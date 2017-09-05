Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Federal Executive Council Meeting Will Not Hold Tomorrow - Lai Mohammed (8919 Views)

The information which was made available by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed states that the reason for this development is because of the the Sallah holidays which made them not to be prepared for the meeting.



I'm kind of disturbed with this development and I have some reservations.



What does it take for them to prepare for this meeting?



What the hell is Buhari still doing in Daura even after traveling two days before the public holidays announced?



Lalasticlala you may have an answer to these questions or better still, the following may want to help out



Lalasticlala it is now official





The weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting will not hold tomorrow, Wednesday, and official has said.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the meeting will not hold because the Eid-el-Kabir holiday deprived the ministers adequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.



In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.



Last week when the meeting held, the federal Government approved the Mambilla hydro project that will be handled by a consortium of Chinese companies at a cost of $5.79 billion.



Last week’s meeting was the first to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari since April.

Although the president was away in London for over 100 days for medical treatment, he did not attend about four meetings before he travelled including one cancelled. Varying reasons were given for his absence.



we are so f**cked 67 Likes 6 Shares

Buhari and all his executives are grossly incompetent! 69 Likes 8 Shares

Honestly the way Buhari and his cohorts are f**cking us, if u f**ck any olosho like that u must pay extra after the f**ck Honestly the way Buhari and his cohorts are f**cking us, if u f**ck any olosho like that u must pay extra after the f**ck 97 Likes 11 Shares

It will never be well with Buhari and all those who brought him in 54 Likes 7 Shares

You must be a serial olosho f**cker Guy u bad gan ni oYou must be a serial olosho f**cker 48 Likes 6 Shares

Good to know. Their meeting is of no use to the people 17 Likes 1 Share

This is what we keep seeing, EXCUSES THAT DRIVE THE SANE DAMN CRAZY!!



Imagine the sort of reason Lai Mohammed gave for the cancellation "President Muhammadu Buhari, because the Eid-el-KABIR holiday deprived the ministers adequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting."



One wonders if these people actually reason out the nonsense they vomit.



Does it mean that while they holidayed they forgot they were Ministers and that work would start Today? Were they to be in Private sector as Directors and a meeting of the Board of Directors was called, would they give this provocative silly excuse?



What problem have we brought on ourselves? What sort of directionless and seemingly intellectually defective set of folks do we have as leaders in this administration?



Well, I know they have the very gullible Nigerians who are yet to have the specs fall off their blinded eyes still giving them support.



May God just save this country 67 Likes 4 Shares

This simply shows that Buhari and APC have nothing to offer.



The federal executive council meeting has no meaning to them since nothing meaningful will be done... Just usual rhetorics



ASUU has been on strike, Resident Doctors just joined, yet know meaningful action taken so fat, rather they are busy campaigning for second term!



Buhari and all APC members and supporters will never know joy in their entire life! 53 Likes 2 Shares

Please who and who voted for this rubbish 28 Likes 1 Share

Since we voted for CHANGE, Everything has changed. 15 Likes

Since we voted for CHANGE, Everything has changed. 8 Likes

Vegetable don dry...lol.. integrity man no won comot for power until he die. Anybody that thinks the north have any positive plan for this country is deceiving himself 30 Likes 2 Shares

Bro you may now remain stupid...

Not surprised, zombies will never disappoint Not surprised, zombies will never disappoint 30 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala pls take this to front page





Nigerians need to know what is going on 15 Likes 1 Share

I can't Believe dis??

This must be a Joke 19 Likes 2 Shares

You employed a staff to a job and he turns around to tell you that he went clubbing over the weekend and as such will not be reporting to duty!





Shey una don see una life so?

Some will still applaud this mediocrity. 47 Likes 7 Shares

Prior to every FEC meeting, the SGF secratariat sends agenda details to all members atleast 2 days before the meeting. Since Monday was Sallah, there's no way the details could get to members 2 days before the meeting. 1 Like 1 Share

The gworo chewing skeletal system does not know sallah holiday is over? Is he telling me a civil servant that missed work today won't get query?



The bigot presidiot has shifted FEC two times now since his skeleton returned, they are just postponing d evil day. The non living thing can't withstand d stress of chairing FEC without collapsing.



You must rule ooo! 21 Likes 2 Shares

I wanted to say I am disappointed in APC till I realize that Nigerians deserve the type of leaders they have.



Watch some zombies avoid this thread or applaud this news.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 25 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari is a certified truant 14 Likes 2 Shares

His doppelganger is still doing Sallah in Daura 11 Likes

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/242459-tomorrows-fec-meeting-cancelled-lai-mohammed.html



Sai baba is still 'chopping' salah meat.



Sarrki and zombies gang hope you've 'gotten' your share too. Sai baba is still 'chopping' salah meat.Sarrki and zombies gang hope you've 'gotten' your share too. 10 Likes

And fanatic zombies will wish to tell us that Buhari's government is the best thing to have ever happened to Nigeria. 11 Likes 2 Shares

