|Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by lalasticlala(m): 11:01pm On Sep 03
Serial divorce: Like Ooni, like Wuraola
http://sunnewsonline.com/serial-divorce-like-ooni-like-wuraola/
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by pweetychyka(f): 11:03pm On Sep 03
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Evablizin(f): 11:03pm On Sep 03
Ex olori don enter one chance
kai this one is very strong
Abeg make oba no go kill himself because of women,3 don go another 3 might come hmm
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by OrestesDante: 11:06pm On Sep 03
Mo baaaaaaaad..... I said it in this post :
http://www.nairaland.com/3988097/ooni-ogunwusi-wuraolas-marriage-crashes/3#59479306
And I will still copy and paste it here again.
I said and I quote
fittty:
You go just die throway..... Na the urine of pregnant women dem go take revive you. After you don drink like 2 full calabash
18 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by LamiHandsome(m): 11:07pm On Sep 03
Their problem . Next abeg
6 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:08pm On Sep 03
I WISH GOD HIT THESE ONES WITH SENSE
1 Like
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Beress(m): 11:08pm On Sep 03
Na konji go kill this lady
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by fittty(m): 11:08pm On Sep 03
Story for the gods. Bring am i go kpash
26 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Lexusgs430: 11:08pm On Sep 03
Magun dey her body ?
1 Like
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by abbaapple: 11:08pm On Sep 03
Taaaaaaaaa!
3 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by engrobidigbo: 11:08pm On Sep 03
Wash!
I go shine the Kongo till thy kingdom come...
Nothing mega
18 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by BlackDBagba: 11:09pm On Sep 03
Ok
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by ShitHead: 11:09pm On Sep 03
Ifa priest should go and sit down. It's her body and she can do whatever she wants to do with it.
8 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by silas24(m): 11:09pm On Sep 03
So una wan use konji kill de woman? Guys with cuckolding and mature fetish get ready to "hit that azz " but prepare well o make magun no turn you to Olympic gymnastics champion when dey sumersult anyhow.....
4 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by soberdrunk(m): 11:09pm On Sep 03
Some bad guys be like "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED"!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by dancewith: 11:09pm On Sep 03
Nonsensical tradition. I posist this ancient and outdated tradition is of without any consequences
7 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:09pm On Sep 03
Evablizin:
OrestesDante:
[quote author=LamiHandsome post=60106464][/quote]
HABA, MAKE UNA FEAR GOD NA..
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by rozayx5(m): 11:09pm On Sep 03
she don buy market
Ooni is not just an average joe you can marry and dump when u like
u will need spiritual rehabilitation to take another D
2 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by OGsteven(m): 11:09pm On Sep 03
With all the girls in the world,which sane man will want to die..
5 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by PROPUNTER(m): 11:10pm On Sep 03
Nonsense Yarn I Go Like Bleep her and nothing will happen . I like taking Risks , na who go link me up with her ?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Greatmind23: 11:10pm On Sep 03
I trust my bobo them go first try hand if hand no break na till day break
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Sgttanner: 11:11pm On Sep 03
All ye seeking for sugar mummies... Beware
1 Like
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Ebonka1: 11:11pm On Sep 03
A word is a enough for the Wise
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Philipmems(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
Lol.. forget all those matter... cleansing what? Be deceiving yourselves, she will engage in consensual sex, nothing will happen. So long as the union has be annulled officially "by the law of the government" nothing will happen.
10 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by MikeMicheal(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
HAHAHA! Bring the ex-queen to my bed, let me prove them wrong.
7 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Moreoffaith(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
True..
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by Ogashub(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
Story let her spread legs for me and let's see if I won't share my experience in 50 years time
10 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by MrImole(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
Ìsèse làgbà!
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by modelmike7(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
No be small tin o
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by millionboi(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
Person weh don dey collect different style since .
6 Likes
|Re: Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest by daveP(m): 11:11pm On Sep 03
Freedom in Christ is definitely Underrated. What's all this bondages for now? only more headaches cost of royalty?
2 Likes 1 Share
