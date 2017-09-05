₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by DouglasH92(m): 6:18pm
I've noticed that a lot of Nigerian men, especially on social media always make excuses for their financial inadequacies. Instead of them to keep quiet and focus on becoming financially well off, they will reveal their financial insecurities by demonizing and lambasting any woman who says she would rather date a guy who has money. Most times you will see them making comments like "Women are hoes" Women are gold diggers." "Women should focus on love and not on the financial state of the man"
You will even see them saying that women should try to manage with a man who is earning low and should stop aiming too high in terms of the financial capacities of the man they want because money isn't all that matters.

I have also noticed that these kind of men are usually lazy. Most of their time is spent on social media arguing, insulting women and complaining about how women love money so much. And these men are usually frustrated, broke and low achievers. It's not surprising that they are in the financial state they are in. Real men who have money don't complain like they do. They know how the world works and they work hard to be financially successful and they let their financial success speak for them and attract whatever kind of women they want. They don't spend all day on social media casting aspersions on women who prefer a certain kind of lifestyle and men who understand and can provide such lifestyle.

Seriously, if you are such a man I feel really sorry for you. No amount of whining and complaining will change your condition. Leave social media and go and hustle. If you have money you won't have time to worry about what women want.

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by TGoddess(f): 6:21pm
A woman who desires a rich husband shouldn't be poor and lazy herself.

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by thesicilian: 6:23pm
Sounds harsh. Sounds true.
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by DouglasH92(m): 6:26pm
cc lalasticlala dominique
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by Lalas247(f): 6:27pm
Over to the Lads grin
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by VargasVee(m): 6:28pm
1. I know you're a female hiding under a male moniker cause your comments are always about attacking men. Work on your self esteem.

2. How about when men say they cannot be in a relationship without sex? You lot still go ahead and cry an ocean about it.

3. The world can never be Utopia, not possible. There's always gonna be the rich and the poor. You do know that some people work harder yet still end up less affluent than others?

4. As a lady, are you any less human? Why not work towards your goal of being independent then having a man to it comes as a perk?

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by SillyeRabbit: 6:29pm
Don't take what you read on social media too serious.

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineR: 6:34pm
Lalas247:
Over to the Lads grin

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by RuthDaniels(f): 6:34pm
Preach bro Preach!! Lol


I won't catch grenades for you though, because I see some pouring on you soon. cheesy

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by Lalas247(f): 6:36pm
[quote author=sunshineR post=60165232][/quote]
Ans op jare no divert grin
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineR: 6:37pm
...

SunshineG
Lefulefu
dacovajnr

make una come o.............i see an all night battle happening here today cheesy cheesy

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineG(m): 6:37pm
Bro millionaire grin
Anything for the boys cheesy

I can see you really hate broke guys like my self sad

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineG(m): 6:38pm
sunshineR:
...

SunshineG
Lefulefu
dacovajnr

make una come o.............i see an all night battle happening here today cheesy cheesy
cheesy bro set cameras now
Alert your zap tv crew
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineG(m): 6:40pm
Lalas247:

And op jare no divert grin
I see you really hate broke guys like me cheesy
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineR: 6:41pm
Lalas247:

And op jare no divert grin

heheheh
the main battle never start............dem anti-asslickers and broke guys never come

if them come the main shiiiii go start
meanwhile make i first dey admire one of God's most beautiful creation kiss kiss

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sekxyqueen(f): 6:41pm
most of them spend time online discussing about boobs and butt..lazy folks

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineG(m): 6:42pm
TGoddess:
A woman who desires a rich husband shouldn't be poor and lazy herself.
1 million likes for you

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineR: 6:44pm
sekxyqueen:
most of them spend time online discussing about boobs and butt..lazy folks

but i do discuss boobz and butt na but i'm not that lazy (even if i lazy small) and i've got a job embarassed embarassed embarassed
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineG(m): 6:47pm
sekxyqueen:
most of them spend time online discussing about boobs and butt..lazy folks
embarassed embarassed
You taking about me in coded way right
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by wizzyrich(m): 6:47pm
Was it the Nigerian men that made themselves financially inadequate or the country we find ourselves? Besides is anything wrong if a woman is financially buoyant and spend it on men?
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sekxyqueen(f): 6:47pm
sunshineR:


but i do discuss boobz and butt na but i'm not that lazy (even if i lazy small) and i've got a job embarassed embarassed embarassed
lol..I'm talking about the broke ones that spend time online to discuss butts and boobs instead of investing the time they use to say trash to search for jobs or make better provisions for themselves.

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineR: 6:48pm
TGoddess:
A woman who desires a rich husband shouldn't be poor and lazy herself.

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by Lalas247(f): 6:49pm
sunshineG:
I see you really hate broke guys like me cheesy
Wetin consign me with una wallet
Na my own wallet I dey mind o grin

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sekxyqueen(f): 6:50pm
sunshineG:
embarassed embarassed
You taking about me in coded way right
lol..nope, ,the broke ones that can't source for a better living but would rather dwell on fantasies
sekxyqueen:

lol..I'm talking about the broke ones that spend time online to discuss butts and boobs instead of investing the time they use to say trash to search for jobs or make better provisions for themselves.
sunshineG:
embarassed embarassed
You taking about me in coded way right
lol..
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by ImmaculateQueen(f): 6:50pm
Op... They are coming for your head grin grin
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineR: 6:51pm
sunshineG:
cheesy bro set cameras now
Alert your zap tv crew

heheh
boss no e news o

i wan enjoy the soon-to-be-started e-fight from begining to the end cheesy cheesy
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by DouglasH92(m): 6:51pm
wizzyrich:
Was it the Nigerian men that made themselves financially inadequate or the country we find ourselves? Besides is anything wrong if a woman is financially buoyant and spend it on men?

You belong to the category of men I'm referring to.

Stop blaming the government. Stop complaining about women. Go and hustle. Stop whining.

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by TGoddess(f): 6:53pm
sunshineG:
1 million likes for you
Eyan mi.smiley

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineR: 6:54pm
VargasVee:
1. I know you're a female hiding under a male moniker cause your comments are always about attacking men. Work on your self esteem.

2. How about when men say they cannot be in a relationship without sex? You lot still go ahead and cry an ocean about it.

3. The world can never be Utopia, not possible. There's always gonna be the rich and the poor. You do know that some people work harder yet still end up less affluent than others?

4. As a lady, are you any less human? Why not work towards your goal of being independent then having a man to it comes as a perk?


it can never be better said

thumbs up man cool

Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by sunshineG(m): 6:54pm
Lalas247:

Wetin consign me with una wallet
Na my own wallet I dey mind o grin
grin kk mind it well
I can tell it is big for you to want to mind it
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by mofeoluwadassah: 6:54pm
just here to read lies
Re: Nigerian Men Should Stop Making Excuses For Their Financial Inadequacies. by lefulefu(m): 6:55pm
sunshineR:
...

SunshineG
Lefulefu
dacovajnr

make una come o.............i see an all night battle happening here today cheesy cheesy
e be like E money don also dash op 50k thats why he now feels like a millioniare and he also now feels its his right to bash broke guys.

