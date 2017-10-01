₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by HeWrites: 6:53am
A young Nigerian lady identified as THE MUSE has took to her Twitter page to share that she believes a house help is not employed to go school but to work and earn income.
According to another user who goes by the name OTEDOLA on the Microblogging platform, she said;
Feminism and equality merchant but your house girl no dey go school
Then the lady responded;
No point here, she was not employed to go to school
Who else agree with the lady?
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by HeWrites: 6:57am
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by NOC1(m): 7:04am
It depends on your term of agreement.
Every contract has a...
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by AntiWailer: 7:10am
That is why they poison their type.
When u treat your house help like a rag and she has nothing to lose.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by HeWrites: 7:12am
AntiWailer:
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by agbonkamen(f): 7:28am
Always treat these people well: Drivers, househelp, Nanny, and cook if not they will use your life for sacrifice
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by dulux07(m): 7:40am
She is actually right, it is only if its part of their agreement. Otherwise it's her choice. not sending her to school does not mean she's cruel to her.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by Feranchek(m): 7:40am
I kinda agree with her. She's being factual. A househelp, just like other domestic paid employees, is EMPLOYED to work and in return get paid. But if being paid in CASH is not part of the agreement, then it'll suffice to pay her in KIND, by treating her same way you treat your kids.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by akankemi1(f): 8:06am
Depends on the agreement. which is why I don't encourage the use of kids BTW age 9-14 as househelp. these kids should be in school. Older kids can decide whether they want to go to school, receive cash as payment ,or learn a trade.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by Rokia2(f): 8:17am
Why can't these women do their own house work?
The laziness is real SMH.
There are career women with kids and they still manage to look after their homes.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by VERDA: 9:29am
Feranchek:
But if your paying her you can treat her however you wish?
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by kimbraa(f): 9:39am
It's in Nigeria where kids are used as helpers/Nannies. In advanced Nations, adults do these jobs as either part time or full time who get paid for their services. In this premise, she's right for saying what she said but most Nigerians who bring in others kids from the villages to do house helps don't pay these girls for their services, as a matter of fact, the child's parent is lied to that they'd put the child in school. If you're not paying her monthly or weekly for what she does then you should send her to school. It's wickedness if she isn't paid, and isn't put in school.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by wizzyrich(m): 9:46am
What if the house help is the type with poor communication skills in english, did the lady thought about the adverse effect it will have on her kids ?
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by Aieboocaar(m): 10:58am
JUST NEGODU!!!!
what happens in a situation when you as a parent you're not always around and your househelp is not exposed, NA YOUR CHILDREN GO SUFFER AM
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by Acidosis(m): 10:59am
She's right, same applies in the corporate world. Unless your terms of employment highlights training and advanced educational opportunities, you were employed to work and earn money. What you choose to do with your money is your choice.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by FitnessDoctor: 11:01am
WOW
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by iamsammie(m): 11:01am
Women are their own worst enemies
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by humilitypays(m): 11:01am
kimbraa:good
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by senatorabe: 11:02am
Harsh buh kinda true
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by Bisjosh(f): 11:03am
True sha....
But every house maid with its own agreement.
Some is money, some school others handiwork
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by ivolt: 11:03am
Employing an underaged school-age kid as househelp is reprehensible.
If you need an househelp, employ an adult, with that no one will complain.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by michresa(m): 11:03am
she may be right tho,,,,
but again,, let her know its a privilege for her having access to school.
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by Originality007: 11:04am
AntiWailer:
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by aolawale025: 11:05am
That's a bit cruel. Nothing wrong with giving a house-help a hand-up if you can
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by GloryCardinal(m): 11:07am
Wetin this mumu dey talk for say u dey that level u for happy?
|Re: “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter by tandiffer: 11:08am
Ok
