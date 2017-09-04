Umahi Kicks As APC Supporters Vandalise Govt Facilities



By Chijioke Agwu





Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has condemned the vandalization, destruction, and defacing of

Abakaliki, the state capital today by factions of APC in the state as they rally support for President

Muhammadu Buhari and the state government’s bid to borrow $150 million loan from development

banks respectively for the development of the state.



Umahi who was reacting to reports that the APC Supporters in their ongoing rallies were burning tires on the roads and pasting posters on the beatified walls,and flyovers in the state capital,said it broke his heart to see the roads and facilities put in place by his government being destroyed by people he alleged did not do anything while in office.



Governor Umahi warned APC and their supporters against taking actions that might lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state through their rallies and counter rallies.



He stated that his government was not against their rallies whether in support or against his administration but it would not tolerate actions that could degenerate to violence and bloodshed in the state.



The governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor noted that in as much as the state government is not oblivious of the fact that opposition is a veritable ingredient of democracy, all political actors in the state should imbibe the rule of the game by conducting themselves in an manner that will not pose security threats to the state.



He said: “The governor condemns seriously the activities of the two factions of APC and advice them to put their house in order as the state government will not fold its hands to allow few political hawks drag the state back and destroy what his administration has suffered to put in place”.



INDEPENDENT reports that two factions of APC in the state are currently holding separate rallies in

support of President Buhari and governor Umahi’ s loan bid respectively.

Details latter…



