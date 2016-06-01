Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) (12896 Views)

Nigerian Woman Kneels Down For Ooni Of Ife In America During Interaction (Photo) / Any Man Who Sleeps With Ooni's Ex-Queen Will Die If Not Cleansed - Ifa Priest / Alaafin Of Oyo & Ooni Of Ife In Cheerful Mood At 50th Birthday Of Olu Of Ilaro

Source: Royalty redefined.Oonirisa and penchant for youths.The highly respected Ooni in group photos with youths in CalifoniaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/youths-pose-with-ooni-of-ife-in.html?m=1 6 Likes

Long Live the King, kade pelorii kii bata pe lesee 19 Likes 1 Share

Ooni representing. 5 Likes 1 Share

Visiting a high school and taking pics with cheer leaders...



Is this how low the Ooni has become? 58 Likes 3 Shares

They are mocking him



The guy search for new wife don reach California? 11 Likes

What is wrong that Ooni honoured the invitation of those youths? Don't presidents also visit schools and take pics with youths? does that dimimnish their honour or reduce their status? Is this how low you have become in your reasoning? In this same year, Canada celebrated its independent day and only Ooni was invited in the whole of Nigeria. God bless Ooni.

Power is sweet and good.

Ooni keep flexing jor 2 Likes

Shame on all Ipob miscreants.







Don't quote me... I am delta Ibo and my babe's name is Adaobi 17 Likes 1 Share

I tire my broda. Just like Queen Elizabeth visiting Nigeria and taking pictures with Ogbomosho Secondary School Students to make headline in UK.



Nigerians and inferiority complex. Just because it's US and they are white....





U know one thing I like Mugabe for upon all his atrocities? He don't lick-ass of White people. He always place them where they belong.



I tire my broda. Just like Queen Elizabeth visiting Nigeria and taking pictures with Ogbomosho Secondary School Students to make headline in UK.

Nigerians and inferiority complex. Just because it's US and they are white....

U know one thing I like Mugabe for upon all his atrocities? He don't lick-ass of White people. He always place them where they belong.

U will see one useless and uneducated Chinko using Nigerian graduates anyhow all becos our government place them so high in Nigeria...

Those children look like they were forced to take pics with the ooni 1 Like

Smh. And this is youroba paramount ruler visiting a high school to take photos with teenagers. I hope parents were informed and consent obtained for this, as Nigerians are known for paedophilia and child abuse. 3 Likes

typical ipob mumu reasoning.

If i say why they gathered to watch him i will be banned so let me not say it.

typical ipob reasoning.

Those children look like they were forced to take pics with the ooni





See wetin bitter, hateful, angry and disgruntled ipobs dey notice inside picture.





Den don take hate and bitterness swear for you people...





See wetin bitter, hateful, angry and disgruntled ipobs dey notice inside picture.

Den don take hate and bitterness swear for you people...

@ Ooni, abeg keep Oodua flag flying all over the world.

And is this news?? Abeg Naija has problems to find solutions to joooorrr 2 Likes

Onni want taste fresh meats 1 Like

Money is the only thing u need.

I tire my broda. Just like Queen Elizabeth visiting Nigeria and taking pictures with Ogbomosho Secondary School Students to make headline in UK.



Nigerians and inferiority complex. Just because it's US and they are white....





U know one thing I like Mugabe for upon all his atrocities? He don't lick-ass of White people. He always place them where they belong.



U will see one useless and uneducated Chinko using Nigerians graduate anyhow all becos our government place them so high in Nigeria...





Even exkimos dey smell this ipob bitter, hate and disgruntled painment from the North pole.













US Black Congressional Caucus Honours Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi



L-R: congresswoman Maxine Walters representing 43rd District of California presenting certificate of honour to Oba Ogunwusi. Photo courtesy: Moses Olayare





6 Likes 1 Share

you also need buhari

Yorubas are the best in Nigeria 6 Likes 1 Share

This Ooni na igbalode own..



His title should read Ooni of America not Ife cos I doubt Ife people enjoys his presence this much.

Shame on all Ipob miscreants.







Don't quote me... I am delta Ibo and my babe's name is Adaobi

you are not too far from hell

inferiority complex. ordinary humans not even trump. 1 Like

I only call this inferiority complex.. 2 Likes

on listening to ordinary house of rep woman unlike obi that met with Paul Ryan. that is jubrin and dogara.

cool

they are happy because they have only heard about African culture but now it's their opportunity to see it...