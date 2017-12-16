₦airaland Forum

Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by metronaija3: 6:46pm
APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola , Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan today to officially receive Chief Alao Akala, Actress, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin and other PDP members into APC.

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-alao-akala-funke-adesiyan-teslim-folarin-others-dump-pdp-apc/

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by metronaija3: 6:47pm
More at http://www.metronaija.com/photos-alao-akala-funke-adesiyan-teslim-folarin-others-dump-pdp-apc/

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by kcmichael: 7:51pm
SW is APC.take it or leave it

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:04pm
AtiChukwu and his looting Gang, right now grin grin

35 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:04pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:07pm
I thought IPOB miscreants said Tinubu Will soon join their Ethnic Party?

SalamRushdie!

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by amAZEing: 8:07pm
PDP nightmares loading.

8 Likes

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:08pm
Tunski Amarabae Tonybarcanista

3 Likes

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NCP: 8:09pm
Good. SW kiss good bye to the pro-Biafra killer party, PDP.


We are marking our own TERRITORIES TOO


SS/SE support the Pro-Biafra regional party, PDP

9 Likes

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:10pm
Buhari Will Even Defeat Atichukwu Before 10 am on the election day...then ipob pigs will have another 4 years of wailing..

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by agwom(m): 8:10pm
.
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:11pm
Onatisi temitemi1 anonimi

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:11pm
Akao akala?
Lols. Thats the caliber of politicians that fit Apc.
incompetend underachiever with no legacy as one time oyo governor.
Nice to see him leave PDP.

34 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:14pm
Amarabae:
Akao akala?
Lols. Thats the caliber of politicians that fit Apc.
incompetend underachiever with no legacy as one time oyo governor.
Nice to see him leave PDP.

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NCP: 8:24pm
Oya, come chew your words for here , now...


yanshDoctor:
a good political analyst knows that tinubu is no longer relevant in the south west other than lagos.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 8:26pm
a good political analyst knows that tinubu is no longer relevant in the south west. they are rented crowd and 2019 will prove it.

6 Likes

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:48pm
Any body hell bent on forcing Buhari on us will be disgraced by the Almighty God along with the inept Buhari because the only premise Buhari is hoping to be re elected upon is tribalism and bigotry

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by tit(f): 8:55pm
Has he stop bleaching?

2 Likes

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 9:07pm
Good to see the way Tinubu is busy rebuilding the party in the south west. Akeredolus recent frolicking with Tinubu is also refreshing. No matter the disagreement, the party should remain compact and united in the region.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:43pm
lalasticlala
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by christejames(m): 9:59pm
How relevant are they to the current polity of Nigeria? they should look out for the shock that will visit them come 2019.

2 Likes

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:59pm
cool

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by money121(m): 9:59pm
Ok

Awon Ojelu tongue tongue
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Fukafuka: 10:00pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Fukafuka: 10:00pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by sirdjay1: 10:02pm
grin
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Cajal(m): 10:02pm
OH........ATM....JOINED APC
ATM.....GOVERNOR... OTUNBA CHRISTOPHER ALAO AKALA
LAGUNNA OF IBADAN ALSO JOINED.....TESLIM KOLA FOLARIN
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Dannyset(m): 10:02pm
The way dem chop Jonathan money for reelection na so dem go chop Atiku money too for 2019.
let Buhari come and go, then you come try ya luck. grin cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by habibest06(m): 10:03pm
vote BABA BUHARI for second term

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by lekejob(m): 10:03pm
PDP is dead in Oyo state, welcome Akala and others

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Toniapsalm121: 10:04pm
Ndi ara
Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:05pm
Nigerian politics.. I tire... Until they make it at least 8 years before someone can defect, all this political prostitutes won't stop

2 Likes

