!! The Fear of Buhari/Magu is the beginning of Honesty!!!. See 'almighty' PDP members dey use meatpie, fried meat, sprite and cheap wine do sallah......... 2 Likes 1 Share

TheKingIsHere:

Is it just me or does GEJ still looks like the president of Nigeria It is YOU.



See your optician or psychiatrist It is YOU.See your optician or psychiatrist 3 Likes 1 Share

AbuEzeFemi:

this will never reach Front page Bro how far na? No vex ehn. Next time don't underestimate anything whatsoever Bro how far na? No vex ehn. Next time don't underestimate anything whatsoever 1 Like

See interior, our money.

lordimmaogidi:

interesting!!! GEJ is loved by the people Flies will always love feces Flies will always love feces 2 Likes