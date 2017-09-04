₦airaland Forum

Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Nweze1986: 2:38pm
Umahi Kicks As APC Supporters Vandalise Govt Facilities

By Chijioke Agwu


Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has condemned the vandalization, destruction, and defacing of
Abakaliki, the state capital today by factions of APC in the state as they rally support for President
Muhammadu Buhari and the state government’s bid to borrow $150 million loan from development
banks respectively for the development of the state.

Umahi who was reacting to reports that the APC Supporters in their ongoing rallies were burning tires on the roads and pasting posters on the beatified walls,and flyovers in the state capital,said it broke his heart to see the roads and facilities put in place by his government being destroyed by people he alleged did not do anything while in office.

Governor Umahi warned APC and their supporters against taking actions that might lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state through their rallies and counter rallies.

He stated that his government was not against their rallies whether in support or against his administration but it would not tolerate actions that could degenerate to violence and bloodshed in the state.

The governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor noted that in as much as the state government is not oblivious of the fact that opposition is a veritable ingredient of democracy, all political actors in the state should imbibe the rule of the game by conducting themselves in an manner that will not pose security threats to the state.

He said: “The governor condemns seriously the activities of the two factions of APC and advice them to put their house in order as the state government will not fold its hands to allow few political hawks drag the state back and destroy what his administration has suffered to put in place”.

INDEPENDENT reports that two factions of APC in the state are currently holding separate rallies in
support of President Buhari and governor Umahi’ s loan bid respectively.
Details latter…


http://independent.ng/umahi-kicks-apc-supporters-vandalise-govt-facilities/

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:44pm
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Tolexander: 3:07pm
Why not showing the place vandalised as evidence,

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by nairavsdollars: 3:07pm
Is this the change they promised?
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Piiko(m): 3:07pm
My state I will joined you guys in 3 weeks time
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by paulchineduN(m): 3:07pm
Ebonyi state is synonymous with violence
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by eddieguru(m): 3:08pm
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by omenkaLives(m): 3:08pm
Typical of them and their Wawa brothers from Enugu. cheesy

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by madridguy(m): 3:08pm
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Jaytecq(m): 3:08pm
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by free2ryhme: 3:09pm
make una dey destroy dey go as una no sabi maintain the one wey una get
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Benjor: 3:10pm
Never again
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by michoim(m): 3:11pm
Hear Mumu dey talk:"They did not do anything"; so you are the only one that did everything, including the government house wey you come meet, dey sleep inside self.

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by ifyboy60(m): 3:13pm
omenkaLives:
Typical of them and their Wawa brothers from Enugu. cheesy

we need u to check out dis thread.
www.nairaland.com/4031976/buhari-worse-than-ipob-arewa
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by jackdaniels(m): 3:13pm
anytime buhari name is mentioned..disaster always folo..Y
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by ITbomb(m): 3:13pm
at this age, not even one pic to support a statement

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by tunjijones(m): 3:15pm
Show us pictures of what they destroyed....
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by digoster(m): 3:16pm
tunjijones:
Show us pictures of what they destroyed....
are you working for APC?
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Wanice: 3:16pm
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by maberry(m): 3:17pm
Tolexander:
Why not showing the place vandalised as evidence,
Zombie spotted

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by firo08(m): 3:18pm
Tolexander:
Why not showing the place vandalised as evidence,
do you think at all?
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by obaival(m): 3:31pm
Partıes of spoyas
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by delli(m): 3:33pm
We know that's what they are known best for doing
Just to break,burn nd destroy
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by simultaneousboi(m): 3:38pm
Who is that person that am seeing in that Hilux? Ex-Gov Martin Elechi? Wonders shall never end, u fail to build or do any thing meaningful for ur State when u were in tenure, and now u choose to mobilise ur boys/miscreant to destroy what "The people's mandate" an integrity man with a foresight has done, in the name of rally. It will never be well with u, ur Oga @ d top and ur supporters....I swear!!!
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by northvietnam(m): 3:38pm
omenkaLives:
Typical of them and their Wawa brothers from Enugu. cheesy


Omenka Onye Ngbu...

why call 042 with that your poo m.outh

