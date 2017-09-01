Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos (1782 Views)

Congrats to them!





See more photos below;



The white wedding of former Ekiti state governor, Niyi Adebayo, Richard, to his wife, Reni Young, took place at the Church of the Transfiguration in New York city over the weekend. Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote. was part of the guest at the wedding. Their traditional wedding took place in Lagos onAugust 12th.Congrats to them!

cool

Chaii New York.

more 1 Like

HERE IN PANYA



WE DON'T KNOW HIM



Yawns



Happy married life

Our money

Na rich man wedding be this



You want your own wedding to be better



And someone is talking about settling down with a salary of 35k.... Jesus is Lord.

The wedding is not done in Nigeria. the margin is too much btw the poor n d rich

Nma27:

If you think it, you can achieve it If you think it, you can achieve it

Nma27:

Who them epp ?

Great pictures

Bizgold:

There is God o with the money of the nation

congrats

iamnicer:



