|'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by iamjayboss(m): 6:55pm
New Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi says he is ready to dine with the devil with a long spoon to ensure that Lagosians live in peace and happiness.
Imohimi said this when he paid the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, a visit at the government hiuse in Ikeja
“I told my officers and men that my passion for this assignment means that if I have to dine with the devil with a long spoon to ensure that Lagosians live in peace and happiness, I will do so.”
According to Imohimi, his dream is to make Lagos state the safest city to live and do business in Africa.
“I intend to partner with everybody to ensure that Lagos is secured. Lagos is a cosmopolitan city, the issue of security is dynamic and of course, policing must also be dynamic, tomorrow (Wednesday), I would be rolling out my policing plan to achieve this. I want to thank the Lagos State Government for all the support they have been giving to the police. Without support both in terms of equipment, in terms of advocacy, there is no way the police would have been able to achieve what they have achieved within the short span of this administration of the incumbent governor. I appeal to his Excellency that that cooperation should continue. I want to assure His Excellency that during my own watch, he will have no cause for complaint or concern. We would serve the people of Lagos with all our heart and with all our might” he said.
The police boss advised criminals and hoodlums to steer clear off the state as it would no longer be conducive for them.
“I also use this opportunity to tell my colleagues here and I hope they would pass the information to their subordinates, issues of human right abuses, corruption, indiscipline generally, it would no longer be a slap on the wrist, the full weight of the law and police regulations would be meted out on anybody found wanting during my watch,” he warned.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/ill-dine-with-devil-to-ensure-lagos-is.html
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by vault(m): 7:05pm
you won't be the first....... policemen and devil work together, why else would they kill
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by gratefulheart(m): 7:07pm
We will take you on your words officer Imohimi
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Elmojiid(m): 7:28pm
the biafra in lagos are the devil take note
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by thinkdip(m): 7:29pm
You were part of it, its not new. So
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Yusfunoble(m): 7:33pm
Lol... when your ogas be devils before, this one dey advertise himself
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by 9jvirgin(m): 8:28pm
Lies. How can a devil incarnate dine with the devil?
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by IgedeBushBoy(m): 8:28pm
Notice - me
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by soberdrunk(m): 8:28pm
Baba don dey use scope talk say he go cooperate with criminals as long as they cooperate with him and the ministry will continue to move.......
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Zebudier: 8:28pm
Don't go and be doing bad things
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by cr7rooney10(m): 8:29pm
We need action not voice
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by pautex: 8:29pm
Never mind the dare devil robbers you shall dine with
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Carrottop(m): 8:29pm
Na wa oo, when you sha get power your propensity to say rubbish increases exponentially...ask Fashola if you are in doubt
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Partnerbiz3: 8:30pm
Nawao
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by chuose2: 8:31pm
Well you are already doing that?
No be South West help Buhari come to power?
Buhari no be devil adjutant?
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by SeniorZato(m): 8:31pm
Obooi i wan relocate from lagos
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by TINALETC3(f): 8:32pm
We already understand sir
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by 40kobo77part2: 8:32pm
ok
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by michael142(m): 8:32pm
Nor be only dine na dinner
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by IPOBrep: 8:32pm
they have stopped selling long spoons to idiots
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Ekakamba: 8:32pm
Common sense ain't 'common'.
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by momodub: 8:32pm
Just like that
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by opius: 8:33pm
You will eat with the devil to make sure money is in pocket.
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by greatman247(m): 8:33pm
Stories. Work and make Lagos crime free and quit the talk sir. Lets see you work the talk. Your work should speak for you not all these insecurities around Lagos. Enough is enough.
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by bayelsaowei: 8:34pm
We know say you dey cult already
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by achivs(m): 8:35pm
go n wrk first bfo sayin tins dat cant hapen
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Odianose13(m): 8:35pm
If you dine with the devil, then Lagos might no know peace. Instead, fight the devil and his demons.
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by imstrong1: 8:35pm
Initial gragra
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by Thobiy(m): 8:37pm
9jvirgin:
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by chichijas(m): 8:38pm
TALK TALK TALK
since may 29, 2015, this is how everything is been said but none had an action to substantiate them(talks)
that is even not surprising when we have the oga on the top who talks more than he can do!
can't we even leave talks and take action?
make them sidon joor
=technically spoken=
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by enemyofprogress: 8:39pm
Hmmmmmmmm I hope you carry plate and spoon come to do the dinning
|Re: 'i’ll Dine With The Devil To Ensure Lagos Is Safe' - Edgal Imohimi by zoedew: 8:39pm
iamjayboss:
This man hit just hit the ground with the left foot forward! Negotiate with and payoff criminals to stay out of Lagos! He was really desperate to be Lagos CP!! We'll see what becomes of your dinner date with the devil!
