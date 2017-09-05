₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Beress(m): 7:13pm
I just heard it on NTA network news now that the weekly federal executive council meeting will not hold tomorrow.
The information which was made available by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed states that the reason for this development is because of the the Sallah holidays which made them not to be prepared for the meeting.
I'm kind of disturbed with this development and I have some reservations.
What does it take for them to prepare for this meeting?
What the hell is Buhari still doing in Daura even after traveling two days before the public holidays announced?
Lalasticlala you may have an answer to these questions or better still, the following may want to help out
Lalasticlala it is now official
The weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting will not hold tomorrow, Wednesday, and official has said.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/242459-tomorrows-fec-meeting-cancelled-lai-mohammed.html
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by vault(m): 7:15pm
we are so f**cked
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Booby88(m): 7:16pm
Buhari and all his executives are grossly incompetent!
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Beress(m): 7:19pm
vault:
Honestly the way Buhari and his cohorts are f**cking us, if u f**ck any olosho like that u must pay extra after the f**ck
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Oluwabusobomi(f): 7:21pm
It will never be well with Buhari and all those who brought him in
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Booby88(m): 7:24pm
Beress:Guy u bad gan ni o
You must be a serial olosho f**cker
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by LIFEisSIMPLE: 7:27pm
Good to know. Their meeting is of no use to the people
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Youngadvocate: 7:27pm
This is what we keep seeing, EXCUSES THAT DRIVE THE SANE DAMN CRAZY!!
Imagine the sort of reason Lai Mohammed gave for the cancellation "President Muhammadu Buhari, because the Eid-el-KABIR holiday deprived the ministers adequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting."
One wonders if these people actually reason out the nonsense they vomit.
Does it mean that while they holidayed they forgot they were Ministers and that work would start Today? Were they to be in Private sector as Directors and a meeting of the Board of Directors was called, would they give this provocative silly excuse?
What problem have we brought on ourselves? What sort of directionless and seemingly intellectually defective set of folks do we have as leaders in this administration?
Well, I know they have the very gullible Nigerians who are yet to have the specs fall off their blinded eyes still giving them support.
May God just save this country
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by PeterObi2019(m): 7:33pm
This simply shows that Buhari and APC have nothing to offer.
The federal executive council meeting has no meaning to them since nothing meaningful will be done... Just usual rhetorics
ASUU has been on strike, Resident Doctors just joined, yet know meaningful action taken so fat, rather they are busy campaigning for second term!
Buhari and all APC members and supporters will never know joy in their entire life!
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by eyeview: 7:33pm
Please who and who voted for this rubbish
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Terkimbi01: 7:34pm
Since we voted for CHANGE, Everything has changed.
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Terkimbi01: 7:34pm
Since we voted for CHANGE, Everything has changed.
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by ydass(m): 7:35pm
Vegetable don dry...lol.. integrity man no won comot for power until he die. Anybody that thinks the north have any positive plan for this country is deceiving himself
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by odduduwa: 7:36pm
Beress:buhari is dead
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Beress(m): 7:36pm
gberra:
Not surprised, zombies will never disappoint
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by PeterObi2019(m): 7:38pm
Lalasticlala pls take this to front page
Nigerians need to know what is going on
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by bedspread: 7:40pm
I can't Believe dis??
This must be a Joke
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Oluwabusobomi(f): 7:45pm
gberra:
Get a life boy
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Omeokachie: 7:48pm
You employed a staff to a job and he turns around to tell you that he went clubbing over the weekend and as such will not be reporting to duty!
Shey una don see una life so?
Some will still applaud this mediocrity.
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Booby88(m): 7:49pm
eyeview:Zombies did!
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by fyneguy: 8:00pm
Prior to every FEC meeting, the SGF secratariat sends agenda details to all members atleast 2 days before the meeting. Since Monday was Sallah, there's no way the details could get to members 2 days before the meeting.
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Arysexy(m): 8:01pm
The gworo chewing skeletal system does not know sallah holiday is over? Is he telling me a civil servant that missed work today won't get query?
The bigot presidiot has shifted FEC two times now since his skeleton returned, they are just postponing d evil day. The non living thing can't withstand d stress of chairing FEC without collapsing.
You must rule ooo!
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by guterMann: 8:03pm
I wanted to say I am disappointed in APC till I realize that Nigerians deserve the type of leaders they have.
Watch some zombies avoid this thread or applaud this news.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by SalamRushdie: 8:03pm
Buhari is a certified truant
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Beress(m): 8:04pm
fyneguy:
Stop justifying stupidity
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by toocoded: 8:07pm
His doppelganger is still doing Sallah in Daura
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Booby88(m): 8:10pm
SalamRushdie:
Honestly, right from his secondary school days... Reason why he never had certificate
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by TheFreeOne: 8:14pm
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/242459-tomorrows-fec-meeting-cancelled-lai-mohammed.html
Sai baba is still 'chopping' salah meat.
Sarrki and zombies gang hope you've 'gotten' your share too.
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 8:19pm
And fanatic zombies will wish to tell us that Buhari's government is the best thing to have ever happened to Nigeria.
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by TheFreeOne: 8:27pm
fyneguy:
This is a very stupid comment. May sense fall on you.
|Re: Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed by timecapsule: 8:35pm
You people can run but you can't hide.
Why are you people a leader of backwards?
APC! your tenure have gone half, and what have you achieve ?
