Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Flexygist: 11:17am
The white wedding of former Ekiti state governor, Niyi Adebayo, Richard, to his wife, Reni Young, took place at the Church of the Transfiguration in New York city over the weekend. Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote. was part of the guest at the wedding. Their traditional wedding took place in Lagos onAugust 12th.
Congrats to them!
See more photos below;
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/see-photos-from-white-wedding-of-the-son-of-former-ekiti-state-governor-niyi-adebayo/
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by josephine123: 11:23am
cool
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by fuckerstard: 11:26am
Chaii New York.
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Flexygist: 11:31am
more
1 Like
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Johngla(m): 1:48pm
.
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by iamnicer: 1:48pm
HERE IN PANYA
WE DON'T KNOW HIM
Yawns
1 Like
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by modelmike7(m): 1:48pm
Happy married life
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by martineverest(m): 1:48pm
Our money
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Kayoski(m): 1:48pm
Na rich man wedding be this
You want your own wedding to be better
You want your own wedding to be better
Earn minimum of 500naira daily
Check my signature
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Nma27(f): 1:49pm
And someone is talking about settling down with a salary of 35k.... Jesus is Lord.
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Bizgold: 1:49pm
The wedding is not done in Nigeria. the margin is too much btw the poor n d rich
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by teflonjake(m): 1:50pm
Nma27:
If you think it, you can achieve it
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by bobolizim(m): 1:51pm
Nma27:doesnt mean that person can't get wealthy later ; does it ? Not everyone has a father that's been a governor of state like this guy !
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by ElPadrino33: 1:52pm
Who them epp ?
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Prefola: 1:52pm
.
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Keneking: 1:52pm
Great pictures
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by bobolizim(m): 1:53pm
Bizgold:the traditional wedding was done in Nigeria .
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by barnas5real: 1:53pm
There is God o with the money of the nation
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Thomgboyegue: 1:53pm
Johngla:
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by barnas5real: 1:53pm
There is God o with the money of the nation
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by khaykay15(f): 1:56pm
congrats
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by khaykay15(f): 1:57pm
iamnicer:lol.funny you
Re: Richard Adebayo And Reni Young's White Wedding Photos by Jamiubond009(m): 1:58pm
K
(0) (Reply)
