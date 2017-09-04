Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) (2548 Views)

The Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, seems to have brokered a masterstroke of unity, with both political and generic windfall across Oyo state, judging by this pictures of him with the former governor, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, and another staunch political figure in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin, going viral.



The Oyocentric online platform, Oyo Asiwaju NiWa, released the pictures through their Facebook page, with the accompanying text below:



Away with any air of animosity - Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, with former governor, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala and Senator Teslim Folarin strike a pose together today in London, apparently united in one motive and intention to make Oyo remain pacesetting.



Mélò layé òhún.....



#AsiwajuNiWa



This seems seriously encouraging for the good of Oyo state. Brokering and fostering peace and not war - We need more of this! 1 Like

Let afonjaic fools learn.







Click like if you agree that Afons are all slow to learn. 4 Likes

Mentcee:

Click like if you agree that Afons are all slow to learn. Sorry.

Pelè is ur case Sorry.Pelè is ur case 7 Likes

Can you imagine? Politics is really a game

Click like if you agree that Afons are all slow to learn. May Amadioha strike you and all your OSU genearations May Amadioha strike you and all your OSU genearations 3 Likes

All this foreigners self



I don't know why they like poke nosing into our matters



Fake ipob Jews and ipob occultist everywhere All this foreigners selfI don't know why they like poke nosing into our mattersFake ipob Jews and ipob occultist everywhere 3 Likes

reunion of Afonja thieves

murphyibiam15:

reunion of Afonja thieves

Have you worshipped your lord and savior Kanu today? Have you worshipped your lord and savior Kanu today? 10 Likes

HOW IS THEIR REUNION IMPORTANT

evy1:

Politics



Politicians hmmm .... Politicians hmmm .... 2 Likes 1 Share

Ugly faces of notorious looters 1 Like

they. shine their teeth in London but back home dem go deceive their people with roforofo fight. THIEVES they. shine their teeth in London but back home dem go deceive their people with roforofo fight. THIEVES

The only like you need is the one that that personify your stupidity. The only like you need is the one that that personify your stupidity.

And what of those that probably lost lives in the course of their political crinkum crankum ?

Click like if you agree that Afons are all slow to learn. If Igbos are quick to learn, Biafrasay wouldnt have been a failed prototype of Nairaland,



They wouldn't still vote for PDP despite neglecting the regions for years infrastructure wise

A

lesson for IPOB youths.when you die today shouting, remember KANU will eventually become a senate member in Nigeria

Awon ole gbogbo!!!

Yes

This is the reason I hate it when APC and PDP supporters clash and kill themselves because of their masters.

Hmmmmm

And sum idiots will be killing their self just because of 1000naira....

I'm sure your relations is in this picture of Biafra children starving to death. Who is the slow learner? I'm sure your relations is in this picture of Biafra children starving to death. Who is the slow learner? 1 Like

That's politics for you..



Teslim Moved to ApC when the markafi led PDP was able to bring back Ladoja and makinde and handled over the affairs of the party to the Ladoja Group..why wont the teslim group be sidelined even with PDP at the centre they couldnt deliver 50,000 for pdd in last Governorship election.



Now he ran to ApC he was campaigning vigorously against

The rich are always united in the quest to keep the poor in eternal servitude.

Ezigbonmadu:



Have you worshipped your lord and savior Kanu today?

Have you marched to Ife shrine today?. Have you marched to Ife shrine today?.

Thieves