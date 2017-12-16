₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by metronaija3: 6:46pm
APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola , Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan today to officially receive Chief Alao Akala, Actress, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin and other PDP members into APC.
http://www.metronaija.com/photos-alao-akala-funke-adesiyan-teslim-folarin-others-dump-pdp-apc/
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by metronaija3: 6:47pm
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by kcmichael: 7:51pm
SW is APC.take it or leave it
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:04pm
AtiChukwu and his looting Gang, right now
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:04pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:07pm
I thought IPOB miscreants said Tinubu Will soon join their Ethnic Party?
SalamRushdie!
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by amAZEing: 8:07pm
PDP nightmares loading.
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:08pm
Tunski Amarabae Tonybarcanista
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NCP: 8:09pm
Good. SW kiss good bye to the pro-Biafra killer party, PDP.
We are marking our own TERRITORIES TOO
SS/SE support the Pro-Biafra regional party, PDP
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:10pm
Buhari Will Even Defeat Atichukwu Before 10 am on the election day...then ipob pigs will have another 4 years of wailing..
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by agwom(m): 8:10pm
.
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:11pm
Onatisi temitemi1 anonimi
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:11pm
Akao akala?
Lols. Thats the caliber of politicians that fit Apc.
incompetend underachiever with no legacy as one time oyo governor.
Nice to see him leave PDP.
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:14pm
Amarabae:
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NCP: 8:24pm
Oya, come chew your words for here , now...
yanshDoctor:
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 8:26pm
a good political analyst knows that tinubu is no longer relevant in the south west. they are rented crowd and 2019 will prove it.
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:48pm
Any body hell bent on forcing Buhari on us will be disgraced by the Almighty God along with the inept Buhari because the only premise Buhari is hoping to be re elected upon is tribalism and bigotry
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by tit(f): 8:55pm
Has he stop bleaching?
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 9:07pm
Good to see the way Tinubu is busy rebuilding the party in the south west. Akeredolus recent frolicking with Tinubu is also refreshing. No matter the disagreement, the party should remain compact and united in the region.
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:43pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by christejames(m): 9:59pm
How relevant are they to the current polity of Nigeria? they should look out for the shock that will visit them come 2019.
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:59pm
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by money121(m): 9:59pm
Ok
Awon Ojelu
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Fukafuka: 10:00pm
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Fukafuka: 10:00pm
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by sirdjay1: 10:02pm
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Cajal(m): 10:02pm
OH........ATM....JOINED APC
ATM.....GOVERNOR... OTUNBA CHRISTOPHER ALAO AKALA
LAGUNNA OF IBADAN ALSO JOINED.....TESLIM KOLA FOLARIN
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Dannyset(m): 10:02pm
The way dem chop Jonathan money for reelection na so dem go chop Atiku money too for 2019.
let Buhari come and go, then you come try ya luck.
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by habibest06(m): 10:03pm
vote BABA BUHARI for second term
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by lekejob(m): 10:03pm
PDP is dead in Oyo state, welcome Akala and others
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Toniapsalm121: 10:04pm
Ndi ara
|Re: Alao Akala, Funke Adesiyan, Teslim Folarin, Others Dump PDP For APC (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:05pm
Nigerian politics.. I tire... Until they make it at least 8 years before someone can defect, all this political prostitutes won't stop
