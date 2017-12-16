Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) (12392 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-alao-akala-funke-adesiyan-teslim-folarin-others-dump-pdp-apc/ APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola , Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan today to officially receive Chief Alao Akala, Actress, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin and other PDP members into APC. 5 Likes 1 Share

SW is APC.take it or leave it 33 Likes 1 Share

AtiChukwu and his looting Gang, right now 35 Likes 3 Shares

I thought IPOB miscreants said Tinubu Will soon join their Ethnic Party?



PDP nightmares loading. 8 Likes

Good. SW kiss good bye to the pro-Biafra killer party, PDP.





We are marking our own TERRITORIES TOO





SS/SE support the Pro-Biafra regional party, PDP 9 Likes

Buhari Will Even Defeat Atichukwu Before 10 am on the election day...then ipob pigs will have another 4 years of wailing.. 19 Likes 1 Share

Akao akala?

Lols. Thats the caliber of politicians that fit Apc.

incompetend underachiever with no legacy as one time oyo governor.

Nice to see him leave PDP. 34 Likes 5 Shares

Akao akala?

Lols. Thats the caliber of politicians that fit Apc.

incompetend underachiever with no legacy as one time oyo governor.

Nice to see him leave PDP.

Oya, come chew your words for here , now...





a good political analyst knows that tinubu is no longer relevant in the south west other than lagos. 14 Likes 2 Shares

a good political analyst knows that tinubu is no longer relevant in the south west. they are rented crowd and 2019 will prove it. 6 Likes

Any body hell bent on forcing Buhari on us will be disgraced by the Almighty God along with the inept Buhari because the only premise Buhari is hoping to be re elected upon is tribalism and bigotry 31 Likes 3 Shares

Good to see the way Tinubu is busy rebuilding the party in the south west. Akeredolus recent frolicking with Tinubu is also refreshing. No matter the disagreement, the party should remain compact and united in the region. 5 Likes 1 Share

How relevant are they to the current polity of Nigeria? they should look out for the shock that will visit them come 2019. 2 Likes





OH........ATM....JOINED APC

ATM.....GOVERNOR... OTUNBA CHRISTOPHER ALAO AKALA

LAGUNNA OF IBADAN ALSO JOINED.....TESLIM KOLA FOLARIN



let Buhari come and go, then you come try ya luck. The way dem chop Jonathan money for reelection na so dem go chop Atiku money too for 2019.let Buhari come and go, then you come try ya luck. 2 Likes 1 Share

vote BABA BUHARI for second term 3 Likes 2 Shares

PDP is dead in Oyo state, welcome Akala and others 3 Likes 1 Share

