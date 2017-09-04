₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,913 members, 3,768,212 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 03:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities (1879 Views)
Rerun: Amaechi To APC Supporters, “If You Allow Them To Shoot You, You Will Die" / Umahi Is Not Qualified To Polish Onu's Shoes - Ebonyi APC / Youths Vandalise Aishatu Jibril-Dukku's House In Gombe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Nweze1986: 2:38pm
Umahi Kicks As APC Supporters Vandalise Govt Facilities
http://independent.ng/umahi-kicks-apc-supporters-vandalise-govt-facilities/
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:44pm
Following
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Tolexander: 3:07pm
Why not showing the place vandalised as evidence,
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by nairavsdollars: 3:07pm
Is this the change they promised?
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Piiko(m): 3:07pm
My state I will joined you guys in 3 weeks time
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by paulchineduN(m): 3:07pm
Ebonyi state is synonymous with violence
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by eddieguru(m): 3:08pm
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by omenkaLives(m): 3:08pm
Typical of them and their Wawa brothers from Enugu.
1 Like
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by madridguy(m): 3:08pm
Ok
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Jaytecq(m): 3:08pm
ok
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by free2ryhme: 3:09pm
make una dey destroy dey go as una no sabi maintain the one wey una get
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Benjor: 3:10pm
Never again
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by michoim(m): 3:11pm
Hear Mumu dey talk:"They did not do anything"; so you are the only one that did everything, including the government house wey you come meet, dey sleep inside self.
1 Like
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by ifyboy60(m): 3:13pm
omenkaLives:
we need u to check out dis thread.
www.nairaland.com/4031976/buhari-worse-than-ipob-arewa
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by jackdaniels(m): 3:13pm
anytime buhari name is mentioned..disaster always folo..Y
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by ITbomb(m): 3:13pm
at this age, not even one pic to support a statement
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by tunjijones(m): 3:15pm
Show us pictures of what they destroyed....
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by digoster(m): 3:16pm
tunjijones:are you working for APC?
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by Wanice: 3:16pm
Make una hear my new track o. Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft-jezzay-tonightprod-jayrush/
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by maberry(m): 3:17pm
Tolexander:Zombie spotted
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by firo08(m): 3:18pm
Tolexander:do you think at all?
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by obaival(m): 3:31pm
Partıes of spoyas
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by delli(m): 3:33pm
We know that's what they are known best for doing
Just to break,burn nd destroy
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by simultaneousboi(m): 3:38pm
Who is that person that am seeing in that Hilux? Ex-Gov Martin Elechi? Wonders shall never end, u fail to build or do any thing meaningful for ur State when u were in tenure, and now u choose to mobilise ur boys/miscreant to destroy what "The people's mandate" an integrity man with a foresight has done, in the name of rally. It will never be well with u, ur Oga @ d top and ur supporters....I swear!!!
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities by northvietnam(m): 3:38pm
omenkaLives:
Omenka Onye Ngbu...
why call 042 with that your poo m.outh
(0) (Reply)
Obama And Mccain Debate / 6 Jeeps Valued At N120m? Are You Serious? / Do You Need A Borehole Expert?
Viewing this topic: alhaji04(m), tooth4tooth, agabaI23(m), nopains, Darlingbundu, RHEWBENYT(m), ostem, idowuh98(m), mightykay(m), webbro007(m), hopeofobike(f), peterwale, Gigateem(m), dennixon(m), metroblogger, coluka, Fathydizzy, duby017, Sulaimon01(m), jusRadical, Dreambeat, SamuelAnyawu(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20