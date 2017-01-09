Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Illegal Oil Bunkering : 3 Arrested And 4 Vessels Impounded By Navy (photos) (5627 Views)

Navy Hands Over Three Suspects, Four Vessels to EFCC.



As part of its collaborative efforts to sanitize the Nigeria waterways and to rid it of illegal oil bunkering, the Nigerian Navy, NNS Pathfinder on Friday January 6, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State handed over three persons suspected to be involved in illegal oil bunkering and four Tug Boats – MV Kessy1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation and possibly prosecution.



The suspects, Damiete Kemuel, Francis Egbedi and Dum Nwineedam and their vessels were intercepted by officials of NNS Pathfinder at Abuloma following intelligence reports.The vessels – MV Kessy 1, MV Thames, MV Lolo14 and MV Lolo 20 were said to have been loaded with an estimated 40MT each of suspected illegally refined AGO.



Operatives of the Commission have swung into action in conjunction with other relevant government agencies for further details.The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.



Why do all the names in this story sound funny 1 Like

Good!

But are you sure, they dont fall into those who are registered oil bunkering?

Arrested for what?

dey didn't have to steal it na

AND ALL SOUTH SOUTH GOONS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BUNKER IT AT WILL!!!



FOOCK THOSE OTHER PARASITE REGIONS WITHOUT OIL!!



YOU KNOW YOURSELF!! IT IS OUR SOUTH SOUTH OIL!!!AND ALL SOUTH SOUTH GOONS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BUNKER IT AT WILL!!!FOOCK THOSE OTHER PARASITE REGIONS WITHOUT OIL!!YOU KNOW YOURSELF!!





The name of their vessel is Lagos?

Members of NCAN will be seriously disappointed

I do wonder at times when crime will be a thing of the past in our society. No fear of God again.

Can't we legalize this business and make revenue from it like America did with marijuana 3 Likes

What did the poster above me say and u below what are u saying

What did the poster above me say and u below what are u saying

ARE YOU OKAY UPSTAIRS?

Oil thieves! It's too early na! Why not wait until diezani bring our $20B??

I pity you sha I pity you sha 1 Like

Bunkering in Nigeria is like eforiro and poundo yam

ARE YOU OKAY UPSTAIRS? No recommend something for me to be okay pls No recommend something for me to be okay pls

Yes, and the money they will earn from illegal oil bunkering.....would they use it to build schools, factories, roads, railways , provide welfare projects, etc for the people of the Niger Delta?



Plus, all the oil leakage from the illegal oil bunkering.....would they pay for the clean up of the environment so that Niger Deltans can fish and farm safely?



Don't justify wrongdoing in the name of being anti-parasites.



Those illegal oil bunkerers are stealing from YOU. And I find it strange that you are applauding these thieves, and beating up small kids who steal N50 Yes, and the money they will earn from illegal oil bunkering.....would they use it to build schools, factories, roads, railways , provide welfare projects, etc for the people of the Niger Delta?Plus, all the oil leakage from the illegal oil bunkering.....would they pay for the clean up of the environment so that Niger Deltans can fish and farm safely?Don't justify wrongdoing in the name of being anti-parasites.Those illegal oil bunkerers are stealing from YOU. And I find it strange that you are applauding these thieves, and beating up small kids who steal N50 4 Likes

I pity you sha

PITY YOURSELF FIRST!!!

No recommend something for me to be okay pls

DRINK KEROSINE MIXED WITH ALAGBON!!





Shebi dem dey call am natural resources?



These people are hard working Nigerians who don't want to wait for government to give them the share of what they co-owned!





Without giving any fuc.k, they were being themselves, after all our supposed mouth-piece [polithiefians] are stealing more than that with their pen and Ekwensuric mind.



Honestly speaking, those guys deserve national award/honor coz if all of us Start doing the same thing, no one will ever care if our











[Chai u dey read all these things wey I dey write Na wah oooShebi dem dey call am natural resources?These people are hard working Nigerians who don't want to wait for government to give them the share of what they co-owned!Without giving any fuc.k, they were being themselves, after all our supposed mouth-piece [polithiefians] are stealing more than that with their pen and Ekwensuric mind.Honestly speaking, those guys deserve national award/honor coz if all of us Start doing the same thing, no one will ever care if our

DRINK KEROSINE MIXED WITH ALAGBON!! Guy u wicked ooo why re u prescribing what killed ur papa for me nah why Guy u wicked ooo why re u prescribing what killed ur papa for me nah why

This matter end in settlement.

Guy u wicked ooo why re u prescribing what killed ur papa for me nah why

Nah wetin kill your mama be dat!!







Guy u wicked ooo why re u prescribing what killed ur papa for me nah why God bless the dead... God bless the dead...

They should allow these young southerners to make mony Jare! WTF?! When these bastard politicians have their own oil bloc? Bleep dem Navy bastards! LET THE YOUTH MAKE GOOD MONEY! DATZ ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like