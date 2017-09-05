Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Receives President Mahamadou Issoufou Of Niger Republic In Daura (Photos) (8512 Views)

President Issoufou's Visit To Buhari Postponed Indefinitely / Buhari Receives President François Hollande In The State House / Buhari Observing Eid Prayer In Daura (Photos)

President Buhari, who received the President of Niger, Alhaji Mahamadou Issoufou, at his country home in Daura, told newsmen that he was "very happy’’ to hear the country was finally out of recession, adding that the real gain should be improved conditions for Nigerians.



Responding to questions from newsmen, the President said, “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’



President Buhari commended all the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, stressing that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate.



He also said, “Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done.’’



In his remarks, the Nigerien President said he was most delighted to see President Buhari in good health, praying that the almighty God would continue to strengthen him.



President Issoufou said he used the opportunity of the visit to discuss some bilateral and regional issues with President Buhari, which included the fight against Boko Haram, the economic challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and other developmental concerns that directly affect the livelihood of the citizens of both countries.



The Nigerien President was accompanied on the visit by a former Prime Minister, Dr.Hamid Algabid, and the President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Niger, Moussa Moumouni Djermakoye.



must they seat on d chair..

A Tale Of Two Clueless Fulani Men...

The Niger President looks more Presidential. Is this Nigerian President?

His Real Blood President Brother.

Niger pres; I heard that you have successfully dismantle and scattered your con3 with confusion?





bubu; who told you? the con3 is already dismantled,scattered and confused it just that I added more





Let their madness remain in the East, they don't dare step into the West or North; they will be flogged and chained like dogs. Keep on doing your job sir. May the Lord bless you and keep you.

Redman36:

must they seat on d chair.. Haha!! Should they now sit on the floor?? Naija enh!

Where Niger dey again?

Bonga fish vs whale





Whale visits Bonga fish

Same fulani men. Hmmmm

Is that the "Sudanese" Buhari?

Walking dead lol

am coming let me get my seat

How many times have they met now? These two are unusually close.

This Sudanese man sef.

continue your good work my presido.

his fellow Muhammadu

Hausa and Fulani Should Face Niger Republic, the North Cannot Stop Biafra



They are subservient and that is y the British use them to steal from Nigeria.



The average Hausa man is an illiterate and a Tribal\Religious biggot.



Even before independence and as far back as 1953 they attacked the Chritian Igbos in Kaduna murdering so many people unprovoked.



There Sadauna could not hide his disdain for the Igbos bordering on Tribal and Religious differences.



Today they have several army(BOKO HARAM AND FULANI HERDSMEN) going round Nigeria murdering just about every other tribe and people of a different faith to Islam.



Before that we had Usman Dan Fodio masacreing and enslaving entire communities in the name of Islam.



How come no Hausa man is ever Emir or Sultan, obviously for tribal reasons, since the Hausa are now muslims.



Let us call a spade a spade, Nigeria cannot survive and will not survive the present call for disintergation.



War will not help either as the UN will have boots on the ground and borders will be drawn faster than Buhari can say go.



Finally, I will leave you with Picture of Michelle Obama in Botswana.



Nigeria say they are great and the father of Africa, yet, the first black American President could not recognise them.



Obama could not bring his Family to Nigeria but Michelle Obama could take her children without Obama to Botswana.



People tell yourself the truth, Nigeria is not a country worth saving, let it disintegrate, we will all be better off.



Nigeria is a disgrace and i am ashamed of the country.

Is the president still in holiday?



Why receiving president of a country in his private house? 1 Like

Aso rock has been moved to Daura FYI. 1 Like





Even though time have passed, they have not changed and will not change.



The Nigeria experiment is a complete fail, it is time we tell ourselves the truth and move on.



The Hausa/Fulani are very backward minded people.



Nigeria can never work, if a country cannot sit down to restructure, wat hope do u think that country have for reform?



When u cannot reform, how do u progress? Let us stop dreaming and face the reality that is facing us.



The North never wanted Nigeria, dey just want the oil for their elites.



Hausa and Fulani Should Face Niger Republic, the North Cannot Stop Biafra









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WSosECbcmM







Wat is the difference between these two men?Even though time have passed, they have not changed and will not change.The Nigeria experiment is a complete fail, it is time we tell ourselves the truth and move on.The Hausa/Fulani are very backward minded people.Nigeria can never work, if a country cannot sit down to restructure, wat hope do u think that country have for reform?When u cannot reform, how do u progress? Let us stop dreaming and face the reality that is facing us.The North never wanted Nigeria, dey just want the oil for their elites.Hausa and Fulani Should Face Niger Republic, the North Cannot Stop Biafra

They are with there concubines

hammerT:

Hausa and Fulani Should Face Niger Republic, the North Cannot Stop Biafra



They are subservient and that is y the British use them to steal from Nigeria.



The average Hausa man is an illiterate and a Tribal\Religious biggot.



Even before independence and as far back as 1953 they attacked the Chritian Igbos in Kaduna murdering so many people unprovoked.



There Sadauna could not hide his disdain for the Igbos bordering on Tribal and Religious differences.



Today they have several army(BOKO HARAM AND FULANI HERDSMEN) going round Nigeria murdering just about every other tribe and people of a different faith to Islam.



Before that we had Usman Dan Fodio masacreing and enslaving entire communities in the name of Islam.



How come no Hausa man is ever Emir or Sultan, obviously for tribal reasons, since the Hausa are now muslims.



Let us call a spade a spade, Nigeria cannot survive and will not survive the present call for disintergation.



War will not help either as the UN will have boots on the ground and borders will be drawn faster than Buhari can say go.



Finally, I will leave you with Picture of Michelle Obama in Botswana.



Nigeria say they are great and the father of Africa, yet, the first black American President could not recognise them.



Obama could not bring his Family to Nigeria but Michelle Obama could take her children without Obama to Botswana.



People tell yourself the truth, Nigeria is not a country worth saving, let it disintegrate, we will all be better off.



Nigeria is a disgrace and i am ashamed of the country.

what joy do people derive from making tribal hate speeches ?

not like it has resolve alot of issues just got one questionwhat joy do people derive from making tribal hate speeches ?not like it has resolve alot of issues

Ericaikince:

Walking dead lol