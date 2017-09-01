Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi (2621 Views)

New Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Edgar Imohimi, Releases His Phone Number / NPS Confirms Jailbreak, Says Charles Okah Is Safe And Secure / Akwa Ibom Is Safe For Investors – Gov. Emmanuel (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Imohimi said this when he paid the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, a visit at the government hiuse in Ikeja



“I told my officers and men that my passion for this assignment means that if I have to dine with the devil with a long spoon to ensure that Lagosians live in peace and happiness, I will do so.”



According to Imohimi, his dream is to make Lagos state the safest city to live and do business in Africa.



“I intend to partner with everybody to ensure that Lagos is secured. Lagos is a cosmopolitan city, the issue of security is dynamic and of course, policing must also be dynamic, tomorrow (Wednesday), I would be rolling out my policing plan to achieve this. I want to thank the Lagos State Government for all the support they have been giving to the police. Without support both in terms of equipment, in terms of advocacy, there is no way the police would have been able to achieve what they have achieved within the short span of this administration of the incumbent governor. I appeal to his Excellency that that cooperation should continue. I want to assure His Excellency that during my own watch, he will have no cause for complaint or concern. We would serve the people of Lagos with all our heart and with all our might” he said.



The police boss advised criminals and hoodlums to steer clear off the state as it would no longer be conducive for them.



“I also use this opportunity to tell my colleagues here and I hope they would pass the information to their subordinates, issues of human right abuses, corruption, indiscipline generally, it would no longer be a slap on the wrist, the full weight of the law and police regulations would be meted out on anybody found wanting during my watch,” he warned.



http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/ill-dine-with-devil-to-ensure-lagos-is.html



lalasticlala New Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi says he is ready to dine with the devil with a long spoon to ensure that Lagosians live in peace and happiness.Imohimi said this when he paid the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, a visit at the government hiuse in Ikeja“I told my officers and men that my passion for this assignment means that if I have to dine with the devil with a long spoon to ensure that Lagosians live in peace and happiness, I will do so.”According to Imohimi, his dream is to make Lagos state the safest city to live and do business in Africa.“I intend to partner with everybody to ensure that Lagos is secured. Lagos is a cosmopolitan city, the issue of security is dynamic and of course, policing must also be dynamic, tomorrow (Wednesday), I would be rolling out my policing plan to achieve this. I want to thank the Lagos State Government for all the support they have been giving to the police. Without support both in terms of equipment, in terms of advocacy, there is no way the police would have been able to achieve what they have achieved within the short span of this administration of the incumbent governor. I appeal to his Excellency that that cooperation should continue. I want to assure His Excellency that during my own watch, he will have no cause for complaint or concern. We would serve the people of Lagos with all our heart and with all our might” he said.The police boss advised criminals and hoodlums to steer clear off the state as it would no longer be conducive for them.“I also use this opportunity to tell my colleagues here and I hope they would pass the information to their subordinates, issues of human right abuses, corruption, indiscipline generally, it would no longer be a slap on the wrist, the full weight of the law and police regulations would be meted out on anybody found wanting during my watch,” he warned.lalasticlala

you won't be the first....... policemen and devil work together, why else would they kill 4 Likes

We will take you on your words officer Imohimi

the biafra in lagos are the devil take note 1 Like

You were part of it, its not new. So





Lol... when your ogas be devils before, this one dey advertise himself Lol... when your ogas be devils before, this one dey advertise himself 4 Likes

Lies. How can a devil incarnate dine with the devil? 2 Likes

Notice - me

Baba don dey use scope talk say he go cooperate with criminals as long as they cooperate with him and the ministry will continue to move....... 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't go and be doing bad things

We need action not voice

Never mind the dare devil robbers you shall dine with

Na wa oo, when you sha get power your propensity to say rubbish increases exponentially...ask Fashola if you are in doubt 1 Like

Nawao

Well you are already doing that?

No be South West help Buhari come to power?

Buhari no be devil adjutant? 1 Like

Obooi i wan relocate from lagos

We already understand sir 4 Likes 2 Shares

ok

Nor be only dine na dinner

they have stopped selling long spoons to idiots

Common sense ain't 'common'.

Just like that

You will eat with the devil to make sure money is in pocket.

Stories. Work and make Lagos crime free and quit the talk sir. Lets see you work the talk. Your work should speak for you not all these insecurities around Lagos. Enough is enough.

We know say you dey cult already

go n wrk first bfo sayin tins dat cant hapen

If you dine with the devil, then Lagos might no know peace. Instead, fight the devil and his demons.

Initial gragra

9jvirgin:

Lies. How can a devil incarnate dine with the devil?

TALK TALK TALK



since may 29, 2015, this is how everything is been said but none had an action to substantiate them(talks)





that is even not surprising when we have the oga on the top who talks more than he can do!





can't we even leave talks and take action?

make them sidon joor

=technically spoken= TALK TALK TALKsince may 29, 2015, this is how everything is been said but none had an action to substantiate them(talks)that is even not surprising when we have the oga on the top who talks more than he can do!can't we even leave talks and take action?make them sidon joor=technically spoken=

Hmmmmmmmm I hope you carry plate and spoon come to do the dinning