₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,808 members, 3,767,861 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 12:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together (11055 Views)
Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions / Dollar Fall: Yemi Osinbajo Should Teach Buhari His Magic - Sen Ben Murray-bruce / Buhari & His Son Yusuf At The Ramadan Break Of Fast Hosted Emir Of Daura (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:01am
The photo was taken in Daura, Katsina state where they are all celebrating Sallah.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/lovely-photo-of-president-buhari-his.html
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by yaqq: 7:02am
whose camera took this picture
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:04am
That Cute Damsel in a Brown attire, is she married?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by nero2face: 7:11am
Selfie president, I remember leaving be begged for a picture from UK to no avail...keep deceiving us
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:19am
If I'm Buhari I will jst Resign to c more of my Grand children. Nigeria wahala can shorten ones live
11 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by stcool(m): 11:00am
Which Kind Nonsense be dis...And the country is on strike
Instagram President...Quote me and remain in your stupidity.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by maxiuc(m): 11:00am
When is Cameroon playing Nigeria jaree
Anything from buhari's lineage shall never rule this country again
We the entire Benin witches nd wizards will make sure ur generations never taste the presidency
Nigerians needs action not pictures
13 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Lordsocrates: 11:00am
Mehnnnnn this is lovely
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by magoo10: 11:00am
govt of the picture by the picture and for the zombies.
more than two years gone nothing tangible achieved except him being crowned with ineptitude and failures .
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by toyinjimoh(m): 11:00am
Lovely family
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by imami00: 11:01am
Jubril from Sudan
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by abokibuhari: 11:01am
Useless family
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by emmasege: 11:01am
Good family picture.
But you guys should drum it in your father's deaf ears that Nigeria has never been this divided since you were born and neither has life been this difficult for ordinary Nigerians.
If God spares his life and he decides to contest in 2019, please tell him to concede election defeat (which is inevitable) before the final proclamation by the INEC chairman. He should also not forget to call his murderous supporters to order as soon as he concedes defeat.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by crackerspub: 11:02am
stcool:
Savage
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Solitin40: 11:02am
SamuelAnyawu:Samuel wants to marry Alimat continue
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Timijo: 11:02am
Is this the hired man from Sudan as claimed by Nnamdi Kanu?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by iykebest1(m): 11:02am
hello Jubril
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by MhizzAJ(f): 11:03am
Picture president
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by IloveTrump(m): 11:03am
all ( girls) look good to fu ck.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by cowgirl9090: 11:03am
oluseyiforjesus:
easier said than done
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Benekruku(m): 11:03am
SamuelAnyawu:
Yes!
She is my wife.
Stay clear!
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:03am
That cute chick on brown
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by iykebest1(m): 11:03am
abokibuhari:come let's discuss.
how useful is your family?
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by wizzyenya(m): 11:04am
oluseyiforjesus:lolz
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Integrityfarms(m): 11:04am
Meanwhile, who are these people?
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by JayTripz(m): 11:04am
The pretty girl that sat close to buhari left hand, how can I get her number or facebook details, help a brother
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:04am
Which Buhari The cloned or the real one
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by Benekruku(m): 11:05am
IloveTrump:
All the ones you ve been fvcking, what good as it added to your life outside you losing weight?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by OkpekeBeauty: 11:05am
Taking pictures and traveling are two things most associated with this president, he should have been the Minister of Tourism
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by sanpipita(m): 11:06am
Instagram presido, more pictures to your album.
|Re: President Buhari, His Daughters, Son And Sons-In-Law Pictured Together by richidinho(m): 11:06am
Is that not the impersonator, the Somalia man KANU told us about?
The somalia man shld continue to deceive himself
Hats Off To Ngozi, Show Barack Obama The Meaning Of Meritocracy / 29 Survivors Rescued From Capsized Boat In Okon / FEC Approves N124bn For Reconstruction Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Four Others
Viewing this topic: Emwazi(m), babatunde1339(m), VanLucius(m), hotspec(m), vampire2020, atumomo(f), AZEEZAKINREMI(m), oodua007(m), Abdulqareem(m), generalstingz(m), internationalman(m), continentalceo(m), bankyj, iheyinwa, attehwole, chuksonu, Philawole(m), Nathan308(f), omolola15(m), dokiOloye(m), emeraldgold1(f), udmeme, princemidon(m), Queenbeee(f), MeanChris(m), kamsiobi, Akeem30, earnup, loppy87, kelechi17(m), Ladymacbee(f) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10