









A male student of Imo state University,owerri has been unconscious and has sustained multiple injuries after falling from the last floor of their hostel,chelsea hostel Aladinma Alliance.



Some students who witnessed the incident said that the boy was suspected to be Gay while some occupants of the hostel tried beating him up which Led him fall from the 2 storey building of the hostel.



“He fell onto the hostel concreted floor and he bleed profusely and was rushed to Federal medical centre,FMC owerri , one student said.



The boy who is currently on admission bed in FMC sustained multiple fractures on his right arm,left arm, both legs broke and some injuries to the head and face. He is however responding to treatment as report said that he is at the point of Death as at when the incident happened in the afternoon.



The students say the incident has frightened them as students who reported to be involved in this incident are no where to be found.

Please we urge entire Imo stars to be in prayers as it has reported now that he is at the point of death...



