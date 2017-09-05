₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by chatinent: 10:43am
.
In most countries, sixty-one percent of married women bring in house helps into their home. There is good in bringing house help to your home, however, there is more harm than good. Let's point out some of the sour part of bringing house helps into your matrimonial home, to perhaps, escape your rightful duties as mother, and inversely, a wife.
.
.
1. Whose kids. Most mothers will use subterfuges that they are the working-class and have less time to care for their children and that was what arose the need for a house help. As a mother, your job should not be a hindrance to your upbringing of a (your) child. If the job becomes too disturbing, find a better one that may spare you time. At least, you may work during school hours or better still, be self employed. These children at tender age need more of mum.
.
.
2. Kids on market. Yes, I liken it to putting your kids for sale and when the best bidder rides by, you will be sorry for yourself. Go into the internet and see what house helps do to their boss' kids and how they ruin the family. So far, they are the ones responsible feeding the kids while you are away, and even your husband, maybe. I wonder, how do you think sb would feel seeing another as superior over her when the keys to unlock superiority over the latter lies awake in her hands?
.
.
3. My husband, your husband. Ha ha, it's not funny but you may already be thinking what I'm thinking; you are away for about nineteen hours in twenty-four hours and your house help is twenty-four hours with the kids and husband. What do you think wud happen when your husband needs you and.., he can't even find you around his every needs? Don't be surprise to return one day to notice that your house help is now the house wife (because that's what you made her) and you, become the house maid.
.
.
4. Who mothers the children and murders the real motherhood. Truth has it that a child's bond to their mother starts from childhood, don't sell it because of a job you could retain when lose but can not recover that bond when unattended to.
.
.
My advice to women is, they should drive steering clear of house helps and build their family as they want. The phrase 'had I known' is usually you knowing and hiding the truth afore now. Be wise, be discreet, be decisive, so you won't be chasing monkeys and lose the bananas.
.
.
.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by chatinent: 1:02pm
Views, questions, suggestions are all welcomed.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by jashar(f): 1:07pm
Find a better job. Really? Like it's that easy in Nigeria. Be real abeg....
The whole post reads like you're not in support of mothers working....
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by emmayayodeji(m): 1:34pm
Space Booked
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by AWOisaCOWARD: 1:36pm
Awo is a coward.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by emmauy: 1:36pm
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by peacettw(f): 1:36pm
After reading your write up, I am more convinced that I need a help
1 Like
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Liftedhands: 1:36pm
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by ussy09(m): 1:37pm
My mother almost killed me the day I was sent to go buy salt for a jollof rice that was already on fire, after 2hours of waiting for me, only for my mum to come out to see me in front of the street doing "change your style, yah!, Another style woooo!, be like that!!!"... I was still "being like that" when my mum landed thunder on my left ear.. For complete seven days, I was continuously hearing "mother in the kitchen cooking rice"...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by motun2017(f): 1:37pm
i can never get a househelp no matter how busy i am.
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Davash222(m): 1:37pm
motun2017:still won't stop Oga from 'kpeshing' outside
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by geobukky(m): 1:37pm
The greatest reason is for him/her not to replace you in bed
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by geobukky(m): 1:38pm
motun2017:laide said the same thing
1 Like
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by ogilivictor: 1:38pm
Dis 1 na real talk
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Skerere: 1:39pm
I personally don't like having house helps. Odikwa risky
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Mariinee(f): 1:39pm
motun2017:Darling. You're really cute
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Skerere: 1:40pm
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by sugarwiz(f): 1:40pm
You made it look like na only the woman get d pinkin
1 Like
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by 1Sharon(f): 1:40pm
Wicked Nigerian women
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Mariinee(f): 1:41pm
True talk. You should never ever allow your housemaid assume the role of a mother to your children.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by motun2017(f): 1:41pm
Mariinee:aww thanks
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by snazzy5050(m): 1:41pm
peacettw:Yes please get one so that you can be chased out of your marriage....
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Mariinee(f): 1:44pm
motun2017:You are welcome.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Gangster1ms: 1:45pm
That one wey carry muscles na wa o
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by chatinent: 1:45pm
jashar:No, I am however, I'm stressing 'care,' loveliest.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Daeylar(f): 1:46pm
Nairalànd leave women alone.
If it isn't giving them rules and regulations. Its a thread bashing them
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by sugarwiz(f): 1:47pm
You made it look like na only the woman get d pinkin. A man who Will cheat will cheat. Both parents needs to bond with a child trust me it's not the sole responsibility of the mother. The only thing needed is prayers and your family moves forward. Even people in the bible had slaves who helps their mistress and master.
Shout out to all responsible hardworking mothers with househelps.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Akinaukwa: 1:47pm
The worst these days are parents who patronize OLX to solicit for househelps. No matter how good a househelp may be, it can never be better off than the motherly role expected of every mother at home especially in nurturing the children.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by Evaberry(f): 1:48pm
...
The op that wrote this trash is indeed sick
A misogynist fellow.
A mother should do whatever she wants to do.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by jericco1(m): 1:51pm
It's not bad to have a househelp, I'd prefer a part time househelp, the problem arise when the mother allocates everything to the househelp.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by chatinent: 1:53pm
Opinions in tuber. Thank you all for reading my article.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why, As A Mother, You Shouldn't Bring A Househelp by chatinent: 1:55pm
Evaberry:Everyone has their discretion, I just happen to post mine. I was sick two minutes ago , now, I'm watchful.
