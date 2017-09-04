₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Akanbi22(m): 10:17pm On Sep 04
The Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, seems to have brokered a masterstroke of unity, with both political and generic windfall across Oyo state, judging by this pictures of him with the former governor, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, and another staunch political figure in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin, going viral.
The Oyocentric online platform, Oyo Asiwaju NiWa, released the pictures through their Facebook page, with the accompanying text below:
Away with any air of animosity - Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, with former governor, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala and Senator Teslim Folarin strike a pose together today in London, apparently united in one motive and intention to make Oyo remain pacesetting.
Mélò layé òhún.....
#AsiwajuNiWa
This seems seriously encouraging for the good of Oyo state. Brokering and fostering peace and not war - We need more of this!
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by evy1(m): 10:23pm On Sep 04
Politics
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by bedspread: 10:36pm On Sep 04
LOOTERS: PAST AND PRESENT
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Mentcee(m): 10:44pm On Sep 04
Let afonjaic fools learn.
Click like if you agree that Afons are all slow to learn.
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by MasterKim: 10:47pm On Sep 04
Mentcee:Sorry.
Pelè is ur case
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 11:00pm On Sep 04
Can you imagine? Politics is really a game
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Reminez(m): 11:03pm On Sep 04
Mentcee:May Amadioha strike you and all your OSU genearations
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:58am
Mentcee:
All this foreigners self
I don't know why they like poke nosing into our matters
Fake ipob Jews and ipob occultist everywhere
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by murphyibiam15(m): 7:32am
reunion of Afonja thieves
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 9:20am
murphyibiam15:
Have you worshipped your lord and savior Kanu today?
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by KayDEAN: 9:33am
HOW IS THEIR REUNION IMPORTANT
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 9:33am
evy1:
Politicians hmmm ....
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by sweetkev(m): 9:34am
Ugly faces of notorious looters
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:35am
they. shine their teeth in London but back home dem go deceive their people with roforofo fight. THIEVES
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Bluetooth2: 9:36am
Mentcee:
The only like you need is the one that that personify your stupidity.
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by kuntash: 9:36am
And what of those that probably lost lives in the course of their political crinkum crankum ?
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Bolustical: 9:37am
Mentcee:If Igbos are quick to learn, Biafrasay wouldnt have been a failed prototype of Nairaland,
They wouldn't still vote for PDP despite neglecting the regions for years infrastructure wise
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by PehaKaso: 9:37am
A
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 9:37am
lesson for IPOB youths.when you die today shouting, remember KANU will eventually become a senate member in Nigeria
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by toocoded: 9:37am
Awon ole gbogbo!!!
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Bolustical: 9:37am
Yes
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Anjepo: 9:38am
This is the reason I hate it when APC and PDP supporters clash and kill themselves because of their masters.
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 9:38am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by guywitzerogal(m): 9:39am
And sum idiots will be killing their self just because of 1000naira....
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 9:40am
Mentcee:
I'm sure your relations is in this picture of Biafra children starving to death. Who is the slow learner?
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by JaneyL(m): 9:41am
That's politics for you..
That's politics for you..
Meanwhile in need of an instagram account for your biz.
We have an active 10.7k followers instagram page for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for biz
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by stevolinkon40: 9:41am
Teslim Moved to ApC when the markafi led PDP was able to bring back Ladoja and makinde and handled over the affairs of the party to the Ladoja Group..why wont the teslim group be sidelined even with PDP at the centre they couldnt deliver 50,000 for pdd in last Governorship election.
Now he ran to ApC he was campaigning vigorously against
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 9:41am
The rich are always united in the quest to keep the poor in eternal servitude.
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 9:42am
Ezigbonmadu:
Have you marched to Ife shrine today?.
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by Ekong93: 9:42am
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by millionboi(m): 9:43am
Thieves
|Re: Ajimobi, Alao-Akala And Senator Teslim Folarin Reunite In London (Photos) by 4ward(m): 9:43am
Politics
Political thugs receive sense
