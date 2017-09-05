₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Laveda(f): 2:09pm
*ACCUSED IMSU GAY STUDENT FALLS FROM TWO STOREY BUILDING*
A male student of Imo state University,owerri has been unconscious and has sustained multiple injuries after falling from the last floor of their hostel,chelsea hostel Aladinma Alliance.
Some students who witnessed the incident said that the boy was suspected to be Gay while some occupants of the hostel tried beating him up which Led him fall from the 2 storey building of the hostel.
“He fell onto the hostel concreted floor and he bleed profusely and was rushed to Federal medical centre,FMC owerri , one student said.
The boy who is currently on admission bed in FMC sustained multiple fractures on his right arm,left arm, both legs broke and some injuries to the head and face. He is however responding to treatment as report said that he is at the point of Death as at when the incident happened in the afternoon.
The students say the incident has frightened them as students who reported to be involved in this incident are no where to be found.
Please we urge entire Imo stars to be in prayers as it has reported now that he is at the point of death...
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by sunshineV(m): 2:12pm
I'm sure haters pushed him
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Davash222(m): 2:14pm
obviously they pushed him..people of the world !!
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by OrestesDante: 2:23pm
sunshineV:to death
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by nero2face: 2:27pm
Police oya oh, make I see how those boys go sleep well for that hostel,
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Nutase(f): 2:58pm
Who gave them the right to beat him because of his sexual orientation. Barbaric beasts. I pray they catch everyone of them.
Those of you quoting me. Wehdone sahs.
I'm entitled to my opinion because he might have been framed up.
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by sunshineV(m): 2:59pm
OrestesDante:
2 story building no be joke o
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by muller101(m): 3:21pm
Crazy over what is not yours business. Useless people
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Keneking: 3:53pm
Pictures or adonbelivit
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by abdulbnyusuf(m): 3:53pm
He die??
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by vizkiz: 3:53pm
I shouldn't be laughing though
TBH, I don't give a fück about your sexual orientation but if you joke with me I'll push you over
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Destined2win: 3:54pm
There is no picture.
If truly he was gay, I think he shouldn't be in the same lodge with straight guys; things are bound to go wrong.
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by bamite(m): 3:55pm
nawa
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Chidimercy: 3:55pm
Nigeia stoudents sef
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Geminiboy: 3:55pm
they have turned to chief judge...stupid people, even if he was, do they have the right to beat him to the point of loosing his life,
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Celestyn8213: 3:56pm
I suspect fowl play
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by AFONJACOW(f): 3:56pm
why he no climb that Rocha's okoroawusa aka nkita (hand of gods) at Nazi junction and fall from it... Onye Ala
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by AdonaiRoofing(m): 3:57pm
Those that beat him should be held responsible, why didn"t they report him to the police instead of taking laws into their own hands?
Contact us for your roofing jobs,water collector,systems etc
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by jnfoage: 3:57pm
Imo again?
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Shortyy(f): 3:57pm
My own Imsu?? how come we never hear am.
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by bamite(m): 3:57pm
vizkiz:
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Zebudier: 3:58pm
Gay flatino hmmm
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by ignis(f): 3:58pm
Its unfortunate that jungle justice has become the order of the day.
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by Daeylar(f): 3:58pm
Imagine
They have no right to touch that boy.
How does his being gay affect them now
They will leave what they went to school for and start chasing people who are gay.
They should bring the money for his treatment
I hope he survives and they are arrested.
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by okooloyun1(m): 3:58pm
So far he did not disturb them with his gay business or rape any student they should let him be his yansh belongs to him, wetin be their own?
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by 36govs: 3:59pm
If he is a Gay ... E Concern you ..... wount you mind your Business ...
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by kingthreatz: 3:59pm
If he's gay, i dont give a fûck
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by mysteryman2014: 3:59pm
Nutase:
Make u go help them now, with ur spy eyes...
|Re: Accused IMSU Gay Student Falls From Two Storey Building by loneatar: 3:59pm
Can any good news come out from IMO state
