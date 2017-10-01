Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / “A Househelp Is Employed To Work Not To Go To School” - Lady On Twitter (1528 Views)

According to another user who goes by the name OTEDOLA on the Microblogging platform, she said;

Feminism and equality merchant but your house girl no dey go school



Then the lady responded;

No point here, she was not employed to go to school



Who else agree with the lady?



It depends on your term of agreement.



That is why they poison their type.



When u treat your house help like a rag and she has nothing to lose. 8 Likes

Always treat these people well: Drivers, househelp, Nanny, and cook if not they will use your life for sacrifice 2 Likes

She is actually right, it is only if its part of their agreement. Otherwise it's her choice. not sending her to school does not mean she's cruel to her. 9 Likes

I kinda agree with her. She's being factual. A househelp, just like other domestic paid employees, is EMPLOYED to work and in return get paid. But if being paid in CASH is not part of the agreement, then it'll suffice to pay her in KIND, by treating her same way you treat your kids. 1 Like

Depends on the agreement. which is why I don't encourage the use of kids BTW age 9-14 as househelp. these kids should be in school. Older kids can decide whether they want to go to school, receive cash as payment ,or learn a trade. 1 Like

Why can't these women do their own house work?

The laziness is real SMH.



There are career women with kids and they still manage to look after their homes. 1 Like

But if your paying her you can treat her however you wish? But if your paying her you can treat her however you wish? 2 Likes

It's in Nigeria where kids are used as helpers/Nannies. In advanced Nations, adults do these jobs as either part time or full time who get paid for their services. In this premise, she's right for saying what she said but most Nigerians who bring in others kids from the villages to do house helps don't pay these girls for their services, as a matter of fact, the child's parent is lied to that they'd put the child in school. If you're not paying her monthly or weekly for what she does then you should send her to school. It's wickedness if she isn't paid, and isn't put in school. 3 Likes

What if the house help is the type with poor communication skills in english, did the lady thought about the adverse effect it will have on her kids ?

JUST NEGODU!!!!



what happens in a situation when you as a parent you're not always around and your househelp is not exposed, NA YOUR CHILDREN GO SUFFER AM 1 Like

She's right, same applies in the corporate world. Unless your terms of employment highlights training and advanced educational opportunities, you were employed to work and earn money. What you choose to do with your money is your choice.

WOW

Women are their own worst enemies

Harsh buh kinda true

True sha....



But every house maid with its own agreement.



Some is money, some school others handiwork

Employing an underaged school-age kid as househelp is reprehensible.

If you need an househelp, employ an adult, with that no one will complain.

she may be right tho,,,,

but again,, let her know its a privilege for her having access to school.

That's a bit cruel. Nothing wrong with giving a house-help a hand-up if you can

Wetin this mumu dey talk for say u dey that level u for happy?