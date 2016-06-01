₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:23pm
Royalty redefined.Oonirisa and penchant for youths.The highly respected Ooni in group photos with youths in Califonia
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/youths-pose-with-ooni-of-ife-in.html?m=1
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by dayowunmi(m): 8:25pm
Long Live the King, kade pelorii kii bata pe lesee
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 8:29pm
The five things we need for survival in Nigeria include;
1. God
2. Power
3.Influence
4. Wisdom
5.Money
Do you agree??
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by kmcutez(f): 8:30pm
Ooni representing.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by BlowBack: 8:32pm
Visiting a high school and taking pics with cheer leaders...
Is this how low the Ooni has become?
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 8:34pm
They are mocking him
The guy search for new wife don reach California?
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Diiet: 8:36pm
BlowBack:What is wrong that Ooni honoured the invitation of those youths? Don't presidents also visit schools and take pics with youths? does that dimimnish their honour or reduce their status? Is this how low you have become in your reasoning? In this same year, Canada celebrated its independent day and only Ooni was invited in the whole of Nigeria. God bless Ooni.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Spylord48: 8:37pm
Power is sweet and good.
Ooni keep flexing jor
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 8:38pm
Shame on all Ipob miscreants.
Don't quote me... I am delta Ibo and my babe's name is Adaobi
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 8:40pm
BlowBack:
I tire my broda. Just like Queen Elizabeth visiting Nigeria and taking pictures with Ogbomosho Secondary School Students to make headline in UK.
Nigerians and inferiority complex. Just because it's US and they are white....
U know one thing I like Mugabe for upon all his atrocities? He don't lick-ass of White people. He always place them where they belong.
U will see one useless and uneducated Chinko using Nigerian graduates anyhow all becos our government place them so high in Nigeria...
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by thesicilian: 8:43pm
Those children look like they were forced to take pics with the ooni
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by PDJT: 8:48pm
Smh. And this is youroba paramount ruler visiting a high school to take photos with teenagers. I hope parents were informed and consent obtained for this, as Nigerians are known for paedophilia and child abuse.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Diiet: 8:51pm
PDJT:typical ipob mumu reasoning.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Biafrannuke: 8:51pm
If i say why they gathered to watch him i will be banned so let me not say it.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by PDJT: 8:53pm
Diiet:
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by deomelo: 8:56pm
thesicilian:
See wetin bitter, hateful, angry and disgruntled ipobs dey notice inside picture.
Den don take hate and bitterness swear for you people...
@ Ooni, abeg keep Oodua flag flying all over the world.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by DuchessLily(f): 8:58pm
And is this news?? Abeg Naija has problems to find solutions to joooorrr
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:59pm
Onni want taste fresh meats
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by charliboy654(m): 9:00pm
Yeligray:Money is the only thing u need.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by deomelo: 9:04pm
NextGovernor:
Even exkimos dey smell this ipob bitter, hate and disgruntled painment from the North pole.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by deomelo: 9:09pm
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Kokolet11: 9:15pm
Yeligray:you also need buhari
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by censeakay(m): 9:20pm
Yorubas are the best in Nigeria
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:29pm
This Ooni na igbalode own..
His title should read Ooni of America not Ife cos I doubt Ife people enjoys his presence this much.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 9:33pm
xxxtedyxxx:
you are not too far from hell
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Exclusive32: 9:36pm
inferiority complex. ordinary humans not even trump.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 9:39pm
I only call this inferiority complex..
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Exclusive32: 9:42pm
deomelo:on listening to ordinary house of rep woman unlike obi that met with Paul Ryan. that is jubrin and dogara.
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:13pm
cool
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by omoikea(m): 10:15pm
they are happy because they have only heard about African culture but now it's their opportunity to see it...
|Re: California Youths Pose With Ooni Of Ife In US (Photos) by Pebcak: 10:16pm
High school kids, let me say secondary school students are youths now next time say kids but anyways kids or youth long live the king
