The former beauty queen is prepared for the uphill task of unseating an incumbent Chairman of the Sapele Local Government Area in Delta State at the polls in November, 2017 when the Local Government election is expected to hold.



Gwen Tagharha, an advocate of formal education for youths as a great step towards restructuring the human minds will be slugging it out at the primaries with political jugernauts at the grassroots level under the banner of the People's Democratic Party, PDP.



Mrs. Tagbarha is testing the murky waters of politics at a time when the #NotToYoungToRun campaign to encourage the participation of Nigerian youths in politics is gaining momentum.



The participation of women in Nigerian politics has been limited but the beautiful and very young woman might be drawing inspiration from the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and other frontline women leaders across the world towards positivity.



She believes governance is for the young, intelligent and the service-minded people with the vision to heal the people from the sickness of maladministration which has birthed the general apathy towards politics.



The actress and screen idol is passionate about the welfare of widows, orphans and the less privileged. She achieved a life-long dream in 2014 when she was crowned the winner of the maiden Miss Nollywood Nigeria; and that’s in addition to her being the Face of Niger Delta.



Not in Urhobo land.



They say the Hausa men treat their women/wives as an object,that is suppose to be seen but not heard.



People saying that have not visited Urhobo land.



They are the worst. Very backward as regards womens rights.



Ibori used his muscle to put his daughter in an elective position,and she is the only one in an elective position in the whole of urhoboland.



Shame. This woman will be frustrated by their backwardness.



Sapele that still forces even their educated women to do female circumcision before marriage. You want a wife that you want to enjoy?leave Sapele women alone,as that "Arousal" thing in them has been cut off. 2 Likes

Hahahahahahahahaha wishing her all the best

She ain't ready

When celebrities venture into politics, they always go with just one weapon- their fame. They have nothing to offer the populace. No experience or wisdom to lead. They just want you to vote them because they are popular.

My dear queen, Nigerians will give you hope but at the end of the day, you will be left hanging in the air 1 Like

If only they would give her a chance

I hope she is ready for all the dangers that comes with politics.

wish u well in ur journey of politics.

Nawao you should have learnt from the likes of 9ice...

My people have a saying, If pikin hand never strong, he nor dey ask wetin kill hin papa, hope say her hand don strong?

Dont let them kill you sha o. The people you are contending with are wicked

40kobo77:



It won't be well with that chief wey fvvk you finish give you fake hope; that's he will help you in politics.!! don't just foolishly ways your small earning

She must be joking

Na there the real money dey. She's knows what she is doing I suppose.