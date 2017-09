Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kogi Assembly Members, Journalists, Others To Wear Name Tags (2492 Views)

Honorable members of the Kogi State House of Assembly will from September 12 2017 , wear name tags as part of security measures directed by the Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole.



Kolawole, in an interaction with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lokoja, added that accredited journalists covering the House proceedings and visitors to the complex will also be mandated to wear tags.



This according to him the measure was to enable easy identification of authorised persons that come to the assembly.



The speaker said the directive was also aimed at checking the influx of “hoodlums and miscreants” into the assembly complex, particularly the chambers and gallery to curtail the recurrence of the August 1 invasion of the chamber by hoodlums

Hmmmmm. Is that the best measure? The honourables do not need the name tags. Una no know una sef? So the honourables would look like guests in their own house.

What were they using before the badges? Nothing?

Nice step in the right direction since the state has been divided by Dino and the Governor 1 Like

