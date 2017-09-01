₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by dainformant(m): 4:41pm
Governor Rochas Okorocha was spotted with his first son Ahamefula earlier today and others during project inspections in Owerri, Imo state capital. Ahamefula Brendan Rochas who graduated with first class in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manchester - was seen in public today following viral multiple reports of his supposed death.
According to trending online reports which have now been disputed, Ahamefula was confirmed dead by his personal doctor at The Royal London Hospital after collapsing at his residence.
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by 40kobo77: 4:41pm
Na wa.
There is nothing these IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu loyalists will not do to discredit this man,and that includes carrying fake news of his son's death.
Those that wish death upon your household,will have death visit theirs in Jesus Name.
This is one joke too expensive.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by dainformant(m): 4:42pm
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by dainformant(m): 4:42pm
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by swiz123(m): 4:42pm
Crippled pot bellied tyrant. God will surely pay you back in your own coin for killing a ten year old boy and all those boys you tore their asshooles with your 3incher
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by Tolexander: 4:43pm
They want the Governor's son dead cos of the incidence at Eke-ukwu market where three people were dead including a 10year old boy.
The market elders gathered to lay curse on Okorocha, thinking he will experience the death of his son. Hence the reason for the rumour
9 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by Evablizin(f): 4:43pm
Where is the Afamefula?
Ayams seeing different pot bellies only
9 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by AmadiAba: 4:44pm
How Okorocha fell from Grace to grass because of money... Tufiakwa!
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by TGoddess(f): 4:45pm
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by RocketHarbalTea: 4:48pm
Okorocha is the enemy of the people he's supposed to take care. God is watching o...
2 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by flowfury(m): 4:49pm
I guess it's his ghost. Fake news everywhere.
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by Yyeske(m): 4:58pm
Bad, evil people even wishing his son dead. Pathetic
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by BlackDBagba: 4:58pm
Ok
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by DanseMacabre(m): 4:59pm
I don't know why Okorocha wants to hand over to his son-in-law when he has an eligible son.
Ahamaefula Okorocha for Imo State Governor 2019!!!
1 Like
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by babyfaceafrica: 5:08pm
All those that wish him dead, una see uma life...rumours mongers should be given dead penalty
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by Oluwaseyi00(m): 5:08pm
Seen
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by sokapunk: 5:09pm
Evablizin:lol
1 Like
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by PBundles(m): 5:09pm
That tummy though
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by lekhane(m): 5:09pm
Graduate of the University of Manchester. hmmmmm
ASUU is still on strike, just thinking aloud
7 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by WebSurfer(m): 5:09pm
Who is the son
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:09pm
Useless man..useless thread
1 Like
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by maryjan8(f): 5:09pm
Ok
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by maxiuc(m): 5:10pm
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by id4sho(m): 5:10pm
I am a core northerner. You don't wish death upon ones family because you will experience it first in your family . Try GOD and you will be surprised
2 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by AWOisaCOWARD: 5:10pm
Okoroawusa and his pot belle of wickedness
3 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:11pm
Which one be the son abeg And whats the big deal if he dies abi no be person born that 10 years old boy wey bullet kill and na Rochas fault
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by OsuMmanu1: 5:11pm
thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
3 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by okojapete: 5:11pm
Like father like sun
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by iamnicer: 5:12pm
WHO IS AHAM OKOROCHA ??
I DONT KNOW HIM
I DIDNT HEAR ANY RUMOR
GET OUT !!
2 Likes
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by burkingx(f): 5:13pm
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by Keneking: 5:14pm
Heir apparent
|Re: Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours by whoubmrdust: 5:15pm
Where is the son in the pic na
