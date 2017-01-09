₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,760 members, 3,299,603 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 07:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) (5627 Views)
Charles Ekpemefumor Wanted By Navy For Hijacking A Vessel / 3 Arrested At Lagos Airport For Swallowing 233 Wraps Of Cocaine (Photo) / 14 Foreigners Arrested For Oil Bunkering In Nigeria (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by itsdumebi(m): 6:13pm
Navy Hands Over Three Suspects, Four Vessels to EFCC.
As part of its collaborative efforts to sanitize the Nigeria waterways and to rid it of illegal oil bunkering, the Nigerian Navy, NNS Pathfinder on Friday January 6, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State handed over three persons suspected to be involved in illegal oil bunkering and four Tug Boats – MV Kessy1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation and possibly prosecution.
The suspects, Damiete Kemuel, Francis Egbedi and Dum Nwineedam and their vessels were intercepted by officials of NNS Pathfinder at Abuloma following intelligence reports.The vessels – MV Kessy 1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 were said to have been loaded with an estimated 40MT each of suspected illegally refined AGO.
Operatives of the Commission have swung into action in conjunction with other relevant government agencies for further details.The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.
http://politicsngr.com/illegal-oil-bunkering-3-suspects-arrested-4-vessels-impounded/
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by chimah3(m): 6:40pm
Why do all the names in this story sound funny
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by slurryeye2: 6:40pm
An advice for people seriously seeking a relationship
3 Likes
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by simplynigerians: 6:40pm
Good!
But are you sure, they dont fall into those who are registered oil bunkering?
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by stanlink(m): 6:40pm
Arrested for what?
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by prince9851(m): 6:41pm
chai
dey didn't have to steal it na
dey should have gone to beg ambode for his jar of oil
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by BornStunner1: 6:41pm
IT IS OUR SOUTH SOUTH OIL!!!
AND ALL SOUTH SOUTH GOONS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BUNKER IT AT WILL!!!
FOOCK THOSE OTHER PARASITE REGIONS WITHOUT OIL!!
YOU KNOW YOURSELF!!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by datola: 6:42pm
The name of their vessel is Lagos?
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Swanky092: 6:42pm
Members of NCAN will be seriously disappointed
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Zico5(m): 6:43pm
I do wonder at times when crime will be a thing of the past in our society. No fear of God again.
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by efeteb: 6:43pm
Can't we legalize this business and make revenue from it like America did with marijuana
3 Likes
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Padua30: 6:43pm
What did the poster above me say and u below what are u saying
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by BornStunner1: 6:45pm
Padua30:
ARE YOU OKAY UPSTAIRS?
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 6:45pm
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by nairaman66(m): 6:45pm
Oil thieves! It's too early na! Why not wait until diezani bring our $20B??
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by ojinuocheibi(m): 6:46pm
BornStunner1:I pity you sha
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by maxwelloweezy(m): 6:47pm
Bunkering in Nigeria is like eforiro and poundo yam
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Padua30: 6:47pm
BornStunner1:No recommend something for me to be okay pls
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:48pm
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 6:48pm
BornStunner1:
Yes, and the money they will earn from illegal oil bunkering.....would they use it to build schools, factories, roads, railways , provide welfare projects, etc for the people of the Niger Delta?
Plus, all the oil leakage from the illegal oil bunkering.....would they pay for the clean up of the environment so that Niger Deltans can fish and farm safely?
Don't justify wrongdoing in the name of being anti-parasites.
Those illegal oil bunkerers are stealing from YOU. And I find it strange that you are applauding these thieves, and beating up small kids who steal N50
4 Likes
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by BornStunner1: 6:49pm
ojinuocheibi:
PITY YOURSELF FIRST!!!
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by BornStunner1: 6:50pm
Padua30:
DRINK KEROSINE MIXED WITH ALAGBON!!
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Daniel058(m): 6:51pm
Na wah ooo
Shebi dem dey call am natural resources?
These people are hard working Nigerians who don't want to wait for government to give them the share of what they co-owned!
Without giving any fuc.k, they were being themselves, after all our supposed mouth-piece [polithiefians] are stealing more than that with their pen and Ekwensuric mind.
Honestly speaking, those guys deserve national award/honor coz if all of us Start doing the same thing, no one will ever care if our
[Chai u dey read all these things wey I dey write
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Molake94(m): 6:52pm
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Padua30: 6:57pm
BornStunner1:Guy u wicked ooo why re u prescribing what killed ur papa for me nah why
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by tamsel(m): 6:58pm
This matter end in settlement.
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by BornStunner1: 6:59pm
Padua30:
Nah wetin kill your mama be dat!!
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by name123: 7:00pm
Korean Police Vs American Police Vs Nigerian Police Vs Ghanian Police
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_3DMZQwGFQ
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by Drabeey(m): 7:00pm
are they even Nigerians?
if they are, which part?
im just asking though
anyways...
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by thaoriginator: 7:04pm
Padua30:God bless the dead...
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by GodsOwnFav: 7:04pm
They should allow these young southerners to make mony Jare! WTF?! When these bastard politicians have their own oil bloc? Bleep dem Navy bastards! LET THE YOUTH MAKE GOOD MONEY! DATZ ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) by NotComplaining: 7:04pm
Thise goes look like they have making money for a long time. See how their shirt clean.
This business no be pepper soup joint o
A Must Read!!! Authentic List Of Top Ten Nigerian Armed Robbers In History. / Nigerian York University Students Arrested For Cheque Fraud! / 25 Most Brutal Torture Techniques Ever Devised In History.
Viewing this topic: Vidamia(m), JAHseal, Michaelgates(m), AMONIBIA(m), fammo, amclimax(m), Jibola10(m), lustychima, Luxxycool(m), akinszz, krasican(m), OG2TURN(m), oathman(m), odeh1(m), Orpe7(m), temi05, mrdcai, Rilikoko(m), gowis, OBAGADAFFI and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12