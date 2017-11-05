Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sectional Appointment: Buhari's Attempt To Deceive Nigerians (5575 Views)

By TonyeBarcanista





On November 4, 2017 the Presidency released names of 157 (wrongly calculated 159) political appointees appointed by the President with aim of dispelling a previous report that 80% appointees are from the Northern part of the country.



After going through the list I realise that the aim of Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser (media) that released the list was not to inform but to deceive and manipulate the minds of many Nigerians into believing that the government is non sectional. This writeup is meant to bring to fore the hidden fact about the sectionalism of President Muhammadu Buhari led government.



QUALITY VS QUANTITY:

Every exposed mind know that the President of the United States of America, President of Russia Federation, Chancellor of Germany, Prime Minister of Britain, President of France and even Prime Minister of Canada are never considered as equivalent or equal to a President of any African country (Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa etc), South and Central America countries or Eastern European countries, though they are all Presidents/Head of Governments of sovereign countries. In fact, this classification is evident in the 15 member United Nations Security Council UNSC, where 5 Permanent members (United States of America, Russia, China, France and United Kingdom) have the final say in ANY resolution that affects the body over the other 10 members (temporary). The UNSC is the most powerful organ of the United Nations.



Similarly, in Nigeria's public service, not all ministries, departments and agencies are considered 'equal' or equivalent. The ministers of Defence, Interior, Works/Power/Housing, Justice/AGF and Petroleum resources are not in the same class with ministers of Trade/Investment, Science/Technology, Sport/Youth development, Tourism and Women Affairs, though all are 'ministers' in the cabinet. This is same way the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) cannot be said to be in same class with someone in charge of Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Board.





What is traditional in Nigeria is that QUALITY is factored when fairness in appointment is analysed over QUANTITY (just like in anywhere else).



In fact, I remember in February 2010 when the newly appointed acting President Goodluck Jonathan tookover, he "demoted" the then Attorney General/Minister of Justice Michael Aaondooka to Minister of Special duties, and "upgraded" Mrs Alison Diezani Madueke from Transport minister to Petroleum Minister. Only the insincere minds will disagree with me on this.





FACT ON BUHARI'S SECTIONAL APPOINTMENTS

When some of us accuse the President of being sectional in his appointment, we are simply saying the President only appoint his kinsmen in KEY/INFLUENTIAL/QUALITY positions to dominate key sectors without recourse to the Federal Character Commission. In fact, even the Federal Character Commission has no federal character- else how would a President from the Northwest appoint Alhaji Shettima Abba and Mohammed Tukur from Northeast as Chairman and Secretary of FCC respectively?



A look at the Presidency shows clear act of ethnic/regional supremacism of the President. Apart from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is from the Southwest and was elected alongside Buhari, the other TWO top positions are occupied by the Northeast. I mean the influential office of Chief of Staff that is occupied by Abba Kyari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation occupied by Mustapha Boss, both of the Northeast.



In the Defence/Military sector, the only positions given the south are the ceremonial Chief of Defence Staff (Abayomi Olonisakin from the Southwest) and Chief of Naval Staff (SouthSouth). The others were given to the North.



Buhari appointed General Babagana Monguno from the Northeast as National Security Adviser (NSA), Tukur Buratai from Northeast as Chief of Army Staff and Sadiq Abubakar from the same Northeast as Chief of Air Staff. This is in addition to himself from Northwest as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dan Ali from the Northwest (Kano) as minister of Defence, Monday Morgan from Northcentral as Chief Defence Intelligence and Brigadier-General Musa Yusuf as Commander Brigade of Guard. In fact, he left NOTHING for the Southeast. If this isn't lopsided then someone need to enrol for English class.



In the internal security, the President was more brutal in his lopsidedness than he was in the Defence.



The Interior Minister, who's the boss of all is Dr. Abdulrahman Dambazzau from Northwest, the Inspector General of Police is Ibrahim Idris from Niger state (North central), the Comptroller-General of Prison is Ahmed Jafaru from Kebbi (Northwest), Immigration is Mohammed Babadende from Jigawa (Northwest) and Abdullahi Muhammadu from North central heads Civil Defence. No paramilitary agency under the Interior is headed by a non-northerner.



Despite the above, Buhari still appointed Northerners as EFCC Boss (Ibrahim Magu from Northeast), DSS Boss (Lawal Daura from Katsina Northwest) and Custom Boss (Hameed Ali from Northwest).



Furthermore, Buhari craftily ensured that the Petroleum sector, which is Nigeria main revenue sector is in the grip of the North. This he did by appointing himself from the Northwest as Honourable Minister and Maikanti Baru from Northeast as GMD. He trickishly gave Dr Ibe Kachukwu from SouthSouth the position of minister of state, an office everyone know is synonymous to minister without portfolio.



Even within the NNPC there are 7 Chief operating Officers, and of the 7, Northwest occupies 3, northcentral 1, while the southwest,southeast and SouthSouth have 1 each. Despite this, he still appointed Bello Gusau from North central as Executive Secretary PTDF, Isiaka Abdulrasak from North central as Chief Financial officer of NNPC and Modicai Ladan from same North central as Director, Department for Petroleum Resources. I dare not forget that the Head of Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) is Abdukkadir Umar.



In FAAN, Baba Appointed Saleh Danjuma from Northeast Managing director/CEO and still appointed 3 Executive Directors from Northwest alone while the Southwest, Southeast and SouthSouth have 1 ED each.



I am certain that readers will be bored if I am to write extensively on the lopsidedness in appointment in all KEY sectors of the country.



I find it absurd that Femi Adesina will lump every appointees into one as if they are of same worth, influence, value and weight. If not to deceive how would Mr Femi lump the appointment of National Security Adviser, SGF, Chief of Staff, COAS with Registrar CAC, Senior Special Assistant (Diaspora), Senior Special Assistant (National Assembly), SA Economy, MD BOA into one category?



I am ending this piece by calling on the president to take a cue from the late Umaru Musa Yar'adua, his kinsman from the same Katsina state who never allowed tribal and religious affiliation overshadow his sense of judgement. If he feels too big to learn from Yar'adua, then he should learn from the late nationalist Aminu Kano.









May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria



Inioribo Tamunotonye

National Coordinator,

National Coordinator,

Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League (PDPNYL)

IMPORTANT



Bashers please ceasefire on this thread... Let's discuss like intellectuals (ie if you possess the capacity)

What Improvements Have These Appointments Made To The Lives Of The People, Aside The Usual Lining of The Pockets Of The Beneficiaries?



Okay, Jonathan Was A "Fair" President, He Appointed Igbos To The "First Class" Posts, Secretary To The FG etc But Did The Appointment Construct The 2nd Niger Bridge? Did Anyim Cause the construction of Enugu-Portharcourt Express?



Jonathan Was The President For 6 Years, Did He Construct East West Road?



Northerners Have Ruled For Almost 24 Years, Did it end poverty in the North?



You guys should come off this petty fight for all these foolish and selfish politicians...they are fighting for their pockets while using you as pawns.. 68 Likes 14 Shares

what do i know about this topic?



make i just read the comments alone.

ok





Especially that of Gej



GEJ Appointments in the past 5+yrs the north never cried out because it is not in their nature.

The list amongst others goes thus:

1. NIMET – Dr. Anthony Anuforom

2. NNPC – Eng. Andrew Yakubu

3. NIMASA – Patrick Apobolokemi

4. PENCOM – Mrs. Chinelo Anohu Amazu

5. FERMA – Engr. Chukwu Amuchi

6. DPR – Mr. George Osahon

7. Bank Of Industry – Ms. Evelyn Oputu

8. Nigerian Content Dev. Agency – Mr. Ernest Nwanpa

9. Consumer Protection Agency – Mrs Dupe Atoki

10. NCC – Engr. Eugene Juwa

11. NAMA – Engr. Nnamdi Udoh

12. NCAA – Engr. Akikuotu

13. FAAN – Mr. George Uriesi

14. NCAT – Capt. Chinere Kalu

15. SEC – Ms. Aruma Otteh

16. Sovereign Wealth Fund – Uche Orji

17. NAFDAC – Dr Paul Orhil

18. FIIRO – Dr. Mrs. G. N Elemo

19. Maritime Academy Of Nigeria – Oron Joshua Okpo

20. Railway Corporation – Eng. Seyi Sijuwade

21. Nigerian Tourism Dev. Corporation – Mrs. Sally Mbanefo

22. Budget Office Of The Federation – Dr Bright Okogwu

23. NERDC – Prof Godswill Obioma

24. NEXIM – Mr R. R Orya

25. Standard Organization Of Nigeria – Dr Joseph Odumodu

26. Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation – Emeka Nkem Mba

27. Industrial Training Fund – Prof. LongmasWapmuk

28. National University Commission – Prof. Okojie

29. NESREA – Mrs. N.S Benebo

30. MDG Office – Dr. Precious Gbenio

31. Surveyor General Of The Federation – Peter Chigozie

32. Statistician General Of The Federation – Dr. Yemi Kale

33. Accountant General Of The Federation – Mr. Jonah Otunla

34. Auditor General Of The Federation – Samuel Yonongo Ukura

35. National Orientation Agency – Mike Omieri

36. News Agency Of Nigeria – Oluremi Oyo/Mr Ima Niboro

37. NEPC E/S – David I Adelugba

38. NEPZA – Mr. Olugbenga Kuye

39. BPP – Engr Emeka Ezeh

40. NECO – Prof. Promised Okpala/Professor Monday Joshua

41. SURE-P – Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai



While:

4 IGPs – Northerners, only 1 is a southerner

Chief of Defense staff – Alex Badeh

NSA – Sambo Dasuki

All CJNs- Northerners

CJ Federal high Court- Ibrahim Bukar

EFCC Head -Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde

INEC Chairman – Northerner Attahiru Jega

CG Customs – Abdullahi Dikko

FRCN DG- Alhaji Ladan Salihu



Nigeria’s north which occupies 70% of the country’s land mass is home to 55% of the population according to censuses in 1921, 31, 53 and on.







Everyone is always right in his own analysis.





So there's no point arguing.





With this thread, i think there's now a consesus that Buhari's appointment aren't lopsided. The argument is now key and non key positions. 13 Likes 5 Shares

@ Tonye please remember to break it to each geo political zone



Not lumps everything as north



We should also be matured in our analysis 9 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

@ Tonye please remember to break it to each geo political zone



Not lumps everything as north



We should also be matured in our analysis



kayi magana kayi magana 2 Likes







I don't give a dam about who Mr president appoint in his cabinet but would rather speak on something that concerns me directly as a citizen...am not here to speak or fight for those greedy mofos





If you like kill yourself because of politicians who are only after their own pocket na u sabi Abeg when there was no sectional, what do we gain or benefit from our people that was appointed??I don't give a dam about who Mr president appoint in his cabinet but would rather speak on something that concerns me directly as a citizen...am not here to speak or fight for those greedy mofosIf you like kill yourself because of politicians who are only after their own pocket na u sabi 12 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

@ Tonye please remember to break it to each geo political zone



Not lumps everything as north



We should also be matured in our analysis



Read very well... I broke everything by geopolitical zone... Read very well... I broke everything by geopolitical zone... 2 Likes

Jibril659:

kayi magana Jubril, it's good to read so that you can speak from informed position Jubril, it's good to read so that you can speak from informed position 1 Like

This isn't peculiar to Buhari...all our past presidents are quilty of this. However, either key or no key positions,this is his government. the constitution you sighted does not envisage 'key positions' as you tagged it.

finally, he has appointed his cabinet according to the provision of the constitution. This isn't peculiar to Buhari...all our past presidents are quilty of this. However, either key or no key positions,this is his government. the constitution you sighted does not envisage 'key positions' as you tagged it.finally, he has appointed his cabinet according to the provision of the constitution. 11 Likes 6 Shares





Buhari can only impress the uninformed Buhari can only impress the uninformed 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

@ Tonye please remember to break it to each geo political zone



Not lumps everything as north



We should also be matured in our analysis



@ sarrki is Tonyebarcanista analysis wrong? Yes or No

Buhari appointment is one sided and you and I know that. @ sarrki is Tonyebarcanista analysis wrong? Yes or NoBuhari appointment is one sided and you and I know that. 5 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

Jubril, it's good to read so that you can speak from informed position Jibril* tonye chameleon. Jibril* tonye chameleon. 2 Likes 1 Share

tutudesz:



@ sarrki is Tonyebarcanista analysis wrong? Yes or No

Buhari appointment is one sided and you and I know that.



Ike Ekweremmadu from Enugu State is the Chairman of constitutional amendment committee for the past 10 years till date yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum in the constitution.

Emeka Ihedioha from Imo State was the Co-Chairman of constitutional amendment committee yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum.

Morons making excuses for them will foolishly tell you that Hausa-Fulani did not support them yet:

Ihedioha manipulated his ruling party PDP and conspired with opposition ACN to become deputy speaker to Hausa man

Ike Ekweremmadu manipulated the ruling APC and conspired with some northerners to become the Deputy Senate President.

Maybe Ndigbo know how to lobby Hausa Fulani when it comes to personal and selfish interest but will label them unapproachable when it comes to our collective interest.

Solution to your problem is within you. Keep blaming every other tribes for your problems and exonerate the crooks you elected to represent you. Ike Ekweremmadu from Enugu State is the Chairman of constitutional amendment committee for the past 10 years till date yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum in the constitution.Emeka Ihedioha from Imo State was the Co-Chairman of constitutional amendment committee yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum.Morons making excuses for them will foolishly tell you that Hausa-Fulani did not support them yet:Ihedioha manipulated his ruling party PDP and conspired with opposition ACN to become deputy speaker to Hausa manIke Ekweremmadu manipulated the ruling APC and conspired with some northerners to become the Deputy Senate President.Maybe Ndigbo know how to lobby Hausa Fulani when it comes to personal and selfish interest but will label them unapproachable when it comes to our collective interest.Solution to your problem is within you. Keep blaming every other tribes for your problems and exonerate the crooks you elected to represent you. 27 Likes 6 Shares

Don't have time to read thrash....





Guy all these long epistles don't matter as long as today's Nizooria is concerned.... if you say na lie ask Ffk so chill and stop boring us with these endless long epistles

cosby02:



This isn't peculiar to Buhari...all our past presidents are quilty of this. However, either key or no key positions,this is his government. the constitution you sighted does not envisage 'key positions' as you tagged it.

finally, he has appointed his cabinet according to the provision of the constitution. By appointing a particular section into key office? The Chife of Army Staff(COSA) and IG of police should not come from the same area and no President has ever don that before. By appointing a particular section into key office? The Chife of Army Staff(COSA) and IG of police should not come from the same area and no President has ever don that before. 1 Like

cosby02:



This isn't peculiar to Buhari...all our past presidents are quilty of this. However, either key or no key positions,this is his government. the constitution you sighted does not envisage 'key positions' as you tagged it.

finally, he has appointed his cabinet according to the provision of the constitution. You are such a funny character...



No President has EVER skewed appointment the way Buhari is doing. Even the Federal Character Commissione under Buhari is openly skewed... How can both the Chairman and Secretary be from the same Northeast? This is unprecedented in Nigeria.



As for meeting constitution, do you know that a man can appoint his wife and kids as DGs of Agencies and will argue that it is their prerogative?



How do you front unity and oneness in such a multiethnic society by being sectional? You are such a funny character...No President has EVER skewed appointment the way Buhari is doing. Even the Federal Character Commissione under Buhari is openly skewed... How can both the Chairman and Secretary be from the same Northeast? This is unprecedented in Nigeria.As for meeting constitution, do you know that a man can appoint his wife and kids as DGs of Agencies and will argue that it is their prerogative?How do you front unity and oneness in such a multiethnic society by being sectional? 4 Likes 1 Share

tutudesz:



By appointing a particular section into key office? The Chife of Army Staff(COSA) and IG of police should not come from the same area and no President has ever don that before. TRIBALISM 1 Like

This is an indication that he isn't a nationalist....He is the founder of Tribalism,,,as a system of government 2 Likes

Booked

sarrki:

Following



Why not respond naaa. Why not respond naaa.

sarrki:







Ike Ekweremmadu from Enugu State is the Chairman of constitutional amendment committee for the past 10 years till date yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum in the constitution.

Emeka Ihedioha from Imo State was the Co-Chairman of constitutional amendment committee yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum.

Morons making excuses for them will foolishly tell you that Hausa-Fulani did not support them yet:

Ihedioha manipulated his ruling party PDP and conspired with opposition ACN to become deputy speaker to Hausa man

Ike Ekweremmadu manipulated the ruling APC and conspired with some northerners to become the Deputy Senate President.

Maybe Ndigbo know how to lobby Hausa Fulani when it comes to personal and selfish interest but will label them unapproachable when it comes to our collective interest.

Solution to your problem is within you. Keep blaming every other tribes for your problems and exonerate the crooks you elected to represent you.



How does this relate to what we are saying? Beside do you think Committee Chairmen are powerful? Is it the Committee Chairman that will insert referendum? Dont you know that any amendment must go through on 36 SHoAs for adoption by at least 2/3 SHoA? That is after being passed in the NASS?





But how does this relate to Baba sectionalism? How does this relate to what we are saying? Beside do you think Committee Chairmen are powerful? Is it the Committee Chairman that will insert referendum? Dont you know that any amendment must go through on 36 SHoAs for adoption by at least 2/3 SHoA? That is after being passed in the NASS?But how does this relate to Baba sectionalism? 9 Likes

sarrki:







Ike Ekweremmadu from Enugu State is the Chairman of constitutional amendment committee for the past 10 years till date yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum in the constitution.

Emeka Ihedioha from Imo State was the Co-Chairman of constitutional amendment committee yet he couldn't lobby his members to include Referendum.

Morons making excuses for them will foolishly tell you that Hausa-Fulani did not support them yet:

Ihedioha manipulated his ruling party PDP and conspired with opposition ACN to become deputy speaker to Hausa man

Ike Ekweremmadu manipulated the ruling APC and conspired with some northerners to become the Deputy Senate President.

Maybe Ndigbo know how to lobby Hausa Fulani when it comes to personal and selfish interest but will label them unapproachable when it comes to our collective interest.

Solution to your problem is within you. Keep blaming every other tribes for your problems and exonerate the crooks you elected to represent you.



Ike Ekweremmadu people should defend. Just answer my question, Is Buhari Appointment one sided? Yes or No Ike Ekweremmadu people should defend. Just answer my question, Is Buhari Appointment one sided? Yes or No 2 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

You are such a funny character...



No President has EVER skewed appointment the way Buhari is doing. Even the Federal Character Commissione under Buhari is openly skewed... How can both the Chairman and Secretary be from the same Northeast? This is unprecedented in Nigeria.



As for meeting constitution, do you know that a man can appoint his wife and kids as DGs of Agencies and will argue that it is their prerogative?



How do you front unity and oneness in such a multiethnic society by being sectional? your argument is based on your sentiments and moralty...has he breached the constitution? your argument is based on your sentiments and moralty...has he breached the constitution? 8 Likes 4 Shares

. 3 Likes

He is back!!! Brace yourselves people WINTER (TONYEBARCANISTA) is finally here!!

I have always known Tonye to be a pseudo intelligent person and I must say that I am not disappointed by this writeup.



The positions of SGF and CoStaff are very sensitive and thus must be occupied with confidantes, people whom you share the same ideologies with, and in the case of Nigeria, someone who understands and perfectly speaks your native language. In fact, these two people are like your families and your safety is in their hands.



So, how on earth did you expect the President to go for an Ijaw, Ekiti or Mbaise man for such positions? Even your brother, I mean the fisherman from Otuoke, Chief of Staff/SGF were all from the south.



Remember, after Mike Oghadome( Chief of Staff) , GEJ replaced him with another southerner, Arogbofa?



Despite all these, I never saw any of your write-ups.



TonyeBarcanista, you're one of the reasons why I don't believe that Nigerian youths are ready for governance.



I'm so sure by the time you become a governor, Nigerians will know Yahaya Bello and Dino were heroes. 17 Likes 7 Shares





SGF - South East

Chief of Staff - South South

Minister of Petroleum - South South

Minister of Finance - South South

Minister of Works - South South

Minister of Aviation - South East

Minister of Power - South East

Minister of Health - South East



These are obviously the 'juiciest' ministries according to you and other Nigerians.



TonyeBarcanista, please where is the SW where he cleared 5 out of 6 states? The same SW that mobilised for GEJ against the Yaradua's cabal in 2010 through Tunde Bakare, Wole Soyinka et al?



Here is a link to where northerners complained about the lopsidedness of GEJ's appointments over the years. Check and judge! All the first class agencies were headed by SS/SE.

http://newsrescue.com/list-of-president-jonathans-appointments-shows-ethnic-lopsidedness/#axzz4xYo1PKdn



Despite the fact that the SW lost out at the Speakership position, GEJ never gave a damn about them and yet there was no wailing from the Yorubas.



You can only fool IPOB Yoots, Tonye! Under GEJSGF - South EastChief of Staff - South SouthMinister of Petroleum - South SouthMinister of Finance - South SouthMinister of Works - South SouthMinister of Aviation - South EastMinister of Power - South EastMinister of Health - South EastThese are obviously the 'juiciest' ministries according to you and other Nigerians.TonyeBarcanista, please where is the SW where he cleared 5 out of 6 states? The same SW that mobilised for GEJ against the Yaradua's cabal in 2010 through Tunde Bakare, Wole Soyinka et al?Here is a link to where northerners complained about the lopsidedness of GEJ's appointments over the years. Check and judge! All the first class agencies were headed by SS/SE.Despite the fact that the SW lost out at the Speakership position, GEJ never gave a damn about them and yet there was no wailing from the Yorubas.You can only fool IPOB Yoots, Tonye! 15 Likes 7 Shares