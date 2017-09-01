Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together (11055 Views)

The photo was taken in Daura, Katsina state where they are all celebrating Sallah.



whose camera took this picture 1 Like



That Cute Damsel in a Brown attire, is she married? 1 Like

Selfie president, I remember leaving be begged for a picture from UK to no avail...keep deceiving us 5 Likes

If I'm Buhari I will jst Resign to c more of my Grand children. Nigeria wahala can shorten ones live 11 Likes

Which Kind Nonsense be dis...And the country is on strike



Instagram President...Quote me and remain in your stupidity. 5 Likes

When is Cameroon playing Nigeria jaree



Anything from buhari's lineage shall never rule this country again



We the entire Benin witches nd wizards will make sure ur generations never taste the presidency



Nigerians needs action not pictures 13 Likes

Mehnnnnn this is lovely

govt of the picture by the picture and for the zombies.

more than two years gone nothing tangible achieved except him being crowned with ineptitude and failures . 8 Likes

Lovely family

Jubril from Sudan 4 Likes

Useless family 4 Likes

Good family picture.



But you guys should drum it in your father's deaf ears that Nigeria has never been this divided since you were born and neither has life been this difficult for ordinary Nigerians.



If God spares his life and he decides to contest in 2019, please tell him to concede election defeat (which is inevitable) before the final proclamation by the INEC chairman. He should also not forget to call his murderous supporters to order as soon as he concedes defeat. 1 Like

stcool:

Which Kind Nonsense be dis...And the country is on strike





Savage 1 Like

SamuelAnyawu:

That Cute Damsel in a Brown attire, is she married?



Samuel wants to marry Alimat continue Samuel wants to marry Alimat continue 4 Likes

Is this the hired man from Sudan as claimed by Nnamdi Kanu? 1 Like

hello Jubril 3 Likes

Picture president

all ( girls) look good to fu ck. 2 Likes

oluseyiforjesus:

If I'm Buhari I will jst Resign to c more of my Grand children. Nigeria wahala can shorten ones live

easier said than done easier said than done 1 Like

SamuelAnyawu:

That Cute Damsel in a Brown attire, is she married?





Yes!



She is my wife.



Stay clear! Yes!She is my wife.Stay clear!

That cute chick on brown

abokibuhari:

Useless family come let's discuss.





how useful is your family? come let's discuss.how useful is your family?

oluseyiforjesus:

If I'm Buhari I will jst Resign to c more of my Grand children. Nigeria wahala can shorten ones live lolz lolz

Meanwhile, who are these people?

The pretty girl that sat close to buhari left hand, how can I get her number or facebook details, help a brother

The cloned or the real one Which BuhariThe cloned or the real one 3 Likes 1 Share

IloveTrump:

all ( girls) look good to fu ck.



All the ones you ve been fvcking, what good as it added to your life outside you losing weight? 1 Like

Taking pictures and traveling are two things most associated with this president, he should have been the Minister of Tourism

Instagram presido, more pictures to your album.