Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha & His Father Step Out Following Death Rumours (16243 Views)

"Pot Belly Of Wickedness" - Okorocha & His Aide's Photo Got People Talking Onlin / Ahamefula Rochas Okorocha Graduates With Master's Degree From British University / Okorocha & His Wife Feed Children & Women In His Home In Ogboko, Imo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to trending online reports which have now been disputed, Ahamefula was confirmed dead by his personal doctor at The Royal London Hospital after collapsing at his residence.



Source; Governor Rochas Okorocha was spotted with his first son Ahamefula earlier today and others during project inspections in Owerri, Imo state capital. Ahamefula Brendan Rochas who graduated with first class in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manchester - was seen in public today following viral multiple reports of his supposed death.According to trending online reports which have now been disputed, Ahamefula was confirmed dead by his personal doctor at The Royal London Hospital after collapsing at his residence.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/governor-rochas-okorocha-spotted-first-son-following-death-rumours-photos.html

Na wa.



There is nothing these IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu loyalists will not do to discredit this man,and that includes carrying fake news of his son's death.



Those that wish death upon your household,will have death visit theirs in Jesus Name.



This is one joke too expensive. 28 Likes 3 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Crippled pot bellied tyrant. God will surely pay you back in your own coin for killing a ten year old boy and all those boys you tore their asshooles with your 3incher 15 Likes 2 Shares

They want the Governor's son dead cos of the incidence at Eke-ukwu market where three people were dead including a 10year old boy.



The market elders gathered to lay curse on Okorocha, thinking he will experience the death of his son. Hence the reason for the rumour 9 Likes





Where is the Afamefula?



Ayams seeing different pot bellies only Where is the Afamefula?Ayams seeing different pot bellies only 9 Likes









Meanwhile, IF YOU CAN'T LAST 2MINS OR WATERY SPERM, TRY BITTERKOLA + WATERMELON SEED (EVERY MAN NEEDS THIS!)



>>>



Thank me later... How Okorocha fell from Grace to grass because of money... Tufiakwa!Meanwhile, IF YOU CAN'T LAST 2MINS OR WATERY SPERM, TRY BITTERKOLA + WATERMELON SEED (EVERY MAN NEEDS THIS!)>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4017815/cant-last-2minutes-watery-sperm Thank me later...

Okorocha is the enemy of the people he's supposed to take care. God is watching o...



We’re Treating Quick Ejaculation, Watery Sperm, Gono, Staph, Etc FREE OF CHARGE! for 10 people on Nairaland.



Check my Signature. 2 Likes

I guess it's his ghost. Fake news everywhere.

Bad, evil people even wishing his son dead. Pathetic

Ok

I don't know why Okorocha wants to hand over to his son-in-law when he has an eligible son.





Ahamaefula Okorocha for Imo State Governor 2019!!! 1 Like

All those that wish him dead, una see uma life...rumours mongers should be given dead penalty

Seen

Evablizin:





Where is the Afamefula?



Ayams seeing different pot bellies only lol lol 1 Like

That tummy though

Graduate of the University of Manchester. hmmmmm



ASUU is still on strike, just thinking aloud 7 Likes

Who is the son

Useless man..useless thread 1 Like

Ok

















I am a core northerner. You don't wish death upon ones family because you will experience it first in your family . Try GOD and you will be surprised 2 Likes

Okoroawusa and his pot belle of wickedness 3 Likes

And whats the big deal if he dies abi no be person born that 10 years old boy wey bullet kill and na Rochas fault Which one be the son abegAnd whats the big deal if he dies abi no be person born that 10 years old boy wey bullet killand na Rochas fault

thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin 3 Likes

Like father like sun





WHO IS AHAM OKOROCHA ??



I DONT KNOW HIM



I DIDNT HEAR ANY RUMOR



GET OUT !! 2 Likes

Heir apparent