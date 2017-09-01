Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olusegun Obasanjo And His Late Wife, Stella's Throwback Photo (4530 Views)

his late wife, Stella Back in the days.

Source:: Throwback photo of Olusegun Obasanjo andhis late wife, Stella Back in the days.Source:: www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/major-throwback-photo-of-olusegun.html?m=1 1 Like

So he had a wife and was busy sleeping with every yoruba in skirts...smh for this sef 1 Like

This baba funny.

So he had a wife and was busy sleeping with every yoruba in skirts...smh for this sef

Will you.....? 11 Likes

So he had a wife and was busy sleeping with every yoruba in skirts...smh for this sef well baba obj has been good in sleeping with young babe. That's why he's still alive till today. Always enjoying fresh slaybabe. well baba obj has been good in sleeping with young babe. That's why he's still alive till today. Always enjoying fresh slaybabe. 3 Likes

God will judge u ppl for keeping us in this condition Justice may delay but it must surely come 2 Likes

see as baba dey rock en babe from behind...



Baba na you be baabaa



Plastic Surgery can never be your friend.

SIGNED:LATE STELLA OBJ Baba na you be baabaaPlastic Surgery can never be your friend.SIGNED:LATE STELLA OBJ

SIGNED:LATE STELLA OBJ hmmmm you aren't lieing at all. Beautiful stella was killed through pot belly plastic surgery. hmmmm you aren't lieing at all. Beautiful stella was killed through pot belly plastic surgery.

Looking at this pix, this was most likely taken when she's still one of his many mistresses outside.



He's good at playing home and away. How his political foes have not found a Judas among his many concubine, still beats imaginations. Well, never underestimate the efficacy of Ogboni jazz. 1 Like

So he had a wife and was busy sleeping with every yoruba in skirts...smh for this sef dis means u re still young, wot u just say d woman dat is dead more 8years now dis means u re still young, wot u just say d woman dat is dead more 8years now 1 Like

Noted

So he had a wife and was busy sleeping with every yoruba in skirts...smh for this sef not only Yoruba gals he slp wit ur lgbo gals too wen u gt dia u too will do more than dis not only Yoruba gals he slp wit ur lgbo gals too wen u gt dia u too will do more than dis 1 Like

the late slay queen. . . . . . . . . .? check my signature below⬇⬇⏬⏬⏬

Beauty and the beats... Naija version!!!





I must make money last kast

Beauty and the bee..... .....

Stella abebe

My best president

beautiful woman use plastic surgery kill herself.

I remember that black October Stella left us..... 3days after my birthday '05

Beauty and the beast

RIP stella...tommy tuck queen



So he had a wife and was busy sleeping with every yoruba in skirts...smh for this sef Ogoo, inurebu ori orun a.

Oponu ni bobo yi sha. o l'agba nile Ogoo, inurebu ori orun a.Oponu ni bobo yi sha. o l'agba nile

Fine man looking sexy....

